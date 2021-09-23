Hello Fall: Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Covers

Add a touch of fall to your home décor with this easy craft and pillow embellishing project.

Happy Thursday and Hello Fall, I’m so glad you’re here!

I’m welcoming fall and my favorite season with a quick and easy DIY pillow project that anyone can do!

Embellishing these pillows was so much fun that I made a couple to share with friends to welcome fall!

While I love decorative seasonal pillows, storing them on the off-season can be a challenge . . .

pillow covers to the rescue! They can be stored flat and they’re also affordable!

I loved the colorful images of these pillow covers in a set of 4 and

this single ‘Hello Fall’ pillow cover.

This Pumpkin Patch Farm Pillow had lots of appeal, reminding me of trucking to the pumpkin patch . .

And a recent visit to a new favorite pumpkin patch. . .

Can you see who’s behind the wheel? I think his driver’s licenses is expired. . . ;)

Embellishing a pillow to add some dimension and put your personal stamp on it is super easy!

You can embellish as much or as little as desired.

I shared the easy how-to for an early fall pillow project, but if you missed it,

here are the easy steps and tips.

I purchased some fall floral picks that were 40% off at Michaels . . .

some burnt orange sunflowers and fall leaf picks. The flowers should pull right off of the stems,

if not cut them off along with any leaves you want to use.

I cut the back of the flower stem so it would sit flat and be easier to glue.

I also had some cheery yellow sunflowers left over from my previous pillow project.

I used a hot glue gun to attach my materials.

Glue your materials to your pillow cover after arranging them where you like them best.

Note: Be sure to use a silicone heat resistant mat, placing it inside the pillow cover,

so you don’t accidentally glue the top and bottom of the cover together

while attaching your embellishments.

I decided to add some black and white check ribbon to the pillow that I had in my stash.

To keep the cut ends of the ribbon from fraying,

I used Fray Check, a clear liquid seam sealant to secure the thread ends.

Follow the manufacturer’s directions, using in a well ventilated area,

testing on a scrap piece of ribbon first.

Apply to cut end of ribbon to prevent from fraying and allow to dry 15 -30 minutes.

I cut a couple green leaves from the orange sunflower picks to make smaller leaves.

Attach your materials, add your pillow insert and . . . ta-da. . .

an embellished pillow cover!

A quick and easy craft project to welcome fall!

Welcome Fall with a Colorful Harvest Arrangement of Hydrangeas, Pumpkins and Mums, HERE.

I’m joining my blogging friends for a Creative Craft Blog Hop today.

A special “thank you” to Sara at Birdz of a Feather for organizing this hop!

