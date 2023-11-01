Thanksgiving Inspiration: A Cornucopia of 20+ Tablescapes, Centerpieces & DIYs

Find a cornucopia of Thanksgiving inspiration with tablescapes, centerpieces and DIYs for your Thanksgiving feast! You’ll find blooming pumpkins, Indian corn vases, quick and easy centerpieces, Cone-ucopias, napkin tutorials and more.
Happy November!
Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, so I’m sharing a cornucopia of tablescapes and centerpiece
inspiration for your Thanksgiving feast!
You’ll find blooming pumpkins, quick and easy centerpieces,
napkin fold tutorials, along with table sources at the links below.
Click on the highlighted links to view the complete post or for more table details.
DIY Cornucopia Centerpiece and Thanksgiving Tablescape
Create an easy cornucopia centerpiece incorporating fruit and flowers for your Thanksgiving table
You can find the tutorial and the DIY details to make a cornucopia, HERE.
Adding Warmth and Harvest Notes for a Casual and Welcoming Thanksgiving Table
Welcome Thanksgiving to the table with a harvest of natural elements for an easy centerpiece and organic table runner. A DIY Indian corn centerpiece adds warmth and harvest notes.
The Softer Side of Thanksgiving Tablescape and Easy Centerpiece
The softer side of Thanksgiving using natural and organic elements
Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Thanksgiving Tablescape
DIY Cone-copias as fun to make as they are to receive!
DIY Cone-ucopias for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving
Affordable to make from scrapbook paper, these favors double as table decorations for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving.
How to Create an Easy Table Centerpiece Using a Wreath for Thanksgiving
Create a Thanksgiving centerpiece using a wreath, incorporating natural elements in 10 minutes or less!
Thankful for Veterans Patriotic Tablescape
Vintage-inspired greetings mix with American flags for a patriotic nod to this American holiday
Turkey Fantail Napkin Fold Tutorial for Thanksgiving
An easy napkin fold to mimic a turkey fantail; choose a fabric napkin that has some body for best results
Fall’s Last Hurrah and Cornucopia Napkin Fold
Fill a napkin with treats for family and friends with an easy napkin fold and create a natural blooming table runner
Thanksgiving Table on the Porch with a Colorful Plaid and Proud Tom Turkey
“Tom” joins a parade of maple leaves, Indian corn, mini pumpkins and nuts scattered down the center of the table, for a casual and natural table runner.
Party crackers are at each placesetting wish family or friends a Joyful Thanksgiving.
Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table
Create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table
DIY Rustic Harvest Table Centerpiece
Build a seasonal harvest centerpiece in a box or caddy
with veggies, pumpkins and flowers for Thanksgiving.
DIY Blooming Pumpkin the EASY Way
Tips and tricks to create a blooming pumpkin the easy way, no carving required!
Mini Blooming Turkey Tureens and Giving Thanks Table
Tips to create mini flower arrangements for your Thanksgiving table
Giving Thanks with Warm Plaid Layers and Pumpkins
Mini pumpkin vases and warm plaid blankets add a cozy touch while dining alfresco
Turkey Table with Colorful Trimmings
A plaid throw provides a warm and colorful foundation in shades of purple, plum, terracotta and pumpkin for Thanksgiving table with colorful trimmings!
Thanksgiving With a Touch of Blue
Blue married with shades of rust and brown for Mother Nature approved alfresco tablescape
Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold
Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed
A seasonal vignette in the Potting Shed to bee thankful for pollinators with bee-themed dishes, flatware, napkins and beehive shaped watering can
Gathering Together for Thanksgiving
Gather some artichokes, apples, and kale from the produce department to combine with flowers for a pumpkin centerpiece for the table
‘In Fine Feather’ Table + Arrangement
Create a flower arrangement and tablescape incorporating feathers fo Thanksgiving.
A Harvest of Blooms + Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Tablescape
Create an easy and long-lasting floral arrangement with these time-saving shortcuts and tips, using harvest elements as a centerpiece for a Thanksgiving.
Giving Thanks Table with Mix and Match Turkeys, Plaid and an Easy Centerpiece
Find a round-up of 27 recipes for your Thanksgiving feast and enter my giveaway
to win a Royal Stafford Tom Turkey plate , HERE.
I’m happy to be part of a Thanksgiving tablescape blog hop on Tuesday, November 7th.
I hope you’ll come back to find Thanksgiving table inspiration from 18 table stylists.
Love it all!!! Thanks for posting all the creative ideas! 🦃🦃🦃
I am currently daydreaming about eating my turkey dinner ( or any meal) at a beautifully decorated table by the lake! Your recipes and table ideas are incredible! Your creativity continues to amaze me! Thanks so much for the ideas! Peace.
All of your tablescapes, centerpieces and Thanksgiving food recipes are gorgeous Mary, I couldn’t possibly pick a favorite! I have no idea how I’m going to set my table for the hop next week, so I need as much inspiration as I can get! The lake looks beautiful in it’s Fall glory~ Will you be hosting Thanksgiving this year? We will be going to the beach house for a non traditional Thanksgiving, which is fun, but I do miss the years we spent gathering with extended family. Thanks for the wonderful round up, I’m going back for another look~
Jenna
A beautiful post! You always have the lovliest ideas. I’d love sitting down at any of your pretty tables.
Mary, Your Tom centerpiece is beautiful. I love the roundup. The teal/turquoise colored plates are beautiful with your turkey salad plates. That’s a favorite color of mine. You provide lots of ideas which is always helpful. I can’t believe its November! I also can’t believe the temps changed so drastically. We were in the 20s last night! But we’re warming up later this week. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️
All so glorious, what a gorgeous library of photos you share with the world, so happy to have shared playtime with you so long ago.
Such a bunch of Thankful Gorgeousness. Thanks for getting me boosted to clean the China cabinet and switch it out for Thanksgiving. Hugs and thanks again for all your inspirations! Sandi
it looks so peacefully there
Mary, the turkey in the opening photo is stunning. Is he F&F? I am sure I have seen him before, but he is definitely a showstopper! Every photo is magazine worthy…you could fill volumes with your tablescapes. I have done very little about the upcoming Thanksgiving season. Happy November!