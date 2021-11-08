25 Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble and Giveaway!

Find 25 recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast.
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and in anticipation I’m celebrating with a little giveaway!
And sharing a round-up of recipes for your entertaining your family or friends and your Thanksgiving feast!
Click on the links for the complete recipes for your Thanksgiving feast!
Nutter Butter Turkey Cupcakes!
These little gobblers are fun to make with Nutter Butter cookies, licorice wattles and candy corn fantails!
Roasted Harvest Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
A make-ahead healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast!
Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving
Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!
Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cranberry Sauce
Make ahead one week in advance; the perfect combination of sweet and tart!
Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust
A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie with a pecan-studded crust!
A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,
football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend!
The flavor of pecan pie in an easy and delicious muffin. You’ll want to double the recipe!
Quick and easy mini pumpkin pies with a package of refrigerated pie crusts, a muffin tin and cookie cutters!
Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins”
Calling all pimento cheese and deviled egg lovers, this fun appetizer marries both flavors in one bite!
A flavorful, sweet treat for your Thanksgiving table and an easy and delicious hostess gift!
Roasted Butternut-Apple and Pumpkin Soup Shooters
A teaser appetizer to serve your guests and whet their appetite for the Thanksgiving feast!
Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding
The Caramel-Pecan Sauce guarantees it will be gobbled up! Make this bread pudding in individual ramekins or bake in a 9 x 13 pan and dish it up when ready to serve.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas
Make-ahead, flavorful and ideal for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town
Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping
A make-ahead baked French toast casserole. The streusel topping adds a sweet layer of flavor and crunch that makes it company-worthy for weekend brunch or Thanksgiving weekend!
Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl
A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend or anytime you slice it!
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
A gratin that marries Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes in a side for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Served in a double crust that’s layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese!
Cranberry-Pecan Pie Crust Leaves
Dress up your left over Thanksgiving turkey with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts for pot pie, piecrust leaf “sandwiches” of pecans and cranberries!
Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Bundt Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze!
Pumpkin meets chocolate and a Bourbon-Pecan Glaze. Serve it with some Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns for a fun and seasonal addition and nod to fall.
Cinnamon-Sugar Puff Pastry Turkeys!
Classic palmier cookies that are easy to gobble, with light, buttery, flaky layers of pastry and an irresistibly sweet cinnamon-sugar crunch!
Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
Serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too with Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
As easy to mix as is to drink and perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving!
Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter
Enjoy as a spread for breakfast breads or stirred into oatmeal, yogurt, or with pancakes and waffles for a seasonal fall treat. Makes a delicious hostess or Thanksgiving take away gift!
Get Your Pie On: Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer
Your family and friends will enjoy this fun little appetizer for Thanksgiving that’s easy as pie.
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Kahlúa-Cream Cheese Glaze
Fans of Pumpkin Spice Latte will love this warmly spiced Bundt cake with an espresso-cinnamon swirl and coffee glaze, topped with a layer of Kahlua-Cream Cheese.
I like to mix and match dishes for Thanksgiving instead of having a complete set of dinnerware,
so I’m always on the look out to add a new “Tom” to add to my collection.
Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold
Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table
Create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I’m sharing some turkey dish love and giving away a Royal Stafford Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate to 3 readers, to start or add to your turkey plate collection!
Enjoy at the table or display your ‘rafters of turkeys’ in a Thanksgiving vignette.
In the Potting Shed: A Rafter of Turkeys and Thanksgiving Vignette
My favorite memory goes back to childhood on our small Iowa farm. My mom would buy striped shortbread cookies and chocolate drops (cone shaped candies) to make “turkey” cookies. We used a piece of candy corn fo the wattle. I did this with my granddaughters, then 7 and 3 years old last year. I already have the sweet supplies to make them this year and hope to add my third and fourth granddaughters – just shy of 3 and 2 years old. We have added Wilton “eyes” for our current rendition of the Thanksgiving turkey cookie and I think we’ll make Pilgrim hats with some of the cookies too.
I am a current subscriber.
Thanks for the wonderful Thanksgiving food and tablescape ideas.
I just pinned the Potato Gratin recipe….I can’t wait to try it. I think it would go nicely with pork also. I have made the shooters before for Thanksgiving and they are a hit. The pumpkin granola is a regular in out household year around. I love that it has no oil in it. I would love to win one of the dishes, as I have a passion for dishes.
Oh my, oh my, oh my! You finally posted that popcorn recipe again and I printed it this time!!!!! When I went to your link, I was the first one to reply. I know I have made it in the past but I don’t know what I did with the recipe, but I have a place for it now. I am so glad you posted it again. All of your recipes on this post look so yummy
My most memorable thing about Thanksgiving is the Johnson Brothers Turkey Dishes “His Majesty”. I have been eating Thanksgiving dinner on them since I was a little girl. I love the one you are offering for a prize as well. You have a nice collection,
A favorite Thanksgiving tradition in our home involves using a felt turkey head that I son made in first grade. The head fits on the end of a fresh pineapple and the pineapple leaves become the tail feathers of the turkey. The turkey is always a part of a centerpiece on the dining room table or the sideboard. This treasured handmade item is now over 40 years. old and still brings memories of our son proudly bringing it home from school. I have been a subscriber for a few years and always look forward to your weekly posts.
I pinned the photo of the table settings in your potting shed – so festive!
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday celebrating the beauty of autumn, family and friends and delicious food!! A favorite tradition is preparing delicious family favorites for our Thanksgiving meal while the Macy’s parade plays in the background. Pie baking and the smell of turkey, there’s nothing else like it! Thank you for your blog Mary…it blesses and inspires! I would be honored to win one of your beautiful “Toms”! Jerrie
I pinned your adorable turkey cupcakes and beautiful collage! Thanks for the chance to win.
🦃🍂🍁 Jerrie
We MUST have the parade on TV on Thanksgiving morning while the turkey is roasting. Of course “mom’s” stuffing is the favorite food, no matter who the “mom” is! All your recipes and ideas are fabulous! I’ll be using several this holiday season. I would be thrilled to win the turkey plate! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours! :) Ann
What a blessing it was to see your post this morning! I am hosting dinner for my Bunco group this week and these recipes are perfect. I was already making the Pumpkin Spice Bundt cake because I’ve made it before and it’s delicious! But now I may have to add the fall leaves as snacks for the table. I can’t wait to try several of the other recipes for Thanksgiving with my family – even though we have our traditional favorites, we love to try new recipes. My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is traveling to see my family – my Aunt is 99 this year. Also, seeing my daughter in the Macy’s parade is a favorite memory! My favorite food is mom’s cornbread stuffing and lots of gravy. I’m a long time follower and subscriber and I’ve pinned the Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys. Thanks so much for your generous giveaway! Happy Thanksgiving to you.
So many favorites on thanksgiving it’s hard to pick just one! But I really do look forward to the pies. I really do enjoy a delicious homemade apple pie and I guess that’s probably my favorite!
My favorite Thanksgiving food is my mom’s stuffing and gravy. I love the Thanksgiving holidays because it always reminds me of past holidays with my family! Happy Thanksgiving to you and you family! 🦃
Pumpkin pie is my favorite food and every Thanksgiving that all are present for are my favorite memories!!
I also subscribe by email!
I love when you create these lovey holiday recipe blog pages. Always some wonderful recipes and and cute festive ideas. My favorite Thanksgiving food is Stuffing and pumpkin pie. Amazing how Thanksgiving foods bring back such wonderful memories. Lovely Turkey plates. I have my mother’s Hutch and it is used daily holding my dishes. I have seasonal plates I change out, but no Turkey plate. That would be lovely to display on that old Hutch.
Thanks for the lovely giveaway!
I pinned the Royal Stafford plate that you are giving away…I’m hoping to add that to my Tom dishes…thanks for more great recipes and lovely table dressings!!
My Thanksgiving dinner is going to be filled with so many of your recipes. From my table decor to my next day leftovers you have given me the perfect holiday ideas. This is one of my favorite holidays and even with all the difficulties we have faced in the past year and a half we have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Thankyou Mary for all you do to inspire us to celebrate every time of year.
I printed out most of your recipes! I will definitely use them! My favorite is hard to say but probably the cranberry apple pumpkin Bundt cake!
My mom has had similar dinnerware by Johnson and Johnson which I have always loved.at e I’ll be lucky to win in your contest!
My favorite Thanksgiving dish is yam casserole with lots of pecans.
I’m one of your email subscribers.
My pin to your recipe collection here — https://www.pinterest.com/pin/225461525085566094
Pumpkin pie, and being with Family
Wonderful round up of your beautiful recipes from the archives Mary! We will be at the beach house for Thanksgiving and can’t decide if we want to do traditional or go rogue with something completely new…it will probably be a combination. The turkey plates are beautiful. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is being with family 🦃
Jenna
My favorite Thanksgiving dish is southern cornbread dressing. Yum.
I pinned the 5 minute centerpiece although I have many of your posts pinned. I am a subscriber.
My favorite part of the day is hearing what each person gathered around the Thanksgiving table is most thankful for. Some shares make us laugh, some make us cry and some make us reflect more deeply. The food it simply a great excuse for a rich and extended conversation with family and friends!
My family’s favorite food: the leftovers! So we always make two turkeys! Leftovers come out as early as late Thanksgiving night when someone steals away to the kitchen to make a cold turkey sandwich on a leftover dinner roll with a dab of mayo and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, or a dab of cranberry sauce and cream cheese if they’re feeling adventurous! The day after we make turkey crescent pockets (everyone’s favorite) and serve those with leftover mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Taste even better than the main event! We all laugh that leftovers make all the work of preparing a Thanksgiving feast worth it!
In the Spirit of the holiday, thank you Mary, for all you do to curate such a GORGEOUS site with SO MUCH INSPIRATION! I ALWAYS open your posts, but I wait until I have the time to savor whatever it is you’ve dished up for the week. I am often moved to try/copy your ideas. And sometimes I just look at your pictures and feel uplifted. A sort of beautiful visual meditation of your creativity and artistry. You have a gift and I am so appreciative that you share it with all of us. Thank you!
P.S. Please enter my in your drawing for a Tom plate! I, too, am a lover of eclectic place settings and a beautifully set table!
Favorite tradition…. Just being together with family and friends around a thanksgiving table…nothing better…
I pinned the 5 minute centerpiece… perfect compliment to your collection of Tom plates.. just beautiful
I have been subscribed to your blog for years.. wouldn’t miss visiting with you for every creative post….HAPPY THANKSGIVING to you and your family…