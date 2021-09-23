Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Covers

Add a touch of fall to your home décor with this easy craft and pillow embellishing project.
Happy Thursday and Hello Fall, I’m so glad you’re here!
I’m welcoming fall and my favorite season with a quick and easy DIY pillow project that anyone can do!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Embellishing these pillows was so much fun that I made a couple to share with friends to welcome fall!
While I love decorative seasonal pillows, storing them on the off-season can be a challenge . . .
pillow covers to the rescue! They can be stored flat and they’re also affordable!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
I loved the colorful images of these pillow covers in a set of 4 and
this single ‘Hello Fall’ pillow cover.
This Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow had lots of appeal, reminding me of trucking to the pumpkin patch . .
And a recent visit to a new favorite pumpkin patch. . .
Can you see who’s behind the wheel? I think his driver’s licenses is expired. . . ;)
Embellishing a pillow to add some dimension and put your personal stamp on it is super easy!
You can embellish as much or as little as desired.
I shared the easy how-to for an early fall pillow project, but if you missed it,
here are the easy steps and tips.
I purchased some fall floral picks that were 40% off at Michaels . . .
some burnt orange sunflowers and fall leaf picks. The flowers should pull right off of the stems,
if not cut them off along with any leaves you want to use.
I cut the back of the flower stem so it would sit flat and be easier to glue.
I also had some cheery yellow sunflowers left over from my previous pillow project.
I used a hot glue gun to attach my materials.
Glue your materials to your pillow cover after arranging them where you like them best.
Note: Be sure to use a silicone heat resistant mat, placing it inside the pillow cover,
so you don’t accidentally glue the top and bottom of the cover together
while attaching your embellishments.
I decided to add some black and white check ribbon to the pillow that I had in my stash.
To keep the cut ends of the ribbon from fraying,
I used Fray Check, a clear liquid seam sealant to secure the thread ends.
Follow the manufacturer’s directions, using in a well ventilated area,
testing on a scrap piece of ribbon first.
Apply to cut end of ribbon to prevent from fraying and allow to dry 15 -30 minutes.
I cut a couple green leaves from the orange sunflower picks to make smaller leaves.
Attach your materials, add your pillow insert and . . . ta-da. . .
an embellished pillow cover!
A quick and easy craft project to welcome fall!
Welcome Fall with a Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums, HERE.
I’m joining my blogging friends for a Creative Craft Blog Hop today.
A special “thank you” to Sara at Birdz of a Feather for organizing this hop!
Find more creative craft projects at the links below:
How to Paint a Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin
How to Decorate Pumpkins with Rope and Twine
DIY Fall Halloween Magnets The Cute Side of Boo
Drip Painted Ginger Jar Tutorial
Creations A Spooky Centerpiece for Halloween
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
I never thought about adding things to throw pillows, this is cool!! Thanks for sharing. Love the look of your pillow now!
Really cute, Mary. I love a dimensional pillow, it really ups the quality of an inexpensive cover.
I had a good laugh over the expired driver’s licence. These are SO creative Mary! I love all your embellishments for Fall and I’m going to remember your tip to use the Fray Check!
What a cute idea – I would have never thought to try this! It really personalizes the look. Great job! Happy fall to you!
Shelley
I love your fall pillows and the embellishments. I had never heard of gray check, definitely on my shopping list.
Peace to all!
Ooops fray not gray check..gotta love spell check. 🤣🤣🤣Peace
Your pillow creations are adorable Mary, and you had me at black and white checks! So easy and so cute, and I’ve not heard of Fray Check, that looks like handy stuff! I have serious pumpkin and flower envy, you have so many wonderful fall vignettes in your posts, and the pillows look so cute with them. I am going to our pumpkin patch Saturday with my son and grandsons so they can carry lots of heavy pumpkins home for me!
Jenna
So cute Mary! Happy Fall! Clara❤️
I love, love, love this look, Mary! You are after my own heart, creating these lovely dimensional pillows! How creative and unique! There are endless possibilities for any season or theme! Great job!
Mary, I love the embellishments. It becomes a one of a kind pillow…an easy DIY that I can do ☺️ Happy Thursday ♥️
I love this creative idea. Thank you so much for sharing.
Mary, your embellished pillows couldn’t be cuter! What a fun way to elevate seasonal pillows! Pinned! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
I love these pillows. Absolutely going to give them a try. Also, the Buffalo Plaid pumpkins. You are my inspiration.