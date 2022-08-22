Advice from a Sunflower and Sunny Floral DIYs + Table Inspiration

Find flower arrangement and table inspiration using sunflowers to transition for summer into fall.
Happy Monday!
While there are plenty of summer days left here in North Carolina,
I’m thinking and dreaming of fall, my favorite season!
Judging by what I’m seeing on my Pinterest feed, I’m not alone. ;)
Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity.
They have a cheery sun-like appearance with their open faces framed by yellow petals,
known as “rays”, and are the perfect flower for late summer and to transition into fall.
I’m sharing a little sunflower love today from the archives . . .
Click on the highlighted links below if you’d like to see tutorial details
or for table sources.
Dining with Sunflowers on the Dock
A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a colorful foundation for dockside dining with sunflowers
Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape
An embossed bee and honeycomb pot provides a vase for an arrangement with sunflowers and hydrangeas and dining with bees
Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check
Celebrating summer with black and white buffalo check and cheery sunflowers.
Sunflowers and Apples Transitional Tablescape
DIY floral arrangement incorporating sunflowers with apples. No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method!
Welcoming September with sunflowers on the porch and a ‘Fleur du Soleil’ watering can
Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees
DIY fresh floral table runner centerpiece with an eco-friendly tool, chicken wire. Post includes flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner
DIY blooming table runner using fresh flowers. You’ll also find additional fall table inspiration.
A Sunny Transitional Flower Arrangement and Upcycled Flower Frog
Flower arranging hack and upcycle, using a garden center plant tray as a flower frog.
Sunflowers and Apples Arrangement on the Porch
DIY floral arrangement with sunflowers and apples and “fall” on a tray.
How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table
Create a blooming pumpkin centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table with this easy shortcut!
Advice from a sunflower:
Be bright, sunny and positive.
Spread seeds of happiness.
Rise, shine, and hold your head high.
🌻🌻🌻
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
🌻🌻🌻
Always loved sunflowers as they are so easy to grow as well as so cheery in the garden. This morning the clouds and showers have returned, so your post was a “sunny” and welcome “good morning”! Thanks for sharing with us.
Just what I needed on this rainy morning…I love all the flower arrangements…they are always so beautiful. Your post…brought a huge smile to my face. I planted a bed of sunflowers twice and only got one lonely sunflower…but the squirrels in my yard said “Thanks for the treats!” Next year I will be putting netting down. 😀 Peace.
We see “fields od them” driving along our country roads…lots of happy birds this winter, etc!! franki
Love your site!! So glad I discovered it. I look forward to reading all the time!!
All so beautiful- would be impossible to pick a favorite!
Mary, sunflowers are my go to happy flower. I enjoyed reviewing all of your beautiful tables and arrangements. We planted a second crop this year but rabbits ate their new tender growth. Happy Monday 🌻🌻🌻
I adore sunflowers Mary, especially this time of year, they are a lovely way to transition into fall~ you have so many beautiful and incredible displays, such a happy sunflower round up of centerpieces, tables and vignettes!
Goooood Monday Morning! Beautiful! Thank you, Mary, for the beautiful inspiration!
Mary, All of the various tables are gorgeous! I love sunflowers! They’re a great transition into Fall. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Thank you! Sunflowers make me smile!
Mary,
This is just what I needed today! I like your informative history on the wonderful plants you create with. Your tables are stunning and I appreciate the info on where the different items can be found. Have a wonderful Sunflower Monday!
🌻🌻Love Sunflowers! Bright and cheery on their own or in an arrangement. Thanks for all the great Autumn tablescapes they lifted my spirits today. 🐝🌻🐝🌻
Swoon! What a beautiful way to welcome fall. The second photo in your post with the flowers running the table is spectacular, but my favorite is the copper basket with apples in the arrangement. I am ready to decorate for fall, but am showing restraint as my daughter asked that I wait for her until she returns from her vacation. It’s tough to be patient when you’re ready to unleash the fall magic in your home (especially after loading up on new items from the Mothership)!
Loved seeing all the photos again. SUNFLOWERS……..”hello, I love you “……. love sunflowers! The happy flower.
You made my Monday a Sunny Day!
Thank you for all the Sunflower inspiration!
What a cheery 🌻🌻🌻 post, Marry! I love each and everyone of them, but my favorite is the bees, sunflowers and hydrangeas. Thanks for the happy beauty!