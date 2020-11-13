Fall, Food

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze

23 Comments

Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze. The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

Happy Friday! How about a sweet treat for your weekend?

This Cranberry Chocolate Chip Bread is a delicious way to welcome cranberry season!

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

The bright berries make for a pretty loaf when cut and their tart flavor balances the sweet chocolate chips in the bread. This recipe is adapted from Taste of Home. I added some orange flavor to the glaze and some orange zest to the batter, which pairs well with both the cranberries and the chocolate.

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

You can use fresh or frozen cranberries in this quick bread, so you can enjoy it anytime of year. I made this bread several weeks ago before fresh cranberries were available in the store, so I used frozen berries. You don’t need to thaw frozen cranberries before baking with them. This recipe calls for the cranberries to be halved so just allow the frozen berries to sit for 5 minutes or so at room temperature, long enough for them to soften enough to cut.

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

The streusel layer on top of the bread adds a sweet layer and crunch!

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

The zest of an orange adds a bright note to the batter, juicing the orange to make the glaze.

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

A few notes for baking success:

For accurate measuring of flour, fluff your flour from the canister or bag and then spoon into your measuring cup so it’s overflowing, then level off with the edge of a knife. Scooping flour directly from the bag or canister will yield a heavier cup and larger amount that can negatively affect your recipes. –> see this video.

Oven temperatures vary, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas and it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder. Using an oven thermometer is the best way to insure your oven temperature is accurate if your oven hasn’t been calibrated recently. Also, make sure you preheat your oven long enough, at least 20 minutes.

About halfway through baking, loosely cover the loaf pan with aluminum foil to prevent the top from overbrowning before the center bakes through.

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

You might also like Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves. . .

Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #foodgift #bread #cranberry

The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread

merry and bright, as well as sweet, tart and nutty.

Print Recipe

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze

Cranberries add a bright burst of color and tart flavor to balance the sweetness of the chocolate chips. A streusel topping and orange glaze finishes this quick bread for a satisfying afternoon or breakfast treat.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time1 hr 5 mins
Course: Breakfast, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate chip, cranberries, Orange, quick bread
Servings: 16 servings

Equipment

  •   9 x 5 inch loaf pan

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg room temperature
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 orange zested, reserved for juice
  • 6 tablespoons butter melted
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries halved
  • 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Streusel

  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter

Orange Glaze

  • 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 - 3 tablespoons orange juice

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 325°. Line bottom of a greased 9x5-in. loaf pan with parchment; grease parchment.
  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  • Whisk the egg, orange zest, milk and butter; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in cranberries and chocolate chips. Transfer to prepared pan. Top with streusel.
  •  Bake 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, Cool for 10 minutes in pan; loosen sides of bread. Remove from pan and transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

To make streusel

  • In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and cinnamon; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter in pan.

 For the glaze

  • Mix confectioners' sugar and 2 tablespoons orange juice until smooth. Add additional 1 tablespoon juice to reach desired consistency if needed.
  • Drizzle glaze over top of bread; allow to sit 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Notes

  • About halfway through baking time, loosely cover the loaf pan with aluminum foil to prevent the top from overbrowning before the center bakes through.
  • If using frozen cranberries, do not thaw before adding to the batter. Allow frozen berries to sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes to make for easier cutting in half.
  • When zesting any citrus, zest the outer peel only, avoiding the white pith which is bitter.
  • For accurate measuring of flour, fluff your flour from the canister or bag and then spoon into your measuring cup so it’s overflowing, then level off with the edge of a knife. Scooping directly from the bag or canister will yield a heavier cup and larger amount that can negatively affect your baking recipes.
  • Oven temperatures vary, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas and it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder. Using an oven thermometer is the best way to insure your oven temperature is accurate if your oven hasn’t been calibrated recently.  Also, make sure you preheat your oven long enough, at least 20 minutes.

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #quickbread #recipe #cranberry #chocolate

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.


Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch

 

  23 comments for “Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze

  1. Ann Woleben
    November 13, 2020 at 6:45 am

    This recipe sounds and looks delicious. I think I will make small loaves of this recipe as gifts for Thanksgiving. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:09 am

      Happy Friday Ann, I know your recipients will be happy for a little loaf love ;) ♥

      Reply
  2. Lauren S
    November 13, 2020 at 7:01 am

    This looks so yummy! It would be a great gift bread wrapped in gingham fabric and tied with baker’s twine. Thanks for sharing,

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:09 am

      That would be adorable Lauren. Happy Friday ♥

      Reply
  3. Carolyn Eisenman
    November 13, 2020 at 8:42 am

    I am hoping to make this bread to give as gifts to several people this year. It looks so festive and I am certain it would be delicious and enjoyed by anyone who receives it. Love your pictures and posts. I hope you and your family have a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:08 am

      Thank you for your visit and sweet comment Carolyn! Happy cranberry season to you! ♥

      Reply
  4. Jim Huff
    November 13, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Just added this to the to-do list for this weekend, looks delicious. I’ve traditionally made a cranberry/orange bread from James Beard, this looks like a great update! Thanxs for sharing!

    Reply
  5. Teresa Cline
    November 13, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Yum Mary, can’t wait to try! Happy Friday!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:07 am

      Enjoy and Happy Friday to you Teresa! :)

      Reply
  6. Susie
    November 13, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Oh, no no no no no I did not need this recipe. (I’ve already pulled the chocolate chips off the shelf and turned on the oven!)
    Thanks for another great holiday recipe :)

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:07 am

      Happy baking Susie! ♥

      Reply
  7. Franki Parde
    November 13, 2020 at 9:22 am

    I’m in!! Course, I’m going to modify a bit…I CAN’T HELP MYSELF…gaaa…lemon, cream cheese glaze, just cause orange isn’t my thing. Coffee break this PM!! franki

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 9:38 am

      I’m sure it will be delicious Franki, enjoy! ♥

      Reply
  8. Aquietlife
    November 13, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Looks wonderful, today is our first rainy day, HALLELUJAH! rain due in a few hours, time enough for me to scoot out for some cranberries! Love the orange choc cran combo! Hope you aren’t flooding, was just reading about your deluge 🙁 nice “seeing” yesterday, thanks for the visit, excuse me now, I have some baking to do!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:06 am

      Oh I’m so glad you got rain! I wish I could have sent you the 4 inches we had. Our neighbor’s dock is under water and the lake is rising. Happy baking and gardening to you ♥

      Reply
  9. melody reed
    November 13, 2020 at 10:00 am

    You have one of the best blogs I’ve ever seen. Definitely one of my favorites!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:05 am

      Thank you for your kind and generous comment Melody.♥

      Reply
  10. Brooke Udy
    November 13, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Thank you Mary! I love your recipes. This will be Thanksgiving morning breakfast for my family!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 13, 2020 at 10:12 am

      Enjoy Brooke! ♥

      Reply
  11. the Painted Apron
    November 13, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Ok, you had me at chocolate chips! What a treat this bread is, and such a wonderful gift too, looks totally yummy Mary!!
    Jenna

    Reply
  12. indianakathy
    November 13, 2020 at 11:10 am

    I have made this bread a few times a year, after finding it in a Fall baking magazine from TOH years ago.
    It is really delicious a few days after creating, due to the flavors merging even more.
    Your photos are beautiful, and now I want to bake this again.
    I like your tip on covering with foil half way through baking cycle.

    Reply
  13. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    November 13, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Looks like a perfect snack with a strong cuppa Mary! I made something with dried cranberries last weekend, I like the color of the fresh ones better:@)

    Reply
  14. Jmac
    November 13, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Ok.I h go it all the stuff for your vanilla extract bottles for lil gifts….now I’ll have to include these cranberry loaves with it!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: