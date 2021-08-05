Victoria: The Art of Tea Recipes & Rituals + Giveaway

Calling all tea enthusiasts,
I have a fun book to share and give away,
filled with tea party ideas, recipes and beautiful inspiration:
Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals
Readers of this beautiful book from the editors of Victoria magazine are invited to savor the pleasures and possibilities of the cherished ritual of tea shared by people the world over.
Divided into four enticing sections, this exquisitely photographed volume offers page after page of ideas for making teatime an unforgettable experience. Begin by learning the essentials, from differentiating the various types of tea to learning the “tools of the tray” and how to brew the perfect pot.
Recipes for classic scones and the traditional accompaniments, such as lemon curd and clotted cream, are also included. The Celebrations chapter is filled with inspiration, tips, and recipes for planning special occasions, whether it’s a summertime gathering with butterfly-adorned china and a menu that includes delicate lavender cream scones or an outdoor setting to celebrate Mother’s Day, where roses–both botanical and edible–are the order of the day.
Since presentation is such an important part of any event, readers will discover a treasure trove of brilliant ways for creating the perfect tea affair from start to finish. With a basic “tea primer” leading off this section, the visual journey continues with beautiful linens, china, silver, and floral arrangements before addressing the details–those grace notes that make all the difference in a tableau.
And for journeys of a different kind, the spotlight shines on some of the editors’ favorite tea destinations, both stateside and abroad. Among the featured venues are the gilded grandeur of San Francisco’s Palace Hotel and the history-steeped environs of The Williamsburg Inn in Virginia and Washington, D.C.’s Willard Hotel. For those whose adventures go beyond America’s borders, they’ll add The Empress in Canada, Ashford Castle in Ireland, and Bettys Café Tea Rooms in England to their must-visit lists.
Feast your eyes on these beautiful and mouth-watering pages!
There were plenty of sweet offerings to tempt me including Pecan-Thyme Shortbread Cookies,
Orange-Tarragon Mini Bundt Cakes, Strawberry-Hazelnut Tartlets
and Lavender Cream Scones, to name a few.
Along with savory tea sandwiches. . .
Almost too pretty to eat!
I pulled together some teatime treats from the archives for you to sample!
Click on the links for the complete recipe.
A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread.
Garnish with edible flowers and herbs.
A pretty way to serve a roast beef canapé for a party!
Easy and fun to make using refrigerated pie crust!
Make the flower tart shells in advance, store in an airtight container and serve
with an assortment of sweet or savory fillings at teatime!
Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese.
Use a pound cake from the grocery store for an easy no-bake treat and quick assembly.
Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts
Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime.
Serve with berries and edible flowers if desired.
Join me at the table for
Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas
Or a serving of tea and whimsy for a
Wonderland-inspired Tea Party:
I have two copies of The Art of Tea to giveaway.
To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a copy, leave
a comment telling me your favorite tea or teatime treat.
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. (Subscription box can be found at the top right hand corner if visiting by laptop or half way down if viewing on your mobile device or tablet.)
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post
and leave a comment telling me so.
The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight August 12th.
We love Earl Grey, and can not wait till covid is a sad chapter in the past and we can once again share a good cup of tea with friends.
I love your website, it’s so inspiring. I wish I had your eye for design.
Love all things tea parties!!! My mom taught me that love. I passed down to my daughter as well. In celebration of my mom’s birthday, I’ll be putting a tea party together to honor that once loved and cherished memories we had enjoying our tea together.
I’m a total tea drinker!! Tea and a scone are tough to beat!!!
Oh Mary, this post was just my cup of tea! I subscribe to Tea Time magazine also. Your presentations are just as lovely as theirs. My favorite teas are Paris by Harney and Sons and Lady Grey by Twinings. I have been a subscriber for a long time. Thank you for this most generous giveaway!
What beautiful presentations! I am a fan of several varieties of teas but my go to most days is a cup of Red Rose.
What an elegant post Mary! Everything shown is so beautiful and the food looks delicious. I especially like the roast beef roses. They’re not only pretty, they look tasty too! Thanks for sharing. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️
I love tra parties and before the pandemic I hosted a party during the Christmas holiday season. I love the cucumber sandwiches and organic peach tea. Your tea party is so beautiful. Thank you for the giveaway!
My favorite hot tea is “sweets &spicy” from good earth. My favorite iced tea is Tazo passion. Although… I have recently started making my own tea from lemon balm in the garden mixed with green tea and honey.
Good morning! I am enjoying my Decaf Blackberry Sage tea hot or cold as the days of summer pass…
Mary- as usual- you inspire us! Take care, all in these times!
Winette in VA
blackberry sage tea sounds great ,i never seen it before where do you find it at would love to try it.
A truly breathtakingly beautiful post!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
Hugs,
Debbie
Awesome display! You make everything look so easy.
Simply beautiful!
Earl Grey is my choice of tea.
Have a great Thursday.
Thank you
What a beautiful book! I’m a tea drinker and prefer green tea! With the heat of the summer I’ve been drinking it iced and am hooked on a peach green tea that my sister turned me on to. All your recipes look delicious! Thanks for the chance to win, I’m a subscriber and enjoy your wonderful blog.
Kim from Ga
I pinned your beautiful patchwork tea sandwiches and teacups. Thanks for the giveaway!
Kim from Ga
My friend comes over on Thursday afternoons and we enjoy tea and cookies. ;)
Thank you for sponsoring this nice give-away.
Sheila
Mary, I’m a long time follower and this book looks beautiful! In the mornings Vanilla Chai is my tea of choice and in the afternoon I’m an iced hibiscus tea drinker. I pinned your Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches and beautiful teapot table by the lake. Thank you for the chance to win. Jerrie
Good morning! My favorite cup of tea is stash’s double bergamot, hot or iced. In the summer I alternate with tazo green ginger. After dinner is always a cup of peppermint and 2 dark chocolates. This is a beautiful tea book to add to my ever growing collection of all things tea!
Mary, I love the art of teatime. I much prefer coffee, however. But if I am drinking hot tea, Earl Grey is my choice. Funny thing, I never received this book a few months ago. It looks beautiful. Now I am craving one of your sweets!
I pinned your post to my board called “tea cozy”😊🫖
I pinned two lovely pictures to my “A Love of Tea and Tea Things” board.
Sheila
Time to unwind with fresh cucumber tea sandwiches from the garden & a glass of cool hibiscus sun green tea that is sweeten from local honey. A great way to sit & ponder the beauty of earth around you in the afternoon! I also enjoy using my edible flowers on food items too – gives it a magical feeling! Pretty teas pots in a row as I watch the fairies dance! Judy
What a wonderful giveaway! My favorite teas are Twinings English Breakfast and Bigelow Constant Comment, along with koulourakia (Greek cookies) baked by my friend. Before the pandemic, we had several tearoom outings in local cities. So much fun! Thank you for the opportunity to win this fabulous book!
I love Victoria Magazine and am thrilled to know about this book! It looks like the perfect gift for my hard to buy for sister-in-law! I’m partial to PG Tips for everyday and morning for love herbal and green tea too. Following by email. Love your site, it’s the best! Teresa
I pinned your Patchwork Tea Sandwiches and beautiful teacups. Teresa
I pinned the photo of the silver tiered tray with delectable treats.
I have been enjoying tea since my first tea party with my daughters (who are now 38 & 35). I love so many teas but vanilla chai is probably my favorite hot tea although I have recently started making a lemongrass tea from my garden. Ice tea is probably a mango flavored. But there are few I don’t enjoy. Tastes change with the season. I so enjoy going out for tea with friends and can’t wait to start again post-COVID. I absolutely love reading Tea Time magazine and would love to add this book to the several books on tea I have. I posted the one garden setting tea table on Pinterest. I love reading Laura Child’s Tea House mystery series. If you want a light enjoyable mystery try her books set in Charleston SC. Peace to all.
Straight up Irish Tea, as Jerome from Ireland says, ” Strong enough so a mouse can walk on it!”
Well, maybe not that strong for me:) But I do drink tea all day every day come Summer Autumn Winter Spring!
And I’ve collected dozens of tea pots in my life. I have one from my great grandfather, circa late 1800’s. (No, I don’t use that one.)
Lovely book. You could easily add some of your pages Mary.
Oh, my cup of tea is calling………………………..
Hi. Beautiful blog. I love tea time especially scones & Earl Gray tea. Thank you for sharing.
I pinned your beautiful patchwork tea sandwiches.
I’m so amazed at the beauty people can make an their creativity. I don’t often post but I I look at every single one of your posts. Thank you so much for the work you put into it and taking the time to share!
Gotta love those scones – especially ginger scones! I pinned the photo of the Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches to my ‘Teatime’ board.
Your displays in this blog are so pretty! Thank you for sharing all these beautiful photos. My favorite tea is/was Creme de la Earl Grey by Tealuxe, but gone now. Wonderful! Now found Tower of London by Harney and best flavorful iced tea “Paris” decaf by Harney. A most delicious morning thank you!
My favorite tea time treat is Lavender anything. I love it in scones and cookies. I believe it is an under valued taste. I have to make them myself, not that that’s a hardship, but I have to order the Lavender buds in order to make it. I usually include some in my Christmas cookies, all my friends love them. I have been drinking tea since I was little, taking the time out to make it and to sit down and enjoy it, gives me respite from the day. What a beautiful book, any book that comes from Victoria Magazine truly is a work of art.
Your photos are every bit as beautiful as those in the Victoria book. I would purchase a tea book that you had published.
My preference for tea is Earl Grey. Thank you for all your beautiful photos. I would also like to try making the lemon curd tea time treats.
My favorite is Lavender anything, from scones to cookies. I make lavender cookies for Christmas and give them to all my friends and they love them. I believe it is an undervalued taste. This book looks beautiful, truly a work or art, but any book from Victoria Magazine truly is.
What a stunningly gorgeous book. Leave it to Victoria to come out with such beauty. One of my favorite teas is by Harney and Sons and it is called hot cinnamon spice. It is incredible!
I am a long time subscriber.
Pinned!
As a lover of tea and “Victoria” magazine, I would be happy to win this lovely book.
I pinned the photo of the Brandy Snaps with Lady Grey Cream to my Tea Times board.
Oh my word, Mary, what a fabulous book giveaway!! However, you could have your own beautiful book with all your ideas and photos. I would have to say that Typhoo tea is my favorite that I have every morning and an oatmeal raisin scone is a favorite treat. I’m already a subscriber, and pinned several of your pictures. Thank you for the chance to win! 🫖❤️ ☕️
My whole family are tea drinkers and love nothing better than a cup of English Breakfast Tea with a good sweet or savory scone.
Love Oolong tea and scones. Beautiful book on tea with glorious illustrations. Thanks for sharing.
What a fantastic book! Every page looks wonderful. I only drink tea hot or cold! Thanks for sharing
Hi Mary,
What a lovely giveaway. I love Victoria magazine and their lovely books. My favorite tea is Peaches N Cream from the Metropolitan Tea Company. Loose leaf from my favorite tea room, The Aubrey Rose Tea Room in La Mesa CA or tea bags from Amazon. Margie in CA
Beautiful Post! Tea is such a nice opportunity to get together with friends. I pinned to Tea.
good morning, i have always preferred black tea hot or iced with no sugar or lemon. My family like chai and other blends for hot tea. For a change i will set up am afternoon tea wiht a couple of tea choice and small treats. My grandchildren especially like this. I always pull out all my fancy’ things to set the table. I pinned Mini tartlets and Gathering tables pages
Such a beautiful post today Mary and what a wonderful giveaway! Currently, my favorite tea is Harney & Sons Tower of London. It is a blend of black tea with pieces of dried stone fruit, finished with the oil of bergamot and honey flavor. It is so delicious!
I am a subscriber! ❤️
Oh.Mary. How id love yo add this book to my afternoon tea book collection! It’s beautiful! Anything @Victoriamagzine does is beautiful!!! You two have that in common! My fAv tea is any tea with Jasmine. It smells like a bouquet of flowers as you bring it to your lips! I have recently discovered @twinings Lady Grey decaffeinated. I prefer it over the caffeinated version and it’s an excellent late afternoon tea. Nothing can compare to a scone of any flavor when you’re having afternoon tea!! Thanks, as always, for this beautiful post and the opportunity to win this beautiful book.
This has inspired me to host a tea party for my three older sisters! I love peppermint tea and mandarin orange spice. I pinned the patchwork tea sandwiches to my Tablescapes and Parties Board in Tea Party category.🫖
Mary, I’d love to see you do a book club theme table/party.
My favorite is just black tea, iced or hot. My family enjoys other varieties. My grandkids love it when I serve afternoon tea using all the ‘fancy’ things. I pinned mini tarlets and Gathering place. Been a long time follower.
We love Earl Grey tea and scones filled with sweet dried cherries and walnuts (glazed, for sure).
What a beautiful book! I love scones with my tea. So nice of you to have such a pretty giveaway. I pinned that pretty picture of the stack of tea cups.
Hi Mary, Thank you for a chance to win this beautiful book!! I’ve been a Victoria subscriber since it’s inception and their photos and recipes are always beautiful and delicious. My favorite tea is Apricot Honey and Lavender by Fortnum & Mason. It pairs perfectly with small custard tarts and scones. What a treat!!! If I win this gorgeous book, I will gift it to my sister at Christmas. She loves tea, baking and setting a beautiful table.
Hi Mary, I pinned a photo of the Lavender Cream scones to my Pinterest “Tea” Board.
Tea For Two was the first song I learned on the piano…one of my favorites at our local tearoom is a strawberry petite four! After seeing the “Rose” beef canapé, I can’t wait to try it! Not only pretty to look at but I’m sure delish! My favorite tea, lately has been a chocolate chai! I have always loved your iron teapot and that’s the picture I pinned! Good luck to all those that enter!!
Mary, I love a cup of Lady Grey with a biscoff cookie. though I’d much prefer a homemade scone or one of those exquisite tea sandwiches above! Beautiful post. Thank you for sharing a bit of civility today.
I am a subscriber!!!
My go to is Barry’s Classic Irish tea. But I enjoy all kinds of tea. I”m so hot natured that I stop drinking anything hot during the summer. It’s unsweetened iced tea for me now. But come the first cold snap and I’m back to a nice cuppa in the morning with breakfast and afternoon tea with homemade scones.
My favorite tea is Earl Grey. I look forward to an afternoon tea with raisin scones with strawberry jam and whipped cream. Your tea post is brilliant.
Lovely post, Mary, as always. My favorite tea, well, that one is hard…Ireland Breakfast in the morning with breakfast, Queen Charlotte mid morning, and depending on my mood in the afternoon a nice strong tea like Russian Country or Lapsang Souchong…both a great pick-me up…and a nice chamomile in the evening. Loose tea is standard here. Teapots – 15 – oldest belonged to my great grandmother and the newest from one of my best friends for Christmas. Tea time treats – too many nice ones but scones are always a great option as are the small tarts from my grandmother’s recipe. Favorite tea room is in a small town in Ireland…lovely place and I miss it so much.
My favorite tea is Harney & Sons Paris tea (vanilla, caramel, bergamot) or their Holiday tea (orange, cloves, almond, vanilla). All their teas are delicious!
My Mother was British and I grew up with tea. Every day on School days Mom would wake my brother and I up with a cheery hello and a hot cup of tea (mostly milk and sugar) to drink in bed to get us moving. I didn’t realize just how spoiled we were until I got older. I thought everyone’s Mom did that ritual in the morning. I really don’t have a favorite tea and have a selection always on hand to take me where my mood wanders. I love my china set passed on from my (British) Great Grandmother down to me. My favorite treat to savor with tea is Tea Time Tassies made with Pecans. I love your blog, but those which include all things tea and china are my favorites.
In the summer, Lipton iced tea always, plain and simple for a Florida born gal. Come Fall? Earl Gray, a slice of pumpkin bread and a bite of Vermont cheddar is my change of season fave.
Good morning! My current favorite tea is Stash’s Breakfast in Paris; a combination of Earl Grey, lavender & bergamot. I have followed you for several years and always find inspiration in your lovely posts. I made your patchwork tea sandwiches for a bridal tea and although not nearly as pretty as yours, they were a hit. Thanks so much for your beautiful posts, what a great way to begin my day! Karalee
I miss having tea with my daughters, a favorite treat when they were little whether at home or the Fairmont.
My favorite treat? Fresh baked scones.
We love to drink tea with scones, blueberry drizzled with icing mostly, however we are always open to new recipes. Our teas vary as well. Any fruited green tea is delicious, but we are trying new teas of late. The newest is licorice spice. YUM!
What a beautiful book! I have recently become a tea lover and can not believe I’ve waited so long to do so. The benefits, the flavors, all of it…I love. Thank you for doing this, I hope to have this book soon! I have subscribed and pinned the photo of the cups…which looks like it should be framed in my kitchen.
What a gorgeous book!! I love tea and tea time. My favorite are little tea sandwiches of several varieties but my fav is egg salad.with a little radish. So yummy! Actually my Mother used to make these for a living back in the day. It was my pleasure as a little girl to watch her work her magic with them and I’ve loved it ever since.
I also pinned the pick with the fruit tarts to my party food page. They are just beautiful
Mary, I also pinned the all white garden table to my Pinterest board.
I pinned the lovely photo of tea cups on a floral cloth background! My favorite tea is Chocolate from Harney & Sons. The best on a cold morning with my favorite chocolate croissant from Trader Joe’s. You always tell a wonderful story thru pictures. Love, love this post. Thanks!
Mary this is lively! I am a new follower/subscriber and your posts are always so beautiful! You have a keen eye for beauty and living well! Thank you! I pinned the road beef roses…defin6making for my next tea party!! My favorite tea is Disney’s Mad Tea Party Blend!
I love all teas and treats. Scones have to be my favorite! Thanks you the chance to win.
My favorite tea would have to be Earl Grey, with the Country Peach or Apricot coming in close behind!!! Scones are so delicious, but a cream cheese danish is heavenly!!! Thank you for the chance to win this beautiful book, Mary!! Have a blessed day. Tina
I adore everything about Tea.I love setting a beautiful simple or elaborate table filled with all kinds of wonderful delights.My favorite tea is the house tea of the Fairmont Hotel in Victoria. My husband keeps me well stocked with their tea since we are in Georgia.I would greatly appreciate a copy of this lovely book.
My favorite tea is Earl Grey, but I like Jasmine Tea with sweets. Smoked salmon and cucumber tea sandwiches and lemon curd tarts with fruit are my favorites to serve with tea. A friend and I catered a few teas in the 80’s-90’s when they were very popular. My favorite tea experience was at The Brown Hotel in London–a wonderful memory.
I have several favorite teas, Earl Grey among them, and my favorite tea treat is a scone with lemon curd. This is a gorgeous book and I’d love to be your winner.
The pictures are gorgeous! I pinned a couple to my Pinterest board “Tea Time.” English breakfast tea is my favorite tea, (lalthough I enjoy many other flavors as well. I also love scones with lemon curd. My mom loves clotted cream. My parents lived in England for a few years before I was born and my mother came home to America with the afternoon tea habit. So I was raised with hot tea (as well as Texas iced tea.) 😉 I enjoy your blog so much and I’m already a subscriber.
My favorite tea is Paris by Harney and Sons. Beautiful photos. Thank you!
I have enjoyed your posts for quite some time–just delightful! My favorite tea-time treat is the scone with lemon curd. I love the table settings of the tea tables and have pinned several. Thank you for the give-away.
What a lovely offer/gift this is. To the winner, I wish joy♡ this has been a lovely blog post all I’m all! My fav tea: venetian vanilla 😋 but really, any tea with a friend/loved one is truly the best of times
My mouth is watering! The pictures are beautiful and I am so glad I discovered your site and subscribed. I love tea, especially Earl Grey. It is hard to pick a favorite, but the flower tarts with lemon curd and scones call to me. Thank you for a chance to win a book to treasure.
I love growing mint and making my own Mint tea!
So pretty and appropriate as it really is an art and labor of love to create beautiful treats for tea time. As a daily tea drinker, I am partial to a light bergamot blend of black tea and other ingredients that make the blend Paris, by Harney & Sons, so delicious. A pot of Paris with fresh baked scones is a little slice of Heaven!
What a gorgeous book Mary! I’ll have a Brandy Snap with Lady Grey Creme and a Pound Cake Sandwich please! Your tea treats are just as pretty as anything in the book, and you have so many beautiful teacups. Thanks for sharing this beautiful book!
Jenna
I have subscribed and pinned several photos to my Pinterest board, “A Cup of Tea and Thoughts of Thee.”. Your post came at such a sad time in my life. Last month, my basement flooded (along with 68,000 others in the Metro Detroit Area in Southeast Michigan). I had to go through all of my lovely tea things one by one. I have been collecting tea ephemera, teapots and teacups for 40 years. I was able to salvage some but so many memories (photos of my tea parties, tablescapes and charity events) were lost. Many of my tea companions also lost so much. At this age, I will be 70 in August, this has been one of the hardest challenges of my life. I was able to save all of my silver tea strainers ( a gift from my deceased aunt). Those little tea balls, strainers and spoons accompanied me to many a tea party/luncheon for centerpiece setups. I have done over 40 tablescapes for charities. I just had to pin the silver heart tea strainer photo. I thoroughly enjoy every one of your beautiful posts. But these photos brought me joy today. Thank you.
Wow, I have the teapot on the cover, it is one of my favorites. I have followed you for years and your “tea parties” is just as pretty as the ones shown in the book. Love your tea sandwiches. My go to tea is Earl Grey, my mom had some every afternoon. Would love to win the book to display by my teapot. Thanks for always sharing the best post. Pinned the book’s cover.
Mary, I love everything about tea and tea parties. Years ago I gave 2 beautiful tea parties outside under my huge old oak tree. Both were wonderful and provided memories I will always cherish. My favorite tea food is scones with lemon curd or a version of clotted cream. On another note, I have been a long time follower of your blog, but for a while now I have had trouble finding the link to leave a comment. That’s why I have to use the “reply” button. Am I missing the link? Thanks for all of your wonderful and creative blog posts!!
Sheryl R
Love all your beautiful posts but was especially happy to see this one. I recently started a Pinterest board for tea party ideas and recipes and will be pinning this for sure. I have a small group of friends who gather to socialize, usually by having lunch out. I would like us to get together more often in our homes and invited everyone to a “Galentine’s” luncheon where everyone contributed a salad. We had such a good time,I have been planning to do the same for a tea party and assign everyone a treat to bring. I would love a beautiful book like this for inspiration and for everyone to enjoy when we get together.
Ginger Peach from Republic of Tea is always on our party table. And all menus must include a cucumber sandwich and a perfect scone with cream! The book is gorgeous, I’ve always loved to gather entertaining ideas from Victoria.
My favorite tea time treat is scones with jam and whipped cream. Of course tea sandwiches and petit fours are wonderful also.
Chia tea ,and Scone 🍫
Oh my stars Mary! This was such a lovely and needed post in our world today. Those cream horns! Those roast beef roses! The joy of it all. Many, many thanks for all the smiles this brings and the delight to our hearts. Such fun!
Mary, this is a such a delightful post! The book is beautiful. Victoria Magazine does excellent publications. I love a tea party!
I am particularly fond of a chocolate mint tea my sister recently gave me. It is delicious iced and hot with a touch of milk. I’m a long time subscriber who is in awe of your keen decorating eye!
I pinned your colorful Patchwork Tea sandwich photo on my Tea Time board ~
i am a subscriber. Tea and cookies or cake and tea are my favorite combinations. I pinned the peonies with the open heart box.
Marion
I only drink tea. Tea and chocolate cake is my favorite. tea and treat.
Marilyn
Plain cookies and tea are the best.
Joan
I pinned your cream cheese lemon tarts and can’t wait to make them . I make a lemon loaf or lemon curd cake to go with most teas. I love peach tea hot or cold!
What a delightful array of TeaTime! I so enjoy visits to your place!
Let’s sit down and enjoy my favorite by Twinnings of London. Honeybush Mandarin and Orange. I enjoy a dash of cream and one sugar cube. I’ll be happy to have your pound cake tea cakes. What fun we will have!
Enjoy your weekend Mary!
I’ve been a long time subscriber and I pinned your pound cake tea sandwiches and also your patchwork tea sandwiches to my Teatime Board on Pinterest.
Thank you for the giveaway my friend.
I like all sorts of tea, but particularly Earl Grey types. My all-time favorite would have to be Saint Petersbourg tea, blended by the Kusmi Tea company in Paris. As you might expect from the name, it’s a Russian-inspired blend. It has black tea, bergamot and red fruit flavors. Kusmi has lots of other teas with Russian “roots,” which makes sense because the company was founded by a Russian immigrant to Paris called Kusmikov, who came with his family in the 1850’s.
I’m also subscribing. Thanks for hosting this giveaway!
I love cucumber sandwiches and English Breakfast tea.
~Mary ~
Harney & Sons have wonderful teas !! I love going to Tea Rooms !! When I was a little girl my Aunt Pat she was a southern lady, she would take me the L. S. Ayres Tea Room and tell me to sip it, not to slurp it ! Such wonderful memories !
Have a lovely weekend,
Paula
IN
I have a lovely memory of having tea at The Empress in BC with my godmother many years ago. It was the first time I had tried a tartlet and it was magical. Thank-you for bringing that memory back.
What a delight! Planning a tea party based on your recipes. Now I need to figure out who is guest of honor!
So excited I forgot to leave a note: tea sandwiches are my favorite. Loving your site.
I love the classic cucumber sandwiches but pretty much any tea sandwich at all! My daughters and I own our own tea business (Spot of Tea ) and this book would be such a wonderful tool and inspiration for our parties.