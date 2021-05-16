Weekend Waterview: Almost Boating

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .
We’ve had the most gorgeous weather recently, with cool crisp mornings. . .
Low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. . .
Otherwise known as bird-chirping weather!
Some pop up thunderstorms last week left us with a rainbow to enjoy.
We’re a month later than normal getting the boat out with one reason or another, from rain, to ‘the pollening’, and then a pinched nerve in my hubby’s shoulder preventing him from wrestling with the boat cover.
We were fortunate to already have gas in the boat with the current shortage and Lola and Sophie were raring to go for a ride yesterday!
Ready . . .
Set . . .
Waiting to go. . .
Still waiting. . . .
Might as well get comfy and nap while we wait. . .
Dreaming of boating. . .
Wonder what’s taking so long. . .?
Uh oh. . .
Sophie decided to check out the problem and provide some moral support. . .
Hmmmm. . .maybe a hose / fuel line issue. . .?
Here’s hoping it’s an easy replacement and we don’t have to have the pontoon towed to be serviced.
Doggie kisses make everything better!
🐾🐾
Fingers and paws crossed we’ll be boating by Memorial Day!
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful weather where you are. ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
May you soon have smooth “sailing.” Doggie kisses help everything.
Thank you so much Ann! ♥🐾
Fabulous photos. I’m envying your temperatures as we are at 12c (54f) today on the south coast of England (with rain). Are you experiencing gas shortages at the moment then?
Hi Margaret, Yes a pipeline was shut down but has since reopened. Most of the shortages now are due to people panic buying gas. Hope you warm up soon. ♥
Aren’t puppy helpers the BEST? It was beautiful in Nashville yesterday. We took our 4 yr old grandson to the zoo. So nice to do something outside with other people! I can’t wait to see more pictures from Lake Norman. Here’s to a safe and happy summer 2021.
Hi Patti, I bet it was perfect weather for a trip to the zoo! Thank you for your visits and comments. Happy Sunday ♥
Isn’t that the way it works (or not) getting underway…so many hoses, connections, wires, etc etc. So relate…here @ Anna it’s like ALL the watercraft just hatched @ once!! OPEN 4 THE SEASON!! Beautiful photos!! franki
HI Franki, It’s that the truth? Lots of boat activity here. Happy boating and Sunday to you! ♥
Oh darn! I hope it’s an easy fix. I had a friend have car trouble and the culprit was a squirrel that had gotten under the hood and chewed the radiator cap and power steering hose! Our weather’s been so awesome, I’ve loved the lingering spring with cool mornings, warm afternoons. The lake looks beautiful.
Hi Rita, Keeping our fingers crossed. We had a squirrel chew the wires on the boat several years ago that we trapped and relocated, and before that, a muskrat. Enjoy this weather while you can. ♥
Beautiful pictures Mary. Lucky you to live on such a beautiful lake.
Oh Mary, I hope your husband is on the right road to recovery and that your boat will soon be gliding across the waters surface. The girls are so sweet. We have really enjoyed the bird chirping weather! We’ve eaten outside a lot lately and the singing birds have sung such sweet melodies while we dine. Enjoy your day sweet friend. Clara ❤️
Thank you Clara, he’s much improved over how he was a month ago. The weather has been wonderful hasn’t it? I’m afraid it’s short-lived. Happy Sunday ♥
Nothing good about pinched nerves they take time to heal..so painful!
His sweet nurse seems to be doing a great job. Love the pix’s of them cuddling it’s healing!
Hope your on the water soon.
Thank you Darlene! ❤️🐾
Yes, we are! Thank you Lorraine, Happy Sunday ♥
Looks so beautiful and serene! The puppies are adorable and so beautiful and the best USA flag helpers I’ve ever seen! Enjoy the beautiful lake!
Thank you so much Karenann! Happy Sunday ♥
Thank for sharing your lovely pictures and precious family. Only thing missing is a picture of you. xo
Ha, thank you Liz! Happy Sunday ♥
Your pictures of the lake and puppies are so wonderful. Here in Virginia we are having cold nights. New chicken mom and when I went out at 6 am to feed my girls it was 41. Doesn’t seem right to be wearing a winter coat in mid May. Hoping for some true spring weather before we go into hot summers but doesn’t look like that will happen.
Hi Cindi, How fun to have chickens! I’d love some more spring weather but we’re looking at 90 degree temps by the end of next week. Thank you for your visits and comments ♥
That was adorable seeing them with their daddy! I hope it’s an easy fix and nothing but smooth sailing on the horizon!
Uh oh, well, even if you can’t go boating you still can enjoy the beautiful water views…I love May, cool mornings and evenings with bright warm days…I hope the boat is an easy fix and that the gas shortage eases soon.
Jenna
Thank you Jenna! Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful weather this weekend ♥
Doggie kisses SURE does make everything better! I was at Beech Mountain for two weeks, it was quite cold. Wednesday the 12th, 37degrees & we had snow.
Hi Sandra! It’s easily 10 – 15 degrees cooler in the NC mountains than it is here, so quite chilly the past couple of weeks. Thank you for your visits and comments ♥
Beautiful photos Mary. I hope the boating issue is an easy fix. How fortunate you are live on the lake.
Happy Sunday.
Thank you Linda! Happy Sunday ♥
Beautiful! American 🇺🇸 Flag, beautiful scenery 🚤 & dog kisses 🐾! Thank you for sharing.
Thank you Sheran, Happy Sunday ♥🐾
Mary I so hope your husband and the pontoon will soon be on the mend. We have enjoyed that same weather, but it changes in a few days to highs in the low 90’s and humidity. Beautiful photos!
Thank you Pam! Yes, 90s for us too, it was nice while it lasted. :)
Still a bit too cold when I get up and must say I am tired of moving my seedlings and transplants in and out of the. little green house. Yet we have had some lovely spring days once the sun comes out and my peonies and iris have lasted much longer than I remember in past years. We will be whining about heat and humidity soon enough. Hope boating is soon in your agenda and glad your husband is on the mend.Your fur babies are so photogenic! Love seeing them.
Thank you Kathy! I’m afraid I’ll be complaining about the heat and humidity by next weekend. :) Happy Sunday ♥
Love your posts
Nothing worse than looking forward to something and there’s a glitch in your plans!….Hope the boat needs a simple fix and the girls can have their ride. Such gorgeous photos of the lake and glimpse of the birds. Our birdhouse has a family of Bluebirds! Have a wonderful day!!
Hi Shirley! How fun your birdhouse is occupied by bluebirds! Happy Sunday ♥
Mary, thank you for sharing your incredible stories with us. The pictures are just fabulous. Jim & I both enjoy many of the same things as you when it comes to tablescapes,dishes and flowers. I love photography, but have gotten away from it.Seeing all your fabulous pictures makes me want to dust off the camera and get outside and start clicking. Thanks for making me smile.
Hi Kathleen, thank you for your visit and sweet comment! Happy Sunday ❤️
Such a beautiful pic with the rainbow. Could be a post card!
Thank you Debbie, Happy Sunday! ❤️🌈
Beautiful pictures. Thanks for sharing enjoy!
Beautiful lake !! Your puppies are so adorable!
Take Care !
Paula
IN
Thanks so much for your visit Paula! Happy Sunday❤️🐾