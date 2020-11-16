Monday Morning Blooms: Holiday Table Inspiration + Giveaway

Happy Monday!
We are thrilled to share some holiday table inspiration with you
in this special edition of Monday Morning Blooms!
Lidy, Shirley, Pam and I are excited to be collaborating with Crown Linen Designs
and Arte Italica, to help you celebrate the holidays in style!
They have generously provided each us with some beautiful tabletop products
and are graciously offering a wonderful giveaway to one lucky reader!
You’ll find the giveaway details along with beautiful holiday table inspiration
from Lidy, Pam and Shirley at the the bottom of this post.
I’m easing into the holiday season with a table layered with evergreens, pinecones and black and white checks.
While I love the traditional red and green of Christmas, I’m not quite ready to make the leap
and trade in my pumpkins for jingle bells before Thanksgiving arrives. :)
Using evergreens to the deck the halls or the table is one of my favorite ways to add a bit of nature
and ‘freshness’ at the holidays! Freshly-cut evergreens make the house so fragrant and are a
wonderful addition for the holidays, especially if you use an artificial tree.
We are fortunate to have cedar, juniper, Leyland cypress, pine, boxwood
and magnolia around our property, free-for-the-clipping.
If you have access to Leyland cypress, it’s an ideal evergreen to deck the halls
or table with as it doesn’t have a sticky, sappy residue like pine or fir.
Evergreens vary in their sap production as one cedar tree can differ than another.
I find pine and fir the most ‘sappy’ and lean towards other greens like juniper,
cedar and cypress, so check what you’re cutting before using it on the table.
Alternatively to protect your table or linens, layer your greenery on a runner that can be laundered or a piece of wax paper as a barrier between the greenery and your table.
I laid the greenery down the center out of the table, starting with the cypress, then mixing in other bits and pieces of other greenery to fill in, adding different textures. If your greenery boughs and branches are bulky, cut them apart and piece them together to create your runner. Cut more greenery than you think you need and keep it in a bucket of water until you’re ready to assemble.
Having all your greenery ready to go, makes for quick and easy assembly, without having to stop to gather more greenery if you run out. If you have extra greenery, tuck some sprigs in a bowl of ornaments, ‘spruce up’ the bookshelves, or tuck some in an artificial garland or wreath to add an authentic touch and natural element.
Pinecones were tucked in among the greenery, down the length of the table along
with some magnolia leaves. Mercury glass votives add a little sparkle and shimmer
in anticipation of the holiday season!
Embroidered Linen Napkins in the Pinecone Collection from Crown Linen Designs in black and taupe
provide a nod to Christmas pine boughs and the winter season to come.
Based in Kirkland, WA, Crown Linen Designs works with linen producers and embroidery artists in Eastern Europe to create exceptional linen pieces for the table, kitchen, bed and bath. Did you know that as linen is made from flax fibers, it’s 100% renewable, biodegradable and requires no irrigation in the growing process? Me neither! Linen is also durable and can last generations, becoming softer and shinier with each washing, potentially becoming heirlooms.
Black and white check round linen placemats from Crown Linen Designs wreath place settings,
layered over a white matelassé coverlet on the table..
And black and white checks in the form of dinner plates are topped with a
salad plate with a deer and a pine cone and checked border.
Reindeer made their way onto the table in the form of silver napkin rings.
Does anyone else find it hard to believe that Santa and his sleigh arrive in 39 days?
Inspired by vintage lace, a Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher by Arte Italica provides a centerpiece for the table.
The pitcher is filled with white spray roses, alstroemeria and pine branches.
Arte Italica is one of the leading importers of luxury European tableware and décor.
Each piece is handcrafted using the same techniques passed down through generations of skilled artisans.
Now for the giveaway details you’ve been waiting for . . .
One lucky winner will receive an Arte Italica Natale Tray,
Crown Linen Designs Festive Runner AND Set of 6 Napkins. . .Swoon!
*Buzz* over to visit my talented blogging friends to see their beautiful
holiday table inspiration and for additional chances to win:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Thank you to Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica for sponsoring this giveaway and supplying my placemats, napkins and pitcher.
And special thank to Lidy for organizing this giveaway. ♥
Mary, you have so inspired me to create a black and white table for one of my Christmas tables. It is stunning!! I am envious of you being able to "pick and clip" from your gardens. Can't you just hug that pitcher? The curation of your table is always perfection. Happy to join you, my Blooms friend on this special Blooms post today. I must say that the Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher and the beautiful
selection of embroidered napkins are my fav; however, must say that every thing in their lines are! Have a fabulous day Mary!
selection of embroidered napkins are my fav; however, must say that every thing in their lines are! Have a fabulous day Mary!
Mary, I have been following your Pinterest page for some time. You always have inspiring ideas. During this time of the pandemic, you have inspired me to make each day as special as possible by taking the time to notice the beauty around us and to make even the most ordinary day better by trying a new recipe, using candlelight, decorating with fresh flowers and greenery, or setting an inviting table. Thank you~
I love your ideas and reading your post is such a nice way to start my day. I loved the bee napkins on Crown linens.
What a wonderful transitional color scheme – black & white with fresh greenery! As always, your table settings are exquisite and this one doesn’t disappoint! I thought my favorite Crown Linen napkins were the Victorian style, but after seeing their Pinecone design on black linen featured in your table-scape, I think it is a toss-up! Arte Italica’s Vetro goblets continue to catch my eye with their sophistication!
Mary your table is beautiful! Your matelasse tablecloth was perfect to showcase the gorgeous Crown Linen placemats and napkins. I noticed the lovely white pitcher with the pretty combination of flowers and greenery right away. My thought was Mary has a new pitcher that I love. It was a lovely surprise to read later that it was an Arte Italica design. No wonder it was so beautiful.
You did a great job on this tablescape. I love your greenery runner and all your plate stack. The black and white china and linens are stunning. Your photography is beautiful. I pinned as usual.
My favorite is the gorgeous Arte Italica white pitcher!
Mary, I follow your blog and it has been so helpful. I design a lot of the floral designs for our church and your floral information has helped our committee and me very much. Thank you for your inspiration..for all ideas!
Mary, where did the black deer salad plates come from? I’m so inspired by all of this.
Hi Paula, they came from Hobby Lobby. 🦌
As always, your table is so welcoming! I too have been sporting the black & white buffalo check theme this year and used it for Halloween and now for Thanksgiving. Of course, nothing as majestic as yours! Question re your greenery: You wrote you keep the greenery in water until you put them out on the table. But typically how far in advance can I set my table with the greenery before these start looking dry/sad? I ask as I like to set the table early (even a few days before a holiday) so I can focus on cooking and last minute cleaning. Thanks, Mary!
Mary, I always look forward to your beautiful tablescape. They give me so many ideas. I followed both on Instagram and You on Pinterest. Love the Victorian linen table runner. So lovely. Thanks for such a good start to the week.
What a gorgeous table! I love the black and white napkins and the Arte Italica white pitcher is beautiful. You always craft the most wonderful tables.
Love the black and white, just read hobby lobby, goggled them, didn’t know they were in ca even, the deer are dear! Love a subtle Christmas.
You had me at black and white Mary! It is stunning with the fresh greens and the beautiful napkins! I love black and white anytime, but I think it is especially beautiful paired with holiday things, and those place mats are fabulous! Love the deer plates too, and your simple but stunning pitcher of white roses and greens nestled amid your gorgeous fresh holiday runner. What a generous giveaway, and how fun to be participating with Arte Italica & Crown Linen Designs!
