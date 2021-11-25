Dogs, Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving from Our Two Turkeys

by

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy Thanksgiving!

Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to

wear this turkey headband once a year. . .

Lola says she’ll wear hers all day if it means more treats!

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving from our two turkeys. 🐾🐾

May your day be filled with an extra slice of Thanksgiving as well as pie!

Gather together. Give thanks. Eat pie.

Thankful for your visit. ♥

  6 comments for “Happy Thanksgiving from Our Two Turkeys

  1. Dorinda Selke
    November 25, 2021 at 6:34 am

    Mary – Wishing you and your family a blessed and delicious Thanksgiving Day! The girls look adorable in their headbands 🐾🦃🐾

  2. Rita C at Panoply
    November 25, 2021 at 6:39 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, Mary. So Lola is the diva? Both are cuddle bugs!

  3. Susie
    November 25, 2021 at 7:08 am

    Happy Thanksgiving!! Enjoy the day :)

  4. Sue
    November 25, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Thanks for brightening my day. The girls are precious. I love seeing their pictures. Happy Thanksgiving.

  5. Jan
    November 25, 2021 at 8:02 am

    Adorable little fur balls. What is their breed?

  6. Court Wilson
    November 25, 2021 at 8:04 am

    Adorable! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

Leave a Reply

