Pollinator and Mason Jar Love: Keepsake Bee Mason Jars and Giveaway

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing some bee 🐝 and Mason jar love with a little giveaway!

Regular readers know that in addition to being a dish-aholic,

I’m a jar-aholic. ;)

I love to use jars as vases for flowers . . .

Monday Morning Blooms: Hydrangeas and Bunnies

For Mason jar desserts : Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles

And to celebrate the Red, White and Blue : Patriotic Table on the Porch

For summertime sipping : Summer Peach Tea Punch

Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup

And for crafts: DIY Simple Sugar Scrub

DIY Quick and Easy Mason Jar Candle Lamps

Or to hold takeaways of straws, sparklers and American flags:

Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

I cut some early spring garden flowers to celebrate the bees

and for a Ball Jar Bouquet.

Pink peonies, lavender, Oxeye Daisies, honeysuckle, fern fronds and hosta leaves.

Ball Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars are new for 2023, created in celebration

of the garden hero, the honeybee!

Regular readers know I love all things *bee*, so I was buzzing

with excitement when I discovered these bee-utiful new jars!

These collector’s edition canning jars highlight the vital importance of pollinators,

embossed with a bee and honeycomb design.

Fun for crafting, serving, sipping, storage, and, of course, canning

fruits and vegetables grown with help from nature’s most powerful pollinator.

These Regular Mouth Ball Jars comes with bands and SureTight lids that seal up to 18 months

when used according to food preservation instructions.

In celebration of pollinators, I’m sharing some bee and mason jar love

and giving away one set of four

Ball Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars. . .

And one set of four Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni jars with a bee skep design.

To enter the giveaway, just leave a comment telling me how you would use them. . .

For crafting, canning, food or flowers?

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight May 5th.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Bee Kind.

Find out what you can do to help pollinators, HERE.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: