Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy Thanksgiving!
Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to
wear this turkey headband once a year. . .
Lola says she’ll wear hers all day if it means more treats!
Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving from our two turkeys. 🐾🐾
May your day be filled with an extra slice of Thanksgiving as well as pie!
Gather together. Give thanks. Eat pie.
Thankful for your visit. ♥
Mary – Wishing you and your family a blessed and delicious Thanksgiving Day! The girls look adorable in their headbands 🐾🦃🐾
Happy Thanksgiving, Mary. So Lola is the diva? Both are cuddle bugs!
Happy Thanksgiving!! Enjoy the day :)
Thanks for brightening my day. The girls are precious. I love seeing their pictures. Happy Thanksgiving.
Adorable little fur balls. What is their breed?
Adorable! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.