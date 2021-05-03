How to Make a Flower Arrangement Using A Decorative Bird Cage

Think outside the vase and find the steps to create a flower arrangement using a decorative bird cage. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Our floral theme this week was a ‘copycat’ arrangement from the book The Art of Flowers, the latest hardcover book from the editors of Victoria magazine.
This beautiful book is full of floral inspiration and I especially loved the chapter on Creative Containers. I also loved the idea of using a decorative bird cage or wire cloche and pedestal as a floral centerpiece for a table!
I found this Decorative Bird Cage on Amazon. I loved the bird finial and how versatile it is as it can be used as a candleholder or to hold a small potted plant.
Victoria Magazine’s bird cage arrangement used a vase under the wire cloche, but as I didn’t have the right size vase, I decided to use some wet floral foam to arrange my flowers instead.
I soaked the floral foam in water mixed with floral preservative to prolong the life of the flowers.
Note: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and place the floral foam brick on top of the water mixture. Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated. Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.
I placed the wet floral foam on top of a plastic plate to protect the surface of the pedestal. Note: My floral foam was round but you can trim a rectangular piece of floral foam down to size to create your arrangement.
I started with some boxwood clippings from the shrubs to add some greenery. If you’re using greenery or flowers cut from your garden or yard, cut them in the early morning while they are hydrated and not heat-stressed and condition them in water mixed with floral food for several hours up to overnight before using them in your arrangement.
I used a few snowball viburnum blooms, along with a bundle of spring flowers from the grocery store for the arrangement. . . tulips, iris, hyacinths and a bundle of Charmelia.
Sprigs of abelia cut from the shrubs add a pop of variegated yellow-green.
After the arrangement was completed, I sprayed it with Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant that seals in moisture and prolongs the life of your flowers. It dries to a clear finish with no residue and is safe to use on all flower types
The floral arrangement and decorative birdcage provides a centerpiece for a table for some lakeside dining!
Bird dishes flew in to light on Mikasa English Countryside plates with an embossed fruit design.
And a favorite spring floral tablecloth adds more blooms for the table, paired with matching napkins and floral napkin rings.
I’m a fan of mixing and matching and Wallace Hotel flatware features five assorted reproduction designs:
An Impero dinner fork, Coburg salad fork, William and Mary dinner knife, Federalist dinner spoon and Barocco teaspoon.
Table Details:
Decorative Bird Cage / Amazon
Bird Dishes / Gracie China by Coastline Imports, HomeGoods, used HERE
Tablecloth & napkins / Ralph Lauren Antibes, HomeGoods, used HERE
Napkin rings / consignment
Dinner plates / Mikasa English Countryside
Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Wallace Hotel flatware / Amazon
