Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
I found this English tea tin at HomeGoods last December. I was smitten with the graphics on the tin and quickly snapped it up. It’s about 10 inches tall, so quite large for a tea tin and I thought it would make a wonderful vase for flowers for a tea-themed table or party. Bonus. . . it was filled with 240 English Breakfast tea bags that I’m still sipping my way through! I was surprised to see it’s currently available on Amazon.
With September’s arrival, I’m ready for all things fall, especially with a nice break in our summer heat and humidity this past weekend! The colors of the tea tin however seemed to speak spring and summer rather than fall and dictated my choice of flowers.
To fill my tea tin, I used a combination of blue hydrangeas, pink roses, purple stock, spiky white veronica (speedwell) and chamomile for filler.
Chamomile is used to brew herbal tea and considered an edible flower, as long as it’s chemical free and not sprayed with pesticides. It’s easy to grow from seed so you can be certain you have pesticide-free blooms.
Choose your favorite teacup and join me on the porch for a few sweet treats. . .
Madeleines, Lemon Wafer Baton Cookies and Macarons from Trader Joe’s. . .
Trader Joe’s Macarons are found in the freezer section, just leave them on the counter for 30 minutes and they’re ready to serve.
And if you’re looking for more tea inspiration, look no further than this beautiful book from Victoria:
The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals
From the editors of Victoria magazine, readers of this beautiful book are invited to savor the pleasures and possibilities of the cherished ritual of tea shared by people the world over.
Feast your eyes on more beautiful and mouth-watering pages, here.
And help yourself to a melt-in-your-mouth Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookie, here.
Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers:
Give your flower stems a cut at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.
Add floral preservative packets to your vase water.
If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.
Check your water level frequently, especially after the first day, and top it off if necessary.
Trim stems every other day (or as often as you can remember) so your flowers can get a fresh drink as they age to help extend their vase life.
Change the vase water every other day if possible. Water changes reduce bacterial growth which will help you to get the best bloom life from your flowers.
What a great idea!! I love the look!! Thanks for sharing.
Mary, your tin would also make a cute accent lamp!
Mary, when I first saw your tin, I gasped at the beauty of it….the wonderful graphic and colors. I love the way you used the tiered tray with the most delicate and beautiful tea cups to house edible treats (that are my favs!). You always have those “surprising” elements of style on your table. That touch of whimsy is always there. Your tea table is truly delightful to the senses. Hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend…so happy to join you for flower inspiration today. P.S. Love that book!!
Good Morning Mary! I’d love to join you for a cup of tea. What a beautiful flower arrangement and tea tin (thank you for the link, my SIL is a tea enthusiast). I love your pretty collection of teacups too. I’m happy to know Trader Joe’s sells macarons, I don’t shop there often as it’s off my beaten path. Wishing you a happy Labor Day. Jerrie
Such a feast for the eyes this morning Mary! Your tea tin is so pretty filled with your flowers. I would love to follow you around HomeGoods as you shop, I would have never thought of using the tin as a vase for flowers. 😀🫖🌸☕️💐
What a nice tea time set up, Mary. I love getting out on your porch, and I bet the pups were right there with you. The arrangement is pretty. I love the spiky white veronica among the pink and blue. That tiered wire is perfect for displaying / resting the pretty china!.
Mary, the English tea tin is a lovely vessel for your hydrangeas, roses, stock, veronica, and chamomile. The flowers combine for a beautiful arrangement. The tiered tray filled with lovely tea cups and sweet treats is a beautiful display. I am a big fan of macarons and even took a class to learn how to make them. I decided to just buy them after taking the class. The coffee snob would love to have a lavender pecan shortbread cookie on a rainy morning.
I love sharing flowers and sweets with you. Wishing you a wonderful Labor Day!
So gorgeous Mary from your flowers in your tea tin to your collection of pretty cups and sweet treats. Happy Monday! ❤️
I’m not much of a tea drinker…but, macarons…OH, YA!! Trader’s are ever so good…and, I just luv the colors! franki
Mary, Your tea tin is a beautiful blue. The arrangement is so colorful and compliments your tin perfectly. The tiered server is lovely. Your cups and saucers are just gorgeous! Happy Monday! Clara❤️
This is a lovely idea for Monday blooms. it seems your group never runs out of ideas. Many a Monday, I go to my china cupboard and dig out something to dress the table. It seems most of us don’t take the time to relax mid-afternoon and take tea. The English have this art as tradition and Americans could take a lesson or two. Your table looks so welcoming. Thank you.
Mary, I adore your lovely tea time. The colors are so vivid and pretty. The florals look lovely in the English tea time. What a delight for the eyes those delectable treats. The white tiered stand is a perfect addition to this gorgeous tea display.
Almost too pretty to eat or drink!! Notice, I said ALMOST!!! Thanks for sharing!!
I’d love to join you for tea on your porch, Mary! The flower filled tin is perfect for your table and so is the tiered stand filled with teacups and treats. Thank you for the happiness this Labor Day morning! 💙🇺🇸❤️
Just FABULOUS! Thank you for sharing. Can’t wait for som Fall cool weather. 🍂🍁🍃
Good Morning Mary, I just loved this morning’s post as well as those from your fellow Monday Morning’s Blooms designers. It was such a treat to learn from each of you that I pinned today’s post to my Tea Party board. We were able to spend five weeks at our home in North Carolina recently where I crammed in five months of gardening. It was quite a challenge but thanks to four dear friends my gardens are no longer a jungle. Before we left I treated them to a morning tea and light lunch using the silver service which my Mother had recently given me that belonged to my grandmother. I served your lemon curd in mini shells which has been a standby for several years and always a hit. Thank you so much.
What could be better than enjoying tea time with a friend to slow down the daily hectic pace? Your table looks so inviting and relaxing and this is the perfect respite before the busy social season. I love uniquely styled tea pots and am enjoying the butterfly design used by one of your colleagues, very happy vibes!
Mary, oh my, what a gorgeous tea tin! That color! And what a beautiful treat your post for today was, absolutely lovely. It was a beautiful way to begin the week, for sure. That tin is the perfect container for your floral arrangement, I am particularly smitten with the veronica. I’d love to choose a cup and join you for tea, any day, friend. It’s always a joy to join you for our special Monday Morning Blooms!
I look forward to your post you never disappoint. Your garden shed, floral arrangements, holidays, water views and those sweet lil’ dogs.
Love it all!