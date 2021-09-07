Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch

Celebrate fall’s arrival with tablescape inspiration from 15 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find cozy and whimsical autumn tablesettings with glam pumpkins, woodland friends, black and white checks, a touch of blue and more.

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of fall’s arrival, I’m part of Fall Tablescape Blog Hop.

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!

You can find additional fall table inspiration from 14 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

After 11 years of blogging, it’s hard to come up with something new in the tablescape department

and not to repeat myself! You can find a round up of previous fall tables, HERE.

I was mentioning to a friend and fellow tablescaping enthusiast that I had a blog challenge

and was looking for some fall table inspiration.

She had seen these Pumpkin Truck Salad Plates along with the

White Pumpkin Patch Metal Truck at Hobby Lobby, which were 40% off.

I mentioned that I didn’t have a place to park another truck

so she suggested we divide the cost and share the fun!

She purchased the truck to use in her fall decor and I bought the plates.

I can ‘lease’ the truck from her and the plates are hers to borrow any time. :)

Fall is my favorite season and I’m ready to pick my own pumpkins!

It’s still way too hot for real pumpkins here in North Carolina, so

I’m enjoying a little whimsy and motoring to the pumpkin patch at the table!

Pumpkin and leaf stickers were left over from my DIY Cone-ucopias. . .

The front of the truck got a fall embellishment and decorative license plate,

to motor to the pumpkin patch!

Black and white checks join a colorful farmhouse plaid at the table. . .

With a black and white check runner with an applique of pumpkins.

No Sew Ribbon Acorns are scattered down the table. . .

These Easy No-Sew Ribbon Acorns come together in just minutes and are a

fun and whimsical way to add a touch of fall to your home.

Baking cups with a truck motif were harvested at T. J. Maxx. . .

They’re offering a medley of Mellowcreme pumpkins and candy corn at each placesetting.

Amber goblets are waiting to be filled with Apple Cider Sangria, an easy seasonal cocktail

using fresh apple cider to mix for a crowd, for tailgating or to celebrate fall. . .

And copper flatware provides a warm glow.

🍁🍂🛻

Details:

White Pumpkin Patch Metal Truck and Pumpkin Truck Plates / Hobby Lobby

Farmhouse Plaid Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Black and White Check Runner with Appliqued Pumpkins / HomeGoods, used here

Ciroa Buffalo Check dinner plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Pumpkin Napkin Rings & Wood Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago

Napkins / HomeGoods, Pier 1

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

Plymouth Amber All Purpose Glasses / Pfaltzgraff

Harvest Truck Baking Cups / T J Maxx

Click on the links below for more fall table inspiration from my blogging friends:

Bienvenue L’automne! Macarons and Champagne at Sunset My Thrift Store Addiction –

September Pumpkins The Painted Apron –

A Welcome to Autumn Tablescape Everyday Living –

Whimsical Fall Tablescape: Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch Home is Where the Boat Is –

Poppies and Checks Life and Linda –

Colors of the Season Hyacinths for the Soul –

Pretty Autumn Tablescape Add Soft Blues For An Updated Twist My Hubbard Home –

Panoply – Fall Garden Harvest Creatures Tablescape

Fall Tablescape – Mixing Some Blues In Corner of Plaid and Paisley –

Outdoor Fall Tablescape with Harvest Colors Bluesky at Home –

Cozy Autumn Table Red Cottage Chronicles –

Glam Pumpkins Fall Table Setting Ideas Zucchini Sisters –

Woodland Critters Come Out For Fall….and More Me and My Captain –

A Walk in the Forest Tablescape for Fall Celebrate and Decorate –

W elcoming Fall in Copper and Gold The Sweet Sensations –

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: