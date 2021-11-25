Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy Thanksgiving!

Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to

wear this turkey headband once a year. . .

Lola says she’ll wear hers all day if it means more treats!

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving from our two turkeys. 🐾🐾

May your day be filled with an extra slice of Thanksgiving as well as pie!

Gather together. Give thanks. Eat pie.

Thankful for your visit. ♥