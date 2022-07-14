For Tea Lovers: All Things Tea and a New Monthly Series

Happy Thursday!
Calling all tea enthusiasts, I’m sharing my love of tea with a round up
of teatime inspiration and recipes, along with
an announcement of a new monthly series that I’m excited to share!
“Whatever the occasion, giving a tea party allows you the opportunity to entertain good friends
and kind acquaintances with sweet style. Take care with the food, brew a bracing pot of tea,
but most important, enjoy the warmth and joy possible only when good friends gather for a party.”
– Kim Waller
Pour yourself a cuppa and help yourself to some teatime treats!
Click on the links for the complete post or recipe.
A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread.
Garnish with edible flowers and herbs.
Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans,
and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze!
And favorite tea book: Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals
From the editors of Victoria magazine, Victoria The Art of Tea
is the go-to guide for all facets of tea entertaining.
A pretty way to serve a roast beef canapé for a party!
Easy and fun to make using refrigerated pie crust!
Make the flower tart shells in advance, store in an airtight container and serve
with an assortment of sweet or savory fillings at teatime.
Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese.
Use a pound cake from the grocery store for an easy no-bake treat and quick assembly!
Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts
Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime.
Serve with berries and edible flowers if desired.
Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin
Create a flower arrangement using a tea tin
Join me at the table for
Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas
And a serving of tea and whimsy for a
DIY Teapot Wreath for a Mad Tea Party
Hang a teapot wreath in welcome for a Mad Tea Party, Alice in Wonderland-style
Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape
A Valentine’s Day Tea Party is a perfect way to share some love with your girlfriends
for Valentine’s Day or to celebrate Galentine’s Day.
You’ll find a tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day.
“What turns a drink of tea into an occasion? Often, the cup it is served in—no doubt one reason
why so many tea lovers are just as devoted to lovely china
as they are their orange pekoe or lapsang souchong.
However, your tea set doesn’t need to be Wedgwood or
blue willow to bring joy and beauty to teatime.”
– Kim Waller
I am excited to announce a new monthly series, “Tea on Tuesdays”!
Pam at Everyday Living, and I will be celebrating all things “tea”. . .tables, recipes and DIYs
on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.
I hope you’ll plan to join us for our inaugural post this coming Tuesday, July 19th.
“Tea is a daily companion that never fails us.
It warms when we—or the world—feel cold, gives strength when we’re weary,
and lends delicious grace notes to our gatherings.
From the first cheery chortle of the kettle at dawn to the fragrance of an evening cup
as the house quiets and we turn to our reading,
tea can be counted on to smooth and save the day.”
– Victoria The Essential Tea Companion
I am looking forward to your new Tuesday and Tea series. Love my teas and the calming tea rituals! Next week I am invited to a “Tea in the Garden” for a friend’s birthday – her yard is a palate of color with hydrangeas and annuals. I know there will be good tea, tasty treats and much joy.
Yeah to your new adventure! My sister and I try to visit tearooms whenever we travel together. I’m sure this will be as wonderful as all your posts. This world needs more TEA!
Tell me about the lovely quilts you show, please. Are you a quilter?
Looking forward to tea!
Hi Ethel, No I’m not a quilter. One of the quilts is My Grandmother’s Flower Garden quilt and was inherited from my grandmother. ;) The quilt you see in the outdoor table setting with the teapots was actually purchased at Bed, Bath & Beyond a number of years ago. ♥
Love the idea for this series. I am a great tea enthusiast and have taught a series of classes on Tea. Will look forward to the tea blends and accompanying table settings and goodies.
Lynne
WOW and WOW!! What a magnificent post!! Loved everything about it!! The tea cups, the recipes and the tea settings are all so delightful!! Looking forward to the series!! Thanks so much for sharing!! I truly enjoyed this post!!
Hugs,
Deb
I have a collection of teacups that I displayed for years- then packed them away. After seeing your fun post and ideas, I’m ready to bring them out again. Thanks for the inspiration!
You’ve done an amazing series with Monday Morning Blooms, so there’s no doubt in my mind (and if there were, I need only to scroll through this wonderful collage of so many gorgeous posts again to see) that it will be equally or more amazing. Looking forward to it!
This was so much fun to read and took such a long time as I had to click on every recipe and then go to the next blog and the next…but oh so delightful! Your pictures are adorable! I love a good tea party or just sitting quietly drinking a cup of tea myself. I look forward to your new series. Must we sign up to receive it? Peace
Thanks so much Cindi! No, if you’re a subscriber, you’ll get a post notification as always. Happy Thursday ♥
Wish I could access your affiliate links to Amazon, but they do not come up at all. I checked my privacy settings and nothing is blocked. Is there perhaps a problem on your end?
I can see them. Maybe it’s your browser settings? I’m using Chrome.
Hi Mary, It must have something to do with your browser having a content blocking extension or possibly your security software settings. I can see the links if I visit from my iPhone (Safari) and I checked visiting using Chrome and Edge and they’re visible. Make sure your browser is up to date too. :)
I’m inspired to do a tea party. The new monthly Tea Tuesday sounds wonderful.
Just lovely are your pictures. I grew up on tea as my mother was British. I started collecting beautiful teacups as a young girl. Tea is so soothing. Looking forward to your new adventure of “Tea on Tuesdays”. God bless you.
Fabulous idea! Can’t wait! I am retired and can finally read to my heart’s content!
Mary, every image is magazine worthy! I am so excited to share this new series with you. Taking time to slow down and enjoy a moment is a desired pleasure for calm and peace in our daily lives. It would be a great pleasure to sit at any of these fabulous tea settings. Now, if only I had a lavender-pecan shortbread cookie, perhaps two! Happy Thursday!
Hooray!! I’m such a tea enthusiast, secondary of course to being a Mary and Hiwtbi enthusist, & just when I thought you couldn’t get any better, Tuesday Teas! I’m over the moon!
Lovely round up of all things tea. I adore your teacups and many teapots. The food accompanying your tea is beautiful and enticing also. I look forward to your new series.
What a great idea, Mary!! I’ve been a tea lover ever since we were stationed in Okinawa Japan! I’m so looking forward to your new series and wonderful ideas for tea….
Very lovely☕☕☕
Oh, Mary! What an exciting addition to our lives each month. You and Pam serving tea in exquisite settings makes my heart sing. This post alone has me wishing for a tea cart filled with one of each of these delights. Every photo is gorgeous! I couldn’t be more excited about this new monthly series hosted by two of the best. I eagerly anticipate the third Tuesdays of the month! Thank you, ladies!
I can’t wait for the Tuesdays and Tea!
As always, this post is beautiful and inspiring. Since going through intense chemo when I was encouraged to stay away from caffeine, I have become a tea drinker. I look forward to your new “tea time” series, and as always, enjoy all the beauty you share.
How much fun Mary! Even though I’m not a tea lover, I do enjoy all the pretties and tasty bites that go with a tea party! You have already shared so many beautiful tables, settings, and droolworthy recipes with a tea theme, I can only imagine the goodies and eye candy from you and Pam to come!
Jenna