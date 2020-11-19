  33 comments for “DIY Quick and Easy Mason Jar Candle Lamps

  1. Pingback: Creations, Upcycled Gift Tins | The Painted Apron
  2. Pingback: How To Make An Adorable And Easy DIY Grinch Gnome
  3. Debbee
    November 19, 2020 at 6:53 am

    Good morning Mary! Many years ago I purchased a trio of glass cylinders with floating candles that were then “the thing.” I use to fill them with cranberries and pine. Forgot all about them until now! I love your 5 minute version in jars! Never knew about floating wicks and using olive oil. Will save me trying to find the floating candles which can be pricey and don’t burn as long. As always, lovely photos and detailed tutorial.

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    November 19, 2020 at 6:54 am

    A wonderfully simple idea – and festive. I think Lola and Sophie are looking for treats from Santa!

    Reply
  5. Pingback: Narrow Centerpiece for Thanksgiving - Design Morsels
  6. Ellen
    November 19, 2020 at 7:10 am

    WOW!! I really like the look of those jars…I quit, some time ago, burning candles because I would forget to blow them out..
    But I might try this? If not for the candle but for the looks!! They are beautiful!! Thanks for the DYS!

    Reply
  7. Nancy
    November 19, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Good Morning Mary… such a beautiful and simple Christmas Craft! And the girls love them too!
    Thank you for another inspirational idea.
    Take good care my friend.

    Reply
  8. Rita C.
    November 19, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Those are really nice and organic. Like Debbee, I remember having the floating candles from years ago but these are so much better.

    Reply
    • BJ Elmore
      November 19, 2020 at 8:56 am

      Thanks. Where can I find the floating wicks?

      Reply
      • Mary
        November 19, 2020 at 8:58 am

        There are two links for them in the post. A ted text link and photo link at the bottom.

  9. Gail Griffin
    November 19, 2020 at 7:32 am

    I had no idea you could make candle lights like these, Mary! How unique! They are so pretty and perfect for Christmas!

    Reply
  10. Pingback: Quick Easy DIY Thanksgiving Table Ideas ~ White Arrows Home
  11. the Painted Apron
    November 19, 2020 at 8:01 am

    How easy, how clever, how pretty! Endless possibilities too, these are beautiful Mary!! I hope your fluff bunnies in the background got treats for looking at them from the couch! Love love the red and green, they seem to say, “hooray, Christmas is coming!” Beautiful!
    Jenna

    Reply
  12. Everyday Living
    November 19, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Wonderful idea, Mary! I still have some of the floating candles 🥰 These are great ideas for teacher gifts. Thank you for all the inspiration…Happy Thursday!

    Reply
  13. Pingback: Make an Extra Long Swag - Celebrate & Decorate
  14. Kitty
    November 19, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Thank you for sharing this darling craft, Mary! I want to try this. I have the perfect piece to put the jars on. Years ago I had (and still have) jars that were filled with faux veggies, but the glass container had to be filled with candle lamp oil and a wick. This idea is so much easier with water and cooking oil and real pieces in the jars. ❤️

    Reply
  15. rachelle
    November 19, 2020 at 8:58 am

    I’ve never made a floating candle, but always wanted to try it out. These are so pretty and festive, plus it seems they would be odorless which is best when serving a meal.
    The tips on oils and Menorah oil candle cups are very helpful as well. I just purchased some cranberries and want to give this diy a try!
    Happy Thanksgiving
    RR

    Reply
  16. Pingback: DIY Christmas Vintage Cutting Boards Vignette ~ Bluesky at Home
  17. Clara
    November 19, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Mary, These are so pretty and easy to make. Love your choice of materials and your tray. Glad the girls got in the photos as it’s always good to see those cuties! Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
  18. Pingback: DIY Christmas Gnome Garland Pottery Barn Knockoff - Zucchini Sisters
  19. Cecilia
    November 19, 2020 at 9:08 am

    Mary, I am so partial to the simplicity of natural decor this year, and your candles are absolutely lovely! Pinned! It is a pleasure to join you on another hop. Happy Thanksgiving!

    Reply
  20. sarator
    November 19, 2020 at 9:15 am

    These are stunning Mary and definitely crafty :)

    Reply
  21. Aquietlife
    November 19, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Those are lovely! Must confess, terrified of fire, with so many pets I feel a disaster is imminent, but they always delight me, especially when floating!

    Reply
  22. Aquietlife
    November 19, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Ps, LOVE your pillow!

    Reply
  23. Sarah
    November 19, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Mary, another great idea from you! I love the natural, organic look of these. Also, in love with your bark tray. Do you have a source for me? The acorn pillow is a beauty too! Your photos are always full of inspiration!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 19, 2020 at 9:48 am

      Thank you Sarah! I don’t unfortunately, I found it at HomeGoods several years ago.

      Reply
  24. Kathy Vause
    November 19, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Good morning Mary. Love, love, love this post. Cant wait to do. I have a box of small floating candles. Can I use those?

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 19, 2020 at 10:31 am

      Hi Kathy, yes your floating candles should work if they fit in your jars. Wide mouth mason jars might work best! Thank you for your visit and comment. ❤️

      Reply
  25. Decorate & More with Tip
    November 19, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Mary this looks amazing on your table with the backdrop of the pillow and blanket. And your furry baby.

    Reply
  26. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    November 19, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Your candles are very pretty Mary! I love the pinecone pillow too:@)

    Reply
  27. Patti @ Pandora's Box
    November 19, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    What a clever idea – and so pretty and festive!!

    Reply
  28. Chas
    November 19, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Super cute and love how elegant and beautiful they are! Wonderful crafting with you.

    Reply
  29. Paula
    November 19, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    ~Hi Mary ~

    I really am liking the candles in the jars with all the trimmings !! The girls are so dog gone cute !! I have the same pillow with the pine cones !!

    Hope you and yours are staying well , and have a blessed Thanksgiving !!
    Paula
    IN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: