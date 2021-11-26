Bird, Christmas, Decor, Dishes, Tablescape

25 Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

 Find a round-up of 25 Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.

Merry and Bright Plaid Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmastable #plaid #tartan #tablescape

I hope you’re having a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and weekend!

Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?

If you need to take a break from your decorating or shopping, grab a mug of something warm

and join me for a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape with bird ornaments and plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape

Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape with bird ornaments and plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

St. Nicholas Sleigh Centerpiece Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends

Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates

Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowmen

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates

Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowmen

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #tablesetting #candycanes #redandgreen #reindeer #plaid

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table and St. Nicholas by Fitz & Floyd dinnerware

Red truck Christmas table with tree salad plates, buffalo check and tartan plaid | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #truck #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Noel Farms Christmas Tablescape

Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen #candycanes

Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape

And DIY Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table with Fitz and Floyd Santa Car Cookie Jar and Radko car ornaments | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table

 Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and Santamobile ornaments collected over the years

A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece

Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table

Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

 Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems make things merry and bright!

Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers

Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery and twigs to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.

Birds of a Feather Tartan Christmas Table

Winter Greetings by Lenox and centerpiece vase with an urn with birds

Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece

Royal Stafford Christmas Village with tartan and centerpiece with greenery, pine cones, apples and ornaments

A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table

A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays

Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas 

Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner

Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies | homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapeS #christmas #tartan

Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup

Dancing Snowflakes

An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand, layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes

Plaid Tidings: A Christmas Table with St. Nick and A Natural Evergreen Table Runner

Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree 

Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree

Winter table with birds, mercury glass, pine cones and snowflakes | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #winter #tablescapes

Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree

A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree

Winter Nesting Table with cardinals and snowmen | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescapes #cardinals #Christmas

Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen

White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescapes with reindeer runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #christmas #winter #whitechristmas

White Christmas Tablescape

White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescape with reindeer runner

Cardinal Christmas Santa tablescape with greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #Santa #birds #tartan #plaid

Cardinal Christmas Tablescape 

A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting with cardinals greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments

Christmas table with black and white checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #blackandwhite #buffalochecks #greenery

Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration

Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer

I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 7th.

I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!

Joy and Cheer Plaid Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmastable #plaid #tartan #tablescape

  6 comments for “25 Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

  1. Debbie- Dabble
    November 26, 2021 at 6:16 am

    WOW!! So many fantastic tablescapes!! Love all of them!! Thanks for sharing so much inspiration !! Loved seeing all of it!!! Happy Thanksgiving!!
    Hugs,
    Deb

    Reply
  2. Ellen
    November 26, 2021 at 7:38 am

    I LOVE TO REVISIT all the beautiful tables that you have created! I have gotten sooooo many wonderful ideas from you…thank you and thanks for the revisit!!

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    November 26, 2021 at 7:39 am

    Almost impossible to pick a favorite setting but I think any of the ones with animals…or is it the red truck …or perhaps the snowman. 😀 You are so creative and help me start my day with a smile. Thank you! Happy Holidays! Peace

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    November 26, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Mary, each tablescape is beyond beautiful! These would make a gorgeous coffee table book. I could not possibly choose a favorite! Happy Friday♥️

    Reply
  5. the Painted Apron
    November 26, 2021 at 8:41 am

    They are all so beautiful Mary, it’s impossible to pick a favorite! I am ready to bring out the Christmas, hoping to start today!
    Jenna

    Reply
  6. Kitty
    November 26, 2021 at 9:04 am

    What a way to get in the Christmas spirit, Mary!! Thank you for sharing all your beautiful tables.
    Also, Sophie and Lia looked so cute in their Thanksgiving headbands. I’ll look forward to seeing their Christmas decor. Happy weekend! 🎄❤️🎄

    Reply

Leave a Reply

