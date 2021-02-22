For The Love of The Irish + Giveaway

It’s said that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!
St. Patrick’s Day is less than a month away (how did that happen?) In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing a round-up of inspiration from the kitchen to the table to help you Eat Drink and Be Irish, along with a giveaway!
Click on the link below the photos for the complete recipe, sources and a taste of green!
You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of the post.☘
A sweet and salty treat for St. Patrick’s Day! Quick and easy to make to snack on and share, adjusting to your taste using with the mix-ins of your choice. Add some gold to the mix, known to attract leprechauns.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a kiss and an easy treat!
Create a flower arrangement and vase using a cabbage for spring or your St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Tutorial includes flower arrangement longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Whiskey Ganache and Irish Cream Frosting
A sweet ending to your St. Patricks’ Day Celebration to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish!
‘Hats Off to Leprechauns’ St. Patrick’s Day Table with Belleek Teapot Flower Arrangement
Create a table with mini leprechaun hats, edible pots of gold, a Belleck Irish Cottage Teapot flower arrangement and cabbage leaf bowls.
Leprechaun Hat Centerpiece DIY and tablescape for St. Patrick’s Day
Mini desserts with Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheese Frosting
Irish Beef Stew with Irish Whiskey Soda Bread
A delicious stick-to-your-ribs Irish Stew and soda bread recipe with currants and caraway seed soaked in Irish Whiskey
Pulling Out the Green St. Patrick’s Day Table
Enjoy a slice with your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa
The Wearing of the Green on Potatoes
With Spinach Pesto and Baby Spinach 4-Leaf Clovers
Yukon Gold potatoes, Kerrygold Irish Butter and Kerrygold Cheddar Cheese
Fairy Lore Centerpiece and St. Patrick’s Day Table
A celebration in a bowl for St. Patrick’s Day with puff pastry shamrocks!
Cheesy and malty comfort food for St. Patrick’s Day
An easy blender recipe that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!
St. Patrick’s Day Table with Inspiration from an Irish Blessing
Beef Hand Pies with Cheddar-Stout Crust
Savory hand pies made with a flaky crust of Irish cheddar cheese and Guinness Stout and a make-ahead recipe for St. Patrick’s Day!
Avocado-Hummus Dip with Shamrock Chips and Irish Flag Veggies
A healthy appetizer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish flag formation of veggies and Spinach Tortilla Shamrock Chips
Irish Bread & Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel-Whiskey Sauce
Bread pudding made Irish with the addition of whiskey soaked raisins, served with a delectable salted caramel-Irish whiskey sauce!
A three-ingredient appetizer for St. Patrick’s Day
Dog gone good treats made with healthy ingredients . . .applesauce, peanut butter, oats, whole wheat flour and spinach
Mini Guinness Chocolate Pudding Shooters
A dessert shooter for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration that mimics a frothy pint, made extra chocolaty with the addition of Guinness Stout!
