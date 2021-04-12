The Art of Flowers + Giveaway

Happy Monday! Welcome to a special edition of Monday Morning Blooms!
Lidy, Pam, Shirley and I are excited to share some flower therapy today in the form of a beautiful new book from the editors of Victoria Magazine:
Victoria: The Art of Flowers, the latest hardcover book from the editors of Victoria magazine, invites readers to savor quiet moments amid nature’s most cherished gifts: flowers.
Divided into three enticing sections, this exquisitely photographed volume offers page after page of floral pageantry. Beginning with “Scents and Sensibility,” we celebrate the romantic charms of beloved blossoms. Scattered among gorgeous images, find helpful guidelines for growing and displaying such favorites as roses, tulips, and peonies. “A Gardener’s Palette” provides inspiration for developing a signature scheme, whether highlighting a single hue or showcasing a vibrant array of colors.
Discover a treasure trove in “Bountiful Bouquets,” a section brimming with ideas for creating glorious arrangements. Along with a medley of the California floral designer’s prettiest posies, find a variety of other stylists’ expressions in centerpieces ideal for gracing the table, adorning a guest room, or adding interest to the veranda. Wherever they are placed, these fresh and lovely accents lend a breath of life to their surroundings.
I preordered this book back in February and was eagerly anticipating its release! It did not disappoint and I was thrilled to learn we had the opportunity to share it with you for a giveaway, thank you Lidy. :) It would make a beautiful addition to your library or gift for a fellow flower enthusiast, gardener or ‘Mom’ for Mother’s Day! I chose a few favorite pages from the book to share.
In “Gleanings from the Garden”, you’ll meet Erin Benzakein, leading farmer florist in the United States and owner of Floret Flower Farm in Washington’s Skagit Valley.
Feast your eyes on the beauty and ‘Bountiful Bouquets’. . .one featuring tulips. . .
Ranunculus and hydrangea. . .
And wisteria.
I love this hanging wreath incorporating cabbage tulips, bridal wreath spirea and stock . . .
As well as this pretty-in-pink spring wreath with sweet bird’s nest.
And I was smitten with these posy arrangements with tags expressing the significance of each floral ingredient in the language of flowers.
As well as the chapter on “Creative Containers”. . .
In celebration of spring flowers, Victoria / Hoffman Media has provided each of us with a book to give away to one reader!
To enter the giveaway to win a copy of The Art of Flowers:
1) Leave a comment telling me your favorite flower(s).
2) Follow Victoria Magazine on Instagram or Facebook and leave a comment letting me know.
3) Follow Home is Where the Boat Is on Pinterest and let me know by comment.
This giveaway is open to residents of the continental U.S. through midnight April 26th.
For more chances to win a copy of The Art of Flowers visit my flower friends below to enter:
Pam at Everyday Living
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Beautifully bound and pure bliss to peruse, The Art of Flowers is certain to delight anyone captivated by botanical splendor.
“Flowers rewrite soil, water, and sunshine into petal’d poetry.” -Terri Guillemets
*Thank you to Hoffman Media for providing a copy of The Art of Flowers and for this giveaway.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Mary, you and I can honestly say how fabulous this book is. Yes, I was also smitten by the posey arrangements with the sweet tags. Definitely something I want to do. As you well know, this book is truly amazing and such a most wonderful giveaway opportunity!
Gorgeous photo styling Mary as always! Have a most beautiful day Mary…I am sure you are enjoying the book as much as I am!
Mary, your styling is always fabulous! I am enjoying every page of the book. I noticed you and I chose some of the same pages to highlight. Have a lovely Monday!
So hard to choose a favorite flower! Peonies are amazing and I’m a huge fan of hydrangeas.
The pictures from this book are so forged!!!!!
Mary, thank you for this beautiful giveaway. I have subscribed to Victoria magazine in the past and have some of their book offerings. I totally understand your selections but I’m sure it was hard to choose just a few! You always showcase everything with such perfection. I couldn’t wait for today to see what the giveaway would be. Thanks again!
Simply beautiful…the book looks amazing. Hard to choose just one flower but I love hydrangeas. These beauties give so much please while blooming and then after they fade and dry they remind us their beauty might have faded but they can be used again!
Mary, the book looks fabulous. I’d love to get my hands on a copy and sit down with it (and a glass of wine) and just drool over the pictures!
There are many flowers I love, depending on the season, but gardenias have to take first place.
This looks like a great book. Love hydrangeas
Thank you for the offer. I work with flowers at our church and lately have been “knee deep” in them from Easter and then two weddings.I couldn’t possibly pick one favorite. I love almost all flowers but favorites are roses, freesia (what a scent!), hydrangea and peonies. I follow Pam on Pinterest and I am not sure if I follow you but I will now go and do so. I often pin your photos from the email I receive. Thank you again!
I will, if I don’t already, follow Victoria magazine on Instagram and Facebook. I am sure I already do on instagram because I see lovely pictures there every day. They put together beautiful books too. All of you girls could be photographers for them.
Mary, Thank you for the chance to win this beautiful book, I would love to win a copy. I’m big fan of hydrangeas of all kinds…French, Oakleaf, Limelight, Lacecap and Endless Summer. I’m following Victoria Magazine on IG and am a long time follower of you on Pinterest. Thanks for the opportunity. Teresa
What a beautiful book you girls are sharing this morning! I’m in love with that hanging wreath too! I’m a equal opportunity flower lover including hydrangeas, peonies, roses and spring blooming daffodils. Thank you for the chance to win. I’m a long time follower and am not following Victoria Magazine on FB. 🌸🌷💐🌼🌻
I forgot to mention my favorite flower- pansy for spring!
Oh my goodness, what a beautiful book! The pages you shared are so gorgeous!! I would love to win a copy for myself and this book is the perfect gift for my sister who is a gardener and creates the most gorgeous bouquets from your garden. Following Victoria Magazine on FB. My favorite flowers are gardenias as I love their fragrance and they remind me of my childhood summers when we would visit my grandmother. Thank for the chance to win Mary!
Good Morning, Mary! I am a new fan! We have many things in common starting with the retail experience! I do love the Lily of the Valley because it reminds me of my family home where I live with my husband. They continue to appear each May year after year near my garden shed and kitchen garden. These delicate beauties are reminiscent of days gone by. My parents picking them and placing them in the same crystal vase and then putting them on the kitchen windowsill is forever etched in my memory. Their beauty and delicate fragrance brings renewal and peace to my heart and mind.
I’m bowled over by the beauty in this book! Your photo framing the cover with flowers is a stunner! If I had to pick one flower I would say it was sunflowers! Following on FB and you on Pinterest.
I love Roses, I follow you on Pinterest and Victoria on Instagram. Thanks for the giveaway!