Monday Morning Blooms: Holiday Table Inspiration + Giveaway

Happy Monday!

We are thrilled to share some holiday table inspiration with you

in this special edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

Lidy, Shirley, Pam and I are excited to be collaborating with Crown Linen Designs

and Arte Italica, to help you celebrate the holidays in style!

They have generously provided each us with some beautiful tabletop products

and are graciously offering a wonderful giveaway to one lucky reader!

You’ll find the giveaway details along with beautiful holiday table inspiration

from Lidy, Pam and Shirley at the the bottom of this post.

I’m easing into the holiday season with a table layered with evergreens, pinecones and black and white checks.

While I love the traditional red and green of Christmas, I’m not quite ready to make the leap

and trade in my pumpkins for jingle bells before Thanksgiving arrives. :)

Using evergreens to the deck the halls or the table is one of my favorite ways to add a bit of nature

and ‘freshness’ at the holidays! Freshly-cut evergreens make the house so fragrant and are a

wonderful addition for the holidays, especially if you use an artificial tree.

We are fortunate to have cedar, juniper, Leyland cypress, pine, boxwood

and magnolia around our property, free-for-the-clipping.

If you have access to Leyland cypress, it’s an ideal evergreen to deck the halls

or table with as it doesn’t have a sticky, sappy residue like pine or fir.

Evergreens vary in their sap production as one cedar tree can differ than another.

I find pine and fir the most ‘sappy’ and lean towards other greens like juniper,

cedar and cypress, so check what you’re cutting before using it on the table.

Alternatively to protect your table or linens, layer your greenery on a runner that can be laundered or a piece of wax paper as a barrier between the greenery and your table.

I laid the greenery down the center out of the table, starting with the cypress, then mixing in other bits and pieces of other greenery to fill in, adding different textures. If your greenery boughs and branches are bulky, cut them apart and piece them together to create your runner. Cut more greenery than you think you need and keep it in a bucket of water until you’re ready to assemble.

Having all your greenery ready to go, makes for quick and easy assembly, without having to stop to gather more greenery if you run out. If you have extra greenery, tuck some sprigs in a bowl of ornaments, ‘spruce up’ the bookshelves, or tuck some in an artificial garland or wreath to add an authentic touch and natural element.

Pinecones were tucked in among the greenery, down the length of the table along

with some magnolia leaves. Mercury glass votives add a little sparkle and shimmer

in anticipation of the holiday season!

Embroidered Linen Napkins in the Pinecone Collection from Crown Linen Designs in black and taupe

provide a nod to Christmas pine boughs and the winter season to come.

Based in Kirkland, WA, Crown Linen Designs works with linen producers and embroidery artists in Eastern Europe to create exceptional linen pieces for the table, kitchen, bed and bath. Did you know that as linen is made from flax fibers, it’s 100% renewable, biodegradable and requires no irrigation in the growing process? Me neither! Linen is also durable and can last generations, becoming softer and shinier with each washing, potentially becoming heirlooms.

Black and white check round linen placemats from Crown Linen Designs wreath place settings,

layered over a white matelassé coverlet on the table..

And black and white checks in the form of dinner plates are topped with a

salad plate with a deer and a pine cone and checked border.

Reindeer made their way onto the table in the form of silver napkin rings.

Does anyone else find it hard to believe that Santa and his sleigh arrive in 39 days?

Inspired by vintage lace, a Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher by Arte Italica provides a centerpiece for the table.

The pitcher is filled with white spray roses, alstroemeria and pine branches.

Arte Italica is one of the leading importers of luxury European tableware and décor.

Each piece is handcrafted using the same techniques passed down through generations of skilled artisans.

Now for the giveaway details you’ve been waiting for . . .

One lucky winner will receive an Arte Italica Natale Tray,

Crown Linen Designs Festive Runner AND Set of 6 Napkins. . .Swoon!

HERE IS HOW TO ENTER:

1) Follow Crown Linen Designs on Instagram and/or Facebook, or Arte Italica on Instagram

and/or Facebook and leave me a comment letting me know.



2) Follow Home is Where the Boat Is on Pinterest and let me know.

3) Tell me what your favorite Crown Linen piece is, or Arte Italica piece is.

The deadline to enter is November 30th and is open to residents of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii.

For extra entries, you can do the same thing on Lidy, Shirley and Pam’s blog.

You’ll find their links below, Good Luck!

*Buzz* over to visit my talented blogging friends to see their beautiful

holiday table inspiration and for additional chances to win:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Thank you to Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica for sponsoring this giveaway and supplying my placemats, napkins and pitcher.

And special thank to Lidy for organizing this giveaway. ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch