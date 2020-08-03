Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape
Limelight Hydrangeas are blooming by the Potting Shed!
If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub for your garden
that will provide beautiful cut and dried flowers too,
The summer heat and humidity have been brutal and
we’ve had several stormy afternoons and evenings recently.
After a shower, these big hydrangea blooms are weighted down by water,
almost touching the ground. Thirsty bees are happy to find
the wet flowers to take a drink from the petals.
I love all things *bee* and picked up a ceramic pot from HomeGoods
last year with an embossed bee and honeycomb design.
I decided it would *bee* an appropriate vessel for an arrangement and centerpiece for my table!
To go with some Limelight hydrangea blooms cut from the garden,
I picked some sunflowers from the grocery store.
To arrange the flowers, I used a favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire,
an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam, as it is reusable.
I prefer white painted chicken wire as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses.
Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container,
so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.
from lifting as your arrange your stems.
your flowers to help them stay fresh and extend their vase life.
Larkspur, aster, goldenrod and hypericum berries were added to the arrangement
to pair with the sunflowers and hydrangeas.
I used bee magnets, attaching them to a metal binder clip on top of
a bamboo skewer, to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.
I gave the bees a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE,
transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.
The bee magnets stick the metal binder clip so the arrangement is abuzz with bees!
A yellow and white checked tablecloth is buzzing with bees. . .
Honeycomb Bee salad plates are layered on black and white buffalo check plates. . .
And framed with white wood chargers.
I had hoped to set a table outdoors by the lake, but it’s been un*bee*lievably hot and humid . . .
I decided to stay under the cover of the porch and where I could enjoy some shade
from the sun and breeze generated by the ceiling fan instead.
More bee favorites are at the table. . .
After I photographed my table and arrangement,
They’re super affordable too, a set of 6 for $19! 🐝🌼
Table Details:
Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Honeycomb Bee Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma
Bee Tablecloth and Embossed Bee Pot/ Tabitha Webb, HomeGoods, last year
Silver Bee Napkin Rings / Sur La Table
White Chargers & Napkins/ Pier 1
