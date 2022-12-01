Cardinal Christmas Tablescape + Fragrant and Fresh Evergreen Centerpiece One-Day Giveaway

Feather your nest with a fragrant and fresh evergreen centerpiece for the holidays. You’ll find Christmas table inspiration with Cardinals, tartan plaid and cozy nesting details by the twinkling lights of the tree.

Merry December!

I’m celebrating December’s arrival with a giveaway to help you ‘spruce up’ your home

and feather your nest for the holidays!

You can find the giveaway details along with a giveaway from my friend

Pam at Everyday Living at the bottom of this post.

We are excited to be collaborating with Lynch Creek Farm again this year for the holiday season!

Lynch Creek Farm is a small family owned company, dedicated to producing sustainable evergreen products,

procured from the forests in their backyard of the great Pacific Northwest.

Evergreen boughs are cultivated by trimming the lower branches of younger,

coniferous trees in healthy and robustly forested areas, along the foothills of the Cascade Mountains.

Once a tree matures to 15 – 20 years in age, it is no longer trimmed,

prolonging the lifespan of the woodlands, ensuring they will continue to grow

and thrive for decades to come.

I received the Cardinal Blizzard Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm

which has a glitter-globe lantern that brings the brings the joy of winter birding

to your home or table.

The water-filled lantern functions as a illuminated snow globe with an optional timer,

to light up and surround the cardinals with a wintery snow flurry.

It’s surrounded by a bed of fresh noble fir, cedar, pine, pinecones, and red berries,

embellished with red bows and shiny ball ornaments.

Treat your Lynch Creek Farm centerpiece as you would a potted plant:

After receiving your centerpiece, add 1/2 cup of water to the center of the oasis foam.

Mist with water and add another 1/2 cup water every 2-3 days to bring out the fragrance.

Place your centerpiece in a cool location, out of direct sunlight.

With proper care, your centerpiece should last at least 3 weeks.

I’ve had centerpieces from Lynch Creek Farm that remained fresh through the end of January!

I placed my centerpiece in a bowl on a tree slice charger and a runner

with appliqued snowflakes.

No blizzards for us, as snow is rare in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina,

but I always keep my fingers crossed for flurries and the occasional dusting! ❄️

I set a table by the tree to enjoy the twinkle of the lights

for some cozy December nesting!

A tartan throw provides a foundation for the table as a tablecloth,

adding a warm and cozy plaid layer. . .

Plaid rimmed salad plates with Cardinals flew in to land at the table. . .

They’re layered on Mikasa Winter Cardinal dinner plates.

Cardinal ornaments flocked to perch on napkins. . .

And a faux greenery wreath napkin ring

paired with a rustic wooden one.

Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note to the table. . .

A natural runner of evergreens . . .cypress, boxwood and magnolia leaves

are sprinkled down the center of the table. . .

To pair with pinecones, more Cardinals and red shiny ornaments,

with red mercury glass votives adding add a warm glow.

Unfortunately the Cardinal Blizzard Centerpiece is sold out after Cyber Monday, but

Lynch Creek Farm is generously offering to give away one of my readers

a centerpiece of their choice.

Here’s how to enter this giveaway from Lynch Creek Farm:

🌲 Visit Lynch Creek Farm’s website and tell me what you would choose.

🌲 Follow Lynch Creek Farm on Instagram or on Facebook and let me know by comment.

🌲 Pin a photo from this post and leave a comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight tonight, December 1st.

Note: This one day only giveaway has a short window for entry for product availability and to ensure the winner receives their centerpiece as soon as possible! Please be sure your email is correct in the comment section so that I can notify you. Your email address will not be shared, only used to contact you for shipping if you’re the winner.

Table Details:

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Winter Cardinal

Cardinal Plaid Salad Plates / Stechcol Gracie Bone China by Coastline Imports

Tartan Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Embroidered Snowflake Runner / HomeGoods, last year

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Ruby Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Cardinal Ornaments, collected over the years

Visit Pam at Everyday Living for another chance to win a

beautiful evergreen centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm:

Pam at Everyday Living

