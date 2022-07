Enjoy the flavors of Key Lime Pie in a creamy, citrusy no-churn ice cream. Graham crackers add pie crust texture in this easy-to-make summer dessert, no ice cream maker required!

Happy Monday! How about an easy sweet treat to beat the heat?

Fans of Key Lime Pie will enjoy this ice cream version that’s equals parts

sweet, tart and creamy!

I’m a fan of no-churn ice cream as you don’t need an appliance

dedicated for a summer dessert and it couldn’t be simpler!

You have two main ingredients in no-churn ice cream:

heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk.

Whipping the cream incorporates air, mimicking what the ice cream maker does while churning.

Sweetened condensed milk is sweet and condensed (hence the name ;) as a result

of the water in the milk having evaporated, resulting in a creamy and non-icy, ice cream.

In addition to the sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream (or whipping cream)

you’ll also need:

Key Limes; juice and zest

Graham crackers, coarsely crumbled

Brown sugar

Unsalted butter, melted

Vanilla

Pinch of kosher salt

9 x 5 inch loaf pan or freezer safe container

When I opened up my bag of Key limes, I was surprised to discover that most

of them were yellow and I wondered if they were still good.

A little online searching later, I learned something new!

According to Epicurious, the green limes we’re used to seeing in the supermarket

are actually under ripe as commercial citrus farmers strip the fruit of the trees

when the majority of the limes are still green, for best shipping.

As they ripen, limes turn yellow, losing some of their acidity and get juicier and sweeter,

so don’t be afraid of yellow limes if you find them.

Note: Unlike some other varieties of fruit, limes won’t continue to ripen once picked.

Keep them refrigerated as limes left at room temperature will begin to toughen and dry out.

You’ll need 1 tablespoon of lime zest (about 6 Key limes) and 1/3 cup of lime juice

(about 12 Key limes) for this recipe, so be sure to zest your limes before juicing.

Key limes are hard to find, not to mention a challenge to zest and juice!

This recipe is adapted from Southern Living and they suggest using

Nellie & Joes Key West Lime Juice if you can’t find Key limes.

At the risk of the Key lime-police coming after me ;) I think

it’s perfectly fine to use regular limes in this recipe.

Keeping the graham cracker crumbs coarse with larger pieces adds some welcome texture

and crunch for a nod to the graham cracker crust in traditional Key lime pie.

Place your mixture in the freezer, covered, until solid and scoopable,

about 8 hours or overnight if you prefer.

mixer Ingredients 6 graham cracker sheets coarsely crumbled

2 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon grated Key lime zest about 6 Key limes

⅓ cup fresh Key lime juice about 12 Key limes

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream either heavy cream or whipping cream Instructions Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in a medium bowl; set 2 tablespoons graham cracker mixture aside.

In a large bowl, mix condensed milk, lime zest and juice, vanilla, and salt; set aside.

Beat cream in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, 2 minutes.

Carefully fold whipped cream and remaining graham cracker mixture into condensed milk mixture, so as not to deflate whipped cream.

Spoon into a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan. Sprinkle top with reserved graham cracker mixture. Cover; freeze until firm and scoopable, about 8 hours or overnight.

Serve with additional graham crackers and lime zest if desired. Notes For faster whipping of cream: Place mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer for about 20 minutes to get as cold as possible. You can use heavy cream or whipping cream for this recipe. Do not overbeat or you’ll make butter.

If you can't find Key Limes, use regular limes, zest and juice or Nellie & Joe's Key West Lime Juice.

Heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are the exact same thing. Some brands label the product as heavy cream; others label it as heavy whipping cream.

All you need is love and ice cream

Keep Calm and No-Churn On!

🍦🍦🍦

