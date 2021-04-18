Weekend Waterview: Spring Blooms + The Pollening

Happy Sunday! Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’ve enjoyed some beautiful spring weather the past couple of weeks.
With our warm 70 and 80 degree days, the azaleas and other spring flowering shrubs are bursting into bloom.
Our Snowball Viburnum by the lake has been beautiful this spring. . .
I was afraid after our cold snap several weeks ago (aka, third winter -> see graphic below) that the blooms would be frost-nipped but the warm water temperature provided some protection.
Snowball Viburnum flowers start out green and turn a snowy white in about a week’s time.
Along with our warmer temperatures and blooming trees and shrubs, comes “The Pollening”. . .
{insert *shudder* here}
*Achoo!*
The pollen has kept us indoors and reaching for the Zyrtec more than usual the past couple of weeks.
I had to laugh when ran across this graphic on Twitter of North Carolina’s 12 seasons.
Here’s my break down of the 12 seasons by days in NC:
Winter: 30 days
Fool’s Spring: 15 days
Second Winter: 15 days
Spring of Deception: 15 days
Third Winter: 15 days
The Pollening: 35 days
Spring: 25 days
Summer: 90 days
Hell’s Front Porch: 70 days
False Fall: 20 days
Second Summer: 25 days
Actual Fall (my favorite season: anywhere from 20 minutes to 10 days)
Bridal Wreath Spirea has been especially beautiful. . .
I took the above photo about 30 minutes after sunrise when the sun’s rays were highlighting the western shoreline in the background, giving everything a golden glow. . .
It looks like an autumn day rather than an April morning with the sun’s rays coloring the trees!
Note to self: Prune and shape the azaleas after the bloom. :)
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather and surviving pollen season where you are!
Happy Sunday ♥
Very enjoyable post. Both of the rederings of your seasons were well worth a chuckle. I think that is the reason you get so much beautiful scenery throughout the year. I live in the Houston/Galveston area. We are still looking at reminders of the unusually hard winter we had and wondering what that means for the summer. More tropical storms and hurricanes??? We surely hope not. Thanks for sharing all of the picstures. I really enjoy your posts of nature (and the dogs, of course.)
I love all of your posts but the weekend waterview posts are very special. Although I live near the sea on the south coast of England I just loves lakes. Our weather is currently around 12 deg C during the day but cold at night so nothing much is flowering and it is way too soon to plant anything out. I’m trying to be patient.
VERY beautiful, stunning pictures. You are blessed to live in such a pretty spot and to appreciate and share the lovely sights.
Beautiful pictures, Mary! Just love azalea season. 💕
Your world is breathtaking ❤️
Thank you Mary for sharing stunning pictures of Lake Norman this time of year. One would swear that it is fall with the beautiful hues of orange, gold, and rust colors of the trees just after sunrise. The azaleas, viburnum and bridal wreath are spectacular!
We are in Michigan so are quite behind in the colorful spring blossoms, but always look forward to bursts of color.
Enjoy this beautiful day and may the pollen season be a short one!
Thank you again for posting pics of your beautiful setting. Nature at its best, ☀️
Thank you for sharing your world, <3 Beautiful place! Makes me look forward to moving closer to a lake. Living the lake life, in South Carolina…. neighbors soon ;)
The seasons here in N.C. are right on target. I love my Chinese snowball viburnums and the double file viburnums I have added to our property.So pretty and full this spring. We planted a new colorful redbud called flame thrower and two blueberry bushes for fruit and fall color. I think I am finally running out of room. Ever buy a plant and walk around looking for a place to plant it? of course you have,you are a gardener!😄
Wonderful photography and scenery – your posts are always so inspiring~
I have to agree with previous comments on your lovely photos and breath-taking beauty that surrounds you. I appreciate the beautiful flowers. I’m up in Michigan. The weather during this time of year vacillates between spring’s warmer temps and then drops below freezing. Never know from one day to the next. I will take pollen over freezing temperatures, snow and ice any day of the week. Looking forward to seeing the flowers bloom up here one day soon.