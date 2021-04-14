Tabletop Gardening with Bunnies in the Potting Shed

I’m hopping down the bunny trail for some tabletop gardening fun in the Potting Shed!

April is the month when bunnies begin to multiply. . .

Enticed by emerging perennials in the garden, with word travelling through the rabbit grapevine about the all-you-can-eat buffet!

Peter Rabbit and friends hopped to the counter for a little tabletop fun to welcome gardening season!

Garden gloves hold napkins for tabletop gardening . .

A garden hat hangs over the window for a nod to the season. . .

Along with a rake head, displaying a vintage garden fork, hose nozzle, watering can and pairs of garden gloves.

And blooming quince branches provide a bright pop of pink.

Cabbage leaf plates accompany Peter and friends. . .

Bees are buzzing on goblets and beginning to buzz in the garden. . .

This beautiful bunny illustration is from The Nature Notes of an Edwardian Lady by Edith Holden.

Edith Holden’s “nature notes” from 1905 chronicle months of the calendar year with anecdotes, folklore, and poems, and are accompanied by her watercolor paintings of flowers, plants, birds, butterflies and landscape scenes of the British countryside.

Garden tools add some blooming gardening details.

And more bunnies hopped to the table!

A French inspired botanical garden plaque, Le Jardin Botanique, is with flowering with bulbs, butterflies, dragonflies and bunny.

A companion to Jardin de Legumes that provided some bunny and veggie table inspiration several years ago.

Details:

Large Bunny / Gardener’s Supply Co, last year

Le Jardin Botanique andJardin de Legumes / Pier 1, several years ago

Peter Rabbit Salad Plates and Napkins / Pottery Barn, last year

Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Garden gloves and tools / Target, several years ago

La Rochere Bee Glasses/ World Market, several years ago

Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden, HomeGoods, several years ago

Hope things are greening up and growing in your garden! ♥

