How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table

Create a blooming pumpkin centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table with this easy shortcut! You’ll find flower longevity tips as well as additional floral inspiration.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Happy Monday! It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Our theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘pumpkin’.

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

 I’m rolling out the pumpkins with October’s arrival and in celebration of my favorite season!

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Flowers and pumpkins are two of my favorite things and I love to combine

the two for a seasonal centerpiece for a fall or Thanksgiving table.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

I’m sharing an easy method and shortcut to make a blooming pumpkin!

Typically, you hollow out your pumpkin to make a vase for your flowers,

 but cutting through the hard skin and flesh can be a challenge and hazardous!

Skipping this step saves you time, prevents potential accidents,

and it extends the life of your pumpkin.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

I started with a stemless pumpkin that I picked from my favorite pumpkin patch.

 I always like to buy one or two stemless pumpkins in the fall to use for stacking.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

For this arrangement I used mums and sunflowers from the grocery store

and flowers and foliage from the garden:

Limelight hydrangeas, goldenrod, abelia, Chaste tree seed pods and maiden grass plumes.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Start with a brick of wet floral foam. Cut your floral brick with a knife to the size you need

for the top of your pumpkin. Soak the floral foam in water mixed with floral preservative

until it’s fully saturated (about 5 minutes or less).

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and

place the floral foam brick on top of the water.

Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated.

Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit the

transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

When the foam was saturated, I used waterproof floral tape to secure the wet foam to a clear plastic plate.

Place your plate with foam on your pumpkin to arrange your flowers,

so you get a feel for proportion and size of your finished arrangement.

Start with your greenery, adding it to your foam, to establish the overall shape

of your arrangement. I used some abelia foliage clipped from the shrubs.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

After you’ve added your foliage, add your flowers, starting with the largest ones first.

I began with some sunflowers and larger mums. Limelight hydrangeas from the garden and goldenrod,

 came next. I filled in with smaller mums, than added some Chaste tree seed pods

and maiden grass plumes.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Spin your plate with your flowers around on your pumpkin as your work, or

 place your pumpkin on a Lazy Susan / Turntable, so you see your arrangement from all sides.

Tuck in additional greenery or flowers as needed, working until all your foam

and the edge of your plate is concealed.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

What I love about this method:

🍂 No cutting involved so your pumpkin will last all season

🍂  Easy to transport the flowers and pumpkin separately

🍂 The floral top can be refrigerated to prolong the life of your flowers

🍂 You can add water to the arrangement if needed as the plastic plate will catch drips and excess water

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

To further prolong the life of your flower arrangement, use

an anti-transpirant, like Crowning Glory, that seals in moisture.

Tips to extend the life of your flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Crowning Glory dries to a clear finish with no residue and is safe to use on all flower types.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape #lake

I moved my blooming pumpkin to the table for a centerpiece for some alfresco dining!

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Assorted harvest plaid plates add some warm fall color and pattern . . .

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

While a wool throw adds a soft plaid layer, atop a matelassé coverlet for a tablecloth.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

And tree slice chargers and bone-handled flatware add some warm texture.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape #lake

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

Table details:

Harvest Plaid Dinner Plates & Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago, used here

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Bone-handled Flatware / Towle Seville

Charger & Plaid throws / HomeGoods, several years ago

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #flowerarrangement #DIY #alfresco #tablescape #lake

  29 comments for “How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table

  2. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    October 4, 2021 at 6:25 am

    Happy Fall Mary!! You certainly have created a most extraordinary “blooming pumpkin” 🎃 that we and your guests can swoon over!! I have loved this method when you first introduced this to us and can always count on your impeccable tutorials. Such a most beautiful selection of flowers and cuttings from your gorgeous gardens. The place setting and linens of plaid are indeed the perfect compliment to the blooming pumpkin. Must say that your beautiful table creations by the lake in the Fall are my favorite…I cannot wait to see the spectacular display of the fall leaves 🍂 on the lake! Happy Bloom and Fall Leaves 🍁 Day Mary, my Blooms friend 🌸 !!

    Reply
  3. Maureen
    October 4, 2021 at 6:57 am

    Stunning flower arrangement! Love your tutorial and hints! You always deliver on your tablescapes!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Cindi
    October 4, 2021 at 7:15 am

    Mary,!What a clever idea – one would never guess the flowers were on top not in the pumpkin. Going pumpkin shopping later this week and will definitely try this idea. Beautiful enticing pictures as always. Thanks

    Peace

    Reply
  6. Aquietlife
    October 4, 2021 at 8:03 am

    Very pretty, as usual! Love the plate addition, I just tape on the pumpkin, but yours is a great idea for flexability!

    Reply
  7. Renae
    October 4, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Wow! Such a great idea to put a plate on top. You are a genius. Your tablescape is absolutely gorgeous!

    Reply
  8. Bonnie Morgan
    October 4, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Delightful Mary! Your pumpkin is so interesting and different. I’ve never seen one like it! I love the mums and sunflowers and how you used limelights, goldenrods,maiden grass plumes, chaste tree seed pods and greenery from your garden. I must look into a abelia bush.
    Your table next to the lake is so striking and inviting.
    Inspiring and enjoyable post. Thanks for a great start to my day.

    Reply
  9. Maria Cheney
    October 4, 2021 at 8:48 am

    Your assortment of plaid throws seems inexhaustible, Mary! I love them! Wonderful tips for creating this lovely centerpiece. Thank you. Beautiful table and lovely setting!

    Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    October 4, 2021 at 8:49 am

    Fall Fabulous Mary! Pumpkins and flowers play so well together, and your flower topped pumpkin arrangement is beautiful. I have done pumpkins like this several times, and must remember to add floral preservative to the water before soaking the foam. I do have the floral preservative spray and love it, it really works! Your table with the throw looks so cozy and I love how you tucked a pretty leaf under the pumpkin on the plate stack. Beautiful table, arrangement and Monday Morning Blooms, Happy October!
    Jenna

    Reply
  11. Ellen McHale
    October 4, 2021 at 8:51 am

    Autumalious!

    Reply
  12. Everyday Living
    October 4, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Mary, your blooming pumpkin is beautiful in all of its glorious fall color. The flowers from the grocery and the blooms and stems from your gardens combine for the perfect pumpkin centerpiece. The plaid dinner plates and wool plaid throw gives the table a warm and cozy feel. The individual pumpkins that top your plate stack are beautiful with their long stems. Your attention to detail is always amazing.

    I can only imagine the pleasure of lakeside dining. It is always a treat to have a seat at one of your stunning tables!

    Reply
  13. Donna
    October 4, 2021 at 9:13 am

    Cool. . . beautiful flowers, beautiful setting and love the plaid, more is always better.

    Reply
  14. Linda
    October 4, 2021 at 9:43 am

    How do you hold the plate on top of the pumpkin?

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 4, 2021 at 10:07 am

      Hi Linda, I didn’t use anything to attach the plate to the pumpkin. I moved the pumpkin to the table and then placed the floral on top. If you feel like you need to attach it, you could always use some museum puddy. The beauty of this method is that it’s not attached, so it’s easier to move and refrigerate the floral if you have room for it in a second fridge.

      Reply
  15. Clara
    October 4, 2021 at 10:04 am

    Mary, Your al fresco table is absolutely beautiful. Your pumpkin arrangement is so lush and filled with wonderful fall flowers. I pinned it. Your wool throw looks so soft and your tablescape is a perfect fall setting. Enjoy your week. Clara ❤️

    Reply
  16. Melody Reed
    October 4, 2021 at 10:36 am

    I love everything about this post, the arrangement is gorgeous, the method is terrific but wow, where did you find that pumpkin! I’ve never seen one quite as colorful as this. Fabulous as usual Mary!

    Reply
  17. Karen
    October 4, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Thank you for sharing this secret with all of us!

    Reply
  18. Donna Milazzo
    October 4, 2021 at 11:19 am

    This table is just idyllic! I’ve seen your pumpkin arrangement trick before – so clever! I can see why Fall is your favorite season when you can enjoy it in such a beautiful setting!

    Reply
  19. Andree Dampier
    October 4, 2021 at 11:42 am

    Gorgeous. Your tablescapes are always so beautiful. Thank you for this tip. So much easier. I never tried to hallow out a pumpkin to use for flowers because not an easy chore for me. This tip is a perfect solution. I so look forward to your posts.

    Reply
  20. Nancy
    October 4, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Hello Mary and Happy Fall!
    Your tutorial was splendid and your tablescape is perfect! The colors, the centerpiece, the dishes and chargers…then add your beautiful lake for the backdrop! Spectacular!
    Thank you for the inspiration! 🍂🍁🍂

    Reply
  21. Kathleen
    October 4, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    True art. The table and the lake…stunning.

    Reply
  22. Ellen
    October 4, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    BEAUTIFUL!!! As usual!!! 🌻🌸🌼🌺

    Reply
  23. Sue
    October 4, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Everything about your post is gorgeous! The table setting, the beautiful flower arrangement, and even the pumpkin. Wish I could find one like that in my area. As always, you brighten my day!

    Reply
  24. Kitty
    October 4, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    You always give the best tutorials, Mary! I did your method a couple of years ago, but adding the plastic plastic plate is genius. I’ll try that!! Your arrangement and table look fabulous.

    Reply
  25. FrenchGardenHouse
    October 4, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Happy Fall Mary! What a delightful table setting, on your gorgeous lake. Who wouldn’t adore spending time with YOU there?? The colors, the flowers, the pumpkins, all of them whisper the name of F A L L. I love it! It’s my favorite season and you show it such a beautiful fun time. Always a blessing to spend our special Monday Morning Blooms with you friend. xo Lidy

    Reply
  26. Nancy Brantley
    October 4, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    What can I say…beautiful, genius, and lake side alfresco! It would be such pleasure to join you at this table.

    Reply
  27. Ricki Treleaven
    October 4, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    Simply stunning, Mary! :D Thanks for the tips and tricks, especially with the floral foam. Your tabelscapes are always the prettiest! Thanks for inspiring us by sharing your joy for life! We need posts like this during these unprecedented times.

    Reply

