A Cozy Winter Tea Tablescape with Snowmen, Cardinals and Sweet Snowballs

Embrace winter with a cozy tea setting for two by a Winter Nesting Tree. You’ll find snowmen, cardinals, a favorite winter tea blend and recipe for sweet snowball cookies.

Welcome to the January edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!

Pam and I are excited to have Sarah at Hyacinths for Soul,

joining us as a special guest for tea today!

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us . . .

January weather calls for pulling out the snowman teapot and mugs!

A brilliant red cardinal sits perched on top of the snowman,

among the holly leaves, berries and pinecones.

The Cardinal is the official state bird of North Carolina and frequent visitor at our feeders.

Snow is a somewhat rare occurrence in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina,

but we had 7 inches of snow several years ago when I spied this Cardinal

basking in the sun, perched on the snow-covered branches.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

We’re sipping Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea

today, a new favorite tea for the winter months!

It’s described as “an assertive blend of black teas, three types of cinnamon,

orange peel, and sweet cloves. No sugar added.”

Harney & Sons’ website says it’s also known as Hot Cinnamon Sunset Tea;

the same tea with the name varying in certain packaging.

I highly recommend this tea if you’re a fan of orange, cinnamon and spice flavor!

It’s slightly sweet, eliminating the need for sugar or sweeteners in your tea.

If you’re a regular reader of my blog, you know that I’m a bird and Cardinal lover!

My Cardinal Blizzard Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm got a makeover for winter.

The red ornaments were removed, along with Cardinal lantern;

replaced with a snowman cookie jar and large sparkly snowflakes.

The large pinecones were also removed to make way for

two Cardinal ornaments to nest among the greenery.

I debated about replacing the ribbon, but in the end decided

it would mimic the scarf tied around the snowman’s neck.

I tucked in a few magnolia leaves and added some rock salt

in the greenery for some frosty winter details.

Cardinals and snowmen have gathered at the table by our Winter Nesting Tree.

Our Winter Nesting Tree provides some welcome sparkle and twinkle, as well as an

antidote for the winter blues after the Christmas tree comes down.

It’s decorated for the month of January and February with sparkling snowflakes,

icy branches, pinecones, nesting birds and glittery nests.

A winter white, cranberry and gray plaid throw, provides a warm and cozy foundation for the table.

Twig flatware is reminiscent of snowman twig arms. . .

And a snowy white cable knit salad plate provides some warm and cozy texture,

with a sparkling snowflake napkin ring adding a nod to winter.

Help yourself to a sweet Snowball Cookie. . .

Melt-in-your-mouth tender and crumbly, filled with finely chopped pecans

and covered with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar!

Find the recipe, HERE.

❄️❄️❄️

Table Details:

Snowman mugs, teapot, cookie jar, Ridgefield Home / HomeGoods, several years ago

Cardinal plate, plaid throw / HomeGoods

Snowflake napkin rings & napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Cable knit salad plate / Michaels, several years ago

Twig flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Join Pam and Sarah for more winter tea inspiration:

Pam at Everyday Living

Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: