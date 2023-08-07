Summer Lakeside Dining: Floral Arrangement and Tablescape with Sunflowers

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

Pam, Lidy and I are excited to welcome

Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul,

as our special guest ‘bloomer’ today.

You can find the links to my blogging friends’ floral

inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Sunflowers were our common theme for August’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

Sunflowers are the perfect flower for sunny, summer days as well transitioning to fall

with their yellow rays and warm brown centers!

I picked some sunflowers from the grocery store for an arrangement and centerpiece.

I added them to an ironstone pitcher,

with Limelight Hydrangeas that are blooming now. . .

Along with ‘Mathilda Gutges’ Hydrangea. . .

‘Mathilda’ has faded to a soft, muted blue shade from her

former vibrant blue/purple spring color . . .

And joining the sunflowers and Limelight Hydrangeas,

as well as some Abelia foliage cut from the shrubs.

A tablecloth with sunflowers was picked from HomeGoods a couple of weeks ago.

The soft blue background, reminiscent of faded blue hydrangeas

in the garden in August.

Have a seat and join me at a table for some dockside dining. . .

Word of warning: the humidity is on the rise and

the heat index is in the triple digits!

Cheery yellow sunflower bowls are layered on white sunflower plates . . .

Napkins are buzzing with bees on Easy DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings . . .

As well as on my favorite flatware for summer,

Wallace Napoleon Bee.🐝

We’re dripping wet from the humidity, so we should jump in the lake to cool off!

The lake water temperature was 85.8 °F when I last checked on Sunday,

but it feels better than 102 °F. 🥵

Details:

Sunflower table runner, tablecloth & napkins / HomeGoods, several weeks ago

DIY Bee Napkin Rings

Sunflower bowls / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Sunflower plates / Hobby Lobby, several weeks ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Sunflower pillow / HomeGoods, several years ago

Ironstone pitcher / vintage

Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware

