Advice from a Sunflower and Sunny Floral DIYs + Table Inspiration

Find flower arrangement and table inspiration using sunflowers to transition for summer into fall.

Sunflower with bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #bee

Happy Monday!

While there are plenty of summer days left here in North Carolina,

I’m thinking and dreaming of fall, my favorite season!

Judging by what I’m seeing on my Pinterest feed, I’m not alone. ;)

Fresh floral table runner DIY with sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity.

They have a cheery sun-like appearance with their open faces framed by yellow petals,

known as “rays”, and are the perfect flower for late summer and to transition into fall.

 I’m sharing a little sunflower love today from the archives . . .

Watering can with sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall

Click on the highlighted links below if you’d like to see tutorial details

or for table sources.

Dining with Sunflowers on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #lake #alfresco

Dining with Sunflowers on the Dock

A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a colorful foundation for dockside dining with sunflowers

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #DIY

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape

An embossed bee and honeycomb pot provides a vase for an arrangement with sunflowers and hydrangeas and dining with bees

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #alfresco

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check

Celebrating summer with black and white buffalo check and cheery sunflowers.

Sunflowers and Apples Transitional Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Sunflowers and Apples Transitional Tablescape

DIY floral arrangement incorporating sunflowers with apples. No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method!

Sunflowers on the porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall

Sunflowers on the Porch

Welcoming September with sunflowers on the porch and a ‘Fleur du Soleil’ watering can

Sunshine on a Stem and Buzzing with Bees Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #DIY

Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees

DIY fresh floral table runner centerpiece with an eco-friendly tool, chicken wire. Post includes flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

Woodland Friends Fall Table and DIY Floral Runner wit Sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner

DIY blooming table runner using fresh flowers. You’ll also find additional fall table inspiration.

Transitional Flower Arrangement with Sunflowers and Upcycled Flower Frog Hack | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #fall #DIY

A Sunny Transitional Flower Arrangement and Upcycled Flower Frog

Flower arranging hack and upcycle, using a garden center plant tray as a flower frog.

Sunflowers and Apples Arrangement on the Porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #fall #DIY

Sunflowers and Apples Arrangement on the Porch

DIY floral arrangement with sunflowers and apples and “fall” on a tray.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut and Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table

Create a blooming pumpkin centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table with this easy shortcut!

Flower arrangement on tray with sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Advice from a sunflower:

Be bright, sunny and positive.

Spread seeds of happiness.

Rise, shine, and hold your head high.

🌻🌻🌻

Sunflower floral arrangement and tablescape inspiration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY #porch #alfresco

