A Year of Floral Inspiration in Review and Monday Morning Blooms

Find a year of flowers and a round up of DIY floral arrangements and seasonal centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find flower longevity tips, short cuts and techniques to create affordable arrangements using grocery store and garden flowers for the months, seasons and holidays.
Happy January 1st!
I hope your holidays were merry and bright and we’re all
embarking on a happy and healthy new year!
It’s always a joy to pick some Monday Morning Blooms on the first Mondays of every month
and to share them with YOU and my flower-loving friends, Pam and Lidy.
Thank you to everyone for your visits and kind comments this past year!
I hope that my little corner of the blogosphere provides you with some flower therapy and inspiration
in the coming year, whether you’re cutting flowers from your garden or
creating an arrangement from a grocery store bouquet.
We’re taking a look back at our year of flowers, with highlights from the months and holidays.
You’ll find my flower friends’ links and their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Click on the links in highlighted in red if you’d like to see the post in full or for the tutorial and tips.
DIY Candy Box Flower Arrangement and Tablescape for Valentine’s Day
February’s theme was Valentine’s Day, the holiday known for hearts and flowers!
Save and repurpose your candy box to make a heart-shaped flower arrangement
and table centerpiece for Valentine’s Day.
Your candy box also makes for a fun way to serve Heart Cuterie!
Flower Arrangement for a St. Patrick’s Day Table
With the arrival of Spring, ‘Green’ was our common theme for the March edition of Monday Morning Blooms.
Green and white blooms of alstroemeria, mums, carnations and hydrangeas
provide a centerpiece for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed table and celebration of green and shamrocks!
You’ll also find the steps to make shamrock napkin rings, using an easy and fun method
that can be customized to match your table décor for any season or holiday.
Bunnies, Eggs and Blooms + Easter Table on the Porch
April’s theme was Easter, which calls for an eggstravaganza of egg-themed
table décor, bunnies and blooms!
Bunny cabbage vases are filled with spring blooms for Easter. . .
tulips and hyacinths, with decorative eggs tucked inside.
Tip: Crack your egg shells carefully and save the shells for mini vases and sit them in egg cups
to hold petite blooms at each placesetting.
Flower-filled Table for Mother’s Day and Strawberry Bellinis
May brings thoughts of moms with Mother’s Day.
Charmelia, hydrangeas and tulips.from the grocery store join hosta leaves from the garden
to create an arrangement and flower-filled table.
Help yourself to a celebratory cocktail for a spring brunch and to raise a glass to ‘Moms’,
a Strawberry Bellini, topped with a viola garnish.
Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans & Blooming Alfresco Table
June is the perfect month to enjoy some alfresco dining and garden blooms!
Garden flowers fill a trio of watering cans for a centerpiece and alfresco table
by the lake with peonies, hydrangeas, false indigo, verbena,
lamb’s ear and Queen Anne’s lace.
Celebrating Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Table for Independence Day
We’re waving the flag with a patriotic nod to the USA’s high-flying holiday for July’s edition.
A floral print watering can provides a centerpiece for the table to celebrate red, white and blooms!
Summer Lakeside Dining & Floral Arrangement with Sunflowers
Sunflowers are the perfect flower for sunny August days and transitioning to fall
with their yellow rays and warm brown centers.
Bonus: They’re almost always available at the grocery store.
They join garden hydrangeas in a pitcher for a casual and easy arrangement;
Limelight Hydrangeas and ‘Mathilda Gutges’ Hydrangea, faded to a late summer muted blue,
along with abelia foliage cut from the shrubs.
How to Make a Floral Lantern and Apple-themed Table for Fall
Our common theme for September was ‘apples’!
Find the steps to create a flower arrangement using a lantern,
incorporating apples for a table centerpiece for fall.
Hydrangeas join sunflowers and apples to make a natural
and organic runner down the length of the table.
How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin the Easy Way & Fall on The Potting Bench
October’s arrival means pumpkins!
I welcomed October on The Potting Bench with pumpkins, hydrangeas, Indian corn,
maple leaves and bittersweet vine.
You’ll find the steps and tips to create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece
for your fall or Thanksgiving table the easy way. . .no cutting required!
Vibrant Thanksgiving Table with Colorful Turkeys & DIY Mini Blooming Pumpkins
November’s theme was ‘Giving Thanks’.
Flowers and pumpkins are two things I give thanks for ;) and I
love to combine the two for a seasonal centerpiece for a fall or Thanksgiving table.
Colorful turkeys, a vibrant plaid tablecloth and Mini DIY Blooming Pumpkins gather together
to brighten a Thanksgiving table!
How to Make Merry & Bright Floral Centerpiece + Plaid Tidings Christmas Table
To welcome December, we shared a flower arrangement for a holiday table.
I’m mad for plaid anytime of year, but especially at Christmas.
I repurposed a tartan plaid container to create a merry and bright floral centerpiece,
incorporating Christmas ornaments.
“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful;
they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
– Luther Burbank
Visit my flower friends to see their year in review and floral inspiration:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
