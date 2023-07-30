Bird, Dogs, Lake Life, Summer, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Boating, Osprey Nests and Dog Days of Summer

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon and Dog Days of Summer #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It’s the Dog Days of Summer!

Weather July Lake Norman NC

We refer to the uncomfortably hot, sultry days of summer as the ‘Dog Days’ of Summer.

The origin of that phrase has its roots in astronomy.

Lola on pontoon looking for shade #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The ‘Dog Days’ are the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius,

the Dog Star, typically between July 3rd and August 11th.

Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius

gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon and Dog Days of Summer #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The name “Sirius” stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

Greek and Roman astrology associated the Dog Days with heat, drought,

sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon and Dog Days of Summer #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

No bad luck ( knock wood ;) or mad dogs, just uncomfortable ones,

as Lola and Sophie say it’s hot in their fur coats, even with the breeze

generated by a little speed on the pontoon!

🐾 🐾

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We enjoyed an early morning boat ride this week,

admiring the homes from the water. . .

Homes on Governors Island Lake Norman NC #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Home on Governors Island Lake Norman NC #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Beautiful home Lake Norman NC #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This blue water view offers an illusion of ‘cool’,

as the water temperature of the lake registers

a warm 88 degrees F.

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags and 'Roll Tide' pontoon Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

‘Roll Tide’ for all you Alabama fans . . .

Kick off to football season is in 34 days! 🏈

Sophie on pontoon and Dog Days of Summer #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We always enjoy checking out the Osprey nests by boat.

Osprey return to the same nest each year around the beginning of March,

after wintering in Central and South America.

The female lays 2 to 4 eggs with incubation lasting for 4 to 5 weeks.

The female does most of the incubation but

is relieved by the male when she leaves the nest to feed.

The young remain in the nest for about 8 weeks after hatching.

Osprey nesting on channel marker Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Osprey build their nests on man made structures . . .channel markers, power poles, nest platforms

designed especially for nesting, dock roofs and occasionally a boat.

Osprey Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Fun fact: In flight, Ospreys’ wings form a distinct ‘M’ shape.

Ospreys were pushed to edge of extinction in the 1960s due to exposure to DDT and PCBs,

as the chemicals built up in fish they fed on and made their egg shells

so thin, they would be crushed by nesting Osprey.

Ban on chemicals in the 70s, along with Osprey conservation efforts,

have helped them to make a comeback.

Osprey nesting on channel marker Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Almost 100 Osprey nesting platforms have been installed on Lake Norman

over the past 10 years with grant funding

from Duke Energy and the Catawba Wateree Habitat Nest Program,

by volunteers from North Carolina Wildlife Federation

and Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists.

Osprey nesting on 30 foot platform Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The 30-foot poles with platforms are adjacent to shorelines,

free of people and safe for navigation by boaters.

The high poles are attractive to the birds and offer eggs and chicks

protection from black snakes and raccoons.

Osprey nesting on gazebo roof Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We spied this nest on a gazebo roof on the lake . . .

Osprey nest on gazebo roof Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Kudos to the Ospreys for collecting trash on the lake and lining their nest with a plastic bag . :)

Osprey nest on gazebo roof Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Osprey nest on gazebo roof Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It would appear that Lake Norman with its 50-square miles

and 520 miles of shoreline could use more nesting platforms . . .

Ospreys nesting on chimney of home on Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We boated around the corner and spied this Osprey nest on a chimney. . .

Ospreys nesting on chimney of home on Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Ospreys have great taste. . .

they chose a beautiful home with lots of curb appeal. :)

Ospreys nesting on chimney of home on Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I can’t help but feel a pang of sympathy for the home owners and their roof. . .

Ospreys nesting on chimney of home on Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ Insert *wince* here }

Osprey nests can weigh up to 200 lbs. . .it’s gonna take some heft, fearlessness,

and scrubbing to clean that roof in September

when the Osprey migrate south.

Ospreys nesting on chimney of home on Lake Norman #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Osprey are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act,

which includes nests containing either eggs or flightless chicks.

They’ll have to put some type of deterrent on the chimney

to prevent the Osprey from building another nest next March.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon and Dog Days of Summer #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola and Sophie hope you’re surviving the ‘Dog Days’ of summer. . .

Lola on pontoon looking for shade #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Stay cool!

🐾 🐾

American flag on pontoon #lake #pontoon #LKN #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Weekend. ♥

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman and Dog Days of Summer #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #LKN #osprey #nests #summer #usaflag #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for your visit!

