Everything Mary Craft Bag Organizer Tote + Giveaway

Calling all makers and crafters,
I’m sharing a tote to help keep you organized that I love and use:
Everything Mary Deluxe Store and Tote!
This ‘Everything Mary’ tote has 17 storage spaces and roomy pockets
for different supplies to help to keep this Mary :) organized.
I use my Everything Mary Deluxe Store and Tote for my flower arranging supplies
and just recently ordered another tote for crafting supplies.
I love the compartments and pockets on this tote, as well as the handles
that make it easy for me to grab and go, including outdoors.
I assembled a flower arranging kit which I use every two weeks for Monday Morning Blooms.
My flower arranging kit has the usual flower arranging supplies like floral shears and snips,
waterproof floral tape, wet floral foam, wired floral picks,
thorn strippers, wire, pins and water tubes.
Along with a few supplies that you can find at the grocery store like,
Alum, to keep cut hydrangeas from wilting.
Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas
And a vegetable peeler for woody stems . . .
Garden Roses Flower Arrangement
Bamboo skewers fit in the long zippered pocket in the back of the tote. . .
DIY Floral Arrangement with Tulips, Roses and Citrus
Bamboo skewers are one of my favorite to tools to add a little whimsy to an arrangement
with pumpkins, seashells, candy straws, or lemons and bees.
DIY Summer Flower Arrangement with Seashells
I included a bottle of lemon-lime soda in my flower arranging kit and tote.
If you don’t have any floral preservation, you can easily make your own
to prolong the life of your flowers with this easy formula.
Garden Bouquet DIY and Flower Arranging Hack
And I like to repurpose the
produce netting from a bag of avocados or citrus
for an easy DIY flower frog.
Next time you’re at the garden center, don’t overlook
a plant tray that can be repurposed as a flower frog
for easy flower arranging with the right diameter vessel.
And one of my favorite tools to include in my flower arranging kit, chicken wire,
which is an eco-friendly tool for easy flower arranging as it is reusable.
{ Create a Fresh Floral Table Runner for Spring or Easter }
I’m giving away one Everything Mary Craft Bag Organizer Tote
in the pattern of your choice:
Everything Mary Craft Bag Organizer Tote, Tan Dot
Or
Everything Mary Craft Bag Organizer Tote, Pill Print
All Abuzz: Lemons and Bees Flower Arrangement and Tablescape
I would use this tote to get my garden implements and accessories organized.
These bags look incredible, I’m in much need of this for my floral design business. I’d be so organized , I wouldn’t know what to do with myself lol
I would use the tote for my sewing and embroidery supplies, or gardening tools. . .or mosaicing stuff!
I would use this for my seashell crafting projects.
I'm one of your email subscribers.
Thank you for the opportunity.
My pinterest share – https://www.pinterest.com/pin/225461525083607582/
I also pinned a picture of the upcycled floer frog on my board
I would love to win the tote for my stamping supplies. I would use it when I travel to classes with all my supplies. Very convenient for traveling! Love the black one! Thank you for this opportunity.
Great tips and such lovely flower arrangements!
I could see me using this tote for crafting and gardening.
Happy Day to you Mary.
I would love the tote to keep my crocheting and sewing supplies organized. Thanks
Such beautiful photography!! I absolutely enjoy your blog and I get great inspiration from you and your efforts. Organization would help my attempts!!
I can see myself using this for my scrapbooking but I can also see a use for it in my garden carrying supplies.
Im a newsletter subscriber.
I absolutely love your tote organizer. Now, I’m suppose to say how I would use it but there are so many things that I would love to have this to “tote” around in. Like you, I need at least two and maybe more. I thnk that I would use this one to carry the things I use the most. Scissors, pencils, colored markers, my use for everything paint brushes and tape… different kinds of tape. All the things that are needed to have in one place at any time. Great organizer with lots of pockets. Love it. <3
I am a subscriber to your blog.
Hi Mary ~ what a versatile tote ! I would use it for all my counted cross stitch supplies. I bring them on car trips, to the beach, outside at our house etc. It would be a well-used tote ! Thanks for the opportunity to win it ~ Virtual Hugs, Dorinda
This wonderful tote would be great to use to organize my garden supplies!
Longtime email follower 😉
I'm an email subscriber to your blog.
I would use the tote to organize my journaling supplies – scissors, washi tapes, ephemera, pens, pencils and so on. This would be ideal to take on short getaways or vacations. Thank you, as always, for sharing so many great ideas!
Pinned many of these and this is one of my favorite posts. I remember the first time I saw you tell us about alliium for the hydrangea. Thank you for the opportunity. I am a subscriber too and am just amazed at what you do with the flowers. I also arrange flowers for our church so really love to see what magnificance you create. I love the polka dotty and would put scissors, tape, wire, clippers, etc. I just showed my granddaughters the mod lodge watering cans and I am going to order some today for us to make. I already have the exact same napkins.
I will use the tote for my basket weaving tools and supplies.
I saved the photo of the hydrangea arrangement with seashells – timely and lovely~. Best of all, I have everything on hand that I need to make the arrangement without leaving home in these times of isolation!
I shared on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/726205508655789766/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/505951339392368681
Every time that I receive an email ‘Home is Where the Boat Is’, I get happy flutters because I know that there’s something beautiful and uplifting in that link. I have always wanted to be good with flowers so I would use the tote for the tools to begin the flower arranging learning process. I love the tan tote and would put it to good use. Thank you for doing things like this and putting positive thoughts and feelings ‘out there’. And the links to the tools are very helpful, too!
I want to take on a new hobby of preserving flowers in resin. What a great way to kick off that project.
I pinned a picture
https://pin.it/32c6LDm
I think this is a great giveaway and would love to win it. I also love to do flower arrangements and what a great way to keep things organized. I have Subscribed and followed your blog for several years and love it. Susan at Leesueseven@hotmail.com
I would joyfully use the bag just as you have! How efficient!
This would be great for my gardening supplies and flower arranging supplies!!! I like both of them so it doesn’t matter which one!!!
What a lovely tote ! I would use it for craft supplies . Love your blog !!
Although I would love to keep it for myself, I would like to gift it to my daughter Mary. I mean, it even has her name on it! LOL
I would love love to have a tote like this for my crafting supplies! What a perfect way to keep everything neat and tidy!
Hi there! I subscribe to your blog and thoroughly enjoy it. I am currently working on a cookbook called Sit, Stay, Eat which includes recipes for humans and their furry friends. I’m hoping to have it published in the fall of this year to be sold on Amazon and my online store. I am including pet related topics, tablescapes and floral arrangements and would use this tote to help keep me organized and help me to create beautiful florals for the book. I have a blog called Two Adorable Labs and am partnering with Joey’s PAW, a non profit that raises money for pets in need of wheelchairs and prosthetics and a portion of the profits from this cookbook will go to this charity.
I love the tote and would use it for flower arranging and gardening. I appreciate your posts and look forward to them. Keep up the good work!
I have subscribed to your blog for a couple of years. I always look forward to your posts. I would use the tote for my rug hooking and punchneedle to carry all my supplies and have them organized in one place. Thank you for all your lovely posts and love all the recipes.
Mary, this is a beautiful tote bag! I would use it to keep all my painting supplies, watercolors, trays, brushes, water color paper, etc. With extra time on my hands, thanks to the pandemic, I have returned to my true love, fine art, I work part time as a Graphic designer. To keep in touch with my grand children I have started “painting with Gaga” via FaceTime every Tuesday. Anna and Eli love it! This tote would indeed help to keep everything together! I love the tan polka dot tote. I must tell you that your blog always puts a smile on my face, and inspires me to try something new, be it flower arranging, flower tips, place setting ideas, recipes and many more. It’s great to start my day with good news, the New York Times can wait!
I am an email subscriber to your blog. I love the arrangement with the flowers and the seashells.
Sarahfreed3@gmail.com
What a wonderful bag for organization!! I would use mine for organizing all of the supplies I take to the Bible Study I facilitate each week (when we are not quarantined!). There are about 60 women, and I take pens, pencils, highlighters, paper, Bible, study books, refreshments, name tags, etc. This would be wonderful in keeping it all handy and organized!
I am a long time subscriber to your blog…..
I posted to my Pinterest page, as well!
I have truly enjoyed your website and your amazing and beautiful ideas that make so much sense. I’ve used a lot of your suggestions throughout the year with such success. I have in mind a couple of ideas how I could use the tote that would be handy.In the summer, I have morning outdoor chores, it could hold the fish food, suet packs for the birds, scissors, latex gloves, garden tools and plant food to name a few. Or, it could serve as a great tote to hold my golf paraphernalia, golf balls, tees, towels, gloves, visors etc as an example.Everything in 1 place to refill my golf bag. Thank you for introducing us to this tote…Hope I win!.Keep up this creative website!
This wonderful organizer would be a perfect gift for my daughter who loves to do cross stitch!
I would use it to organize my embroidery supplies to keep on hand. This bag would help me be mobile – I could carry it along anywhere!! I could take my supplies to ballgames, ball practice, trips to the lake, or just set it next to my tv chair for convenience!
My flower arranging committee for my Rochester Garden Club in currently on hiatus due to Covid 19. We make fresh and permanent flower arrangements to sell at our Gifts and Greens Market which is most likely on hiatus this year as well. The Mary Tote would be wonderful to have when we get going again. So many useful items! Thanks for your posts. Love them
I would love to win this beautiful tote because it is such a great organizer. I have all my supplies in a bucket now. It works, but is not very attractive. Thanks for the opportunity to try to win such a lovely item.
Flower Market Buckets and Blooms is the photo I pinned. I would use the Tan Dot organizer for my paints and crafts supplies. We have a horse farm and I paint halters for the horses when we go to special shows! I am always forgetting where I stuck my paints so this would be a fantastic place to put them and keep me organized! :) I always look forward to your posts! They are the best! :)
Gardening supplies like you, rock painting supplies, scrapbooking supplies traveling tea party supplies–you can tell i REALLY need at least one of these! Love your posts!
Mary, I would use the tote for my flower arranging supplies…I seen the peeler and wondered what you did with that and I found out later in the post…great idea…I was using an old knife but never thought about a peeler until now…thanks for that idea..
I am an email subscriber!! ♥️
I pinned BLOOMS AROUND THE POTTING SHED!! I love all the flowers and colors!! ♥️🦋🐝🌻🌼🌸🌹🌺💐🌷🍄
Love all the flower arranging tips and I would definitely use a floral arranging kit! Thanks for the giveaway!
I love this tote! I am an antique dealer and would use this for my “dealer kit”…all the “stuff” I carry with me: price tags, markers, scissors, cleaning items, etc.
LOVE the arrangements, especially the oranges and tulips!
My old gardening tote just went to Gardening Heaven (aka the bin) with a hole in the bottom, so this would be a be a lovely replacement. I’m a subscriber and get more tips from your blog that any other!
Thanks for another wonderful giveaway!
Good morning, Mary — I would use this tote (the back one, please!) to hold and organize my crafting and card making supplies. Thanks for sharing such beautiful floral arrangement pictures and suggestions with us. Reading your blog and seeing your gorgeous pictures is always so uplifting for me. And I love the pictures of your dog’s — adorable!
I'm a long-time subscriber to your blog, too!
This tote would be great to use organizing so many things, but I especially like how you used it for flower arranging supplies. This would be a great start for me getting these things together and that is how I would use it – to begin with!
Love your flowers and i would love to have my own floral arranging kit. Thanks for this great giveaway!
I would use it for all my crafts, like you I could use more than one. I have so many supplies that I have to gather up every time I start to craft. I would use it for my scissors and wire cutters, floral tape, floral wire, etc so much small and larger things like the dowels use those and looks like a perfect fit for the zippered pocket. Love all your floral arrangements what an inspiration to all of us that follow your site. I love looking at all of the beautiful creations you do.
After reading this, I have most of the items in 3 different rooms. Would be nice to get organized!
I subscribe via email and love your photos and posts!
I could use the tote for my gardening supplies and implements. That would come in extra handy!
After reading this, I have many of these items in 3 different rooms. Time to get organized!
I would use the tan for tote when I’m in my flower garden( daily!) to hold all my supplies!🌞
I have subscribed to your emails for a while!🌞
I pinned this article to my Flower Arranging page on Pinterest!🌞
Thank you for these tips, and this chance! I do need a knitting tote, so that is what I will use this tote for. :)
Always enjoy your floral tips.💕🌿🌸
What a great little organizational tote! I would copy your idea and use it to store flower arranging supplies!
I subscribe to your emails!
I would use this to hold my painting/craft supplies. Thank you for the giveaway!
Perfect organization …my cosmetics NEEDS this for weekend get-aways .. from shampoo to mascara …your presentations are beautifully designed and truly suggest simple tips for our flowers and home displays …. the pup is a delightful addition as well
What a wonderful “Mary” tote giveaway! Thank you for all your tips and how you use your totes. I would use it for my crochet supplies, but I’ll pass on the giveaway because I’ve been blessed already. Have a beautiful week!
So lovely. I would use for my crochet supplies. Thank you. Love your blog.
OMG! Loving everything in this post! Would love to know the source of the scrumptious tablecloths. And the totes, I need about a dozen! Thanks for sharing, I’m off to the garden to cut some flowers.
Blessings
So many uses!! I guess probably my gardening supplies. We all need one for gardening, one for sewing supplies, one for crafting. This is such a good idea! Thanks this opportunity!
Hi Mary, You always inspire me to make everything pretty. If I were to win this great bag I would use it for keeping everything organized to take care of my sons memory garden. I need scissors, twine, markers, little statues,etc.,shells, rock, just whatever I feel he would like in his garden. I’m sure he looks down and enjoys the beautiful flowers and herbs Mommy plants just for him.
Yes, I am a subscriber.
My two adult children are after me to pick my drawing and watercolor hobby up again. I think if I were lucky enough to win, I’d be lucky enough to reorganize and get my art supplies updated….and then start using them! Love to read your tips and see your beautiful photos! Thank you! Stay healthy! ♥️🤍💙🇺🇸
As an avid needlepointer, I would use the ‘Mary” tote to organize my work-in-progress. All those pockets would be perfect for canvasses, fibers, scissors, beads, needles and the many small tools I use constantly. The patterns are attractive too!
I am a long time fan and subscriber to your blog. Enjoy your photography and lots of tutorials/ideas for entertaining and just family.
I just had to pin your seashell and hydrangea floral arrangement. So summery and a great way to use my Limelight hydrangea blooms
I would use the tote to hold embroidery supplies and projects!
Love, love, love this blog❤️ You come into my email box with a “boat load” of inspiration and delight!! Is there anything not to like about your tablescapes, your potting shed, the sweet dogs, and Lake Norman?? As a gardener and crafter, you’ve inspired my own tablescapes during the Covid-19 lockdown in Michigan. Each month I get out a collection/theme to decorate the table my husband and I eat at! Add placemats and cloth napkins and a flower arrangement and it has made life fun in these crazy times! It is just he and I until the kids/grandkids come home. It has been such a joy to follow your lead with everything!! I always pick up something new! The bag would help me organize and elevate the look of my tools for flower arranging! This bag has so many uses! I would love to win it and say it came from your lovely place!! Keep up the good work! You bring joy to so many!! From Lake Michigan to Lake Norman, a shout out of thanks😷❤️
Thank you for the opportunity to win this versatile tote! I would use it for my quilting supplies and counted cross stitch supplies supplies when I travel, also for my flowing arranging supplies. Sounds like I need more than one!
I’m a subscriber. I also save the pic dockside dining hydrangeas and butterflies for the quilt, loved it! I don’t pin.
Hi Mary, Thank you for sharing your flower arrangement tips and also the totes. I am not as artist with flower arranging as you, but hopeful your hints will help. I am a quilter and this tote would be such a wonder to have! I’m also an RV’er and this would be a great tote to store vitamins and medicines in. I’m a subscriber and want to thank you for the chance to win one. I think the Pill tote is so cute.
Have a great day!
Noreen
I would use the “Everything Mary” tote to set up a flower arranging kit just as you did. I am always searching for items as they tend to grow legs. I believe this solution will help make my arrangements much nicer. I pinned your photo of the floral kit. Thank you for all your wonderful ideas and inspiration. I look forward to your posts.
Would use it to keep me organized in what ever I’m doing. Crafts, garden, paper making any thing!! Thanks for the dawing.
Long time email subscriber. What a great tote! I do think I’d use one for my flower arranging supplies, one for my sewing/cutting table supplies and one for my quilting supplies and one… Lots of uses :-) Thank you for the chance to win one!!
I have pinned several great photos for reference! Thanks so much. Have a wonderful day!
Wow, Mary,I always learn something from you. My flower arranging supplies are scattered all over the place. I need to organize them. You are a great example.
Thanks for all the tips and pictures to illiustrate them.
Have a great day.
I have been an e-mail subscriber and lover of your blog forever. Thank you so much for this giveaway. I’d give it to my oldest daughter who gardens. Though I want one for myself too for my crafting. It is so versatile, there seem no limits to it’s use. God bless you!
I love the carry-all! I’d use it for my art supplies.
love the tote, great for crafting with the grandkids. Thanks and really enjoy your post…
I would use it for miscellaneous and toiletries when traveling. Thanks!
Happy Tuesday!
Love your morning blog.
So beautiful, colorful and filled with how-to information
It would be handy to have all my outdoor gardening tools in one place instead of searching in the garage for what I need.
Thank you for offering such a nice gift.
Enjoy your week! 😊
Mary, what a wonderful giveaway. I would definitely love to be a winner of the Mary Tote and would use it for flower arranging supplies as you do. Mine are kept in an antique pie safe along with other crafting supplies but it they were all together in a tote I wouldn’t have to search through everything else to find just what I needed, besides today is my birthday. We are visiting our daughter, who went out early tins morning and brought back a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Harris Teeter. I asked her if she had any sprite for the flowers and she replies no why, so I showed her your preservative tip. The arrangement had a little wooden bee 🐝 on a long stick in the center. Proceeds go to help the bee population.
I now have a new hobby…. soap molding .I copied your ideas and my grandchildren love the soaps I make for them
Now I have a collection of supplies and need somewhere/something to keep them in.
I also used your idea to decoupage and old metal watering can.It is so pretty now!
I have outside a living room window, next to my computer I have a bird feeding “station”. It attracts many different birds and is a great source of entertainment, Access is not close so I would use the tote to transport my supplies when I tend the various sources of feeders. As a long time follower I so enjoy your posts. A bright spot is some not so bright days! Thank you.
Good morning Mary! I have pinned the hydrangeas by the water with the sweet butterfly and of course the beautiful arrangement with the skewers and the sea shells! I would use the polka dot organizer to arrange my craft items. I think all the pockets make it absolutely perfect. You find the neatest things, I want to go shopping with you, we’d have a blast! About two years ago, I found a smaller version of your heavy white urn and I’m eager to try my hand at an arrangement with my summer flowers, ( here’s hoping my hydrangeas bloom this year!) 😄 Thank you Mary! ♥️
I am a long time reader and fan of your blog. I would use the bag as a carrier for gardening tools,seeds,bulbs, ect and buy another for floral arranging.
I am now keeping busy creating lavender hand soaps for my grandchildren thanks to your beautiful ideas but could really use something to organize my supplies especially the molds I’m accumulating. I even made teddy bear soaps for a baby shower favor!
I also copied your idea to decoupage an old metal watering can,,,,everyone comments on how beautiful it looks.
I love the black and white floral bag !
Wow, I think I would love to keep my flower arranging gear in one place. . . now it is in 3 or 4 places. Your organizing tote is perfect.
I saved Flower Arranging Tips to Pinterest
I am also an email subscriber.
I pinned your black/white flower tote to my PInterest Flower board. Sweet.
How perfect for your flower arranging supplies! Such a handy tote, I think you’ve given one away before?? I remember how cute it is and the name Everything Mary 😊
Great giveaway, who wouldn’t want one!
Jenna
I would use the tote for flower arranging supplies with a few gardening tools thrown in.
I would use the tote to keep my knitting projects and supplies in. I enjoy your post and ideas so much. Thanks for sharing. Chloe
The possibilities are endless for this neat organizer. How about to carry different things you need on your boat? I would stash sunglasses, bug spray, sunscreen, a book, and all the little things you need for a day in the sun. I am a subscriber, and feel really lucky today!
Mary, your posts are so beautiful … so inspirational!
When our log home is finished in the NC mountains, I want to get back to gardening. I would use a tote for my gardening tools and accessories. I will never have heard he adorable She-she’s that you have but … maybe a few blooms here and there in the yard.
Thank for such a beautiful blog! ❤️
I typed “She-shed” and the Spellcheck Dude must not have liked it.
Thank *you* is/was all on me. : /
Longtime subscriber and lover of you blog
Would love the tote as the perfect accessory when traveling to my art and craft classes
I would use this tote for my son’s school supplies when he goes back to distance learning for school. This would have been very helpful after spring break last year when all the kids started distance learning suddenly. I felt like we were constantly searching for pencils and erasers on the kitchen table.
I also subscribed and posted a pin of the floral arrangement with the Easter table setting on pinterest.
I love your blog…so many creative ideas…so many endless possibilities! I would love this tote and enjoy finding uses for it!
You are amazing and I would love to receive the tote
I would use the black with white flowers tote for scrapbooking days with my sister to carry my abundance of supplies!
Your beautiful arrangements are so inspiring! If I were lucky enough to win the tote, I would most likely use it to store either my sewing supplies and accessories or for my flower arranging supplies. I’m one of your blog followers and look so forward to your posts!! Thanks for the giveaway!
I would use this beautiful tote for taking scrapbook supplies to my sisters’ homes when we meet each month.
I am a scrapbooker and this tote would be fantastic to hold a lot of my smaller supplies.
I am one of your email subscribers and I look forward to seeing your emails. I love the slinky idea for climbing vines. If I were to be lucky enough to win your craft bag, I would use it for whatever project I was working on at the time. Have a good day.
With all the new guidelines in place plus (unrelated) my school’s switch to block scheduling, I will now be an itinerant teacher (switching classrooms throughout the day). All good, but, as I do a lot of hands-on learning, I have been looking for a bag with oodles of pockets (kept wondering whether I would have to wear one of those safari vests :) ) to be able to do lots of on-the-spot learning. I would keep some staples like scissors, index cards, and incomplete decks of playing cards, as well as some project-specific rotations like old spice jars, sachets, string, modeling clay, goofy photos, sandpaper, etc. Just packing it every night for the next day’s class will be a great way to walk through my class plan. Thanks for the inspiration
I am a paper crafter and this tote is perfect for organizing supplies to just pick up and go to any location to work on a project. Love it!
Oh, wow, what a beautiful tote!! I would use it for my scrapbooking and cardmaking supplies when I take them in the car on road trips. It would be perfect for this. Thanks for another great giveaway, Mary! :)
I am also a subscriber, and I really really enjoy this blog! I LOVE flowers, getting them, growing them, giving them, looking at them, etc. Your photos brighten my day!! Thank you, thank you, thank you! :)
I am a paper crafter and this bag is perfect for keeping staples ready to pick and go to any location to work on a project. Love it!
I would use this tote to carry quilting supplies to a retreat or workshop.
I am a subscriber.
Wow, this really is a nice looking tote. And lucky dog you to be named Mary…how perfect! I’ve read some of the other responses and it seems I need to find a hobby asap. I don’t really garden or craft or anything like that. Does hoarding makeup count? Ha! Thanks for the chance to win this jewel. As I said, it’s very nice and looks oh so practical, too!
One more thing. I am a subscriber and have been confused if I’m supposed to submit another post saying so for another chance to win. Or, is that somehow done automatically? Thanks for any help.
I love this tote. Looks like its just the right size for my decorative painting supplies. I often go to classes (pre Covid) and this would be perfect for taking my paints and brushes. I love the tan dot. Thanks Mary…love your blog post as usual!
Carole
Mary, what a wonderful, information filled blog. My name also is MARY! Flower arranging has always been enjoyable for me since early in my life. When I was a young girl finishing High School I worked for Aleene’s Fiber & Floral Supply Company when she was beginning her very successful company. You know, the Aleene’s White Glue that is still available today? Her business was across the street from my father’s Real Estate office. I worked doing secretarial work primarily for her father (Papa Jackson) who was general manager. I learned so much about flower arranging and made hundreds of fiber floral decorations as my hobby. I would love to have A Tote for my crafting supplies. Thanks for taking me back to “memory lane”.
I’d be tempted to use the tan dots as a purse! I would definitely use it when we travel.
Sheila
Wow! What a lot of great responses. Appears that everyone above would like your fabulous tote. I, too, would love the opportunity to have one. I would use it to keep my car organized with all my school supplies. I always drag home everything each day and it falls all over my car! I would carry your tote proudly in and out of my school room and be able to keep all my vital supplies in order! Thank you Mary for your beautiful blog and wonderful ideas in decorating. : )
I would buy an additional bag so I would have two: one for flower arranging supplied and another for drawing and pastel supplies to record the flower arrangements!
I am a subscriber.
Thank you for sponsoring this give-away.
Sheila
I pinned: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/60306082500290447/
Just perfect! I am a subscriber and always enjoy your posts.
Pill print is so vibrant. I would use this for my gardening tools that I keep by the back door. Right now I have them in a bucket but this would be so much cuter.
We have a motorhome and everytime we leave for a trip, I dump my painting supplies (acrylic and oil) into a grocery bag to take with me. This bag would be perfect to stash my brushes, paints, sketch book, and pencils for the trip. And then I might have to get a second one for floral arranging – you have inspired me!!
I’d use it for either my crafting supplies or gardening supplies. It looks like an awesome bag!
Mary, as always thanks for your generous giveaways. I like the tan dot and would probably use it as you did or for gardening supplies. I am a long time subscriber and love your posts no matter the content!
I'm an email subscriber
Pinned. https://pin.it/41emw0R
This is a very useful tote Mary! I’d use it on the craft table, near my sewing machine, to corral my sewing supplies. Velcro, thread, glue dots, elastic and other such items every aspiring Barbie clothing designer needs:@) I love the polka dot one.
Your flower arrangements are beautiful, I think we could all use some nice fresh flowers right about now!
Thanks for the fun give-away:@)
I pinned the floral preservation pic. Good information
Look forward to seeing your arrangements. I am a garden club member and we are always doing workshops and fundraisers for the club. I would use the bag to transport all my flower arranging tools to the site of our workshop or sale.
Both of the totes are delightful! I would choose the tan one with the dots to store my recent knitting project.
I would use my tote for my essential oils. I love to help people and I could load this with oils, roller ball bottles, spray bottles, etc.
I pinned the photo of the hydrangeas and the flower sign on your workshop.
Thanks for your lovely and informative posts. I would use the bag for my quilting supplies.
Marilyn
I so enjoy your post, whether you are sharing a beautiful flower arrangement, adorable photo of your cute babies out on the boat, delicious food item or what you are currently working on in your super cute gardening shed. You bring a breath of fresh air while we are all home isolated and looking for a job. I would be happy to have the black and white tote and would use one currently for Covid-19 supplies. Mask for the family, Disinfecting wipes, Thermometer, tissues, eye protection, Non-latex disposable gloves or work gloves, paper towels, first aid kit, snacks, refillable water bottles, cough drops, nasal spray, extra roll of toilet paper and such so that we are prepared for whatever might happen in the future and would be so easy to grab and be organized in a car, by the front door or in the house.
I thought I had seen every floral arrangement you have created in the last few years. Ha, ha silly me! Love the arrangement featuring shells (yes I saved it). So, I guess I would use the tote just as you have; adding all those extras I never thought of: potato peeler, sticks, inside of flower trays, etc. Thank you for the opportunity to enter.
Carolyn K.
I work on so many crafts! This would be amazing to keep me organized when on the go, especially for taking finished pieces with me and keeping them safe.
I would choose the tan one and use it for all my cross stitch supplies for when i rush off to babysit grandkids!
thank you for your beautiful pictures – they always transport me to a peaceful place.
I would use the bag for my knitting supplies. I am a subscriber.
Marion
I would use the bag for my genealogy notes and books.
Joan
I would use the bag for my crafts.
Marilyn