The Art of Flowers + Giveaway

Lidy, Pam, Shirley and I are excited to share some flower therapy today in the form of a beautiful new book from the editors of Victoria Magazine:

*The Art of Flowers

Victoria: The Art of Flowers, the latest hardcover book from the editors of Victoria magazine, invites readers to savor quiet moments amid nature’s most cherished gifts: flowers.

Divided into three enticing sections, this exquisitely photographed volume offers page after page of floral pageantry. Beginning with “Scents and Sensibility,” we celebrate the romantic charms of beloved blossoms. Scattered among gorgeous images, find helpful guidelines for growing and displaying such favorites as roses, tulips, and peonies. “A Gardener’s Palette” provides inspiration for developing a signature scheme, whether highlighting a single hue or showcasing a vibrant array of colors.

Discover a treasure trove in “Bountiful Bouquets,” a section brimming with ideas for creating glorious arrangements. Along with a medley of the California floral designer’s prettiest posies, find a variety of other stylists’ expressions in centerpieces ideal for gracing the table, adorning a guest room, or adding interest to the veranda. Wherever they are placed, these fresh and lovely accents lend a breath of life to their surroundings.

I preordered this book back in February and was eagerly anticipating its release! It did not disappoint and I was thrilled to learn we had the opportunity to share it with you for a giveaway, thank you Lidy. :) It would make a beautiful addition to your library or gift for a fellow flower enthusiast, gardener or ‘Mom’ for Mother’s Day! I chose a few favorite pages from the book to share.

In “Gleanings from the Garden”, you’ll meet Erin Benzakein, leading farmer florist in the United States and owner of Floret Flower Farm in Washington’s Skagit Valley.

Feast your eyes on the beauty and ‘Bountiful Bouquets’. . .one featuring tulips. . .

Ranunculus and hydrangea. . .

And wisteria.

I love this hanging wreath incorporating cabbage tulips, bridal wreath spirea and stock . . .

As well as this pretty-in-pink spring wreath with sweet bird’s nest.

And I was smitten with these posy arrangements with tags expressing the significance of each floral ingredient in the language of flowers.

As well as the chapter on “Creative Containers”. . .

In celebration of spring flowers, Victoria / Hoffman Media has provided each of us with a book to give away to one reader!

Beautifully bound and pure bliss to peruse, The Art of Flowers is certain to delight anyone captivated by botanical splendor.

“Flowers rewrite soil, water, and sunshine into petal’d poetry.” -Terri Guillemets

