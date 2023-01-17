A Cozy Winter Tea Tablescape with Snowmen, Cardinals and Sweet Snowballs

Embrace winter with a cozy tea setting for two by a Winter Nesting Tree. You’ll find snowmen, cardinals, a favorite winter tea blend and recipe for sweet snowball cookies.
Welcome to the January edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!
Pam and I are excited to have Sarah at Hyacinths for Soul,
joining us as a special guest for tea today!
We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us . . .
January weather calls for pulling out the snowman teapot and mugs!
A brilliant red cardinal sits perched on top of the snowman,
among the holly leaves, berries and pinecones.
The Cardinal is the official state bird of North Carolina and frequent visitor at our feeders.
Snow is a somewhat rare occurrence in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina,
but we had 7 inches of snow several years ago when I spied this Cardinal
basking in the sun, perched on the snow-covered branches.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
We’re sipping Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea
today, a new favorite tea for the winter months!
It’s described as “an assertive blend of black teas, three types of cinnamon,
orange peel, and sweet cloves. No sugar added.”
Harney & Sons’ website says it’s also known as Hot Cinnamon Sunset Tea;
the same tea with the name varying in certain packaging.
I highly recommend this tea if you’re a fan of orange, cinnamon and spice flavor!
It’s slightly sweet, eliminating the need for sugar or sweeteners in your tea.
If you’re a regular reader of my blog, you know that I’m a bird and Cardinal lover!
My Cardinal Blizzard Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm got a makeover for winter.
The red ornaments were removed, along with Cardinal lantern;
replaced with a snowman cookie jar and large sparkly snowflakes.
The large pinecones were also removed to make way for
two Cardinal ornaments to nest among the greenery.
I debated about replacing the ribbon, but in the end decided
it would mimic the scarf tied around the snowman’s neck.
I tucked in a few magnolia leaves and added some rock salt
in the greenery for some frosty winter details.
Cardinals and snowmen have gathered at the table by our Winter Nesting Tree.
Our Winter Nesting Tree provides some welcome sparkle and twinkle, as well as an
antidote for the winter blues after the Christmas tree comes down.
It’s decorated for the month of January and February with sparkling snowflakes,
icy branches, pinecones, nesting birds and glittery nests.
A winter white, cranberry and gray plaid throw, provides a warm and cozy foundation for the table.
Twig flatware is reminiscent of snowman twig arms. . .
And a snowy white cable knit salad plate provides some warm and cozy texture,
with a sparkling snowflake napkin ring adding a nod to winter.
Help yourself to a sweet Snowball Cookie. . .
Melt-in-your-mouth tender and crumbly, filled with finely chopped pecans
and covered with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar!
Find the recipe, HERE.
❄️❄️❄️
Table Details:
Snowman mugs, teapot, cookie jar, Ridgefield Home / HomeGoods, several years ago
Cardinal plate, plaid throw / HomeGoods
Snowflake napkin rings & napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Cable knit salad plate / Michaels, several years ago
Twig flatware / Pier 1, several years ago
Join Pam and Sarah for more winter tea inspiration:
Pam at Everyday Living
Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Always full of lovely decorating and recipe ideas. Thank you!
I have the same affection affection for cardinals. For some reason they just bring a smile to my face. All birds are my favorites but the Cardinal is special. You have such great pieces, just wonderful.
Good morning, Mary. The snowman teapot and mugs are whimsical and perfect for teatime in January. Our garden has been teeming with daily visits from cardinals. Their beautiful color stands out against the stark and gray colors of winter. Your makeover of the LCF centerpiece is ideal for your lovely table. The hot cinnamon spice tea sounds delicious on a cold and rainy day like today. The winter white, cranberry, and gray plaid throw is lovely, and I don’t remember seeing it before. The table beside the gorgeous winter nesting tree is cozy, warm, and inviting. It would be a pleasure to join you for tea and snowball cookies. Wishing you a delightful Tuesday♥️
Absolutely stunning!! Love the tea set!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
Hugs,
Debbie
I enjoyed my visit!
Mary….Your snowmen table brought a smile to my heart. I adore snow in pictures, on dishes, anywhere but outside! Had enough during my childhood in PA. The Cardinals are so beautiful and your creations are amazing. I so enjoy watching the birds in my yard. The tea sounds delicious! As I head to Chicago this week to visit the grands I will be enjoying many tea parties with two adorable little girls ( ages 7 & 5)… life is good! Peace.
I so look forward to seeing your posts. They fill me with inspiration and bring happiness to me. Thanks so much for sharing your talents. My granddaughter is 28 and we have enjoyed tea parties since she was 4 years old. Your posts give me the boost I need to try new . Smiles, Cherryl
Oh my, I love these snowmen! And of course the cardinals too. Thank you for all your creative inspirations. I look forward ( as many of your followers) to what you can surprise us with each month. It is always a treat.
The winer snowmen are so precious! ❤️
I just ordered the tea…..it sounds delish!!
Mary, Your post is lovely. I have missed reading blogs for a while now. Hoping to slowly rejoin.
Your snowman teapot and mugs are adorable. I adore your pic of the Cardinal on the snow laden bush. I am not sure why but I haven’t had any cardinals and I miss their beauty.
I’m wishing I had a cookie and tea from your table this morning. And I enjoyed all your creativity!
Your home “must smell DIVINE!!!” franki
Your snowman cookie jar and mugs instantly make me smile Mary, so so cute! I love the way you transformed from Christmas to winter by cleverly changing a few details, your table is beautiful. Such a cozy spot to curl up with a cuppa. The tea blend sounds delightful and please pass the Snowball Cookies! I always feel that seeing a cardinal brings good luck so I feel very lucky after visiting you today! Thank you for the lovely tea party~
Your posts are always so beautiful. I had to skip over to Amazon and buy the cinnamon tea. I love Paris and drink it every day. Thanks so much for sharing
Beautiful and classy !!
Love all your posts. They are so inspiring!!! I love cardinals, too!! I live in central Florida and have them visit us every once in a while. Right now their are 2 blue jays at my backyard feeders.