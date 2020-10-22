DIY Cone-ucopias for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Cone-copias as fun to make as they are to receive! Crafted from scrapbook paper,
these cones make affordable party favors or double as table decorations to celebrate
Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving.
Thanksgiving is a little over a month away and I’m sharing a fun craft
that serves as a party favor or table decoration, Cone-ucopias!
This is a fun craft you can do in an afternoon. They come together quickly, working
in an assembly-line fashion, cutting your paper, gluing your cones
and tying on the handles before decorating.
I cut the paper and pleated my ‘cuffs’ while watching TV the night before assembling.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
These Cone-ucopias start with a 12 x 12 piece of scrapbook paper
that you can purchase in single sheets or in a paper pad.
You can find every pattern of paper imaginable at Michaels and Hobby Lobby.
These cones are fun to create for any holiday, birthday or celebration!
I made them for Halloween last year and for Easter.
Most scrapbook paper and pads comes in 12-inch sheets. I cut the paper into an 8 x 8 inch square,
which becomes the rolled cone or Cone-ucopia.
I prefer seeing pattern on the inside of the top of the cone vs. the white back of the paper,
so I glue a 4 x 8 inch piece of my trimmed scrapbook paper
to the back of the 8 x 8 paper with a glue stick.
This is optional or you can use double-sided scrapbook paper to save this step.
Tip: Make sure you have a fresh glue stick as older ones lose their ‘stick’ after a while.
You get one cone out of 12 x 12-inch sheet of scrapbook paper.
I like a mix of patterns, so if you’re assembling 4 or more
cones, you can mix and match different papers without any waste.
From one 12 x 12-inch sheet, cut an 8 x 8 square, a 4 x 8 rectangle and (2) 2 x 12 strips.
I only used 1 strip per cone, so you’ll have an extra strip and pattern to play with.
After gluing your 4 x 8 inch rectangle to the back of the 8 x 8 inch square, roll it into a cone,
overlapping the edges slightly. I used binder clips to form the cone shape
while gluing. To glue the cone I prefer to use a glue gun as it dries almost instantly.
Tip: When using a hot glue gun, have an emergency glass of ice water available in case you get hot glue on your fingers. . . *ouch*
After the cones were glued together, I glued some fall ribbon to cover the seam,
which serves as decorative trim and conceals any unsightly glue that might be visible.
Use the ribbon, decorative braid, rickrack or trim of your choice.
Use a hole punch on the sides of your cone and thread your chenille stems through the holes,
wrapping the ends to secure it. On a couple of cones I used two chenille stems twisted together.
I accordion pleated the 2-inch strips of paper from my trimmed scrapbook sheets,
and glued a pleated paper ‘cuff’ along the top of the cones.
You can find all kinds of goodies on the scrapbook aisle of the craft store to decorate your cones.
All the scrapbook stickers as well as fall ribbon were 40% off at Michaels when I was there.
Download their mobile app to your smartphone so you have their weekly coupon when you shop.
Fill your Cone-ucopias with some paper shred and Thanksgiving treats!
I’m on a whimsical animal kick with my table this week
and loved these woodland animal stickers when I spied them.
Whooooo wouldn’t be charmed by one of these treat-filled cones as a take-away
gift or table decoration next to their place setting?
I embellished some of the cones with pumpkins . . .
And filled my Cone-ucopias with some Lindt / Lindor Harvest Assorted Chocolate Truffles,
harvest candy corn and foil-wrapped chocolate turkeys.
Thanksgiving Cupcake Toppers with ‘thankful’, ‘grateful’ and ‘blessed’
messages were tucked inside the top of the cones.
Have fun and customize the Cone-ucopias to the pilgrims sitting at your table
if you’re blessed to gather together for Thanksgiving this year!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Wow, Mary, I’d love to receive one of these at your dinners or celebrations! What a fun and adorable way to greet guests!
These are adorable Mary! Your whimsical animals are too cute. Thanks for sharing. Clara❤️🍁
Mary, your cone-ucopias are so darling. It would be hard to pick a favorite – they are all adorable. Would love to be one of the lucky people sitting down at your Thanksgiving table.
It’s always fun hopping with you.
take care
RR
Very cute tutorial, love your attention to detail! I admire your time to play, I’m still so busy hardscaping the small stuff is never in my forecast. I was working in my nursery yesterday and had a very brief glimpse of what my fun future will feel like, I pray we are never to old to play!
Mary, EM would be so excited about Cone-ucopias. These are darling and any guest would love these little take-aways. Thank you for the easy to follow tutorial. Happy Thursday ♥️
Mary, these are so cute! Remember when chenille stems were called pipe cleaners “back in the day”-lol? You always bring a smile to my face; have a great day!
Mary your cone-u-copias could not be any cuter! Eye candy on the outside and real candy on the inside! I love the different pattern mixes, the attractive accordian pleat collars, and the adorable forest critter stickers! What a great and thorough tutorial too, it looks like such a fun craft. They are entirely delightful and a perfect party favor or friend gift!
Jenna
I pinned these– they are sooo cute!!
Who wouldn’t love to be a guest at your table, Mary, and receive one if these darling cornucopia party favors??!! What a fun project!
These are adorable. What a thoughtful little party favour for Thanksgiving – or anytime for that matter :).
Mary I love giving a party favor when we hold a dinner party. These would be perfect and fun at the same time. I won’t be having a dinner party but I still want to make these for my family at Thanksgiving. Thanks for sharing.
The pleated paper at the top is so adorable. I bet you have some next level scrap books. Thanks for joining the hop.
These are so clever, Mary, and sweet! I love the novel pleats on top and the ribbons to hide the seams. You think of everything!!
And especially the ice water nearby. I usually do burn my fingers pulling off the loose hot glue…!!
Love these cone-ecopias! A person could use fabric fused to interfacing too in lieu of paper.
So sweet and nice details on the directions. Love the animal critters and so will the young and older guests. We will skip our usual Thanksgiving but I hope to do a drop off treat for a few of our usual guests. I would like to do something like this ahead of time. Thank you again, Mary, for being so festive!!
These are adorable…& a craft for the grandkiddos!! I can handle the candy.. franki
Those are beautiful cones! Perfect for Thanksgiving!
How fun is that! This is so very cute friend, love it! Thanks for sharing and wonderful hopping with you.
What a wonderful way to decorate the Thanksgiving table. They are so beautiful, festive and my kids will absolutely love them! Thank you for such a lovely project idea!
You are always one step ahead of us and good thing too! These are just the sweetest! What terrific pattern mixes and matches! Now we all can have a decorative special treat to share with family and friends whether we gather or not, but so handy to have on hand. I just remembered, I need to order my items to make the home made vanilla you featured a few weeks ago. My brother’s recent passing on the 10th has been difficult, not really feeling like doing much of anything, especially any yard work / fall clean -up, but these quick and fun projects may help with my grief work. Love to you Mary! You are a real blessing to us every post! ♥️🍊♥️🍊
Thank you Cyndi. I’m so sorry to hear about your brother. Thoughts, prayers and love to you and your family. ♥
Mary, we both crafted unique cornucopias for the hop…great minds lol? I’ve loved and pinned all the cone favors you’ve shared. These are especially nice as a Thanksgiving favor that do double-duty decorating the table. It’s a great craft for me while I have my foot in a cast and to mail to all the family we won’t be able to see this year due to the pandemic.