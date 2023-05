The flavor of margarita in an easy-to-make summer dessert. Equal parts tart, sweet, salty, creamy, but most of all, irresistible.

Calling all lime and citrus lovers,

Margarita Pretzel Bars may become you’re new ‘go to’ summer dessert!

These bars come together quickly, with the hardest part about this recipe

having to wait for them to firm up in the freezer!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

The heat and humidity are on the rise here in North Carolina.

After a nice cool spring, it’s going to feel more like summer with temperature

climbing to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

These bars are the perfect summer dessert… citrusy, light and refreshing,

make-ahead and almost ‘no bake’!

My hubby declared these his new favorite dessert and better than Key lime pie!

The texture is somewhere between an icebox pie and ice cream . . .

cold, creamy and ideal for summer!

I’ve made these bars twice in two weeks, the bars are that good.

They have a satisfying crust-to-filling ratio crust, made with a

sweet and salty combination of graham crackers and pretzels.

While these bars mimic the flavor of a margarita,

they don’t come across as boozy, with just 2 tablespoons of tequila

and 1 tablespoon of Grand Marnier (or Cointreau) to add the orange note in a margarita.

For more margarita flavor, feel free to bump up the tequila to 4 tablespoons

or omit the alcohol all together if you prefer.

Limes were on sale last week so I picked up an extra bag,

when I bought one for my Cinco de Mayo centerpiece.

You’ll need about 4 juicy limes for 1/3 cup of lime juice in the recipe.

Note: Make sure you zest your limes before juicing.

You’ll need the zest of one lime for the filling and more zest for the top of the bars, if desired.

In addition of the lime zest, I added some flaky sea salt to the top of the bars,

which help balance the sweet flavor.

I highly recommend the sea salt, but it’s optional, just like rimming your margarita glass. :)

To make these bars, here’s what you’ll need:

For the crust:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 cups pretzels (twists, snaps or sticks)

3 sheets of graham crackers

For the filling:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup fresh lime juice (about 4 limes, or good quality lime juice such as Nelli & Joe’s Famous Key West Lime Juice)

2 tablespoons tequila

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier or Cointreau

Zest of 1 lime

8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened (use full fat for best texture)

The crust comes together quickly with a food processor.

Pulse your pretzels and graham crackers until you have crumbs; add sugar and pulse to combine.

Pour in melted butter and pulse until butter is incorporated.

Alternatively, crush pretzels and graham crackers in a ziptop bag with a rolling pin; mix crumbs with sugar and melted butter.

For easy removal of bars, line an 8 inch square pan.

with parchment paper, with the edges hanging over the pan.

Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan,

using bottom of measuring cup to make an even layer.

Bake at 350°F for about 12 minutes or until lightly browned.

Transfer to wire rack to cool completely (about 30 minutes) before adding filling.

To make filling, add softened cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk to a bowl,

and using a mixer, beat until combined.

Add lime juice, zest, tequila and Grand Marnier; mix until thoroughly incorporated.

Pour the filling into the prepared crust and freeze for 4 hours or overnight.

Note: If you’ve ever made no-churn ice cream, you know that sweetened condensed

milk doesn’t freeze solid due to its sugar content.

The bars will be firm enough to cut after 4 hours in the freezer, but a ‘soft-firm’ texture.

Remove from freezer, allow to warm up for 5 minutes and lift edges of paper to remove bars from pan.

Cut into 16 bars. Garnish with additional lime zest and flaky sea salt if desired.

These bars soften quickly at room temperature, so you want to serve and enjoy soon after cutting.

To prepare ahead, cut bars and garnish, return tray to freezer until ready to serve.

Store leftovers (ha!) in a sealed container in the freezer up to 3 months.

My photos don’t do these bars justice. If you’re a fan of citrus and Key lime flavor,

I hope you’ll try these bars if you’re looking for an easy, make-ahead dessert!

Print Recipe Margarita Bars The flavor of margarita in an easy-to-make summer dessert that’s equal parts tart, sweet, salty, creamy, but most of all, irresistible. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 12 mins freezer time 4 hours or more 4 hrs Total Time 4 hrs 32 mins Servings: 16 bars Equipment food processor

mixer Ingredients For the crust: 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 cups pretzels twists, snaps or sticks

3 sheets of graham crackers For the filling: 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

⅓ cup fresh lime juice about 4 limes, or good quality lime juice such as Nelli & Joe's Famous Key West Lime Juice

2 tablespoons tequila omit for alcohol-free dessert

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier or Cointreau omit for alcohol-free dessert

Zest of 1 lime

8 oz. package of cream cheese softened (full fat, not reduced fat or fat free) For garnish: Zest of 1 lime

Flaky sea salt Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper that overhangs the edges; set aside.

In a food processor combine the pretzels and graham crackers. Pulse until crushed. Add sugar; pulse to combine. Pour in melted butter and pulse until butter is incorporated. Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan, using bottom of measuring cup to make an even layer. Bake at 350°F for about 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to wire rack to cool completely (about 30 minutes) before adding filling.

For the filling, add softened cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk to a bowl, beat until combined with mixer. Add lime juice, zest, tequila and Grand Marnier; mix until thoroughly incorporated.

Pour the filling into the prepared crust and freeze for about 4 hours or overnight.

For easiest cutting, cut while frozen. Remove from freezer, allow to warm up for 5 minutes and lift edges of paper to remove bars from pan. Cut into 16 bars. Garnish with additional lime zest and flaky sea salt if desired. Store leftovers (ha!) in a sealed container in the freezer up to 3 months. Notes For more margarita flavor, feel free to bump up the tequila to 4 tablespoon or omit the alcohol all together if you prefer.

If you don't have a food processor, crush pretzels and graham crackers in a bag with a rolling pin; mix crumbs with sugar and melted butter by hand and press into pan.

For best texture, use full fat cream cheese.

Sweetened condensed milk doesn’t freeze solid due to its sugar content. The bars will be firm after 4 hours in the freezer, but a 'soft-firm' texture. They'll soften quickly at room temperature, so serve and enjoy soon after cutting. To prepare ahead, cut bars and garnish, return tray to freezer until ready to serve.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch