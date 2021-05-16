Weekend Waterview: Almost Boating

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

We’ve had the most gorgeous weather recently, with cool crisp mornings. . .

Low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. . .

Otherwise known as bird-chirping weather!

Some pop up thunderstorms last week left us with a rainbow to enjoy.

We’re a month later than normal getting the boat out with one reason or another, from rain, to ‘the pollening’, and then a pinched nerve in my hubby’s shoulder preventing him from wrestling with the boat cover.

We were fortunate to already have gas in the boat with the current shortage and Lola and Sophie were raring to go for a ride yesterday!

Ready . . .

Set . . .

Waiting to go. . .

Still waiting. . . .

Might as well get comfy and nap while we wait. . .

Dreaming of boating. . .

Wonder what’s taking so long. . .?

Uh oh. . .

Sophie decided to check out the problem and provide some moral support. . .

Hmmmm. . .maybe a hose / fuel line issue. . .?

Here’s hoping it’s an easy replacement and we don’t have to have the pontoon towed to be serviced.

Doggie kisses make everything better!

🐾🐾

Fingers and paws crossed we’ll be boating by Memorial Day!

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful weather where you are. ♥

