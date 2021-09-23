DIY, Fall

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Covers

by  • 16 Comments

Add a touch of fall to your home décor with this easy craft and pillow embellishing project.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

Happy Thursday and Hello Fall, I’m so glad you’re here!

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I’m welcoming fall and my favorite season with a quick and easy DIY pillow project that anyone can do!

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

 Embellishing these pillows was so much fun that I made a couple to share with friends to welcome fall!

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

While I love decorative seasonal pillows, storing them on the off-season can be a challenge . . .

pillow covers to the rescue! They can be stored flat and they’re also affordable!

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

 I loved the colorful images of these pillow covers in a set of 4 and

this single ‘Hello Fall’ pillow cover.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

This Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow had lots of appeal, reminding me of trucking to the pumpkin patch . . 

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

And a recent visit to a new favorite pumpkin patch. . .

Favorite pumpkin patch with old truck, skeleton, ghosts, scarecrow and piles of pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall

Can you see who’s behind the wheel? I think his driver’s licenses is expired. . . ;)

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

Embellishing a pillow to add some dimension and put your personal stamp on it is super easy!

You can embellish as much or as little as desired.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I shared the easy how-to for an early fall pillow project, but if you missed it,

here are the easy steps and tips.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I purchased some fall floral picks that were 40% off at Michaels . . .

some burnt orange sunflowers and fall leaf picks. The flowers should pull right off of the stems,

if not cut them off along with any leaves you want to use.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I cut the back of the flower stem so it would sit flat and be easier to glue.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I also had some cheery yellow sunflowers left over from my previous pillow project.

Hot glue gun and silicone glue mat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I used a hot glue gun to attach my materials.

Glue your materials to your pillow cover after arranging them where you like them best.

Note: Be sure to use a silicone heat resistant mat, placing it inside the pillow cover,

so you don’t accidentally glue the top and bottom of the cover together

while attaching your embellishments.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I decided to add some black and white check ribbon to the pillow that I had in my stash.

To keep the cut ends of the ribbon from fraying,

I used Fray Check, a clear liquid seam sealant to secure the thread ends.

Fray Check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

Follow the manufacturer’s directions, using in a well ventilated area,

 testing on a scrap piece of ribbon first.

 Apply to cut end of ribbon to prevent from fraying and allow to dry 15 -30 minutes. 

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

 I cut a couple green leaves from the orange sunflower picks to make smaller leaves.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

Attach your materials, add your pillow insert and . . . ta-da. . .

an embellished pillow cover!

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

A quick and easy craft project to welcome fall!

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

A Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #pumpkins #mums #harvest #arrangement

Welcome Fall with a Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums, HERE.

Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow Cover | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #craft #DIY #pillow

I’m joining my blogging friends for a Creative Craft Blog Hop today.

A special “thank you” to Sara at Birdz of a Feather for organizing this hop!

Find more creative craft projects at the links below:

How to Paint a Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin

How to Decorate Pumpkins with Rope and Twine

Hello Fall Pillows

DIY Succulent Pumpkins

DIY Fall Halloween Magnets The Cute Side of Boo

Drip Painted Ginger Jar Tutorial

DIY Rope Ribbed Glass Pumpkin

Creations A Spooky Centerpiece for Halloween

Spray Paint Chrome

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  16 comments for “Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Covers

  1. Pingback: DIY Fall Halloween Magnets (The Cute Side Of Boo)
  2. Pingback: Creations, A Spooky Centerpiece for Halloween! | The Painted Apron
  3. Decorate & More with Tip
    September 23, 2021 at 7:14 am

    I never thought about adding things to throw pillows, this is cool!! Thanks for sharing. Love the look of your pillow now!

    Reply
  4. Rita C.
    September 23, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Really cute, Mary. I love a dimensional pillow, it really ups the quality of an inexpensive cover.

    Reply
  5. sarator
    September 23, 2021 at 8:17 am

    I had a good laugh over the expired driver’s licence. These are SO creative Mary! I love all your embellishments for Fall and I’m going to remember your tip to use the Fray Check!

    Reply
  6. Calypso in the Country
    September 23, 2021 at 8:24 am

    What a cute idea – I would have never thought to try this! It really personalizes the look. Great job! Happy fall to you!
    Shelley

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    September 23, 2021 at 8:41 am

    I love your fall pillows and the embellishments. I had never heard of gray check, definitely on my shopping list.
    Peace to all!

    Reply
  8. Cindi
    September 23, 2021 at 8:42 am

    Ooops fray not gray check..gotta love spell check. 🤣🤣🤣Peace

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    September 23, 2021 at 8:55 am

    Your pillow creations are adorable Mary, and you had me at black and white checks! So easy and so cute, and I’ve not heard of Fray Check, that looks like handy stuff! I have serious pumpkin and flower envy, you have so many wonderful fall vignettes in your posts, and the pillows look so cute with them. I am going to our pumpkin patch Saturday with my son and grandsons so they can carry lots of heavy pumpkins home for me!
    Jenna

    Reply
    • Clara
      September 23, 2021 at 9:06 am

      So cute Mary! Happy Fall! Clara❤️

      Reply
  10. Gail Griffin
    September 23, 2021 at 8:57 am

    I love, love, love this look, Mary! You are after my own heart, creating these lovely dimensional pillows! How creative and unique! There are endless possibilities for any season or theme! Great job!

    Reply
  11. Pingback: How to Decorate Pumpkins with Rope and Twine - Bluesky at Home
  12. Everyday Living
    September 23, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Mary, I love the embellishments. It becomes a one of a kind pillow…an easy DIY that I can do ☺️ Happy Thursday ♥️

    Reply
  13. Rebecca Payne
    September 23, 2021 at 11:07 am

    I love this creative idea. Thank you so much for sharing.

    Reply
  14. Cecilia
    September 23, 2021 at 11:14 am

    Mary, your embellished pillows couldn’t be cuter! What a fun way to elevate seasonal pillows! Pinned! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction

    Reply
  15. Andree Dampier
    September 23, 2021 at 11:21 am

    I love these pillows. Absolutely going to give them a try. Also, the Buffalo Plaid pumpkins. You are my inspiration.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: