How to Dress Up Your Napkins with an Easy DIY: Sunflower Napkin Rings

Dress up your napkins with DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings, a blooming addition to your table and easy craft project!

How about a fun and easy craft project to dress up your napkins?

My favorite source for napkin rings, Pier 1, is long gone…*sniff*.

With an upcoming Monday Morning Blooms post

featuring sunflowers, I was in need of sunflower napkin rings for my table.

Sometimes necessity is the mother of invention,

I assembled 6 napkin rings with a hands-on time of less than 20 minutes!

In addition to the hands-on time, you’ll need to allow for drying time for the adhesive,

which takes 24 hours to cure.

I found this set of brooches on Amazon and thought it would be fun to have an assortment

of sunflowers blooming to mix and match at my table!

For the napkin rings themselves,

I used this this set of brown napkin rings

to represent the brown disk of the sunflower.

The napkin rings are made of an inexpensive plastic material (-> cheap ;)

but I thought they resembled tortoiseshell

and they have a nice flat surface for the glue to adhere to.

In addition to sunflower brooches and napkin rings,

you’ll need a pair of side cutting pliers and some adhesive;

I used E6000.

E6000 adheres to glass, plastic, metal, vinyl, rubber, brick and wood.

I used the same method as with my Bee-Jeweled Napkin Rings,

snipping off the pin clasp on the back of the brooches,

that would prevent the sunflowers from sitting flat

and prevent good contact with the glue.

One of the pins had a loop to function as a pendant so I snipped that off too.

When all the pieces were snipped off,

I placed the napkin rings on a dish towel, to keep them stationary for the glue to cure

and applied the glue the center of the pins.

Make sure you use enough adhesive for good contact but not so much that it might seep out

and be visible from underneath the pin.

Follow the directions / precautions on the back of the E6000 and apply in a well-ventilated area.

Tip: For future use and easy cap removal of E6000, apply a little petroleum jelly to the threads of the tube

before replacing the cap.

Just like in nature, I liked that some of the pins

in the assortment were buzzing with bees!

These napkin rings are easy to assemble and affordable too,

with the six napkin rings costing around $25 in total.

Use the pins and napkin rings of your choice and make them all match if you prefer.

Details:

Sunflower Runner and Napkins / HomeGoods

White Sunflower Plate / Hobby Lobby

Yellow Sunflower Bowl / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used HERE

