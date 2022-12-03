25 Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

Find a round-up of 25 Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.
Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?
‘Tis the Season to deck the table as well as the halls and I’m sharing
a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!
Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.
Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape
Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting
with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.
St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends
Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid
and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates
Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape
A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a
table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates
A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape
The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table
and Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware
Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape
Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering
fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.
Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape
Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece Tutorial
Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table
Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and
Santamobile ornaments collected over the years
A Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape
Glittered cardboard houses of yesteryear add some nostalgia with winter village plates
and merry streets scenes for a Merry Little Christmas Village
Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape
A centerpiece with lantern is adorned with ribbon, candy canes and
Christmas ornaments to light the way for Santa at the table.
A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece
Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree
Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table
Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!
Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape
Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher
and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems
make things merry and bright!
Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers
Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery
to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.
Christmas Table with St. Nick, Cardinals, Magnolia and Tartan
A Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and wreath provides a centerpiece
for the table with tartan plaid, Cardinals and magnolia.
A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table
A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays
Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas
Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery,
vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner
Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings
Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies
Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies
and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup
An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand,
layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees
in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes
Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and Natural Evergreen Table Runner
Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner
for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones
Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree
Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree
Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree
A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree
Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen
A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting
with cardinals, greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments
Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration
Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer
I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 6th.
I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!
Absolutely fabulous! They’re all so beautiful!!! I couldn’t begin to emulate them, but sure love looking at them & wishing to be a guest at the tables, stunning!!
I always love your tablescape…I have several tartan and use it sometimes during the season …not all of the season because I have so many tablecloths and like to give time to every setting! My fav is a tablecloth with napkins & runner my sister embroidered for me…they are beautiful and I just love them…I use those the last week of Christmas! Thanks for all the ideas! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! 🎄🎄🎄
You are such an inspiration with all your fabulous table settings! Love them all and enjoy scrolling through as I always seem to find at least one idea to incorporate in my own table settings. I’m looking forward to creating a table display for our communities’ Holiday Festival this weekend. It will be called Deck the Halls with Cows and Holly! Lots of black, red, green, holly, a centerpiece of greenery in an authentic milk can and some cute cow placeholders made out of clothespins! Thanks for your inspiration. Merry Christmas.
Thank you Barbara, I love your play on words and clever theme for your Christmas table…so CUTE! I bet it’s a blue ribbon table❣️🐄🍽️🎄
Love the tablescapes. Christmas is warmth and nostalgia, and this is true with your table settings
Mary, your tables always leave me in awe. You continue to inspire me every day.
Amazing ideas! Thanks. One question, I keep noticing the twig flatware. Can you please tell me the brand so I can try and find it. Thanks
Mary, Your tables are all gorgeous! You have a wonderful eye and your talent is an inspiration for us all! I love each and every table you create. The nature ones are always a favorite and amazing! The cardinals, owls, and deer are all stunning. I really love all the colors and textures. I love colors and patterns mix that you display. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. It has helped me create better tables but I don’t have near the talent you have. I always look at my tables and think “what would Mary do?” You help to elevate us all! Thank you! Have a wonderful weekend! Clara❤️
Hello Mary !!! All I have to say is that Mariah Carey and her ill-fated quest for being the Queen of Christmas cannot even begin to hold a candle to you ! I thoroughly enjoyed every single table. I’m the only one awake, I am enjoying a cup of hot coffee with my cat on my lap while being amazed by your creativity. Thank you for brightening this rainy morning! Hugs, Dorinda
Such Merry and Bright ideas for Christmas. I enjoy the tartan plaid but also all of the nature inspired tables as well. And the red truck is always so cute to see.
Thank you for starting my day off in a delightful way.
Merry December to you!
These table setting are so fantastic. I cannot tell you how excited I feel every time I see an email from “Home is where the boat is”. It truly is a wonderful way to begin the day. Thank you