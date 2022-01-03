A Year of Flowers and Monday Morning Blooms Year in Review

Find a year of flowers and round up of DIY floral arrangements and seasonal centerpiece inspiration. You’ll also find flower longevity tips, short cuts and techniques to create affordable arrangements using grocery store and garden flowers.

Happy January!

I hope your holidays were merry and bright and we’re all looking

at a happy and healthy new year ahead!

It’s always a joy to pick some Monday Morning Blooms on the first and third Mondays of every month

and to share them with YOU and my flower-loving friends, Shirley, Lidy and Pam!

Thank you for all of your visits and kind comments this past year!

I hope that my little corner of the blogosphere will provide you with some flower therapy and inspiration

in the coming year, whether you’re cutting flowers from your garden or

creating an arrangement from a grocery store bouquet.

We’re taking a look back at our year of flowers, with highlights from the months and seasons.

You’ll find my friends’ links and their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Click on the links in highlighted in red if you’d like to see the post in full or for the tutorial or tips.

Note: I’m sorry for any confusion if you received a post notification yesterday and found this post missing. I inadvertently hit ‘publish’ when I was updating this post to share today. 😳

Dishing Up Flowers + Blooming Vignette for Valentine’s Day

It’s easy to be your own Valentine with the abundance of flowers available in the grocery store in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day! Flowers and blooming dishes provide a cheery antidote to cold, gray winter days, blooming on a window shelf in the Potting Shed.

Midwinter Flowers and Tablescape

A wine chiller serves double duty as a vase for a mid-winter flower arrangement. Greenery, pine cones, nandina berries and blooms provide a runner down the length of the table.

Hopping Down the Bunny Trail and DIY Blooming Cabbage Flower Arrangement

Create a Blooming Cabbage Arrangement as a centerpiece for your spring or Easter table. You’ll find the easy steps as well as flower arrangement longevity tips.

DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases

When life hands you a fallen tree, make Tree Bark Flower Vases! An easy and affordable craft project you can do in under an hour.

Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

It’s definitely bird chirping weather when our Snowball Viburnums burst into bloom! Bridal Wreath Spirea and Snowball Viburnum fill a faux watering can birdhouse planter. Post includes a tip to help the woody stemmed-flowers ‘drink’ and stay hydrated and fresh longer.

How to Make a Flower Arrangement Using A Decorative Bird Cage + Tablescape

Thinking outside the vase and sharing steps to create a flower arrangement using a decorative bird cage as a centerpiece for a spring alfresco table.

Red, White and Blooming Transferware and Flowers

Weighing in on transferware love and celebrating the Red, White and Bloom for Memorial Day.

Stop and Smell the Peonies: Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Gather ye peonies while ye may, to enjoy their sweet fragrance and fleeting beauty! Post includes peony growing and cutting tips

Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Hydrangeas and daylilies join pollinator favorites for a just-picked bucket of garden blooms.

DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table

Find tips to create a lemon vase flower arrangement and centerpiece for a summer alfresco table with garden hydrangeas and greenery.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

Create an arrangement with a favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire. Bee magnets add a bit of ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement and table ‘buzzing with bees’.

August Blues: Lakeside Table and Limelight Hydrangeas

Embracing the August Blues with a table by the lake and Limelight Hydrangeas.

Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees

Learn how to create a fresh flower table runner and centerpiece with my favorite eco-friendly tool, chicken wire.

Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin

An English tea tin provides a vase for flowers and tea on on the porch.

Welcoming Fall with a Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums

Welcoming my favorite season with a harvest of hydrangeas, mums and pumpkins from a favorite pumpkin patch!

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table

A favorite shortcut to create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for a fall alfresco table, no cutting required!

Adding the Warmth of Copper: Alfresco Fall Table and Easy Hydrangea Centerpiece

Copper adds warmth and pairs beautifully with autumnal colors. It’s serving as a vessel for pink and bronze-hued Limelight Hydrangeas as a centerpiece with a quick and easy flower arranging method.

DIY Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving + Tablescape

Create an easy cornucopia centerpiece incorporating fruit and flowers for your Thanksgiving table.

A Cardinal Christmas Tablescape Featuring St. Nick, Magnolia and Tartan

Merry Christmas nesting with a Santa bird lover pitcher and wreath table centerpiece, embellished with bird ornaments, tartan ribbon and nandina berries

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”

– Luther Burbank

