The Softer Side of Thanksgiving Tablescape and Easy Table Centerpiece

Create an easy Thanksgiving table centerpiece using natural and organic elements in less than ten minutes! Additionally you’ll find Thanksgiving table and centerpiece inspiration from 21 table stylists.

With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, I’m happy to be part of Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop.

I love using natural elements as a centerpiece for the table.

Our Thanksgiving feast is traditionally served buffet-style on the kitchen island.

As we don’t need room on the table for platters of food,

there is plenty of room for a centerpiece!

I used a favorite and easy method for creating a table centerpiece / table runner. I gathered some pumpkins, Indian corn, magnolia pods, nuts and dried maiden grass plumes to add a soft note.

There are no rules other than keeping your elements low enough to see over

so as not interfere with conversation while dining and arranging your elements

so they’re pleasing to the eye.

It’s also very affordable when using natural material from your yard, such as grasses and magnolia pods, paired with Indian corn, pumpkins and nuts from the farmers market or grocery store.

Select and customize your elements to coordinate with your table linens or dinnerware. . .

Items from the produce department, such as pears, pomegranates and artichokes,

can be added to your table runner, as seen, HERE, or make a simple centerpiece

using pumpkins and oak leaves from your yard, HERE.

I set a table on the porch and we’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather this week, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. We’re fortunate that our weather in November is typically mild in North Carolina, even on Thanksgiving day.

Breaking away from the traditional warm harvest shades associated with Thanksgiving, I used a tablecloth singing the softer notes of fall, with beiges, blues and sage green. I purchased it at HomeGoods last year not knowing how I would use it, but it was affordably priced and thought it make a pretty foundation for a fall table.

A little table serendity as it turns out, as the blue pairs with clouds on the background of

Royal Stafford Thanksgiving Turkey Plates, and coordinated with the acorn and oak leaf border.

Bone-handled flatware adds a warm texure to the table, along with willow chargers,

which frame white scalloped charger plates.

Napkin rings are ready for family to gather at the table, marrying print and herringbone-fringed napkins.

While amber glasses add a warm glow to the table.

Here’s an interesting tidbit I just learned, The Victorian English Pottery Challinor line is by Royal Stafford.

I have a couple of these “Toms” that are marked ‘The Victorian English Pottery by Edward Challinor’ and some that are marked ‘Royal Stafford’.

Thanksgiving Table Details:

Turkey Plates / Royal Stafford

Tablecloth / HomeGoods, last year

Napkins and Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

White Chargers, Willow Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Amber Goblets / Pflatzgraff Everyday

Flatware / Towle Seville

Find more Thanksgiving table inspiration at the links below:

