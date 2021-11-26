25 Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

Find a round-up of 25 Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.
I hope you’re having a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and weekend!
Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?
If you need to take a break from your decorating or shopping, grab a mug of something warm
and join me for a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!
Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.
Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape
Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.
St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends
Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates
Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape
A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates
A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape
The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table and St. Nicholas by Fitz & Floyd dinnerware
Noel Farms Christmas Tablescape
Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.
Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape
And DIY Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece
Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table
Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and Santamobile ornaments collected over the years
A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece
Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree
Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table
Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!
Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape
Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems make things merry and bright!
Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers
Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery and twigs to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.
Birds of a Feather Tartan Christmas Table
Winter Greetings by Lenox and centerpiece vase with an urn with birds
Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece
Royal Stafford Christmas Village with tartan and centerpiece with greenery, pine cones, apples and ornaments
A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table
A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays
Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas
Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner
Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings
Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies
Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup
An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand, layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes
Plaid Tidings: A Christmas Table with St. Nick and A Natural Evergreen Table Runner
Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones
Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree
Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree
Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree
A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree
Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen
White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescape with reindeer runner
A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting with cardinals greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments
Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration
Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer
I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 7th.
I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!
