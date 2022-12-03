Bird, Christmas, Decor, Dishes, Tablescape

25 Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

 Find a round-up of 25 Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.

Merry and Bright Plaid Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmastable #plaid #tartan #tablescape

Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?

‘Tis the Season to deck the table as well as the halls and I’m sharing

 a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape with bird ornaments and plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape

Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting

with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape with bird ornaments and plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

St. Nicholas Sleigh Centerpiece Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends

Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid

and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates

Christmas table with deer and cardinal plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes

Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowmen

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a

table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates

Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowmen

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #tablesetting #candycanes #redandgreen #reindeer #plaid

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table

and Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware

Red truck Christmas table with tree salad plates, buffalo check and tartan plaid | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #truck #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape

Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering

fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen #candycanes

Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape

 Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece Tutorial

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table with Fitz and Floyd Santa Car Cookie Jar and Radko car ornaments | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table

 Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and

Santamobile ornaments collected over the years

Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #plaid #tartan #village

A Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape

Glittered cardboard houses of yesteryear add some nostalgia with winter village plates

 and merry streets scenes for a Merry Little Christmas Village

Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #plaid #tartan #village

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape with lantern evergreen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape

A centerpiece with lantern is adorned with ribbon, candy canes and

Christmas ornaments to light the way for Santa at the table.

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape with lantern evergreen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Merry and Bright Plaid Table by the tree with Reindeer centerpiece and runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablesetting #plaid #tartan #reindeer #tablescape

A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece

Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table in red and green | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hristmas #tablescape #reindeer #redandgreen

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table

Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

 Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher

and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems

make things merry and bright!

Christmas table with Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge by the tree and tartan layers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tartan #tablescape #Christmas #Santa #plaid #fitzandfloyd

Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers

Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery

to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.

Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and Christmas tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

Christmas Table with St. Nick, Cardinals, Magnolia and Tartan

A Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and wreath provides a centerpiece

for the table with tartan plaid, Cardinals and magnolia.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with tartan and magnolia| ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #fitzandfloyd #tartan #plaid

Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #plaid #hristmas #tablescape #tartan #owls

A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table

A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and chalkboard runner | homeiswheretheboatis.net #tartan #pottingshed #Christmas #tablescape #chalkboard

Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas 

Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery,

vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner

Christmas table with tartan plaid and hurricane centerpiece with evergreens and Cardinals | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #birds #tartan #plaid

Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #christmas #tartan #plaid

Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies

and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup

Easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand, layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees in green Ball jars | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #centerpiece #easy

Dancing Snowflakes

An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand,

layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees

in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and a DIY Natural Evergreen Table Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tartan #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid #redandgreen

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and Natural Evergreen Table Runner

Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner

for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tartan #tablescape #plaid #Christmastree #reindeer #deer

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree 

Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree

Winter table with birds, mercury glass, pine cones and snowflakes | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #winter #tablescapes

Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree

A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree

Winter Nesting Table with cardinals and snowmen | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescapes #cardinals #Christmas

Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with evergreens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cardinal #christmas #tablescape #plaid

Cardinal Christmas Tablescape 

A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting

with cardinals, greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with evergreens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cardinal #christmas #tablescape #plaid

Christmas table with black and white checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #blackandwhite #buffalochecks #greenery

Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration

Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer

I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 6th.

I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!

Joy and Cheer Plaid Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmastable #plaid #tartan #tablescape

25 Merry and Bright Christmas tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration. |  ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #winter #santa #plaid #tartan #snowman #candycanes

  11 comments for “25 Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

  1. Jane
    December 3, 2022 at 6:12 am

    Absolutely fabulous! They’re all so beautiful!!! I couldn’t begin to emulate them, but sure love looking at them & wishing to be a guest at the tables, stunning!!

    Reply
  2. Ellen
    December 3, 2022 at 6:19 am

    I always love your tablescape…I have several tartan and use it sometimes during the season …not all of the season because I have so many tablecloths and like to give time to every setting! My fav is a tablecloth with napkins & runner my sister embroidered for me…they are beautiful and I just love them…I use those the last week of Christmas! Thanks for all the ideas! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! 🎄🎄🎄

    Reply
  3. Barbara
    December 3, 2022 at 7:10 am

    You are such an inspiration with all your fabulous table settings! Love them all and enjoy scrolling through as I always seem to find at least one idea to incorporate in my own table settings. I’m looking forward to creating a table display for our communities’ Holiday Festival this weekend. It will be called Deck the Halls with Cows and Holly! Lots of black, red, green, holly, a centerpiece of greenery in an authentic milk can and some cute cow placeholders made out of clothespins! Thanks for your inspiration. Merry Christmas.

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 3, 2022 at 7:25 am

      Thank you Barbara, I love your play on words and clever theme for your Christmas table…so CUTE! I bet it’s a blue ribbon table❣️🐄🍽️🎄

      Reply
  4. Kathy E
    December 3, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Love the tablescapes. Christmas is warmth and nostalgia, and this is true with your table settings

    Reply
  5. María
    December 3, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Mary, your tables always leave me in awe. You continue to inspire me every day.

    Reply
  6. Sherri
    December 3, 2022 at 8:18 am

    Amazing ideas! Thanks. One question, I keep noticing the twig flatware. Can you please tell me the brand so I can try and find it. Thanks

    Reply
    • Clara
      December 3, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Mary, Your tables are all gorgeous! You have a wonderful eye and your talent is an inspiration for us all! I love each and every table you create. The nature ones are always a favorite and amazing! The cardinals, owls, and deer are all stunning. I really love all the colors and textures. I love colors and patterns mix that you display. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. It has helped me create better tables but I don’t have near the talent you have. I always look at my tables and think “what would Mary do?” You help to elevate us all! Thank you! Have a wonderful weekend! Clara❤️

      Reply
  7. Dorinda Selke
    December 3, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Hello Mary !!! All I have to say is that Mariah Carey and her ill-fated quest for being the Queen of Christmas cannot even begin to hold a candle to you ! I thoroughly enjoyed every single table. I’m the only one awake, I am enjoying a cup of hot coffee with my cat on my lap while being amazed by your creativity. Thank you for brightening this rainy morning! Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  8. Nancy
    December 3, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Such Merry and Bright ideas for Christmas. I enjoy the tartan plaid but also all of the nature inspired tables as well. And the red truck is always so cute to see.
    Thank you for starting my day off in a delightful way.
    Merry December to you!

    Reply
  9. Cathy McCall
    December 3, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    These table setting are so fantastic. I cannot tell you how excited I feel every time I see an email from “Home is where the boat is”. It truly is a wonderful way to begin the day. Thank you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

