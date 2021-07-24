We’re All Mad Here: In the Potting Shed for a Wonderland-Inspired Tea Party

You’re cordially invited to the 10th Annual Mad Tea Party hosted by A Fanciful Twist. . .

Don’t be late for this very important date and

generous helping of tea and whimsy!

Did you get your tea party invitation by post?

You must have, you’re here!

It’s hot and humid outside so we’re partying

Wonderland-style inside the Potting Shed.

A teapot wreath hangs on the door in welcome for our party,

pouring ribbon, cards and keys in celebration. . .

We’re all aflutter in anticipation of a Mad Tea Party!

Warning: Photo heavy post ahead, take some advice from the King of Hearts on how to proceed:

“Begin at the beginning,” the King said gravely, “and go on till you come to the end: then stop.”

The Cheshire Cat: “We’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”

“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.

“You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”

I picked some blooming teacups from the dish garden for you. . .

Choose your favorite teacup from the wheelbarrow. . .

Oh look, you chose one of my favorite teacups,

you have excellent taste!

Let the soirée begin!

We’re serving frosted cupcakes with extra sprinkles in our teacups today . . .

A tea cup banner hangs over over the window for our Mad Tea Party. . .

Embellished with ribbons, heart tea infusers and keys. . .

The White Rabbit is wearing his favorite bow tie in honor of our tea party. . .

“Oh, my ears and whiskers, how late it’s getting!”

The clocks have all stopped at 6:00, forever tea-time. . .

“Yes, that’s it,” said the Hatter with a sigh: “it’s always tea-time.”

Mad Hatter: “No wonder you’re late. Why, this watch is exactly two days slow.”

Delicate and sweet macarons await. . .have three or four. . .

It’s not a party without sprinkles. . .

The more sprinkles, the “muchier”.

Help yourself to some chocolate-dipped madeleines with pearl nonpareils . . .

And some mini palmiers. .

We’re all mad for heart-shaped treats!

The Queen of Hearts:

“Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

“Off with their heads!”

How do you take your tea, with one marshmallow heart or two?

“Take some more tea,” the March Hare said to Alice, very earnestly.

“I’ve had nothing yet,” Alice replied, “so I can’t take more.”

Mad Hatter: “Have I gone mad?”

The Alice: “I’m afraid so. You’re entirely bonkers. But I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are.”

“Oh, I’ve had such a curious dream!”

If you’re looking for a no-bake teatime treat, help yourself to Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches!

Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese,

as easy to make and as they are to eat!

More of Alice’s Adventures await. . .

Follow Alice Down the Rabbit Hole and head over for more Mad Tea fun

at A Fanciful Twist!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: