Baking Spirits Bright and Holiday Baking Recipes 3rd Annual Giveaway

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.
I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving and have plenty
of leftovers to enjoy over the holiday weekend.
I’m kicking off the holiday season with my Baking Spirits Bright 3rd Annual Giveaway!
There’s nothing like the aroma of sugar, vanilla and orange zest wafting
in the air to put you in the Christmas spirit!
Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat to fill a cookie tin or a
quick bread to share with family or neighbors, you’ll find something to
satisfy your sweet tooth, including some easy no-bake treats!
Click on the links in red for the complete recipe. You’ll find the baking giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
These Melted Snowmen Cookies are fun to ‘build’!
Use your favorite cookie as a base. Add melted white chocolate chips or almond bark for ‘snow’.
Mini peanut butter cups provide a snowman top hat with
mini chocolate chips eyes and an orange sprinkle for a carrot nose!
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Snowball Cookies
Snowball Cookies are melt-in-your-mouth tender and buttery,
filled with finely chopped pecans and covered with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar.
Christmas Wreath Macaroons are as fun to decorate as they are to eat!
Only four ingredients plus sprinkles for this recipe.
Like all macaroons, as they’re flourless, they’re gluten-free.
Chewy, Chunky, Sweet & Salty Smorgasbord Cookies
The ultimate chewy, chocolate chip cookies, packed
with sweet and salty mix-ins for a smorgasbord of flavor!
Shortcut Red Velvet-Chocolate Chip Cookies
An easy and festive Christmas cookie that uses a short cut!
Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints
Red Velvet = Christmas to me! These festive red velvet cookies are infused
with a burst of peppermint flavor and white chocolate centers.
Bourbon-Pecan-Gingerbread Cookies
These spirited cookies combine the flavor of gingerbread and bourbon
in a fluffy muffin like texture. Make the dough ahead and chill 4 up to 12 hours.
These Easy Owl Cookies are a hoot to make!
Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe to make a parliament of owls!
Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies
White chocolate, dried cranberries, pecans and oats make this a satisfying and delicious cookie
to add to your holiday baking! Drizzle with additional melted white chocolate if desired.
Nigella Lawson’s Christmas Chocolate Cookies
These chocolate shortbread cookies have a chocolate glaze with with decorative sprinkles.
They’re easy to whip up or in Nigella-speak, a “doddle” to make. :)
Cinnamon Swirl Apple Fritter Bread
A reader favorite recipe and a delicious to enjoy or give for the holidays!
Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves
The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread merry and bright,
as well as sweet, tart and nutty. A perfect little loaf to give or enjoy for the holidays!
Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze
Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze.
The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist
and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!
And some no bake treats. . .
Quick and Easy Peanut Butter Fudge
Fudge fans and peanut butter lovers will enjoy this 3-ingredient recipe
that comes together in under 5 minutes!
Ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time.
5-Minute Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge
Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge is equal parts sweet, tart, creamy, chewy
and comes together in the microwave in 5 minutes.
Ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time.
No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs
I made countless dozens of these cookies in my former life and they are always a crowd-pleaser!
They can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to gift and serve.
An Easy No-Bake Treat: Christmas Peanut Butter Bars
An easy, no-bake treat that is both naughty and nice!
Nice, since they’re so easy to make and naughty, because they too hard to resist!
Easy Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark
This easy no-bake treat comes together in under an hour to enjoy,
gift and share with friends and family.
Serve up sweet treats and smiles with a no-bake, fun addition to your holiday cookie tin.
Warning: Friends and family may think they’re too cute to eat!
Easy and Irresistible No Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars
Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers, these no-bake bars come together in 15 minutes
to make an irresistible dessert and easy food gift.
An easy, no-bake treat that’s perfect for last-minute gift giving and holiday snacking!
You can whip up a batch in about 20 minutes, almost as fast as you can say
“On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen . . .”
Spicy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters
An easy sweet treat that’s no-bake and comes together in 5 minutes!
Perfect for sharing with neighbors, teachers, friends and gifting for the holidays.
An easy no-bake Southern treat to enjoy with a cup of tea or for Christmas gift giving!
Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving!
It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.
‘Tis the Season to bake and give and I’m sharing some Christmas baking love with a giveaway!
To help bake your spirits bright . . .
One baker will receive a 3 piece brownie baking set with pan, two spatulas and
red and white chevron stripe kitchen towel and fancy decorative sprinkles.
A second baker will receive a Bake Shop 17-inch cookie sheet,
cooling rack, spatulas and fancy sprinkles.
A third baker will receive a Gingerbread Man Pan, mini silicone spoon and spatula,
fancy sprinkles and ‘Let’s Bake and Watch Christmas Movies’ kitchen towel.
A fourth baker will receive a 9-inch loaf pan and an ‘O ChristmasTree’ kitchen towel
A fifth baker will receive a mini loaf pan, mini springform pan, spatula,
Lauren oven mitt and ‘Winter Blessings’ kitchen towel.
A sixth baker will receive a set of Christmas spatulas, set of 10 Christmas cookie cutters,
decorative sprinkles, Lauren oven mitt and ‘Winter Blessings’ kitchen towel.
A seventh baker will receive an 8 piece set of Christmas cookie cutters,
set of 24 baking cups with party picks, fancy sprinkles and Merry Christmas kitchen towel.
An eighth baker will receive a plaid mitten spatula with cookie cutter,
set of 50 baking or snack cups, Lauren plaid oven mit,
fancy sprinkles and red & green plaid kitchen towel.
A ninth baker will receive a set of 24 baking cups with gingerbread house party picks,
set of 2 silicone spatulas with gingerbread man cookie cutter, decorative sprinkles and an
‘O ChristmasTree’ kitchen towel.
And a tenth baker will receive a set of baking cups, set of 4 cooking cutter stamps,
spatula with 2 cookie cutters, fancy sprinkles and a
‘Let’s Bake and Watch Christmas Movies’ kitchen towel.
To enter this giveaway for a chance to win and bake your spirits bright:
🎄 Leave a comment telling me your favorite Christmas cookie or recipe to bake for the holiday season.
🎄 Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
🎄 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight December 1st..
Note: Your email address is never shared and used only to contact you if you are a winner. I recently had two winners I was unable to contact. Make sure you’re providing your current email address in the comment field and check your spam folder.
🎄Happy Baking!
Taffy’s star cookies it is a very old recipe that i cut out in star shape and put rainbow sprinkles in the center it has lemon peel and vanilla in it and it is wonderful i named it that because the first time i made it my cat taffy asked for a taste so i gave her a point to taste and she loved it i have been making them for 27 years now i make them Christmas i make them every year i lost my taffy in 2006 and i think of her every time i make them
Martha Washington candy is a family favorite at our house,
My favorite Christmas cookie/candy are the butterscotch haystacks! They are delicious!
You’re the best, Mary! I was a lucky recipient of one of these packages previously, but I’m wishing good luck to all who enter. I joyfully use all of my goodies and think of you when I do! I’ve also made a couple recipes and have thr roundup pinned for reference.
These photos are beautiful, both for the food and the table presentation.
Happy holiday weekend!
I subscribe via email
Mary, what a great post of amazing goodies!! Can’t wait to try as many as I can the next few weeks. My favorite Christmas cookie are called Santa’s whiskers. They are a shortbread cookie with cherries rolled in coconut and sliced and baked. A good cookie for Santa on Christmas Eve.
Many thanks for your beautiful posts!
I pinned the easy peanut butter fudge
Linzer tarts and peanut butter fudge. I only make these recipes at Christmas.
The snowball cookies are my favorite and a family favorite as well. I make them every Christmas.
I pinned the cranberry and white chocolate cookie photo. This is a recipe that I want to try. They look delicious!
So many wonderful recipes to try between now and Christmas. You have an amazing blog, Mary.
Around our house at Christmas time we love sugar cookies. We like them glazed, sprinkled, nutty. You name it, we love them.
I have always loved my mother’s date pinwheel cookies and my grandmother’s tea cake recipe made into cutout and decorated cookies at Christmas.
Thank you Mary for all the recipes!! Around our house the favorite cookies are Raisin Oatmeal, and I’ll get in a batch of sugar cookies with sprinkles sometimes!
I pinned the first photo in your blog with the pictures of all the recipe items. Thank you!
My favorite Christmas recipe to bake is red velvet brownies with cream cheese frosting. Thanks for this great compilation of recipes!
Good Morning! I am a delighted subscriber (you have a wonderful blog)!
My favorite is a recipe I received from friends in Texas. They are called Tater Delites with sweet potatoes, raisins and pecans. I often make the Chocolate Mice on your website. They are so sweet!
I am a email subscriber. Love all the wonderful recipes! Many thanks.
Wow!! What an awesome post! Everything looked delicious.
The one recipe we make each Christmas is a candy cane bread we have for Christmas morning. It is shaped yeast bread filled with dried apricots and cherries. A family favorite.
Just another note to say I actually pinned a few of your treats! The peppermint hot cocoa mix will be a fun friendship gift with a cute mug. My mother in law loves owls so a parliament of owls cookies on a platter is just right for her. The grandkids will love the candy mice and I’m partial to anything with cranberries! You got us all covered. Thanks!
My favorite Christmas cookies are mincemeat cookies. The recipe used to be on the package of dried mincemeat. They remind me of my mother baking them.
I have received emails about your posts for ages, and I always enjoy them.
I pinned this post to Christmas Recipes on my Pinterest account. Thank you!
I pinned the Apple Fritter bread and the main “20 Recipes and Holiday Food Gifts”
I love to bake in general, but enjoy making several recipes during the holidays. I love the Butternut Cookies for starters. They seem to be a big hit on my plate of cookies I make for my husbands work and security guards.
Love your recipes! I’ve made many over the years. I pinned the snowball cookies and chocolate mice. I also pinned the whole page. So much information and choices. Love the candy cane hot chocolate too. Great for gifts. My favorite Christmas cookie is one my mom got over 50 years ago from a magazine. It’s a candy cane cookie. So good but tedious to make. My sister has mastered the technique and I usually let her make them. I look forward to them every year.
Love all you do. Thanks for a great blog post. I always look forward to seeing your emails.
Love the Christmas tea service! My favorite Christmas cookies are gingerbread cookies my daughter and I make and decorate together.
I pinned the cookies image to my Merry Merry Pinterest board. Would love to host a cookie swap this year. Already a subscriber.
I love a simple lemon spritz flower-shaped cookie with a candied cherry in the center, but you must use lemon extract and not lemon flavoring. The recipe is from the recipe insert from the old, Wear-Ever cookie gun set which is my favorite way to make Christmas cookies.
Love making pecan pie bars and shortbread bites. I pinned the Smorgasbord cookies.
My favorite cookie is walnut cinnamon cookies. The cream cheese dough make these especially tasty.
I am a subscriber.
I pinned your gingerbread pecan cookies with bourbon glaxe. Yum.
I love to make Reindeer Cookies ~ which is my version of a big, soft ginger cookie rolled in sugar. They are an all-time fave! I am a subscriber
I have subscribed for years and always enjoy your amazing posts, especially at holiday time! I bake many different cookies for Christmas but I think my most favorite is when we make peanut brittle using my grandpa’s recipe which was handed down to my mom and now myself…using the marble slab he gifted mom over 60 years ago. Merry Christmastime Mary!
Hi Mary ~ Happy Real Black Friday ! WOW you find the cutest kitchen and baking ware for your giveaways. I believe that my favorite Christmas cookie are my Mexican wedding cookies. I make at least 3 batches of them. They are so scrumptious with a cup of tea. By the way I have been a subscriber for a long time now and will continue to be! Hugs, Dorinda
Hi again Mary ~ I pinned the picture that included the beautiful teapot with the cardinal on it to my “We need a little Christmas” Pinterest board. Thanks for the giveaway contest 🎅🏻🎄❤️ Dorinda
I always have to make Christmas cutout sugar cookies. When my children were young they always helped with the baking, and decorating, and I now enjoy it with my grandchildren. Thank you so much for your posts.
I have two actually. Of course the traditional sugar cookie and gingerbread cookies. Love them both! Thank you for all your wonderful posts and giveaway’s!
I’ve been a subscriber for a long time. You always post such beautiful pictures! I love to make poppy seed and banana bread every year to give as gifts
Mary, what delicious-looking cookie pics and recipes! One of my favorite cookies for Christmas is fruitcake cookies.
Sheryl R
I am a long-time follower of your wonderful blog! You never run out of fabulous posts and are just so creative!
Sheryl R
I am now inspired to get a head start on baking for Christmas thanks to this blog!
My family loves the Christmas wreath cookies make out of cornflakes and marshmallows and red hots.
I pinned the picture of the melting snowman cookies – can’t wait to make/taste them!!
I’ve been a subscriber for a few years now – yours is my favorite blog due to your talented creativeness!
Barbara
Cocoa powder, sugar, butter, coconut, quick oats drop cookies. My brothers and I made them together as children. I’m already a email subscriber
Hope you Thanksgiving celebration was good
I pinned the homemade vanilla extract.
My favorite Christmas cookies are decorated sugar cookies. Thank you for the chance to win Mary! You always have the best decorating ideas and recipes❤️
My favorite Christmas cookies are decorated sugar cookies. Thank you for the chance to win Mary! I have subscribed to your blog for a few years now. I love your creative ideas and recipes. Happy Holidays❤️
I pinned the melted snowman cookies first but plan to pin many more for my Christmas goodies board. Thanks again for the cute recipes.
Peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge with pecans and marshmallows are my favorite thing to make and give away….ok, SOME pieces do stay at our house if they “accidentally” don’t look perfect. 😉
My family loves to decorate sugar cookies, but my Christmas favorite is Bourbon Balls. I made your little mice last year and gifted them to neighbors. They are soo cute!
Happy Holidays! My favorite cookies to bake for the holidays would have to be snowball cookies. I have made many different kinds and they never disappoint. When my 3 daughters were small, we always made cut-out sugar cookies. We have many, many happy memories from the years of baking cookies for Santa :)
I am an email subscriber. Love your blog!
I pinned the Merry Mice. Such a cute idea!
I pinned the cute little chocolate mice……they are adorable. I know my grandkids will get a kick out of them :)
I’m also a long time subscriber :)
Happy holidays! My favorite cookies to bake for the holidays are snowball cookies. I’ve made all different kinds and they never disappoint.
Thank you for your generous gift giving! My very favorite cookie is a Linzer cookie with raspberry jam. We, also, make a Sour Cream cookie recipe with powdered sugar frosting that I got from my aunt 30 years ago, and she would have been making them for years before that. Have a blessed and Merry Christmas!
I make Sherried Pecans which are a family favorite. I’m a happy subscriber:))
I Pinned your beautiful post to my Christmas cookie board. I look forward to seeing each post, and I had to show my husband your Halloween posts with the skeletons. We both got a laugh out of their clothing and table decor!