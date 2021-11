Wake up to Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze, an easy and delicious breakfast treat!

Happy Thanksgiving Week!

How about a last minute easy breakfast treat, full of pumpkin spice flavor?

These rolls are the perfect weekend treat with family in town or to treat for yourself

after all the cooking and cleaning in anticipation of your Thanksgiving feast.

Prepare to be wowed at how easy and delicious these sweet rolls are!

To make these rolls I used a jar of

Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter.

It’s ready in a couple of hours after simmering in your slow cooker.

It makes a delicious spread for your morning toast,

stirred into oatmeal, yogurt, pancake or waffle batter.

Your house will smell wonderful while it’s simmering away too!

Feel free to use a store brand of pumpkin butter for the convenience.

I think any of these fruit butters would be delicious.

Apple butter would be wonderful too if you have some in the fridge.

Here are the quick and easy steps, the most time consuming part of these rolls is thawing your puff pastry.

I used Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry. Follow the directions on the box for thawing,

overnight in the fridge or on the counter at room temperature for 30 – 40 minutes

until you can unfold it.

Unfold one pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface with the folds going left to right.

Use a rolling pin to lightly press out creases from folds.

Add a thin layer of pumpkin butter, spreading with offset spatula,

leaving a 1-inch border on the puff pastry. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Starting with the end nearest you, roll puff pastry up around the filling,

finishing the roll with the seam-side down.

Trim the ends of the roll about ½ inch and discard. Slice the roll in 6 equal pieces.

Place each piece spiral side up, filling 6 wells of a 12-cup standard muffin pan.

Repeat with the second piece of puff pastry.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until rolls are golden brown on top and firm to the touch.

To make these rolls doubly delicious, top them with Pumpkin Spice Glaze!

Pumpkin Pie Spice Glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg)

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 – 4 tablespoons milk or half-and-half

Combine all ingredients in bowl.

Add milk, mixing until smooth and reaching desired consistency.

Print Recipe Easy Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze Wake up to Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze, a delicious fall or Thanksgiving breakfast treat! They come together quickly and are easy to make with frozen puff pastry and pumpkin butter. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Servings: 12 rolls Equipment 12-cup standard muffin tin Ingredients 1 jar Pumpkin Butter or Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter

1 package ( 17.3ounces / 2 sheets ) frozen puff pastry, thawed such as Pepperidge Farm

1 cup chopped pecans

Pumpkin Spice Glaze Pumpkin Pie Spice Glaze 2 cups powdered sugar

3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 - 4 tablespoons milk or half-and-half Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and spray muffin pan with nonstick spray.

Unfold one pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface with the folds going left to right. Use a rolling pin to lightly press out creases from folds.

Add a thin layer of pumpkin butter on puff pastry, spreading with offset spatula, leaving a 1-inch border on the puff pastry. Sprinkle pumpkin butter with 1/2 cup chopped pecans.

Starting with the end nearest you, roll puff pastry up like a jelly roll around the filling, finishing the roll with the seam-side down.

Trim the ends of the roll about ½ inch and discard. Slice the roll in 6 equal pieces.

Place each piece spiral side up, filling 6 wells of a 12-cup standard muffin pan. Repeat with the second piece of puff pastry.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until rolls are golden brown on top and firm to the touch.

Allow to cool for about 15 minutes in pan before drizzling on pumpkin spice glaze.

Serve immediately. Pumpkin Pie Spice Glaze In medium bowl, combine all ingredients until smooth, adding milk 1 tablespoon at a time until reaching desired consistency.

Drizzle over warm rolls. Notes Use pumpkin butter of choice or find an easy recipe for Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter. You'll need approximately 1 cup for this recipe.

Substitute apple butter for pumpkin butter if you prefer.

Happy Thanksgiving Week! ♥

