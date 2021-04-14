Tabletop Gardening with Bunnies in the Potting Shed

I’m hopping down the bunny trail for some tabletop gardening fun in the Potting Shed!
April is the month when bunnies begin to multiply. . .
Enticed by emerging perennials in the garden, with word travelling through the rabbit grapevine about the all-you-can-eat buffet!
Peter Rabbit and friends hopped to the counter for a little tabletop fun to welcome gardening season!
Garden gloves hold napkins for tabletop gardening . .
A garden hat hangs over the window for a nod to the season. . .
Along with a rake head, displaying a vintage garden fork, hose nozzle, watering can and pairs of garden gloves.
And blooming quince branches provide a bright pop of pink.
Cabbage leaf plates accompany Peter and friends. . .
Bees are buzzing on goblets and beginning to buzz in the garden. . .
This beautiful bunny illustration is from The Nature Notes of an Edwardian Lady by Edith Holden.
Edith Holden’s “nature notes” from 1905 chronicle months of the calendar year with anecdotes, folklore, and poems, and are accompanied by her watercolor paintings of flowers, plants, birds, butterflies and landscape scenes of the British countryside.
Garden tools add some blooming gardening details.
And more bunnies hopped to the table!
A French inspired botanical garden plaque, Le Jardin Botanique, is with flowering with bulbs, butterflies, dragonflies and bunny.
A companion to Jardin de Legumes that provided some bunny and veggie table inspiration several years ago.
Details:
Large Bunny / Gardener’s Supply Co, last year
Le Jardin Botanique andJardin de Legumes / Pier 1, several years ago
Peter Rabbit Salad Plates and Napkins / Pottery Barn, last year
Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro
Garden gloves and tools / Target, several years ago
La Rochere Bee Glasses/ World Market, several years ago
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden, HomeGoods, several years ago
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Hope things are greening up and growing in your garden! ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Your posts make my day!
Your bunny vignettes are adorable. I could just move into your potting shed to be surrounded by all of the eye-catching garden ephemera. I have a bit of a “war” here with live bunnies nibbling my Japanese beech ferns. I finally sprayed Liquid Fence rabbit repellent and that seems to have helped. This is between “battles” with deer, raccoons and squirrels. Our yard is a haven for wildlife. We are enjoying a lot of activity with the birds and had our first hummingbird at the feeder this week – so sweet.
Just saw our first bunny yesterday and Scruffy our little mixed terrier was thrilled to give chase. Seems more of a game than a serious pursuit.
I was plant shopping for herbs and perennials and I guess the local creatures have a gardening calendar too. We try to plant enough to share and I must admit I love seeing deer, rabbits and foxes on our property.
Your potting shed vignettes are lovely as always and you are always one of the first blogs I read with my morning coffee.
What an adorable post, Mary! Love, love , love your evocative table. Your posts always brighten my day.
It must be “so fun” to live in the beautiful vignettes you create!! franki
You show me Peter Rabbit and bunnies, I show you loads of joy on my end. This is charming and I love each and every one!
The girls and I love Peter Rabbit! We haven’t seen a bunny, yet but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already visiting. Hopefully, Peter and friends won’t be dining on your perennials this year. This is such a sweet tabletop garden, Mary! Happy Wednesday!
Sooo cute! Love the rabbit plates!! We have lots of baby rabbits hidden in the grass…I wish they wouldn’t do that…it make is dangerous mowing! Still waiting for our weather change…so I can start working outside. 🐇🐇🐇🐇🐇🐇
This is just so adorable Mari! I love all the bunnies and table details including those cute Peter rabbit plates! Enjoy this beautiful weather in NC!
Oh I have Peter Rabbit plate envy! I went to Pottery Barn’s website and saw they were sold out of course but then Eureka!… William Sonoma has some! Thanks so much for sharing your creativity and the joy you find in your potting shed. Happy Wednesday Mary!
So sweet, all of my favorite things! Can’t wait for my own play space, I thought I would be in my greenhouse by now but covid has hit every type of supply chain and waiting on windows means I won’t get to enjoy until fall… Love seeing all the cute things, can’t wait to unearth mine!
Love all the bunnies! I didn’t see them on this post, but I got some little cupcake wheelbarrows like I saw in a different post and served carrot cake cupcakes in them for Easter. I was SO excited, they were adorable. Thanks for all the wonderful inspiration!
So darling Mary! I love all the bunnies! I know they must wreak havoc in your garden but I couldn’t help but smile seeing that little one in your fenced area to protect your flowers… He he he. 🐇🐰🐇💕
Too cute Mary! I love the French garden plaques, so pretty! It’s a good thing bunnies are so cute because they can be trouble makers! I don’t think there is anything cuter than Peter Rabbit bunnies!
Jenna
It’s always a good day when I get to join you in your potting shed! So much to love here from the bunnies, Peter Rabbit plates and wonderful plaques. I so miss Pier1! Thanks for sharing your time and talent with us! ❤️🐰 Jerrie
Your posts always bring me happiness in this crazy world of ours. Love the bunnies! I have a yard full myself! Happy Wednesday!
I prefer bunnies on objects than the real ones in the garden, Mary! Those bunny plates are possibly the cutest ones I’ve ever seen. They are so sweet with such a vintage charm and remind me of the Peter Rabbit story. Thank you for the happiness in your potting shed. The pink branch sure adds a touch of brightness!