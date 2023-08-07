Summer Lakeside Dining: Floral Arrangement and Tablescape with Sunflowers

Happy Monday!
It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!
Pam, Lidy and I are excited to welcome
Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul,
as our special guest ‘bloomer’ today.
You can find the links to my blogging friends’ floral
inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Sunflowers were our common theme for August’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.
Sunflowers are the perfect flower for sunny, summer days as well transitioning to fall
with their yellow rays and warm brown centers!
I picked some sunflowers from the grocery store for an arrangement and centerpiece.
I added them to an ironstone pitcher,
with Limelight Hydrangeas that are blooming now. . .
Along with ‘Mathilda Gutges’ Hydrangea. . .
‘Mathilda’ has faded to a soft, muted blue shade from her
former vibrant blue/purple spring color . . .
And joining the sunflowers and Limelight Hydrangeas,
as well as some Abelia foliage cut from the shrubs.
A tablecloth with sunflowers was picked from HomeGoods a couple of weeks ago.
The soft blue background, reminiscent of faded blue hydrangeas
in the garden in August.
Have a seat and join me at a table for some dockside dining. . .
Word of warning: the humidity is on the rise and
the heat index is in the triple digits!
Cheery yellow sunflower bowls are layered on white sunflower plates . . .
Napkins are buzzing with bees on Easy DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings . . .
As well as on my favorite flatware for summer,
We’re dripping wet from the humidity, so we should jump in the lake to cool off!
The lake water temperature was 85.8 °F when I last checked on Sunday,
but it feels better than 102 °F. 🥵
Details:
Sunflower table runner, tablecloth & napkins / HomeGoods, several weeks ago
Sunflower bowls / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Sunflower plates / Hobby Lobby, several weeks ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Sunflower pillow / HomeGoods, several years ago
Ironstone pitcher / vintage
Good morning, Mary. What a gorgeous view at your dockside dining and how I would love to join you! The arrangement of sunflowers, Limelights, muted hydrangeas, and abelia placed within the ironstone pitcher is summer at its best! Yellow sunflower bowls, white sunflower plates, and the golden runner make a lovely statement against the backdrop of the blue water. Your DIY sunflower napkin rings are the perfect jewels for the table. I must try my hand at making these. You were able to find fabulous sunflower items recently at HomeGoods…tablecloth and napkins are ideal for the sunflower theme. I wish we had a HomeGoods locally. I would never guess it was steaming hot with high humidity at your stunning setting We have had the same kind of weather and today promises the same. I always look forward to pulling up a chair at one of your tables and enjoying flower therapy. Wishing you a Happy Monday and hopefully no bad storms 🌻💛🌻
What a beautiful post to greet my Monday morning, Mary! Your serene lakeside table has me in a tranquil state of mind and feeling giddy with delight at the sight of those sunnies mixed with the limelights and soft hydrangeas. What a perfect combination! Talk about flower therapy!!!
Honestly, I think your creative mind must go nonstop. I love your clever napkin ring idea. Makes me want to get crafty, and I’m not much of a crafty person. Love all your sunny linens on the table! Honestly, I might just linger dockside all day and into the evening. It’s still blazing hot here in Austin, already too warm to be comfortable outside. Sadie and I get up early, walk, water the containers, and then hibernate inside. Grateful for AC!
Thank you for including me the August Monday Morning Blooms. I’m honored and thrilled to share my simple arrangements of sunflowers. Does quantity count? Happy Monday Morning Blooms!!!
Beautiful Mary! You are brave to set that pretty dockside table in this heat, but it certainly looks fabulous in your lakeside setting. I love the combination of flowers you used and they look wonderful in the ironstone pitcher. Sunflower plates bowls, tablecloth, pillows, napkins and napkin rings…Sunflower Everything! I have been playing with sunflowers too, my favorite flower for August! We are experiencing the same weather, and also severe thunderstorms…try to stay cool this week 😅
All the supplies have arrived to make those Sunflower Napkin Holders…really pleased how cute those “brooches” are!! Pass the glue, plez…franki
Take me away! I feel like I’m sitting on the Lake with you! I will pack my bathing suit so I can jump in when it gets too hot! Love your flower arrangements! Stay cool!🥵
Mary your dockside table is fabulous. Sunflowers make us smile and are such a happy flower. Your ironstone pitcher is a lovely vessel to show off the sunflowers, limelight hydrangeas, muted hydrangeas, and abelia. Your diy sunflower napkin rings are so pretty. Love the one with the bed. Stay cool.