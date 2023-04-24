A Luxe Look for Less Cost: Easy DIY Bee-Jeweled Napkin Rings

Elevate your napkins with DIY Bee-Jeweled Napkin Rings and create napkin rings for less than the luxe designer ones they’re inspired by. They make an easy and sparkling addition to your table that everyone will be buzzing about!

Regular readers know I love all things *bee*! 🐝

I’ve been admiring (ok, coveting ;) these jeweled bee napkin rings

from Joanna Buchanan for a while now. . .

They range from 2 for $68 to 4 for $88 or $98 depending on the style.

I love the luxe designer look, but the price tag not so much.

I thought it would *bee* fun to make some bejeweled

or bee-jeweled 🐝 napkin rings for less!

This is more an assembly project than craft project.

You can complete 6 napkin rings in about 20 minutes, plus drying time for your adhesive,

which takes 24 hours to cure.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I found a set of 6 jeweled bee brooches on Amazon.

For the napkin rings themselves, I used black beaded napkin rings to contrast

with the gold sparkling wings and jet and rhinestone jeweled bodies.

In addition to your bee brooches and napkin rings,

you’ll need a pair of side cutting pliers and some adhesive;

I used E6000.

Start by snipping off the “stinger” of your bee with side cutting pliers

so you don’t get stung in the process.🐝 ;)

After cutting off the ‘stinger’, snip the pin clasp and other pieces on the back of the bee brooch,

that prevent it from sitting flat.

You want the back to have as flat a surface as possible for good contact and best adhesion

to your napkin ring.

The metal on the back of these particular brooches was pretty strong,

so I wiggled the pliers back and forth a bit

to help bend the metal to break and snipped it.

Depending on the design of your brooch, you want to ‘wiggle’ cautiously

so you don’t loosen some of the stones on the wings or body your bee.

When all the pieces were snipped off,

I placed the napkin rings on a dish towel

to keep them stable, while gluing the bees in place.

I placed a little glue in the middle and on the bottom end of the pin.

E6000 starts getting tacky in approximately 2 minutes and begins setting in about 10 minutes.

Let your napkin rings sit undisturbed for 24 hours for the adhesive to cure. . .

. . . *bee* patient! 🐝

Mine were secure after 24 hours but E6000 packaging reads: “Maximum bond strength may not be reached for up to 72 hours with temperature and humidity affecting dry time.”

I only showed four here as I kept two of the napkin rings

to play with different bee pin designs. . .

The total for the cost of 6 black beaded napkin rings and 6 bee pins was $29,

so about $5 each; no crafting skills required and luxe look for less!

You can vary and customize these napkin rings using metal, resin or beaded rings

as your base and the jewelry of your choice.

Shop discount stores and thrift shops for costume jewelry or

raid your mother’s or grandmother’s jewelry box. . .

. . .with their permission of course. *Bee* creative!

Black and White Check Round Placemats & Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Honeycomb Bee Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma, used HERE

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: