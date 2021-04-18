Weekend Waterview: Spring Blooms + The Pollening

Happy Sunday! Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful spring weather the past couple of weeks.

With our warm 70 and 80 degree days, the azaleas and other spring flowering shrubs are bursting into bloom.

Our Snowball Viburnum by the lake has been beautiful this spring. . .

I was afraid after our cold snap several weeks ago (aka, third winter -> see graphic below) that the blooms would be frost-nipped but the warm water temperature provided some protection.

Snowball Viburnum flowers start out green and turn a snowy white in about a week’s time.

Along with our warmer temperatures and blooming trees and shrubs, comes “The Pollening”. . .

{insert *shudder* here}

*Achoo!*

The pollen has kept us indoors and reaching for the Zyrtec more than usual the past couple of weeks.

I had to laugh when ran across this graphic on Twitter of North Carolina’s 12 seasons.

Here’s my break down of the 12 seasons by days in NC:

Winter: 30 days

Fool’s Spring: 15 days

Second Winter: 15 days

Spring of Deception: 15 days

Third Winter: 15 days

The Pollening: 35 days

Spring: 25 days

Summer: 90 days

Hell’s Front Porch: 70 days

False Fall: 20 days

Second Summer: 25 days

Actual Fall (my favorite season: anywhere from 20 minutes to 10 days)

Bridal Wreath Spirea has been especially beautiful. . .

I took the above photo about 30 minutes after sunrise when the sun’s rays were highlighting the western shoreline in the background, giving everything a golden glow. . .

It looks like an autumn day rather than an April morning with the sun’s rays coloring the trees!

Note to self: Prune and shape the azaleas after the bloom. :)

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather and surviving pollen season where you are!

Happy Sunday ♥

