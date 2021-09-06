Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin

Happy Monday! It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

You’re invited to join us for a cuppa and some ‘tea’ inspiration

for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I found this English tea tin at HomeGoods last December. I was smitten with the graphics on the tin and quickly snapped it up. It’s about 10 inches tall, so quite large for a tea tin and I thought it would make a wonderful vase for flowers for a tea-themed table or party. Bonus. . . it was filled with 240 English Breakfast tea bags that I’m still sipping my way through! I was surprised to see it’s currently available on Amazon.

With September’s arrival, I’m ready for all things fall, especially with a nice break in our summer heat and humidity this past weekend! The colors of the tea tin however seemed to speak spring and summer rather than fall and dictated my choice of flowers.

To fill my tea tin, I used a combination of blue hydrangeas, pink roses, purple stock, spiky white veronica (speedwell) and chamomile for filler.

Chamomile is used to brew herbal tea and considered an edible flower, as long as it’s chemical free and not sprayed with pesticides. It’s easy to grow from seed so you can be certain you have pesticide-free blooms.

Choose your favorite teacup and join me on the porch for a few sweet treats. . .

Madeleines, Lemon Wafer Baton Cookies and Macarons from Trader Joe’s. . .

Trader Joe’s Macarons are found in the freezer section, just leave them on the counter for 30 minutes and they’re ready to serve.

And if you’re looking for more tea inspiration, look no further than this beautiful book from Victoria:

The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals

From the editors of Victoria magazine, readers of this beautiful book are invited to savor the pleasures and possibilities of the cherished ritual of tea shared by people the world over.

Feast your eyes on more beautiful and mouth-watering pages, here.

And help yourself to a melt-in-your-mouth Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookie, here.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers:

Give your flower stems a cut at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.

Add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

Check your water level frequently, especially after the first day, and top it off if necessary.

Trim stems every other day (or as often as you can remember) so your flowers can get a fresh drink as they age to help extend their vase life.

Change the vase water every other day if possible. Water changes reduce bacterial growth which will help you to get the best bloom life from your flowers.

Visit my blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: