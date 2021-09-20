Welcoming Fall with a Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums

Happy Monday! It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my
Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.
You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Fall arrives on Wednesday (at least by the calendar any way ;)
and I’m counting down the days, ready for crisp, cool weather,
warm plaid layers and all things pumpkin!
Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘fall color’.
Endless Summer Hydrangeas have turned from the vibrant blues of summer
to their muted fall shades of green and purple.
I cut some hydrangeas to fill an urn. . .
They’re joining some sprigs cut from the abelia shrubs,
green Crepe Myrtle seed pods and some
redish/purple foliage of summer coleus harvested from a planter.
I picked some pumpkins from a new favorite pumpkin patch
to welcome fall.
Pumpkins of all kinds. . .striped, solid, bumpy, warty,
smooth, long-stemmed, orange, green and gray.
I don’t discriminate at the pumpkin patch. :)
It’s not fall without some quintessential mums. . .
A two-tone pot of mums and celosia were harvested from Lowe’s . . .
The celosia is a bee magnet and was immediately buzzing with bees. . .
Gourds and Indian corn join the mix. . .
And vintage garden tools were added for a nod to harvest season. . .
A vintage-inspired seed advertising sign was a recent find for the Potting Shed.
‘Watson’s Reliable Seeds of Guaranteed Purity & Germination for Garden and Farm Allotment’
It’s joining a copper watering can filled with Limelight Hydrangea blooms,
a galvanized corrugated planter of mums and traditional orange pumpkin.
In addition to a wonderful rusty patina, the sign is providing some useful camouflage,
where I have the best light for photographing this time of year,
with the filtered light from the trees. . .
And hiding the door of the grill area!
Now that my secret is out, I hope we can still be friends. :)
I’m sharing a few favorites quotes to pair with my favorite season. . .
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then Autumn would be the magic hour.”
– Victoria Erickson.
“Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul… but I must confess that I love you only because you are a prelude to my beloved October.”
― Peggy Toney Horton
“Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen.” – Unknown
“I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it.”
– Lee Maynard
“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty. As if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.”
– Lauren DeStefano
“Autumn, the year’s last loveliest smile.”
– William Cullen Bryant
Buzz over to visit my blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Pam at Everyday Living
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
I have total fall flower and pumpkin envy!…Displays/gardens such as yours often come with a price of admission!!..Truly spectacular!
You are inspiring me to dress up my porch this week celebrating the Autumnal Equinox. I also have severe purple hydrangea envy. Actually purple is one of my fall color favorites. So I shall be on the lookout for the striped, solid, bumpy and warty pumpkins! Your seed advertising sign is the perfect addition to your fall displays in your garden. Yes, Fall is certainly the magic hour of the year that awakens the soul!! You were the second person to make me smile today (hubby holds the first slot)….thank you for the smiles and for being a great Blooms friend!! Have a great week ushering in Fall!
I can only imagine how beautiful your new patio and outdoor fireplace will be decorated for fall Shirley! Thank you for the flower therapy and blooming fun today! 🍂🍁🎃🧡
Beautiful pictures…flowers, gourds, pumpkins, oh I too am now ready for fall. I have what I call cockscomb that look very similar ( perhaps they are the same) to your celosia. In 2017 (my first fall living in Virginia) I took a garden tour in Williamsburg where we were encouraged to gather seeds from some of the very old plants they were growing there just as the residents did all those years ago. I got a small envelope of cockscomb seeds. I planted them the following spring and have saved seeds and planted each year since. I find it a special link to our history. Peace
Hi Cindi, Yes Cockscomb is in the celosia family. How wonderful to have some heirloom seeds to plant and harvest every year as a momento of your trip! Thanks so much for your visit and comment. 🍁🍂🎃🧡
Oh wow, I am madly in love with that sign and that warty grey-green pumpkin! I can’t take my eyes off it, but forced myself to see the gorgeous colors of your fall hydrangeas. Wow! This is awesome.
Thanks so much Rita! Happy almost Fall 🍂🍁🎃🧡
Well, I loved the quotes & the “color collections!” A cool breeze, at last, & “Moriah,” our sailboat, has halyards enticing us… franki
Thanks Franki, Wishing you smooth sailing and calm seas. ⛵️
Mary, your fall display is stunning. The colors of the endless hydrangeas are so appealing along with abelia, coleus, and crape myrtle seed pods. Mums are the flower for the autumn season and I love the two-tone pot with the purple celosia. The array of pumpkins are wonderful with their varying colors and textures. The sign is a great addition and your secret is safe with me.
It is always a treat to join you for Monday Morning Blooms. Happy Autumn 🧡
Thanks so much Pam! Sharing blooms with you is the highlight of my week. Happy Fall 🍁🍂🎃🧡
FALL !!! Awwww…walk outside and breathe the crisp cool air!! All the beautiful colors…can’t wait! My favorite in your pictures are the pumpkins! Especially, the ones with extra long stems! The blog hop is a color creation! Thanks for sharing!! 🐝🍁🍂🌻🌼
Thank you for the beautiful Fall pics this morning, Mary. The arrangement is stunning and I love how your new vintage sign hides your grill door. Those endless summer hydrangeas sure turn a gorgeous color. Thank you for your Autumn quotes, too. Why can’t Fall last longer??
Mary, Your display is absolutely magnificent! Your plaid throw adds more beautiful color and those pumpkins are fabulous! The grey green brainy looking one is my favorite; it’s so unusual. Your sign is lovely and a great addition to your potting shed. It’s the perfect size for this display. Your purple hydrangeas are gorgeous! I love the quotes as Fall is a favorite season here for us. Your MMB arrangement is beautiful. Thank you for sharing your gorgeous display. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Hi Clara! It does look ‘brainy’ doesn’t it? 😀 I hope you’re enjoying some cooler fall temperatures like we will later in the week. Thank you for your visits and sweet comments. 🍁🍂🎃🧡
Wow, your fall flower and pumpkin display is breathtaking! A source of real inspiration. I adore your plaid throw; such a beautiful mix of colors.
Thanks so much Lauren! 🍁🍂🎃🧡
Mary, you find the most wonderful garden paraphernalia and that sign you used was so clever but you are still my friend. I am always eager to read and be transported to the beauty of nature with your posts.
Thanks so Maureen for your kind comment and visit! Happy almost Fall 🍁🍂🎃🧡
Your flowers are beautiful Mary, but your pumpkins steal the show! What a fabulous Fall vignette! I love all the lumpy, bumpy beautiful pumpkins you found, and the rainbow of Fall color! All the quotes are wonderful too, I especially love the one by Peggy Toney Horton and “Autumn paints with color that Summer has never seen” Your seed sign is super cute too. Cooler temps are supposed to be on the way! Thank you for the pumpkin and flower fun!
Jenna
Thank you Jenna! Yes, I’m ready for the cooler temps on the way later this week! 🍁🍂🎃🧡
You never disappoint with your beautiful arrangements. Every quote you included is spot on in describing fall – my favorite time of year. You always inspire my imagination. Thanks 😊
This is my idea of perfection, all the things I loved rolled into a series of gorgeous photos! Love the colors and textures, thank god for fall!
My new TGIF! 🍁🍂🎃 Hope you’re cooling off some. Don’t work too hard! 🌿🌷🌸🌱
Mary, I love all of your posts, but I think your Autumn arrangement today has to be my all time favorite. Everything about it makes me happy. I think I will be making a trip to the garden center today, not to copy but to glean from your beautiful talent. Thank you!!
Hi Linda, fall is my favorite time of year! Thanks so much for your visit and comment. Happy shopping 🍂🍁🌻🎃
Anyone know the variety of the purple hydrangea. I have many but none that exact shade. Looks great in the fall arrangements. Thanks.
Hi Barbara, it’s the fall color of our Endless Summer Hydrangea. They can be pink or blue depending on the pH of your soil. You can see it in summer here: https://homeiswheretheboatis.net/2021/06/03/blooming-window-boxes-and-garden-flowers-around-the-potting-shed/
Remember an earlier posting when you said you hyperventilate/get excited when you see a pumpkin patch? I do the same thing as well as I LOVE this season (I thought it was just me!) Well, I just had the same reaction when I saw the first photo here! Clearly I’m not as articulate as the autumnal quotes you have listed but THANK YOU for your gorgeous display of autumn!
Thank you Karen! Yes, I hyperventilate and am giddy over pumpkin season! Glad to know I’m in good company. 😀 Thank you for your visit and comment. 🍁🍂🎃🧡
A beautiful display to welcome fall. The pumpkins are so fun, we bought a green worth pumpkin like yours. Love the plaid and the mums are so gorgeous.
Love your rusty sign and all the varieties of pumpkins, esp. the ones with warts. The purple in many faded blooms adds just the perfect touch. Your choice of quotes and the fonts on top of the photos puts your photographs “over the top”. Better than a magazine. I am not kidding. Thank you. Wow, I must run and get pumpkins for outdoors. It has been warm here and if purchased too early, the squirrels go wild and munch them.
Mary, your pumpkins and fall flowers are fabulous! You are getting me in the mood to find some pumpkins. I love all the colors and textures.
Maybe things are getting back to normal for me. I have been away from blogging all summer.
Thanks for great inspiration as usual. Your quotes and graphics are super.
Thank you for the flower and pumpkin therapy. Like so many others, I love Fall. Its colors are glorious. Eagerly awaiting pumpkin patches and cooler weather in our neighborhood.