Calling all mason jar lovers, I have a quick and easy DIY and craft that comes together in less than 5 minutes!
There are endless ways you can customize these lamps adding different fillers and botanicals
to match your décor and selecting different jar styles.
I feel a bit guilty calling this a craft as there really is very little “crafting” involved.
My main dilemma is what to call these… are they oil lights or oil lamps? Candle lights or candles?
Whatever you decide to call them, you’ll find them easy and fun to make!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Start with the jars of your choice. You can use mason jars or any recycled glass jars.
I like the idea of using an assortment of shapes and sizes to create seasonal table centerpiece or vignette.
I used some Ball Sharing Jars that I purchased several years ago.
You’ll also need a floating wick, along with some cooking oil, water and filler of choice.
The floating wicks are cork discs that come with small waxed wicks
and the type used for Menorah oil candle cups at Hanukkah.
They come in box of 50.
You can adjust the wick to control the height of your flame which
will in turn determine how quickly your oil burns.
With the holidays around the corner, I decided to use some evergreens. I collected some using pinecones
assorted greenery snipped from the trees and shrubs and cranberries for a
bright pop of red, leftover from a batch of Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread –> yum!
Don’t fill them completely; leave some space in your jars for the water you’ll be adding.
Once you have your materials in your jars, add the water stopping short a
couple of inches from the top. Use a bamboo skewer or pencil to help
arrange your materials, pushing them down below the waterline as they will want to float.
Once you have your materials arranged, gently pour about 1/2 – 3/4 of an inch of cooking oil
over the top of the water and place your wick on top of the oil, cork side down.
Light them and viola: Floating Wick Candle Lamps!
Note: It make take 10 seconds or so for the wick to light the first time.
What oils to use:
I read that olive oil is generally considered the best choice of cooking oil to burn
as it smokes less. If you go will olive oil, an inexpensive olive oil or extra light olive oil will work.
Canola or sunflower oils will work too and are also inexpensive options.
I experimented and tested my lamps with canola oil as that’s what I had in the pantry.
I was happy to discover the canola oil did not smoke!
If you’re concerned about smoke from the oil or plan on lighting multiple jars, stick with olive oil to be safe.
You also can adjust the height of the wick to produce a smaller flame and cut down on smoking.
I had some roses leftover from a flower arrangement and tablescape (to come soon)
so I used some petals to fill a larger mason jar for a pop of seasonal red color.
The flower petals want to float so you’ll have to push them down below the
waterline several times until they become ‘waterlogged’ before adding your oil.
My canola oil and wick burned steady for 6 hours and there was still a layer of oil left in my jars.
Blow the flame out like you would a candle and cover the jar with the lid until you’re ready to relight.
Top off with additional oil if needed, removing the wick first, then replace and light.
Fill your jars with whatever you like, experiment and have fun! Keep in mind most items will likely float
in water. If you prefer to use artificial flowers or materials, test them first to make sure they’re waterproof
so they don’t discolor and bleed into the water
When your water becomes cloudy or materials start to look less than fresh, toss them out and start over.
My jars still looked surprisingly fresh after a week.
Exercise caution and common sense as you would with any open flame, especially if you have pets or small children.
I feel like these oil lights are safer than candles with the water underneath
as the flame would be extinguished if they were knocked over accidentally.
My supervisors, Lola and Sophie, are not to be left out if I’m photographing on ‘their’ bench.
In their world photos = treats 🐾🐾
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Good morning Mary! Many years ago I purchased a trio of glass cylinders with floating candles that were then “the thing.” I use to fill them with cranberries and pine. Forgot all about them until now! I love your 5 minute version in jars! Never knew about floating wicks and using olive oil. Will save me trying to find the floating candles which can be pricey and don’t burn as long. As always, lovely photos and detailed tutorial.
A wonderfully simple idea – and festive. I think Lola and Sophie are looking for treats from Santa!
WOW!! I really like the look of those jars…I quit, some time ago, burning candles because I would forget to blow them out..
But I might try this? If not for the candle but for the looks!! They are beautiful!! Thanks for the DYS!
Good Morning Mary… such a beautiful and simple Christmas Craft! And the girls love them too!
Thank you for another inspirational idea.
Take good care my friend.
Those are really nice and organic. Like Debbee, I remember having the floating candles from years ago but these are so much better.
Thanks. Where can I find the floating wicks?
There are two links for them in the post. A ted text link and photo link at the bottom.
I had no idea you could make candle lights like these, Mary! How unique! They are so pretty and perfect for Christmas!
How easy, how clever, how pretty! Endless possibilities too, these are beautiful Mary!! I hope your fluff bunnies in the background got treats for looking at them from the couch! Love love the red and green, they seem to say, “hooray, Christmas is coming!” Beautiful!
Jenna
Wonderful idea, Mary! I still have some of the floating candles 🥰 These are great ideas for teacher gifts. Thank you for all the inspiration…Happy Thursday!
Thank you for sharing this darling craft, Mary! I want to try this. I have the perfect piece to put the jars on. Years ago I had (and still have) jars that were filled with faux veggies, but the glass container had to be filled with candle lamp oil and a wick. This idea is so much easier with water and cooking oil and real pieces in the jars. ❤️
I’ve never made a floating candle, but always wanted to try it out. These are so pretty and festive, plus it seems they would be odorless which is best when serving a meal.
The tips on oils and Menorah oil candle cups are very helpful as well. I just purchased some cranberries and want to give this diy a try!
Happy Thanksgiving
RR
Mary, These are so pretty and easy to make. Love your choice of materials and your tray. Glad the girls got in the photos as it’s always good to see those cuties! Enjoy your day! Clara❤️
Mary, I am so partial to the simplicity of natural decor this year, and your candles are absolutely lovely! Pinned! It is a pleasure to join you on another hop. Happy Thanksgiving!
These are stunning Mary and definitely crafty :)
Those are lovely! Must confess, terrified of fire, with so many pets I feel a disaster is imminent, but they always delight me, especially when floating!
Ps, LOVE your pillow!
Mary, another great idea from you! I love the natural, organic look of these. Also, in love with your bark tray. Do you have a source for me? The acorn pillow is a beauty too! Your photos are always full of inspiration!
Thank you Sarah! I don’t unfortunately, I found it at HomeGoods several years ago.
Good morning Mary. Love, love, love this post. Cant wait to do. I have a box of small floating candles. Can I use those?
Hi Kathy, yes your floating candles should work if they fit in your jars. Wide mouth mason jars might work best! Thank you for your visit and comment. ❤️
Mary this looks amazing on your table with the backdrop of the pillow and blanket. And your furry baby.
Your candles are very pretty Mary! I love the pinecone pillow too:@)
What a clever idea – and so pretty and festive!!
Super cute and love how elegant and beautiful they are! Wonderful crafting with you.
~Hi Mary ~
I really am liking the candles in the jars with all the trimmings !! The girls are so dog gone cute !! I have the same pillow with the pine cones !!
Hope you and yours are staying well , and have a blessed Thanksgiving !!
Paula
IN