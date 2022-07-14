Books, DIY, Tablescape, Tea

For Tea Lovers: All Things Tea and a New Monthly Series

by  • 25 Comments

Tea table in garden with mini flower tartlets | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

Happy Thursday!

Calling all tea enthusiasts, I’m sharing my love of tea with a round up

of teatime inspiration and recipes, along with

an announcement of a new monthly series that I’m excited to share!

Teacups | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

“Whatever the occasion, giving a tea party allows you the opportunity to entertain good friends

and kind acquaintances with sweet style. Take care with the food, brew a bracing pot of tea,

but most important, enjoy the warmth and joy possible only when good friends gather for a party.”

– Kim Waller

English tea tin and teacup | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

Pour yourself a cuppa and help yourself to some teatime treats!

Click on the links for the complete post or recipe.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Patchwork Tea Sandwiches! A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #recipes #tea #sandwich

Patchwork Tea Sandwiches

A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread.

Garnish with edible flowers and herbs.

Teacups | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans, and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze! Perfect for a tea party or to enjoy with your afternoon cuppa! #teatime #shortbread #cookie #lavender

 Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans,

and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze!

Victoria The Art of Tea and Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #cookies #recipes #teatime

And favorite tea book: Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals

Victoria The Art of Tea Recipes & Rituals | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #book

From the editors of Victoria magazine, Victoria The Art of Tea

is the go-to guide for all facets of tea entertaining.

Loose tea with roses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teatime

"Rose" Beef Bites | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #recipes #teatime

“Rose” Beef Bites

A pretty way to serve a roast beef canapé for a party!

Teacup with macarons and chamomile | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #teatime

Mini Flower Tartlets | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #recipes #mini #tarts #easy #teatime

Mini Flower Tartlets

 Easy and fun to make using refrigerated pie crust!

Make the flower tart shells in advance, store in an airtight container and serve

with an assortment of sweet or savory fillings at teatime.

Valentine's Day Tea Party and table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #valentinesday #tea #tablescape

Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #recipes #nobake #teasandwiches

Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches

 Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese.

Use a pound cake from the grocery store for an easy no-bake treat and quick assembly!

Wonderland-inspired tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #aliceinwonderland #teaparty #madteaparty

Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #recipes

Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts

Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime.

Serve with berries and edible flowers if desired.

Tea on the porch with tea tin flower arrangement and tea cups on wire stand | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement

Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin

Create a flower arrangement using a tea tin

Teapot Bouquets and Lakeside Table by the Azaleas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #tea #flowers #spring #lake

Join me at the table for

Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas

Teapot Bouquets and Lakeside Table by the Azaleas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #tea #flowers #spring #lake

Loose tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

Wonderland-inspired tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #aliceinwonderland #teaparty #madteaparty

And a serving of tea and whimsy for a

Wonderland-inspired Tea Party

Wonderland-inspired tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #aliceinwonderland #teaparty #madteaparty

DIY Teapot Wreath for a Mad Tea Party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #teapot #wreath #aliceinwonderland

DIY Teapot Wreath for a Mad Tea Party

Hang a teapot wreath in welcome for a Mad Tea Party, Alice in Wonderland-style

A Mad Tea Party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #aliceinwonderland #garden #madteaparty

A Mad Tea Party Continues

Valentine’s Tea Party and Teapot Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #valentines #gallentines #teaparty #tablescape

Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape

A Valentine’s Day Tea Party is a perfect way to share some love with your girlfriends

for Valentine’s Day or to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

You’ll find a tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day.

Heart Tea infuser and rose tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #teatime

“What turns a drink of tea into an occasion? Often, the cup it is served in—no doubt one reason

why so many tea lovers are just as devoted to lovely china

as they are their orange pekoe or lapsang souchong.

However, your tea set doesn’t need to be Wedgwood or

blue willow to bring joy and beauty to teatime.”

– Kim Waller

Teacups | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

I am excited to announce a new monthly series, “Tea on Tuesdays”!

Pam at Everyday Living, and I will be celebrating all things “tea”. . .tables, recipes and DIYs

on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.

“Tea on Tuesdays”, third Tuesday of the month | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

I hope you’ll plan to join us for our inaugural post this coming Tuesday, July 19th.

Teacups and favorite tea books | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

“Tea is a daily companion that never fails us.

It warms when we—or the world—feel cold, gives strength when we’re weary,

and lends delicious grace notes to our gatherings.

From the first cheery chortle of the kettle at dawn to the fragrance of an evening cup

as the house quiets and we turn to our reading,

tea can be counted on to smooth and save the day.”

  – Victoria The Essential Tea Companion

Teacups and The Essential Tea Companion Book | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tables #recipes #teatime

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Heart Tea infuser and teapot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #teatime

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  25 comments for “For Tea Lovers: All Things Tea and a New Monthly Series

  1. Ann Woleben
    July 14, 2022 at 6:43 am

    I am looking forward to your new Tuesday and Tea series. Love my teas and the calming tea rituals! Next week I am invited to a “Tea in the Garden” for a friend’s birthday – her yard is a palate of color with hydrangeas and annuals. I know there will be good tea, tasty treats and much joy.

    Reply
    • Pat
      July 14, 2022 at 6:57 am

      Yeah to your new adventure! My sister and I try to visit tearooms whenever we travel together. I’m sure this will be as wonderful as all your posts. This world needs more TEA!

      Reply
  2. Ethel Alderson
    July 14, 2022 at 6:47 am

    Tell me about the lovely quilts you show, please. Are you a quilter?
    Looking forward to tea!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 14, 2022 at 8:51 am

      Hi Ethel, No I’m not a quilter. One of the quilts is My Grandmother’s Flower Garden quilt and was inherited from my grandmother. ;) The quilt you see in the outdoor table setting with the teapots was actually purchased at Bed, Bath & Beyond a number of years ago. ♥

      Reply
  3. Thrifting Wonderland
    July 14, 2022 at 6:47 am

    Love the idea for this series. I am a great tea enthusiast and have taught a series of classes on Tea. Will look forward to the tea blends and accompanying table settings and goodies.
    Lynne

    Reply
  4. Debbie- Dabble
    July 14, 2022 at 6:49 am

    WOW and WOW!! What a magnificent post!! Loved everything about it!! The tea cups, the recipes and the tea settings are all so delightful!! Looking forward to the series!! Thanks so much for sharing!! I truly enjoyed this post!!
    Hugs,
    Deb

    Reply
    • Sharon
      July 14, 2022 at 7:51 am

      I have a collection of teacups that I displayed for years- then packed them away. After seeing your fun post and ideas, I’m ready to bring them out again. Thanks for the inspiration!

      Reply
  5. Rita C.
    July 14, 2022 at 6:50 am

    You’ve done an amazing series with Monday Morning Blooms, so there’s no doubt in my mind (and if there were, I need only to scroll through this wonderful collage of so many gorgeous posts again to see) that it will be equally or more amazing. Looking forward to it!

    Reply
  6. Cindi
    July 14, 2022 at 7:03 am

    This was so much fun to read and took such a long time as I had to click on every recipe and then go to the next blog and the next…but oh so delightful! Your pictures are adorable! I love a good tea party or just sitting quietly drinking a cup of tea myself. I look forward to your new series. Must we sign up to receive it? Peace

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 14, 2022 at 8:46 am

      Thanks so much Cindi! No, if you’re a subscriber, you’ll get a post notification as always. Happy Thursday ♥

      Reply
  7. marythore
    July 14, 2022 at 7:16 am

    Wish I could access your affiliate links to Amazon, but they do not come up at all. I checked my privacy settings and nothing is blocked. Is there perhaps a problem on your end?

    Reply
    • Sue
      July 14, 2022 at 7:48 am

      I can see them. Maybe it’s your browser settings? I’m using Chrome.

      Reply
    • Mary
      July 14, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Hi Mary, It must have something to do with your browser having a content blocking extension or possibly your security software settings. I can see the links if I visit from my iPhone (Safari) and I checked visiting using Chrome and Edge and they’re visible. Make sure your browser is up to date too. :)

      Reply
  8. Ree Martinez
    July 14, 2022 at 7:19 am

    I’m inspired to do a tea party. The new monthly Tea Tuesday sounds wonderful.

    Reply
  9. Bonnie
    July 14, 2022 at 7:54 am

    Just lovely are your pictures. I grew up on tea as my mother was British. I started collecting beautiful teacups as a young girl. Tea is so soothing. Looking forward to your new adventure of “Tea on Tuesdays”. God bless you.

    Reply
  10. April B Kochan
    July 14, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Fabulous idea! Can’t wait! I am retired and can finally read to my heart’s content!

    Reply
  11. Everyday Living
    July 14, 2022 at 8:18 am

    Mary, every image is magazine worthy! I am so excited to share this new series with you. Taking time to slow down and enjoy a moment is a desired pleasure for calm and peace in our daily lives. It would be a great pleasure to sit at any of these fabulous tea settings. Now, if only I had a lavender-pecan shortbread cookie, perhaps two! Happy Thursday!

    Reply
  12. Sandra Brown
    July 14, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Hooray!! I’m such a tea enthusiast, secondary of course to being a Mary and Hiwtbi enthusist, & just when I thought you couldn’t get any better, Tuesday Teas! I’m over the moon!

    Reply
  13. Bonnie Morgan
    July 14, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Lovely round up of all things tea. I adore your teacups and many teapots. The food accompanying your tea is beautiful and enticing also. I look forward to your new series.

    Reply
  14. Lanita Anderson
    July 14, 2022 at 8:51 am

    What a great idea, Mary!! I’ve been a tea lover ever since we were stationed in Okinawa Japan! I’m so looking forward to your new series and wonderful ideas for tea….

    Reply
  15. infuso di riso
    July 14, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Very lovely☕☕☕

    Reply
  16. Sarah
    July 14, 2022 at 9:05 am

    Oh, Mary! What an exciting addition to our lives each month. You and Pam serving tea in exquisite settings makes my heart sing. This post alone has me wishing for a tea cart filled with one of each of these delights. Every photo is gorgeous! I couldn’t be more excited about this new monthly series hosted by two of the best. I eagerly anticipate the third Tuesdays of the month! Thank you, ladies!

    Reply
  17. Marye Downs
    July 14, 2022 at 9:37 am

    I can’t wait for the Tuesdays and Tea!

    Reply
  18. Ellen Martin
    July 14, 2022 at 10:39 am

    As always, this post is beautiful and inspiring. Since going through intense chemo when I was encouraged to stay away from caffeine, I have become a tea drinker. I look forward to your new “tea time” series, and as always, enjoy all the beauty you share.

    Reply
  19. the Painted Apron
    July 14, 2022 at 10:44 am

    How much fun Mary! Even though I’m not a tea lover, I do enjoy all the pretties and tasty bites that go with a tea party! You have already shared so many beautiful tables, settings, and droolworthy recipes with a tea theme, I can only imagine the goodies and eye candy from you and Pam to come!
    Jenna

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: