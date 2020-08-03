chicken wire, Dishes, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape

Happy August! It’s the first Monday of the month which means

I’m joining my blogging friends for some

flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.

You can find my blogging friends' links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Limelight Hydrangeas Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden

Limelight Hydrangeas are blooming by the Potting Shed!

Limelight Hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub for your garden

that will provide beautiful cut and dried flowers too,

see my public service announcement:  Plant a Limelight Hydrangea. . .or Five.

Limelight Hydrangeas and Bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden

The summer heat and humidity have been brutal and

we’ve had several stormy afternoons and evenings recently.

Limelight Hydrangeas and Bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden

After a shower, these big hydrangea blooms are weighted down by water,

almost touching the ground. Thirsty bees are happy to find

 the wet flowers to take a drink from the petals.

Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #bees #sunflowers

I love all things *bee* and picked up a ceramic pot from HomeGoods

last year with an embossed bee and honeycomb design.

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees #sunflowers

I decided it would *bee* an appropriate vessel for an arrangement and centerpiece for my table!

DIY Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflowers

To go with some Limelight hydrangea blooms cut from the garden,

I picked some sunflowers from the grocery store.

DIY Flower Arrangement with chicken wire | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

To arrange the flowers, I used a favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire,

 an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam, as it is reusable.

I prefer white painted chicken wire as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container,

so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.

Use waterproof floral tape if needed, to keep the chicken wire

from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Adding bees to a flower arrangement using magnets | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Always add the floral preservative packets to your vase water that come with

your flowers to help them stay fresh and extend their vase life.

Larkspur, aster, goldenrod and hypericum berries were added to the arrangement

to pair with the sunflowers and hydrangeas.

Adding bees to a flower arrangement using magnets | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I used bee magnets, attaching them to a metal binder clip on top of

 a bamboo skewer, to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.

Makeover using Rub 'n Buff | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 I gave the bees a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE,

transforming them with  Rub ‘n Buff.

Adding bees to a flower arrangement using magnets | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The bee magnets stick the metal binder clip so the arrangement is abuzz with bees!

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees #sunflowers

A yellow and white checked tablecloth is buzzing with bees. . .

Bee Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

Honeycomb Bee salad plates are layered on black and white buffalo check plates. . .

Bee salad plate with black and white buffalo check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

And framed with white wood chargers.

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees #sunflowers

I had hoped to set a table outdoors by the lake, but it’s been un*bee*lievably hot and humid  . . .

I decided to stay under the cover of the porch and where I could enjoy some shade

from the sun and breeze generated by the ceiling fan instead.

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees #sunflowers

More bee favorites are at the table. . .

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees #sunflowers

Including my favorite Napoleon Bee Flatware . . .

Bees Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

Bees Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

And La Rochere Goblets that are buzzing with bees.

Bees Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

After I photographed my table and arrangement,

I found these adorable Daisy/Bee Napkin Rings. . .

Bees Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

They’re super affordable too, a set of 6 for $19! 🐝🌼

Bee and Daisy Napkin Ring and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

Table Details:

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Honeycomb Bee Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma

Bee Tablecloth and Embossed Bee Pot/ Tabitha Webb, HomeGoods, last year

Silver Bee Napkin Rings / Sur La Table

Daisy Bee Napkin Rings 

White Chargers & Napkins/ Pier 1

La Rochere Bee Goblets 

Napoleon Bee Flatware

Bee Magnets

Bee Tablescape with Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Bee Tablescape with Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

  22 comments for "Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape

  3. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    August 3, 2020 at 6:18 am

    I know your love for bees and you have made us such a fan of them as you create such beautiful table settings honoring one of the most important things for our gardens and earth. The arrangement is an incredibly happy centerpiece setting the tone for your “bee happy”
    table. You had previously created something using those magnets and I remember ordering them right away…they are sitting in my kitchen drawer just waiting for me to transform them. Thank you for always giving us such beautiful inspiration to to get our creative minds going. Joining Monday Morning Blooms with you always causes me to “bee happy”….have a beautiful week Mary!

    Reply
  4. Ann Rue
    August 3, 2020 at 6:32 am

    I love all your bee things, and the napkin rings, are great I am in to red cardinals and love to decorate a table with them.

    Reply
  5. Ann Rue
    August 3, 2020 at 6:39 am

    I love all your bee things, and the napkin rings are great, I have red cardinals and love to decorate a table with them

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    August 3, 2020 at 7:14 am

    BEEEEEAUTIFUL!! (Couldn’t resist)….

    Reply
    • Clara
      August 3, 2020 at 11:02 am

      Mary, Your arrangement is beautiful. Each time I see something bee related, it reminds me of you. The plant container is so cute. The WS plates are adorable! Your table is perfect! Have a wonderful week! Clara ♥️

      Reply
  7. Grace
    August 3, 2020 at 7:20 am

    So summer-y and air-y with all the bees on the porch! Thanks for beginning my day with all the beauty and creativity!!!

    Reply
  8. Rita C.
    August 3, 2020 at 7:32 am

    Your floral arrangement and tablescape are so full of details that I love! I wish I could put a ‘love’ on each photo. Really nice job, Mary. The table is adorable, a great stacked plate look and, of course, all your bee-utiful elements accompanying.

    Reply
  9. Bobbi Jo
    August 3, 2020 at 7:38 am

    So fun! So beautiful! I find it so relaxing to put a tables cape and floral arrangement together. I would love to be able to participate in this Monday Morning Blooms! How do I go about doing that? Do I have to get approval from the organizer?

    Reply
  10. Teresa
    August 3, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Beautiful table setting and bouquets and bees. Lovely and very summery.

    Reply
  11. Everyday Living
    August 3, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Mary, your all things bee table is bee-utiful! I am so glad you got the WS bee salad plates, is this their first time appearance? When I first saw them, they had your name on them! Sunflowers and black/white elements just seem to go together. Your arrangement is stunning, your limelights are fairing much better than mine. I certainly hope the storm is a rain event only for you and Shirley. It is always a fun Monday when we share MMB’s. Wishing you a lovely day and stay safe!♥️

    Reply
  12. franki parde
    August 3, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Isn’t it fun to “put together” with black & white…so very pretty. franki

    Reply
  13. Teresa Johnson
    August 3, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I love your design style and you have influenced and taught me so much!

    Thank you 💐🐝🌻🌞🌺🌼

    Reply
  14. A quiet life
    August 3, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Bee twins on so many pieces, love your bee sticks for extra buzz in the flowers! I got stung for the first time in my kitchen garden, I have hundreds in my basil, one chased me down and stung the back of my neck, I have gardened with them most of my life, was stunned to find my first rude, psychopath, suicidal abhorrent bee! Cute dishes, haven’t seen that one before, another darling bee moment in time!

    Reply
  15. kitty
    August 3, 2020 at 9:14 am

    What a 🐝-utiful arrangement, Mary! Your limelight hydrangeas always make me wish for some. You’ve arranged the bouquet so prettily in that 🐝 pot. I love those napkin rings! Stay cool 😎 in these August dsts!

    Reply
  16. the Painted Apron
    August 3, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Bee-u-tiful Mary! I love your bee vase and all your bee accessories-the napkin rings are fabulous! I have been going sunflower crazy lately, and have bought fresh ones, faux ones, even a sunflower print dress and watchband! Your arrangement set on the black and white check {another pattern I am crazy about} plate is a show stopper for sure! I have a sunflower arrangement on the foyer table, I must add my MKC bee picks to it! Thanks for the eye candy and inspirations today! 🌼🐝💕
    Jenna

    Reply
  17. Lanita Anderson
    August 3, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Mary – love your beautiful flower arrangement and bee tablescape, especially the bee dishes!! Love all of the great inspiration….. 🐝

    Reply
  18. Gail
    August 3, 2020 at 11:20 am

    All pretty. Your attention to detail, from bee magnets to honeycomb pot, perfection

    Reply
  19. FrenchGardenHouse
    August 3, 2020 at 11:32 am

    We share our love for bees – this table setting is bee- autiful!! What a happy table with a joyful floral arrangement.
    I am envious of your gorgeous hydrangeas…such a big, stunning flower! Thank you for the most beautiful inspiration to create beauty at home. Sharing our Monday Morning Blooms with you always makes me to “bee happy” – have a blessed week dear Mary! xo

    Reply
  20. Pamela
    August 3, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Bee-u-tiful!! Reminds me of the Queen Bee Party I gave my mom on her 85th birthday as a surprise. She got COVID and passed away in April. Thanks for the sweet memory. You’re so clever to attach the bee magnets to clips on skewers like that! You’re a very creative lady and I always am cheered by you posts.

    Reply
  21. anne
    August 3, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Mary, this is one of your prettiest tables. Your attention to detail is always spot on. I love the tablecloth and all your beautiful bee accessories. Magnificent!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

