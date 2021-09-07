Dishes, Fall, Tablescape

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch

Celebrate fall’s arrival with tablescape inspiration from 15 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find cozy and whimsical autumn tablesettings with glam pumpkins, woodland friends, black and white checks, a touch of blue and more.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of fall’s arrival, I’m part of Fall Tablescape Blog Hop.

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!

You can find additional fall table inspiration from 14 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Celebrate fall at the table with a harvest of inspiration for alfresco or indoor dining. You’ll find ideas and seasonal tips for pumpkin vase centerpieces, easy flower arranging methods, floral garland and more. ©homewheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #lake #autumn #blue #pumpkinvase #DIY

After 11 years of blogging, it’s hard to come up with something new in the tablescape department

and not to repeat myself! You can find a round up of previous fall tables, HERE.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

I was mentioning to a friend and fellow tablescaping enthusiast that I had a blog challenge

and was looking for some fall table inspiration.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

She had seen these Pumpkin Truck Salad Plates along with the

White Pumpkin Patch Metal Truck at Hobby Lobby, which were 40% off.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

I mentioned that I didn’t have a place to park another truck

 so she suggested we divide the cost and share the fun!

She purchased the truck to use in her fall decor and I bought the plates.

I can ‘lease’ the truck from her and the plates are hers to borrow any time. :)

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Fall is my favorite season and I’m ready to pick my own pumpkins!

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

It’s still way too hot for real pumpkins here in North Carolina, so

I’m enjoying a little whimsy and motoring to the pumpkin patch at the table!

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Pumpkin and leaf stickers were left over from my DIY Cone-ucopias. . .

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

The front of the truck got a fall embellishment and decorative license plate,

to motor to the pumpkin patch!

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Black and white checks join a colorful farmhouse plaid at the table. . .

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

With a black and white check runner with an applique of pumpkins.

Fall table with appliqued pumpkins and no-sew ribbon acorns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

No Sew Ribbon Acorns are scattered down the table. . .

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

These Easy No-Sew Ribbon Acorns come together in just minutes and are a

fun and whimsical way to add a touch of fall to your home.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Baking cups with a truck motif were harvested at T. J. Maxx. . .

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

They’re offering a medley of Mellowcreme pumpkins and candy corn at each placesetting.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Amber goblets are waiting to be filled with Apple Cider Sangria, an easy seasonal cocktail

using fresh apple cider to mix for a crowd, for tailgating or to celebrate fall. . .

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

And copper flatware provides a warm glow.

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

🍁🍂🛻

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

Details:

White Pumpkin Patch Metal Truck and Pumpkin Truck Plates / Hobby Lobby

Farmhouse Plaid Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Black and White Check Runner with Appliqued Pumpkins / HomeGoods, used here

Ciroa Buffalo Check dinner plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Pumpkin Napkin Rings & Wood Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago

Napkins / HomeGoods, Pier 1

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

Plymouth Amber All Purpose Glasses / Pfaltzgraff

Harvest Truck Baking Cups / T J Maxx

Click on the links below for more fall table inspiration from my blogging friends:

Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins
Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #truck #pumpkins

  38 comments for “Whimsical Fall Table + Trucking to the Pumpkin Patch

  5. Ann Krucek
    September 7, 2021 at 7:00 am

    Mary, your trucking table is as adorable as one can get!!! I love the way you think of everything, right down to an adorned license plate!! Your mixture of fall plaids, buffalo check and all the varieties of pumpkins is fall at it’s best! It is such a pleasure to be back hopping with you again!!🧡🍂

    Reply
  8. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    September 7, 2021 at 7:50 am

    I love how you used the black check with your fall table cloth and other decorations.

    Reply
  9. franki Parde
    September 7, 2021 at 7:57 am

    THAT IS…WELL, HAPPY TRAILS TO THE PUMPKIN PATCH!!! I ABSOLUTELY LUV THIS!!! KUDOS, KID!! franki

    Reply
  10. Cecilia
    September 7, 2021 at 8:04 am

    Mary, from the plates to the centerpiece, your whimsical tablescape is just adorable! I love how you used the buffalo check to complement the warm fall colors! It is a pleasure to join you! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction

    Reply
  12. Kari
    September 7, 2021 at 8:17 am

    Mary I hear ya on a place to park your “trucks”…as I prepared for my table, I discovered 7 trucks of all colors, sizes and shapes. Mercy!
    But I obviously love setting tables or I wouldn’t be here…
    Your table is adorable and always a pleasure to look at. Your attention to details stem from your retailing days and it showcases your talent. It is always a delight to see what new way you bring the ‘seasons’ to our attention! Have a great and Blessed day!
    Kari

    Reply
  13. Debbie Joens
    September 7, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Mary, you have such a creative eye for design. I love the way you mixed the plaids – thanks for showing us how it’s done! What a fun tablescape!

    Reply
  14. Nancy
    September 7, 2021 at 8:31 am

    Good Morning Mary… I am a collector of old toy trucks so this tablescape made me smile! And then to have them filled with those cute pumpkins! Oh my heart!
    What a fabulous fall tablescape! Thanks for sharing all this fall fun! I’m off to gather all my fall decor. Happy Tuesday to you my friend!

    Reply
  15. Everyday Living
    September 7, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Mary, your table is whimsical and fun. All of the truck details are carried out so perfectly. I understand not being able to park another truck, I can’t possibly stack any more plates. I haven’t seen the truck plates at my Hobby Lobby. How nice that you could lease the truck. The mix of plaids and checks is perfect. I am with you about the heat, it is way too hot for real pumpkins.

    It is always a pleasure to spend time at one of your creative tables. Happy Autumn 🍂

    Reply
  16. Ellen
    September 7, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Can’t imagine you being challenged for a tablescape!! You and your friend did it again!! Beautiful table and lots of great idea!! Thank you AGAIN,,

    Reply
  17. the Painted Apron
    September 7, 2021 at 9:04 am

    So cute Mary! I love it all, the black and white checks, the pumpkin appliques, the adorable pumpkin truck with it’s special license plate, it’s all wonderful fun! Aren’t you lucky to have a fellow tablescaping friend that you can share goodies with! Hobby Lobby is a dangerous place this fall, they have so many temptations! I bought some of the checked pumpkins too, hard to resist!
    Jenna

    Reply
  18. Kitty
    September 7, 2021 at 9:07 am

    How fun to share with your friend, Mary! That’s helps with storage. Your table is such a fun one with the truck and pumpkin theme. I’d be a happy guest to enjoy the cider sangria snd some of those yummy candies. You always inspire with your creativity!

    Reply
  20. Chloe Crabtree
    September 7, 2021 at 9:17 am

    Mary, I was wondering where you were going to park another truck! What a great idea for friends to share props and plates! I just went through my party pantry and pulled out some plates that I am going to list on Poshmark. I know there are folks out there that would like to add them to their collections. Your plates coordinated with the adorable truck are just perfect. I love your sweet little DIY acorns and those fabric pumpkins are so sweet too! Alas, there are no real pumpkins here in Florida yet, either!

    Reply
  21. Donna
    September 7, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Love it and so sweet you can share with a friend. . . .it all works and is the right amount of plaid/checks and pumpkin.

    Reply
  22. Joy B
    September 7, 2021 at 10:44 am

    I love this table! I have been thinking about making some small black and white checked pumpkins, and this settles it, I’ll be starting on them this evening. I also like the idea of sharing the truck and plates with your friend! Enjoy this sweet table while you wait for “real” fall weather to arrive. (Cooler mornings have surely been nice!)

    Reply
  23. Clara
    September 7, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Mary, Your fall truck table is absolutely magazine worthy! It’s so cute! I love the little truck with the embellishments. The table runner is gorgeous! The cupcake holders filled with candy is so clever. The napkin rings are pretty too. Your talents are amazing! Thank you for wonderful fall inspiration! Clara❤️

    Reply
  24. aldampierverizonnet
    September 7, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Good Morning! I absolutely love this tablescape. The centerpiece with the white harvest truck is perfect.

    Reply
  25. ann
    September 7, 2021 at 11:46 am

    darling

    Reply
  26. Maureen
    September 7, 2021 at 11:49 am

    I love the idea of sharing seasonal decor items! Your table is just darling and that “leased” truck is so fun. What a great idea to layer your napkins too! You always add just the right touches to really bring your theme to life!

    Reply
  27. Sandra @ Dinner at Eight
    September 7, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    This brings back all the fun times I’ve had going to the huge pumpkin farm north of us, not far from the intricate corn maze that has a viewing platform in the middle so you can figure out where you are. Thanks for sharing your cozy table!

    Reply
  28. Sue
    September 7, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    I love, love, love all your posts – old and new! It’s helpful to have references to the past ones as well as enjoying your new creations. Please never stop! Fall is my favorite time of year so I carefully study all your posts. Thank you!

    Reply
  29. Sandra Garth
    September 7, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    I’ve also been blogging for 11 years and sometimes run out of ideas. Your table came together perfectly and the black and white checks with the farmhouse plaid is so unique. I now regret passing up the white truck at Hobby Lobby, it is a fun centerpiece. The layered napkins add depth and more texture to your table. Great styling Mary!

    Reply
  30. Linda Primmer
    September 7, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Such a fun and whimsical post. The truck is adorable, especially with the license plate and those cute little pumpkins. It is so nice to have a friend that shares your love of tablescaping. To be able to borrow from each is such a great idea. The truck cupcake cups are so cute with candy inside. Love the runner with the plaid. We are on the same wave length using black and white checks. The layered napkins are the perfect addition to coordinate. So many fun accessories to welcome Autumn. Always a pleasure to hop along with you.

    Reply
  31. Aquietlife
    September 7, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Very cute, love that you’re in the truck leasing business now! I’ve got the trucks, I’ve got the truck dishes and glasses, what I don’t have is time to play so of course I enjoy your whimsy! I’m so far behind after 2 months dealing with my leg that I’m panicking this fall while its still 100 degrees this week I have to move a 1000 iris and plant my large flower beds before we lose our water in five weeks! Calgon take me away!.

    Reply
  32. Shirley @Housepitality Designs
    September 7, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    So happy that you and your friend are “leasing” the table decor to each other so that we can benefit from your creative and fabulously fall table. Oh you know I love those ribbon acorns! Loving the coordination of that great runner with your checked linens and plates! Great party going on here!!!

    Reply
  33. mhhwarmcozy
    September 7, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Really cute table filled with lots of fun things to look at. The black and white check running throughout your theme was a great touch and grounded the table setting. You did a wonderful job bringing another beautiful work or table art to the party!

    Reply
  34. Sarah
    September 7, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Mary, I so admire you for always coming up with a new take on your tables. Each one is full of fun and charm. I think it’s great that you and your friend are “leasing” from each other. I’ve often thought how fun it would be if all of us could offer a leading dish library, but shipping would take all the fun out of it. We could buy dishes for what packing and shipping would cost.
    Your pumpkin patch theme is adorable. I’m ready for fall, and have been pleasantly surprised that the past few days have actually had a hint of changing temps. I suspect it’s a false sense of change, but welcome all the same. Happy Autumn!

    Reply
  35. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    September 7, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    As of Labor Day Weekend no pumpkin sightings here in Philly either Mary. Love your table, and yes, I’m ready for fall:@)

    Reply
  36. Ricki Treleaven
    September 7, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    I love the truck loaded with pumpkins. How cute, Mary! Your table is adorable.

    Reply
  37. Judy Hubbard
    September 7, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    Your tablescapes are always THE BEST!!

    Reply
  38. Rita C.
    September 7, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    Well, of course you bought the plates! Leasing the truck – that’s funny! What a great idea to jointly share the elements and swap. I need to do that with my sister! You think you may have run out of ideas over the course of eleven years but what I see is an endless imagination at work with new combinations that make me want to keep mixing and matching for many more tables to come. I love how you embellished the truck, and your checks with plaid make for a surprisingly clever combination! Those plates are super cute, and the matching cups from TJ’s are perfect. Woe are we with Pier 1 being gone – those napkins rings are sweet. Always a winner, Mary, and the whimsy brings a smile to my face even before one sip of apple cider sangria. Thanks for always delivering so many and such great ideas!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

