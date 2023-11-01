Dishes, DIY, Tablescape, Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Inspiration: A Cornucopia of 20+ Tablescapes, Centerpieces & DIYs

by  • 9 Comments

Find a cornucopia of Thanksgiving inspiration with tablescapes, centerpieces and DIYs for your Thanksgiving feast! You’ll find blooming pumpkins, Indian corn vases, quick and easy centerpieces, Cone-ucopias, napkin tutorials and more.

 Happy November!

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, so I’m sharing a cornucopia of tablescapes and centerpiece

inspiration for your Thanksgiving feast!

Thanksgiving table on the porch with colorful plaid, plates and proud Tom turkey #thanksgiving #tablescape #plaid #tablesetting #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You’ll find blooming pumpkins, quick and easy centerpieces,

napkin fold tutorials, along with table sources at the links below.

Click on the highlighted links to view the complete post or for more table details.

DIY Cornucopia Centerpiece and Thanksgiving Tablescape #DIY #cornucopia #thanksgiving #tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Cornucopia Centerpiece and Thanksgiving Tablescape 

Create an easy cornucopia centerpiece incorporating fruit and flowers for your Thanksgiving table

How to Make a Cornucopia Centerpiece or Horn of Plenty for Thanksgiving #thanksgiving #DIY #cornucopia #centerpiece #table ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You can find the tutorial and the DIY details to make a cornucopia, HERE.

Thanksgiving Tablescape with DIY Indian Corn Centerpiece #thanksgiving #tablescape #indiancorn #plaid #harvest #centerpiece #flowerarrangement #sunflowers ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Adding Warmth and Harvest Notes for a Casual and Welcoming Thanksgiving Table

Welcome Thanksgiving to the table with a harvest of natural elements for an easy centerpiece and organic table runner. A DIY Indian corn centerpiece adds warmth and harvest notes.

The Softer Side of Thanksgiving Tablescape and Easy Table Centerpiece #thanksgiving #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Softer Side of Thanksgiving Tablescape and Easy Centerpiece

The softer side of Thanksgiving using natural and organic elements

Easy DIY Harvest Runner for Thanksgiving #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY #centerpiece #easy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Thanksgiving Tablescape

DIY Cone-copias as fun to make as they are to receive!

DIY Cone-ucopias! Affordable to make from scrapbook paper, these favors double as table decorations for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving. #diy #craft #thanksgiving #friendsgiving ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Cone-ucopias for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving

Affordable to make from scrapbook paper, these favors double as table decorations for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving.

How to Create an Easy Table Centerpiece Using a Wreath for Thanksgiving #thanksgiving #tablescape #wreath #fall #centerpiece #DIY ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

How to Create an Easy Table Centerpiece Using a Wreath for Thanksgiving

Create a Thanksgiving centerpiece using a wreath, incorporating natural elements in 10 minutes or less!

Thanksgiving Table with Patriotic Vintage Thanksgiving Greetings Postcards and American Flags #thanksgiving #patriotic #postcard #tablescape #veteransday ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thankful for Veterans Patriotic Tablescape

 Vintage-inspired greetings mix with American flags for a patriotic nod to this American holiday

Turkey Fantail Napkin Fold Tutorial for Thanksgiving #Thanksgiving #table #napkinfold ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Turkey Fantail Napkin Fold Tutorial for Thanksgiving

An easy napkin fold to mimic a turkey fantail; choose a fabric napkin that has some body for best results

Thanksgiving table with transferware. plaid and organic centerpiece table runner with pumpkins and hydrangeas #tablescape #fall #thanksgiving ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Fall’s Last Hurrah and Cornucopia Napkin Fold

Fill a napkin with treats for family and friends with an easy napkin fold and create a natural blooming table runner

Fall table with an organic centerpiece table runner with pumpkins and hydrangeas #tablescape #fall #Thanksgiving ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thanksgiving table on the porch with colorful plaid, plates and proud Tom turkey #thanksgiving #tablescape #plaid #tablesetting #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thanksgiving Table on the Porch with a Colorful Plaid and Proud Tom Turkey

“Tom” joins a parade of maple leaves, Indian corn, mini pumpkins and nuts scattered down the center of the table, for a casual and natural table runner.

Party crackers for a Joyful Thanksgiving #thanksgiving #tablescape #plaid #tablesetting #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Party crackers are at each placesetting wish family or friends a Joyful Thanksgiving.

Create an easy centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table in 5 minutes! #Thanksgiving #plaid #tablesetting #tablescape #pumpkins ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape

Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table

Create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table

DIY Rustic harvest table centerpiece with veggies, pumpkins and flowers for fall or Thanksgiving #Thanksgiving #centerpiece #DIY #fall #harvest #tablesetting ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Rustic Harvest Table Centerpiece

Build a seasonal harvest centerpiece in a box or caddy

with veggies, pumpkins and flowers for Thanksgiving.

Find the steps to create a blooming pumpkin centerpiece the easy way for your fall or Thanksgiving table #pumpkinvase #diy #thanksgiving #bloomingpumpkin #tablescape #alfresco ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 DIY Blooming Pumpkin the EASY Way

Tips and tricks to create a blooming pumpkin the easy way, no carving required!

Mini Blooming Turkey Tureens for Thanksgiving tablesetting #Thanksgiving #tablescapes #flowerarranging ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Mini Blooming Turkey Tureens and Giving Thanks Table

Tips to create mini flower arrangements for your Thanksgiving table

Mini Blooming Turkey Tureens for Thanksgiving tablesetting #Thanksgiving #tablescapes #flowerarranging |©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Giving Thanks table with Warm Plaid Layers and Pumpkins #Thanksgiving #fall #tablescapes #alfresco ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Giving Thanks with Warm Plaid Layers and Pumpkins

Mini pumpkin vases and warm plaid blankets add a cozy touch while dining alfresco

Giving Thanks table by the lake with Warm Plaid Layers and Pumpkins #thanksgiving #fall #tablescapes #alfresco ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A plaid fringed throw provides a warm and colorful foundation in shades of purple, plum, terracotta and pumpkin for a Thanksgiving table #thanksgiving tablescape #fall #alfresco ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Turkey Table with Colorful Trimmings

A plaid throw provides a warm and colorful foundation in shades of purple, plum, terracotta and pumpkin for Thanksgiving table with colorful trimmings!

Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers Thanksgiving table #Thanksgiving #turkey #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thanksgiving With a Touch of Blue #thanksgiving #tablescape #alfresco #tablesetting ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thanksgiving With a Touch of Blue

Blue married with shades of rust and brown for Mother Nature approved alfresco tablescape

Thanksgiving table with assorted Tom Turkeys and turkey tureen centerpiece #thanksgiving #tablescape #tablesetting #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold

Thanksgiving table with assorted Tom Turkeys and turkey tureen centerpiece #Thanksgiving #tablescape #tablesetting #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed

A seasonal vignette in the Potting Shed to bee thankful for pollinators with bee-themed dishes, flatware, napkins and beehive shaped watering can

Alfresco tablescape for Thanksgiving with pumpkin vase centerpiece #Thanksgiving #tablescape #tablesetting #alfresco #pumpkinvase ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Gathering Together for Thanksgiving 

Gather some artichokes, apples, and kale from the produce department to combine with flowers for a pumpkin centerpiece for the table

"In Fine Feather" Fall table with plaid, feathers and pumpkins #fall #tablescape #alfresco #flowers #feathers #thanksgiving ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

‘In Fine Feather’ Table + Arrangement

Create a flower arrangement and tablescape incorporating feathers fo Thanksgiving.

A Harvest of Blooms + Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Tablescape #thanksgiving #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Harvest of Blooms + Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Tablescape

Create an easy and long-lasting floral arrangement with these time-saving shortcuts and tips, using harvest elements as a centerpiece for a Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving table with plaid, assorted turkey plates and an easy table centerpiece #thanksgiving #tablescapes #easy #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Giving Thanks Table with Mix and Match Turkeys, Plaid and an Easy Centerpiece

Thanksgiving Table with Patriotic Vintage Thanksgiving Greetings Postcards and turkey fantail napkin fold | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving table #patriotic #postcard #tablescape

Thanksgiving Recipes You'll Want to Gobble! A Round-Up of recipes for your Thanksgiving Feast! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #recipes #dessert #appetizer #sides #cocktail #brunch

Find a round-up of 27 recipes for your Thanksgiving feast and enter my giveaway

to win a Royal Stafford Tom Turkey plate , HERE.

Chantilly Turkey DInner Plate by Royal Stafford Giveaway #thanksgiving ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I’m happy to be part of a Thanksgiving tablescape blog hop on Tuesday, November 7th.

I hope you’ll come back to find Thanksgiving table inspiration from 18 table stylists.

Thanksgiving table on the porch with colorful plaid, plates and proud Tom turkey #thanksgiving #tablescape #plaid #tablesetting #turkey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Cornucopia of 20+ Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration for Thanksgiving #thanksgiving #tablescapes #alfresco #tablesetting #pumpkinvase #diys ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  9 comments for “Thanksgiving Inspiration: A Cornucopia of 20+ Tablescapes, Centerpieces & DIYs

  1. Ellen
    November 1, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Love it all!!! Thanks for posting all the creative ideas! 🦃🦃🦃

    Reply
  2. Cindi
    November 1, 2023 at 8:21 am

    I am currently daydreaming about eating my turkey dinner ( or any meal) at a beautifully decorated table by the lake! Your recipes and table ideas are incredible! Your creativity continues to amaze me! Thanks so much for the ideas! Peace.

    Reply
  3. the Painted Apron
    November 1, 2023 at 9:05 am

    All of your tablescapes, centerpieces and Thanksgiving food recipes are gorgeous Mary, I couldn’t possibly pick a favorite! I have no idea how I’m going to set my table for the hop next week, so I need as much inspiration as I can get! The lake looks beautiful in it’s Fall glory~ Will you be hosting Thanksgiving this year? We will be going to the beach house for a non traditional Thanksgiving, which is fun, but I do miss the years we spent gathering with extended family. Thanks for the wonderful round up, I’m going back for another look~
    Jenna

    Reply
  4. Lauren S
    November 1, 2023 at 9:05 am

    A beautiful post! You always have the lovliest ideas. I’d love sitting down at any of your pretty tables.

    Reply
  5. Clara
    November 1, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Mary, Your Tom centerpiece is beautiful. I love the roundup. The teal/turquoise colored plates are beautiful with your turkey salad plates. That’s a favorite color of mine. You provide lots of ideas which is always helpful. I can’t believe its November! I also can’t believe the temps changed so drastically. We were in the 20s last night! But we’re warming up later this week. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️

    Reply
  6. A quiet life
    November 1, 2023 at 10:20 am

    All so glorious, what a gorgeous library of photos you share with the world, so happy to have shared playtime with you so long ago.

    Reply
  7. Sandra W Magle
    November 1, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Such a bunch of Thankful Gorgeousness. Thanks for getting me boosted to clean the China cabinet and switch it out for Thanksgiving. Hugs and thanks again for all your inspirations! Sandi

    Reply
  8. gary
    November 1, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    it looks so peacefully there

    Reply
  9. Pam
    November 1, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    Mary, the turkey in the opening photo is stunning. Is he F&F? I am sure I have seen him before, but he is definitely a showstopper! Every photo is magazine worthy…you could fill volumes with your tablescapes. I have done very little about the upcoming Thanksgiving season. Happy November!

    Reply

