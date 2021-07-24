We’re All Mad Here: In the Potting Shed for a Wonderland-Inspired Tea Party

You’re cordially invited to the 10th Annual Mad Tea Party hosted by A Fanciful Twist. . .
Don’t be late for this very important date and
generous helping of tea and whimsy!
Did you get your tea party invitation by post?
You must have, you’re here!
It’s hot and humid outside so we’re partying
Wonderland-style inside the Potting Shed.
A teapot wreath hangs on the door in welcome for our party,
pouring ribbon, cards and keys in celebration. . .
We’re all aflutter in anticipation of a Mad Tea Party!
Warning: Photo heavy post ahead, take some advice from the King of Hearts on how to proceed:
“Begin at the beginning,” the King said gravely, “and go on till you come to the end: then stop.”
The Cheshire Cat: “We’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”
“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.
“You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”
I picked some blooming teacups from the dish garden for you. . .
Choose your favorite teacup from the wheelbarrow. . .
Oh look, you chose one of my favorite teacups,
you have excellent taste!
Let the soirée begin!
We’re serving frosted cupcakes with extra sprinkles in our teacups today . . .
A tea cup banner hangs over over the window for our Mad Tea Party. . .
Embellished with ribbons, heart tea infusers and keys. . .
The White Rabbit is wearing his favorite bow tie in honor of our tea party. . .
“Oh, my ears and whiskers, how late it’s getting!”
The clocks have all stopped at 6:00, forever tea-time. . .
“Yes, that’s it,” said the Hatter with a sigh: “it’s always tea-time.”
Mad Hatter: “No wonder you’re late. Why, this watch is exactly two days slow.”
Delicate and sweet macarons await. . .have three or four. . .
It’s not a party without sprinkles. . .
The more sprinkles, the “muchier”.
Help yourself to some chocolate-dipped madeleines with pearl nonpareils . . .
And some mini palmiers. .
We’re all mad for heart-shaped treats!
The Queen of Hearts:
“Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
“Off with their heads!”
How do you take your tea, with one marshmallow heart or two?
“Take some more tea,” the March Hare said to Alice, very earnestly.
“I’ve had nothing yet,” Alice replied, “so I can’t take more.”
Mad Hatter: “Have I gone mad?”
The Alice: “I’m afraid so. You’re entirely bonkers. But I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are.”
“Oh, I’ve had such a curious dream!”
If you’re looking for a no-bake teatime treat, help yourself to Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches!
Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese,
as easy to make and as they are to eat!
More of Alice’s Adventures await. . .
Follow Alice Down the Rabbit Hole and head over for more Mad Tea fun
at A Fanciful Twist!
Mary, this is such an adorable, fun post. The teapot wreath and paper garland are especially cute. Love the pitcher of sprinkles and the beribboned bunny. As always, your post is so creative and a treat for the senses. Enjoy a mad weekend!
I’m mad about your tea party today! My most favorite post ever!!
Love this post today. I am a big tea fan anyway. The displays are beautiful, whimsical and very colorful. What a neat idea.
Mary, Your tea party is not only fun and whimsical but beautiful as well! The wreath is magnificent! I love the green tea pot and butterflies. Stepping inside the potting shed brings all things colorful and feminine. Your collection of cups and tea pots is lovely. The treats look so tasty. Your window decorations are so cute. That little wheelbarrow is adorable! Stay cool and enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️
What a delightful tea party. Thanks so much for the invite! I certainly enjoyed it.
What a lovely idea for a tea party! The banner is precious. Wish I could be there to sample the sweet treats~
Absolutely delightful, loved all of it, so colorful and full of whimsy. Thank you so much
I can’t imagine the time and creativity that went into this! Thank you for creating and sharing.
Mary, how I love this post from the wreath to every tea cup and beyond. I would love to join you in the potting shed for the delicious tea party food so beautifully presented! Happy Saturday!
I have loved each and all your details here this morning, Mary. What a glorious party to host in the potting shed! Vanessa is a wonderful host as well!
You are so wonderfully creative. I love your posts. You must have a large storage cupboard to house all your dishes and props. Thanks for making me smile this morning.
“Yes, I’ll have four macarons, please!” (of each color, silly!) franki
Mary, Thankyou so much for hosting,this delightful tea party. I had the most perfectly splendid time.
Most run I am late for a very important date! Save me some macarons for the day before tommorow.
Ta, ta. Wait up silly cat. All I can see is your tail.
What a fantastically mad tea party. Thank you for inviting me.
Tori
(I came over via A Fanciful Twist)
What a magical story brought to life! My favorite teapot is the black iron one! The strawberry/chocolate pound cake finger sandwiches are the bomb!! Easy & delicious…that’s what we like! Love the wreath too! Hopefully, my favorite tea house can open back up now! Oh, BTW…thank you for the invitation! ❤️🫖☕️🍰🧁🫖
Beautiful, Delightful, !! You made the wreath and banner? so pretty !!!
Such a fun and whimsical tea party. We are never too old to be a child at heart. Your wreath is gorgeous as is all of the pretty tea cups. The food looks fabulous. How we would all be thrilled to be at your fun tea party.
Absolutely over the top gorgeous; so much hard work to do this!! Every photo is eye candy…. and I was so inspired with your creative genius presentation! My sister and I hosted a Mad Hatter Tea Party for my birthday one year and we dressed as The Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts. My daughter (cookie shop owner and designer) made all characters in the story as one of our sweet treats. Needless to say, it was a fabulously “ Mad Day” for all who celebrated with us! You are so talented and ! I ♥️ and appreciate all your posts!! 🎂🎩☕️🕰🗝❣️
Everything is beautiful and perfect! I so enjoy your blog…with a cup of tea of course!
Oh, my! As I was scrolling through the photos, I tried to choose my favorite one. Almost impossible, but I LOVE the stacked cups, the extra, extra cool sprinkles, never ever too much and the sheer amount of talent it took to design and execute this whimsy. Thank you, so glad I started my morning here. (By the way, my brother in his 60s has always loved sprinkles. Some folks need not ever try to grow up.)
Absolutely adorable!
So very nice! Thank you so very much for sharing your lovely home and treats with us today!
What a surprising treat. Thank you for your hard work and effort. Looking at the pictures I was transported.
Those pound cake strawberry tea sandwiches look delicious and I like your cast iron tea pot with the china cups inside. This was a lot of fun and now I’m off to explore more of your beautiful blog. As I was scrolling and looking at the photos, the side panel kept catching my eye and I thought “Ooooh, that looks neat. Let’s come back to it.” Hahaha. :)
Thanks for sharing your magic with me. Please stop by my tea party to join in more festivities.
Oh Mary thank you for starting my day with a smile. I always love what you do and the pooches too. I would love to have lunch in your potting shed. Like always great job.
Thank you for the beautiful trip to Wonderland! Just delightful!
Mary, I don’t even know where to start….everything is so delightful! I absolutely love your posts featuring your potting shed, so I suppose I’ll start there. :D
The wreath is stunning. I keep scrolling back up to it to ooo and ahhhh…
Your photography is so beautiful…the wire teacup holder is so cute! As always, your posts are such an inspiration to me.
Have a lovely weekend!
Ricki Jill
Thank you so very much for the invitation to your lovely Tea Party, Mary Poured and a good time was had by all.
Oh Mary! It’s just perfect, thank you for such a beautiful post :)
Mary
Awesome Tea Party from beginning to the end! You truly outdid yourself.
Thanks so much for the invite.
Have a great weekend…..
Your decor is stunning! The metal tea pot that holds tea cups is amazing. And all of the tasty desserts! Beautiful. You’re invited to my tea party HERE! — Diana ♥