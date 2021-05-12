Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day

Celebrate World Bee Day with a table buzzing with fun. You’ll also learn what you can do to help the bees and other pollinators.

In anticipation of World Bee Day, I’m all abuzz in the Potting Shed! Please join me, along with my friends for a little table top fun in celebration and a few ‘Hive Rules’.

Thanks so much to Debbee at Debbee’s Buzz for organizing this Bee-utiful Table Settings blog hop! You’ll find links to the bee-utiful tables from my blogging friends at the bottom of this post.

I hung a ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath on the Potting Shed door in welcome. . .

The wreath was an easy and fun project, embellished with honey dippers, bees, ribbon and a ‘Bee Happy’ pitcher. You can find for the sources and details to make one here: DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath.

We’re celebrating the bees today in anticipation of World Bee Day on May 20th, and bringing awareness to importance of pollinators. If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know I love all things *bee* including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden! If you’re a gardener, you recognize the importance of bees and celebrate them everyday!

I gathered some bee favorites for a little vignette and tabletop fun in the Potting Shed. . .

A Woodman’s Famous Bee-Ware Smoker was a find at a favorite antique mall several years ago. It hangs from rafters in the Potting Shed when it doesn’t hang over the window.

Beauty is in the eye of the *bee* holder. ;) and I was smitten with the graphics of the bee keeper on the smoker.

It’s embellished with some ribbon and honey dipper with bee charm, leftover from my Bee Happy Wreath.

A Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin can was an eBay find a couple of years ago. I was all abuzz over the vibrant *bee*utiful graphics, depicting bees swarming around a bee skep! The seller identified it as a 1940s-era can. I’m not sure that’s accurate given how pristine the can is, but it spoke to my bee-loving heart.

I placed a bee magnet on the can, covering up the ‘Net Weight 5 lbs.’ I gave the bee magnets a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE, transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.

I used a favorite tool for flower arranging, chicken wire, which is reusable. Sunflowers from the grocery store join Ox-eye Daises and Bachelor Buttons, free-for-the-picking in the field next to the Potting Shed.

Did you know that bees prefer bright blue and violet colored flowers as well as bright white and yellow?

Bees actually see color in the blue spectrum better than other hues so growing blue flowers is the best way to attract them.

One vintage honey tin purchase leads to another ;) and I found a companion tin, a vintage Beekist Blue Label Honey Tin, to serve as a vase for more flowers. . .

Did you know most species of bees don’t sting? Female bees are physically capable of stinging, but most bee species native to the U.S. are “solitary bees,” that don’t live in colonies and don’t sting unless they are physically threatened or injured.

Only honey bees are defensive and may chase someone who disturbs their hive.

Michel Design Works Melamine Honey & Clover Plates came in four assorted designs. . . They’re layered on black and white check plates, flower chargers and jute placemats. A mason jar mug has a honeycomb and bee design. . . Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware is buzzing with bees . . . Along with daisy flower napkin rings. A decorative bee skep is sprouting daisies for a little whimsy. . . And we’re all about Hive Rules!

Bee Honest. . .

Bee Kind. . .

Bee Grateful, Bee Respectful

Bee True

Bee Sweet

Bee Positive, *Bee*lieve in Yourself

And Bee Happy!

To raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the UN designated May 20th as World Bee Day.

Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely, or at least in part, on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land. Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security, but they are key to conserving biodiversity.

Bee Kind to our pollinators as the decline of bees affects us all:

🐝 Plant a diverse set of native plants, which flower at different times of the year

🐝 Buy raw honey from local farmers

🐝 Avoid pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in your garden

🐝 Protect wild bee colonies when possible

🐝 Sponsor a hive

🐝 Create a bee watering station using a saucer filled with pebbles or marbles for the bees to drink

🐝 Raise awareness around us by sharing this information within our communities and networks

Find out more about what you can do to help the bees, HERE.

Buzz over for a fun craft project that takes just 10 minutes to come together, ready to gift in under an hour:

Bee-utiful DIY Lavender-Rosemary Soap

And help yourself a sweet treat, buzzing with flavor:

Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf

