Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day

Celebrate World Bee Day with a table buzzing with fun. You’ll also learn what you can do to help the bees and other pollinators.
In anticipation of World Bee Day, I’m all abuzz in the Potting Shed! Please join me, along with my friends for a little table top fun in celebration and a few ‘Hive Rules’.
Thanks so much to Debbee at Debbee’s Buzz for organizing this Bee-utiful Table Settings blog hop! You’ll find links to the bee-utiful tables from my blogging friends at the bottom of this post.
I hung a ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath on the Potting Shed door in welcome. . .
The wreath was an easy and fun project, embellished with honey dippers, bees, ribbon and a ‘Bee Happy’ pitcher. You can find for the sources and details to make one here: DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
We’re celebrating the bees today in anticipation of World Bee Day on May 20th, and bringing awareness to importance of pollinators. If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know I love all things *bee* including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden! If you’re a gardener, you recognize the importance of bees and celebrate them everyday!
I gathered some bee favorites for a little vignette and tabletop fun in the Potting Shed. . .
A Woodman’s Famous Bee-Ware Smoker was a find at a favorite antique mall several years ago. It hangs from rafters in the Potting Shed when it doesn’t hang over the window.
Beauty is in the eye of the *bee* holder. ;) and I was smitten with the graphics of the bee keeper on the smoker.
It’s embellished with some ribbon and honey dipper with bee charm, leftover from my Bee Happy Wreath.
A Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin can was an eBay find a couple of years ago. I was all abuzz over the vibrant *bee*utiful graphics, depicting bees swarming around a bee skep! The seller identified it as a 1940s-era can. I’m not sure that’s accurate given how pristine the can is, but it spoke to my bee-loving heart.
I placed a bee magnet on the can, covering up the ‘Net Weight 5 lbs.’ I gave the bee magnets a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE, transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.
I used a favorite tool for flower arranging, chicken wire, which is reusable. Sunflowers from the grocery store join Ox-eye Daises and Bachelor Buttons, free-for-the-picking in the field next to the Potting Shed.
Did you know that bees prefer bright blue and violet colored flowers as well as bright white and yellow?
Bees actually see color in the blue spectrum better than other hues so growing blue flowers is the best way to attract them.
One vintage honey tin purchase leads to another ;) and I found a companion tin, a vintage Beekist Blue Label Honey Tin, to serve as a vase for more flowers. . .
Did you know most species of bees don’t sting? Female bees are physically capable of stinging, but most bee species native to the U.S. are “solitary bees,” that don’t live in colonies and don’t sting unless they are physically threatened or injured.
Only honey bees are defensive and may chase someone who disturbs their hive.
Michel Design Works Melamine Honey & Clover Plates came in four assorted designs. . .
They’re layered on black and white check plates, flower chargers and jute placemats.
A mason jar mug has a honeycomb and bee design. . .
Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware is buzzing with bees . . .
Along with daisy flower napkin rings.
A decorative bee skep is sprouting daisies for a little whimsy. . .
And we’re all about Hive Rules!
Bee Honest. . .
Bee Kind. . .
Bee Grateful, Bee Respectful
Bee True
Bee Sweet
Bee Positive, *Bee*lieve in Yourself
And Bee Happy!
To raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the UN designated May 20th as World Bee Day.
Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely, or at least in part, on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land. Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security, but they are key to conserving biodiversity.
Bee Kind to our pollinators as the decline of bees affects us all:
🐝 Plant a diverse set of native plants, which flower at different times of the year
🐝 Buy raw honey from local farmers
🐝 Avoid pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in your garden
🐝 Protect wild bee colonies when possible
🐝 Sponsor a hive
🐝 Create a bee watering station using a saucer filled with pebbles or marbles for the bees to drink
🐝 Raise awareness around us by sharing this information within our communities and networks
Find out more about what you can do to help the bees, HERE.
Buzz over for a fun craft project that takes just 10 minutes to come together, ready to gift in under an hour:
Bee-utiful DIY Lavender-Rosemary Soap
And help yourself a sweet treat, buzzing with flavor:
Details:
Hive Rules Sign / Michaels
Bee table runner / Sur la Table, several years ago
Bee skep / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Embossed Bee Skep Plates / Naturewood by Pfaltzgraff, discontinued
Michel Design Works Honey & Clover Melamine Plates
Bee Sweet dinner plates / Certified Interational, used HERE
Bee Sweet 8.5″ Salad/Dessert Plates / Certified International
Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Bee Mason Jar Mugs / Tuesday Morning
Flower Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago
Placemats / Target, several years ago
Next up is Rita at Panoply! You won’t want to miss her signature blending of new and vintage and King’s Corner for the Queen Bee table! Buzz by for more bee-utiful table inspiration at the links below:
French Inspired, Royal Bee Theme Table & Napkin Fold ⚜ Debbees Buzz
Hive Rules ⚜ Home is Where the Boat Is
Kings Corners for the Queen Bee ⚜ Panoply
Sweet Yellow & Grey Bee Tablescape ⚜ Corner of Plaid and Paisley
Buzzing About ⚜ Hyacinth for the Soul
Bee French Country Tablescape for Entertaining ⚜ My Hubbard Home
Bees & Sunflowers Tablescape ⚜ Life & Linda
Bee Table for Two ⚜ Zucchini Sisters
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
What a fantastic collection of truly bee-utiful elements, Mary. I know you live by all the hive rules, especially when it comes to Mother Nature and the garden, and it certainly shows. The bachelor’s buttons field is just so spectacular – what fun bouquets you made in such gorgeous complementary colors! I did not know that trivia of bees bee-ing drawn to the colors, but I fortunately had that going in my garden throughout the summer months. The whimsy of the bee skep daisies are adorable. Of course, you know I am drawn to all the vintage items like the smoker and cans (super graphics, great scores!). The plates, the Ball jar mugs, the flatware, the food (and soap!) molds……yours is truly an authentic love for these great little powerhouses. You always inspire me with your design ability, and it’s a real pleasure to be alongside you in this homage to our bees in tablescaping!
One more recipe saved to make. I love all things lavender so can’t wait to try the recipe. As always your pictures bring smiles to my heart. And your flower field.. oh my goodness a lake and a field of flowers, you are so blessed. I am sure you enjoy your surroundings constantly. Peace.
What a thrill to be hopping with you again, Mary!! I am always in awe of your beautiful arrangements and photography!! With this post, I found myself absorbed in all things bee!! Thank you for enlightening me, I always knew they had an impact on our food supply, but I never gave it that much thought. You have given me reason to be more aware. I love the Michel Design Works plates and I have always crushed on your bee flatware!! The color in your flower arrangement is spectacular!! Love love love this post!!! Thanks so much for joining us!!
Mary, I am truly abuzz with delight and wonder (and a bit of envy lol!) of your bees in this comprehensive World Bee celebration! Oh. My. Goodness! So MANY bee-utiful details to savor over, and sweet as honey. And, I learned a few things too — like about blue and purple. I’ve always had those flowers in my landscape and pots bee-cause the deer don’t eat them here. I’m craving your vintage smoker and those two fabulous cans. That will launch a new online and vintage store treasure hunt! I may be Debbee, but I hereby crown you Queen Bee! Thanks so much for participating in the hop and sharing your bee theme collection, decorations, tableware and projects.
Bee-utiful! I enjoyed every single morsel of this gorgeous post! Your collection of all bee-loved bee accessories are fabulous. Each plate,the hive, the Hive Rules sign, the silverware, and the honey cans. Oh my… what a joy!
So a field of flowers and a lake… how sweet it is!
I learned something new today because of you… blue and purple flowers are well loved by bees as well.
And how about that bee smoker. We have one in Pennsylvania hanging in our garage… we love it!
I collect honey pots… I may gather them up and post them in next week’s blog post.
All because of you I now know that May 20th is National Bee Day! Thank you!
🐝💛 🐝
Have a bee-utiful day Mary!
Mary, I love everything about this post! I think I might have to order the Michel Design Works plates. You have the best collection of all things bee-utiful! The flowers are just perfect and what joy to go outside and they are free for the picking. Thanks for spreading the importance of pollinators!
Love this, I too am a huge bee lover, we wouldn’t be alive without them! Yesterday I pushed into a thicket of them to prune a climbing rose, I always felt they would do me no harm, but since I was dead heading I felt a bit squeamish as spent blooms tumbled away leaving dozens of bees in need of a place to land, a little to close to my cleavage! I have two mature tres with hundreds if not thousands of feeding bees, you can hear them 50′ away, the ground practically vibrates with their thrum! Love your awareness campaign via beauty 😉
Are you still doing audios? I get so many on bees and hummers, always wonder if you are partaking… Last week listened to the hummingbirds gift, you would have enjoyed it 😊
Thank you, Mary, for your fun and informative “bee” blog! I learned a lot about bees, and will continue to follow the very wise “bee rules!”
I have learned so much about bees from you Mary, and even more in your BEEautiful post today! I love the vintage cans you found to hold your flowers and all the pretty bee plates and accessories…your Potting Shed tablescape is definitely an “Ode to the Bees!” What a fun hop, I can’t wait to visit all the tables!
Jenna
Another so-cute tablescape! I thought of you last week when I got to meet an author that years ago wrote several garden-themed books after connecting with her on FB (Karla Dornacher). I was so happy that I had the bee flatware I purchased after seeing it on a previous post of yours. The table was garden-themed and the bee flatware made it extra-pretty!
Mary, such a bee-ti-ful table.I thought I had a lot of bee accessories…LOL Love the pretty plates. The hive, the sign is lovely and the flowers. The food looks so delicious. How cute those bee jars are .I still want to shop with you .Jain, from A Quiet Life is a neighbor and she has told me you two go way back. Such a pleasure joining you Mary. I always look forward to beautiful presentations. Happy Wednesday and soon to be World Bee Day.
Hi Linda, Yes, I’m wild about the bees! We do go way back, she’s responsible for my starting blogging back when when was doing Food for Thought and book reviews, cooking her books. :) I’m green with envy over you girls having a rose-y play date and dessert! I saw your cute photos with Miss Lola among the roses! I would SO love to see her garden in person and join the fun, but alas I’m 3000 miles away. ♥
Mary, you created another darling table setting. I clicked over for the four honey and clover plates but it looks like they are out of stock, possible never to come back :(
I really appreciate you sharing the chicken wire technique and the extra info on bees. We need to understand and protect these little pollinators.
Great post, Mary! You have an amazing collection of bee things. I did not know bees were attracted more to blue shades. That is very interesting. The wild flowers planted in the field beside your potting shed is wonderful! I know you are enjoying them so much.
You do a great job making others aware of the importance of bees.
I love the vintage honey can full of flowers. It’s a fabulous find and perfect for you.
I can not start anymore collections but I am tempted today.
Mary, my bee loving heart is buzzing with delight at each and every detail! I hopped on early this morning to take it all it, but couldn’t comment on my phone. I’m back scrolling up and down buzzing from image to image and back again, It’s always a treat to sit at one of your tables, and the potting shedt is a true treasure. I have long admired your vintage bee smoker and honey tins. I’m curious about the metal skeps in the window. Do you have a source? You asked about my S&P skeps. Aren’t they the sweetest? I found them at a favorite antique shop near by. I was giddy with excitement. I have long collected bee skip honey pots, but i’d never seen a S&P, especially something so charming.!
As always, it’s a profound treat to buzz through any of your posts, but this one offered an extra Buzz!