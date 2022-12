Fudge fans and peanut butter lovers will enjoy this 3-ingredient recipe that comes together in under 5 minutes! Ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time.

Calling all peanut butter lovers, I have a sweet treat that comes together in under 5 minutes,

ideal for last-minute gifting or holiday snacking!

This Peanut Butter Fudge requires just 3 ingredients and comes together in the microwave.

I usually find 2 or 3 ingredient fudge recipes to be underwhelming,

but this recipe does not disappoint and is a keeper!

It’s so creamy and smooth, you’d never guess that it’s also easy to make.

If you sprinkle some flaky sea salt on top, it’s technically a 4-ingredient recipe,

but we love the addition of salt to marry

the peanut butter and to help balance the sweet flavor.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup peanut butter, regular style, not natural

16 oz. package of white almond bark, broken into pieces

Flake or coarse sea salt, optional

My preferred brand of almond bark is CandiQuik brand, which I use

for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix or Santa and Snowman Bark.

CandiQuik runs around $5 for a 16 oz. package.

Unlike white chocolate chips, which have stabilizers and are designed to hold their shape

when baked, almond bark is designed to melt and less likely to scorch when heated.

If you can’t find CandiQuik, which seems to be in short supply as of late,

look for a store brand of candy coating / almond bark.

You’ll find candy coating/almond bark near the chocolate chips on the baking aisle.

Target sells their brand, ‘Good & Gather,’ candy coating which is comparable to CandiQuik.

Place the sweetened condensed milk, peanut butter and almond bark (broken into pieces)

in a large microwave-safe bowl. I used my 4-cup Pyrex measuring cup

Heat in the microwave uncovered on high (100% power) in 1-minute increments,

stirring well after each burst of heat, until melted and smooth, about 3 minutes.

For easy removal of fudge, spray your pan with nonstick spray and line your pan with parchment paper

that hangs over the edge of your pan. The spray will keep your paper in place.

When fudge mixture is melted, pour mixture into the prepared pan.

Smooth top with spatula and lightly tap pan against the countertop

several times to help level fudge.

Sprinkle top with flake sea salt while fudge is warm if desired.

Place in refrigerator and let chill until set, about 2 hours.

When fudge is set, lift out of pan by edges of parchment paper

and transfer to cutting board; cut into 36 pieces.

Stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

When adding pieces of fudge to a cookie or dessert tray,

I like to place individual pieces in mini cupcake liners, one

turned inside out, so you can see the patterned paper

instead of the white inside of the liner.

