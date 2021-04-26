Lakeside Spring Table + Garden Blooms

Happy Monday! Pull up a chair and join me at the table for a little lakeside dining!

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful spring weather the past couple of weeks despite ‘the pollening’. . .

Azaleas are in bloom along with snowball viburnum. . .

The only snowballs you want to see in April!

I cut some viburnum, azaleas and Lady Banks rose for a centerpiece for the table. . .

Lady Banks Rose, Rosa banksiae ‘Lutea’, is a vigorous climber and prolific bloomer in early spring with deep green foliage on thornless, slender branches.

It grows in USDA Hardiness zones 6 – 9. I highly recommend planting one if you live within those zones! If you don’t know your garden zone, you can look it up by zipcode, HERE.

The garden blooms fill an ironstone pitcher for a loose and casual arrangement for the table.

White washed terracotta pot napkin rings add a nod to gardening season paired with floral print napkins. . .

I tucked in a sprig of Lady Banks rose in the napkin rings so they appear sprouting from the pots.

Johnson Brothers ‘Sheraton’ is a perennial favorite in my garden of dishes. . .

Along with Garden Bouquet by Johnson Brothers, another blooming favorite.

A Ralph Lauren Antibes floral red tablecloth provides a foundation for a spring tablescape with colorful bouquets of flowers.

Table Details:

Plates / Johnson Brothers Garden Bouquet, Johnson Brothers Sheraton

Ironstone pitcher / vintage

Willow placemats, chargers, napkin rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Flatware / Portmeiron Botanic Garden

Tablecloth & napkins / Ralph Lauren Antibes, HomeGoods, used HERE

We’re warming up with temperatures reaching the mid 80’s this week.

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are. ♥

