Lakeside Spring Table + Garden Blooms

Happy Monday! Pull up a chair and join me at the table for a little lakeside dining!

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful spring weather the past couple of weeks despite ‘the pollening’. . .

Azaleas are in bloom along with snowball viburnum. . .

The only snowballs you want to see in April!

I cut some viburnum, azaleas and Lady Banks rose for a centerpiece for the table. . .

Lady Banks Rose, Rosa banksiae ‘Lutea’, is a vigorous climber and prolific bloomer in early spring with deep green foliage on thornless, slender branches.

It grows in USDA Hardiness zones  6 – 9.  I highly recommend planting one if you live within those zones! If you don’t know your garden zone, you can look it up by zipcode, HERE.

The garden blooms fill an ironstone pitcher for a loose and casual arrangement for the table.

White washed terracotta pot napkin rings add a nod to gardening season paired with floral print napkins. . .

I tucked in a sprig of Lady Banks rose in the napkin rings so they appear sprouting from the pots.

Johnson Brothers ‘Sheraton’ is a perennial favorite in my garden of dishes. . .

Along with Garden Bouquet by Johnson Brothers, another blooming favorite.

A Ralph Lauren Antibes floral red tablecloth provides a foundation for a spring tablescape with colorful bouquets of flowers.

Table Details:

Plates / Johnson Brothers Garden Bouquet, Johnson Brothers Sheraton

Ironstone pitcher / vintage

Willow placemats, chargers, napkin rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Flatware / Portmeiron Botanic Garden

Tablecloth & napkins / Ralph Lauren Antibes, HomeGoods, used HERE

We’re warming up with temperatures reaching the mid 80’s this week.

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are. ♥

  4 comments for “Lakeside Spring Table + Garden Blooms

  1. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    April 26, 2021 at 6:09 am

    Your azaleas are beautiful Mary! Enjoy all that great color:@)

    Reply
  2. Gail
    April 26, 2021 at 6:56 am

    Azaleas with snowballs – unique combination, but it works

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    April 26, 2021 at 6:57 am

    My eyes are closed and I am sitting at your table enjoying the setting, especially the flowers and water view. Thank you for my momentary vacation. Love your blog!

    Reply
  4. Ruthie Miller
    April 26, 2021 at 7:33 am

    Such beauty. Harmony at your table between those lovely dishes, tablecloth and napkins and flowers. Spring where you are is magical!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

