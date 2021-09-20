Welcoming Fall with a Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums

Happy Monday! It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Fall arrives on Wednesday (at least by the calendar any way ;)

and I’m counting down the days, ready for crisp, cool weather,

warm plaid layers and all things pumpkin!

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘fall color’.

Endless Summer Hydrangeas have turned from the vibrant blues of summer

to their muted fall shades of green and purple.

I cut some hydrangeas to fill an urn. . .

They’re joining some sprigs cut from the abelia shrubs,

green Crepe Myrtle seed pods and some

redish/purple foliage of summer coleus harvested from a planter.

I picked some pumpkins from a new favorite pumpkin patch

to welcome fall.

Pumpkins of all kinds. . .striped, solid, bumpy, warty,

smooth, long-stemmed, orange, green and gray.

I don’t discriminate at the pumpkin patch. :)

It’s not fall without some quintessential mums. . .

A two-tone pot of mums and celosia were harvested from Lowe’s . . .

The celosia is a bee magnet and was immediately buzzing with bees. . .

Gourds and Indian corn join the mix. . .

And vintage garden tools were added for a nod to harvest season. . .

A vintage-inspired seed advertising sign was a recent find for the Potting Shed.

‘Watson’s Reliable Seeds of Guaranteed Purity & Germination for Garden and Farm Allotment’

It’s joining a copper watering can filled with Limelight Hydrangea blooms,

a galvanized corrugated planter of mums and traditional orange pumpkin.

In addition to a wonderful rusty patina, the sign is providing some useful camouflage,

where I have the best light for photographing this time of year,

with the filtered light from the trees. . .

And hiding the door of the grill area!

Now that my secret is out, I hope we can still be friends. :)

I’m sharing a few favorites quotes to pair with my favorite season. . .

“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then Autumn would be the magic hour.”

– Victoria Erickson.

“Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul… but I must confess that I love you only because you are a prelude to my beloved October.”

― Peggy Toney Horton

“Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen.” – Unknown

“I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it.”

– Lee Maynard

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty. As if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.”

– Lauren DeStefano

“Autumn, the year’s last loveliest smile.”

– William Cullen Bryant

