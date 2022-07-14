For Tea Lovers: All Things Tea and a New Monthly Series

Happy Thursday!

Calling all tea enthusiasts, I’m sharing my love of tea with a round up

of teatime inspiration and recipes, along with

an announcement of a new monthly series that I’m excited to share!

“Whatever the occasion, giving a tea party allows you the opportunity to entertain good friends and kind acquaintances with sweet style. Take care with the food, brew a bracing pot of tea, but most important, enjoy the warmth and joy possible only when good friends gather for a party.” – Kim Waller

Pour yourself a cuppa and help yourself to some teatime treats!

Click on the links for the complete post or recipe.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Patchwork Tea Sandwiches

A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread.

Garnish with edible flowers and herbs.

Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans,

and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze!

And favorite tea book: Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals

From the editors of Victoria magazine, Victoria The Art of Tea

is the go-to guide for all facets of tea entertaining.

“Rose” Beef Bites

A pretty way to serve a roast beef canapé for a party!

Mini Flower Tartlets

Easy and fun to make using refrigerated pie crust!

Make the flower tart shells in advance, store in an airtight container and serve

with an assortment of sweet or savory fillings at teatime.

Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches

Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese.

Use a pound cake from the grocery store for an easy no-bake treat and quick assembly!

Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts

Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime.

Serve with berries and edible flowers if desired.

Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin

Create a flower arrangement using a tea tin

Join me at the table for

Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas

And a serving of tea and whimsy for a

Wonderland-inspired Tea Party

DIY Teapot Wreath for a Mad Tea Party

Hang a teapot wreath in welcome for a Mad Tea Party, Alice in Wonderland-style

A Mad Tea Party Continues

Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape

A Valentine’s Day Tea Party is a perfect way to share some love with your girlfriends

for Valentine’s Day or to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

You’ll find a tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day.

“What turns a drink of tea into an occasion? Often, the cup it is served in—no doubt one reason why so many tea lovers are just as devoted to lovely china as they are their orange pekoe or lapsang souchong. However, your tea set doesn’t need to be Wedgwood or blue willow to bring joy and beauty to teatime.” – Kim Waller

I am excited to announce a new monthly series, “Tea on Tuesdays”!

Pam at Everyday Living, and I will be celebrating all things “tea”. . .tables, recipes and DIYs

on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.

I hope you’ll plan to join us for our inaugural post this coming Tuesday, July 19th.

“Tea is a daily companion that never fails us. It warms when we—or the world—feel cold, gives strength when we’re weary, and lends delicious grace notes to our gatherings. From the first cheery chortle of the kettle at dawn to the fragrance of an evening cup as the house quiets and we turn to our reading, tea can be counted on to smooth and save the day.”

– Victoria The Essential Tea Companion

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: