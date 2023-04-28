Pollinator and Mason Jar Love: Keepsake Bee Mason Jars and Giveaway

Happy Friday!
I’m sharing some bee 🐝 and Mason jar love with a little giveaway!
Regular readers know that in addition to being a dish-aholic,
I’m a jar-aholic. ;)
I love to use jars as vases for flowers . . .
Monday Morning Blooms: Hydrangeas and Bunnies
For Mason jar desserts : Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles
And to celebrate the Red, White and Blue : Patriotic Table on the Porch
For summertime sipping : Summer Peach Tea Punch
Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup
And for crafts: DIY Simple Sugar Scrub
DIY Quick and Easy Mason Jar Candle Lamps
Or to hold takeaways of straws, sparklers and American flags:
Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table
I cut some early spring garden flowers to celebrate the bees
and for a Ball Jar Bouquet.
Pink peonies, lavender, Oxeye Daisies, honeysuckle, fern fronds and hosta leaves.
Ball Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars are new for 2023, created in celebration
of the garden hero, the honeybee!
Regular readers know I love all things *bee*, so I was buzzing
with excitement when I discovered these bee-utiful new jars!
These collector’s edition canning jars highlight the vital importance of pollinators,
embossed with a bee and honeycomb design.
Fun for crafting, serving, sipping, storage, and, of course, canning
fruits and vegetables grown with help from nature’s most powerful pollinator.
These Regular Mouth Ball Jars comes with bands and SureTight lids that seal up to 18 months
when used according to food preservation instructions.
In celebration of pollinators, I’m sharing some bee and mason jar love
and giving away one set of four
Ball Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars. . .
And one set of four Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni jars with a bee skep design.
To enter the giveaway, just leave a comment telling me how you would use them. . .
For crafting, canning, food or flowers?
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.
The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight May 5th.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Bee Kind.
Find out what you can do to help pollinators, HERE.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
I also love jars … of any kind! I am a canner but the vintage or pretty ones hold a special place in my heart and home. I use them to hold flowers, utensils, with mixes for gifts, toothbrush holders in the bath, to serve drinks. I love some of the additional ideas you’ve given me.
Mary, what a beautiful post. It is an excellent reminder that each of us needs to do our part to help the pollinators. The jars are beautiful. I have and still use some old canning jars that belonged to my mother. I do not can in them anymore, but I do use them for other things. Thank you for the beautiful that you share.
I know your love dishes and flowers, but you’re right, you love jars too.
I will use 1/2 jars with oatmeal mix and 1/2 for savory soup mix. Then I will take 1 of each to shut ins
Morning-my daughter makes overnight oatmeal breakfasts and I would like to do that too so that is what I would use them for. My friend just told me yesterday that she makes marmalade. I love marmalade (like Paddington) and I want her to teach me how to do that so that would be another way to use them. They are extra cute with the bee motif. I always love it when you put the items at the bottom but I never before read the line just above it. From now on, if I do order, I will do it that way.
I pinned the Stars and Stripes berry trifle. Another good idea!!
I love using jars for flowers. The Bee jars are lovely. I enjoy your post as I am from South Carolina upstate.
I love using mason jars for flower arrangements for the seasons!! Also use with candles. The Bee Jars are adorable. I pinned your post. Great ideas.
I love your dishes and gardens filled with beautiful flowers… I would fill the jars with potpourri add yellow flowers to the lids and give them away for gifts.
I pinned the Stars and Stripes Trifle recipe which I plan to make for my Book Club gathering next month. Love your recipes and floral creations, Mary.
I love the way you layered the jar full of lovely flowers with the plate and wood circle… I pinned it of course! I am already a subscriber and follower of your beautiful website. I would use these jars for cool summer lemonade… perfect for the summer heat here in central east Fla… spiked with local honey you bet!
I’ve been a subscriber for a long time, you always have the best giveaways. I would use the jars for decorating with in some shape, form or fashion.
I pinned the picture of the jars with the bee skep. I’m a sucker for those!
Adorable bee pollinators Ball jars!🐝
My first thought is to fill these bee jars with honey and then when the honey has been eaten up, fill them with bountiful beautiful bouquets of wildflowers!🐝🌸
Couldn’t “bee” happier to have a few of these buzz their way here for our children’s garden and outdoor classroom garden party. Would make such amazing table decorations for the flowers the kids have grown from seed. We will be hosting an early literacy fund raiser in September/early October to raise funds for PALS Play & Learn Early Literacy program at our library here in south side Va. A set of bee jars would bee just right!!
Here I must thank you for all your wonderful ideas! It’s always a pleasure to drop in and learn.
One can NEVER have enough jars! I have a lush yard full of camelias, azalais, hydrangea and misc other flowers. I am an avid flower arranger and when I go out to gather for arrangements I always seem to have enough for several arrangements. I love sharing the joy of my yard with my elderly friends or surprising someone on their birthday or even a just because day! Your bee jars would add nicely to the beauty of my arrangements.
In the grade school classroom~ Student Buddy sticks for choosing a buddy to work with. Idea writing or group/individual morning meeting talking sticks. Pencils. Flowers.
In our home~ Flowers. Sand and outdoor candles. Make up brushes. Tooth brushes
I would use the jars for flower displays.
I saved the July 4th ideas. Love them!
As for using the jars – I would give them to my daughter – she and her family are all “bee” fans – Georgia Tech people. They would love them, and she is very clever in her decorating and and they entertain a lot. She would put them to great use I am sure probably for beverages while they watch football with friends.
As much I love mason jars too, I am very allergic to the bee ones – I am a UGA Bulldog! Ha!! :)
❤️ these! We use caning jars for everyday drinking glasses in our home since our early years in the ‘80s. An older neighbor couple who excelled at comfortable hospitality always did and we so admired them we have ever since.
I follow your blog via email.
I love the way you use the jars in flower arrangements but I also like to use them as iced tea glasses here in Georgia!
Along with using them for flowers I can see a couple in my sewing room! Buttons in bottom and a pincushion on top!
I am also a jar lover! Very few jars that enter my house, leave my house.🤣 I would use the bee jars for crafts, for candles for the porch, for the canning I do…oh the list is endless! I pinned the jar picture and the candle instructions. Peace!
Love my Mason Jars…I use them mostly for canning but also for flowers and other food…I am a subscriber….those Née Jars are sooo cute. I would love to add them to my collection…thanks Mary and good luck to all!! ❤️🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝
BEE JARS…sorry, just awakened…
What would i use the bee jars for she asks. Flowers! The charm of the bee design plus the flowers from my cutting garden = perfection!
I pinned the Patriotic On the Porch! That looks exactly how I use my jars and my tiered tray! Again, GOOD LUCK TO ALL!! 🐝❤️🇺🇸
I love jars and old milk bottles. I use jars to store food in, much cuter than a folded over bag with a clip on it! And better for freshness.
I love mason jars ! I use them for flowers , glasses and utensils . These are so cute !
Hi Mary ~ buzzing with excitement about all the different ways those new Ball jars could be used. Thinking about what’s coming up first is Mother’s Day. I love to host a dessert get together for my family that night. I think I’d use them for pretty vases of flowers placed here and there on our buffet table. Countless other ideas are swarming around in my brain ! Hugs, Dorinda
I like to set a pollinator themed table in June and these jars would be perfect filled with flowers and lined down the center of the table. Your giveaways are always so generous Thankyou.
I love reading your blog and love the bee mason jars. I use jars for flowers and food gifts.
Hi Mary ~ I pinned the patriotic watermelon vase idea that you shared into my Summer 2023 Board. Perfect centerpiece for my cookout buffet table. Your ideas are amazing. Thanks for all your creative inspiration Hugs, Dorinda
Oh Mary, what bee utiful jars! I grow pineapple in south Florida and always have enough to can my pineapple preserves. These jars would be so pretty with the preserves. I too am a gardener and just love your presentation of flowers, always inspiring and beautiful.
Thank you for keeping us smiling.
Smiles, Sue
I love jars too Mary, and these are so pretty! I love both designs, what fun! I love to use jars to hold snacks and cookies, they stay fresh forever! I like to use jars for desserts, makes serving so easy. And of course for flowers, I love your pretty garden bouquet and all the multiple ways and things you’ve created with jars!
Being a granddaughter of beekeepers, I love all things bee too. I’d use them for flowers,decorating, glasses, etc. I love all your wonderful ideas and recipes.
I too love Mason jars and I would use them in my bee themed bathroom.
I only follow a few blogs, and been with you along time because…You come up with the Best ideas!Thank you..Robin
I am crazy for all varieties of Mason jars…
These are the nicest I have ever seen especially since they honor our struggling bee population!
I love to can vegetables but these would have to be put to use for serving honey sweetened iced tea. I am hoping to have an abundance of honey this summer since my daughter is a blooming beginner bee keeper…she is starting this spring with two hives she has been preparing during the winter,
I would love to find a bee skep beverage dispenser like the one you display…any clue where I could purchase one?
Mary, Your mixed bouquet with peonies is beautiful. I do enjoy seeing all the different ball jar designs and uses. You provide us with many different ideas and we thank you for them. Every time I see bee items at a store, I think of you! You’re a great ambassador for the pollinators. Happy Friday! Clara❤️
Good Morning!
I am a lover of making jam, possibly a carrot jam this time. Those are GORGEOUS JARS!
I subscribe my email.
LOVE, the bees! If I don’t win them I will definitely buy them. Thank you for all the great ideas.
I pinned those gorgeous jars to my pinterest!
🐝🐝🐝 Oh wow.. these are so adorable!! Thank you for sharing and letting us know these are available! My daughter and her husband raise bees and I get to enjoy the fruits of their labor.. delicious golden honey! I would gift my daughter the jars if I should be fortunate enough to win.. thanks again for sharing!!🐝🐝🐝
Hello Mary; I would use these for canning for sure! Though the Trifle is going in the menu for Memorial Day :)
I’m a subscriber and I’ve pinned the canning pics!
Big hugs for the Bichons!
Love these jars! I would use them for displaying seaglass and seashells. Also, I love using them for fresh flowers!
All your “Bee” jar ideas are so cute!! I would use them mainly for flower arrangements and a few crafty ideas I have for them as I rarely can anymore! Bee kind always!
Mary, you have created so many gorgeous displays using jars! I am swooning over all the pretty dishes and gorgeous floral arrangements. I love to use jars for sipping sweet tea and arranging flowers. These bee jars are precious! I hope you have a fabulous Friday and wonderful weekend!
Love, love mason jars! They are my go-to for flower arranging as I love that look and there is nothing more soothing than a vanilla candle flickering in a mason jar. I also use them for storing left-overs. You can easily see what is contained in them, and there is no food staining unlike plastic.
Thank you for inspiring us with your creativity!!
Marilyn
Love your flower displays! That’s a tough question. I would use one for showing off on my counter, one for flowers and possibly transfer jelly to one. I want to make coffee jelly so that’s a possibility too. Thanks for sharing!
My husband was a “beekeeper” for 20 years and we know how important bees are to us. Love all things “bee”. Would use these jars for a country tea and to hold flowers for my center piece. Thanks for all the ideas.
Beautiful jars and beautiful displays! I’d use the jars for flowers.
My husband is a backyard beekeeper here in Maryland. He’d love those bee jars to bottle his next harvest of honey.
I love them for flowers and desserts. Pinned both. These are so pretty. Thank you for sharing. Lynn
I am posting to Pinterest also!
I have a 2 quart blue jar with a zinc lid that belonged to my grandmother. I treasure it. I too, love Mason jars. I would use these for various flowers from our garden or perhaps pantry storage.
I love all jars and recycle every one of them that comes into my home. Pollinators hold a special place in my heart <3 I live on 3 acres and I have numerous Bee stations :) I'm a home gardener and I appreciate all that the bees and butterflies do for us. Wonderful ideas for using jars :) I tried a few of them myself and a few favorites are for flowers, iced coffee, and homemade jam :)
I use mason jars to store food in my pantry and for flower displays. I love the bees!
I use mason jars to store food in my pantry and for fresh flower arrangements.
Hi Mary, I love the Bee Mason Jars! I love to use mason jars for flowers, straws, drinks and crafts!
I would use the jars for tealights or trifle. Your flower jars are so pretty!
I pinned on Pinterest and I am a subscriber. Thank you for the giveaway!
I would use for gifting honey. I am a hobby apiarist.
Mary, Of course I would use these absolutely beeutiful jars to store my lovely raw, local HONEY in!!!
Of course, I would use these absolutely beautiful jars to store my lovely raw, local HONEY in!!!
Good morning Mary, these are beautiful! I would definitely put my yummy raw, local, delicious honey in them.
I love jars of any kind. I would probably use the jars for flower arrangements to take to nurses on nurses day.
Pinned to my BEE board!
I would love to have a set of the bee jars we would drink yea from them!’ My son is a beekeeper & is teaching me (I’m 68 & recently retired)
I love all your ideas & was so excited to find how you share so many 🐝 ideas!!!
Those are so cute and love the Italian ones also. Oh, I would so use them for crafting, canning, food and flowers! All of the above. 🤣
I am already a subscriber. Always love to see a new post link in my mail!
I pinned the “ DIY Quick and Easy Mason Jar Candle Lamps” link to my Christmas crafting board.
I use Mason jars to store pasta, beans and anything else that needs to be air tight. They make great flower vases also. Thank you for the beautiful and very useful post!
I pinned the peony arrangement. It’s so “springy”. I would use the jars for food and flower arrangements. I’m a dishaholic, too!
Mary, I love jars for wildflower bouquets. I have a Ball jar filled with peonies in my kitchen that I am enjoying. This is a lovely giveaway!
I love this blog i would use them for my homemade treats
I’m a subscriber and honestly, I would do them all! Crafting, canning, food and flowers! (Not all at the same time, of course! )
What a lovely post and fabulous giveaway! I love jars for flower arrangements and quick pickles. And, maybe this will be the year I finally try real canning and pickling – I can visualize spicy dills in one of these jars!
I pinned that beautiful bouquet! I love it! So pretty!
I love Mason jars. I do put up stewed apricots each year that we get apricots on our trees—not this year sadly due to a late March freeze. However I use the jars to hold little bouquets from our garden to take to elderly or “shut in” friends when I visit them.
I love old jars too! They are so versitile. I love to put flowers in them and I use many of them to store pasta, salt, etc..
The bee jars are so cute, I think I would use them for summer drinks! Thank you for sharing you beautiful flowers with us!
Those bees are adorable! I would use the jars to can pumpkin. My dogs are on a diet that they have to eat pumpkin with every meal so i go thrpugh so much and i decide we are growing pumpkins again this year and ill can as muvh as i can for the dogs for the year!
I also love all things bee! These would be wonderful with some peach lemonade on a Mother’s Day picnic! I’m subscribed and pinned. Thanks for the giveaway!
Buzzzzz I just planted alot of plants to attract bee, butterflies, hummingbirds.
I do and would use them for vases and your yummy desserts.
Love the bee jars. I would use them for serving one of your yummy layered desserts or salads. Otherwise, maybe a vase for wildflowers.
Beautiful! Just love bees! I would use these for drinking glasses and vases. And maybe crafts…so many things!
LOVE LOVE LOVE the bee designs!!! So important to keep our awareness of how their busy buzzing lives really make a difference. I would use these to put together beautiful floral displays and as storage containers for the dry goods that I buy in bulk. Thank you for thinking of the bees and of us with the generous offer, Mary. LOVE your posts too! So creative and color filled.
How lovely! I am a long time e-mail subscriber to your blog. Thank you for the chance to win these adorable jars! What would I do with them? One of my daughters somehow raises a giant garden each year on top of a 16 or more hr. a day/7 day a week job. She cans her food and would love these. Thank you!
I subscribe by email. Love your blog!