Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs
Happy Sunday from Lola and Sophie!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’ve enjoyed a little boating over the last couple of weeks.
We’re in our typical July weather pattern of 90 degree temps, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms,
so we’re early morning or late evening boaters, avoiding the heat of the day.
The girls enjoy sightseeing and napping on the boat.
Happy scrolling and Sunday. 🐾🐾
Thank you for your visit, sharing at:
Like this:
Like Loading...
Beautiful water views, Mary and the girls are always adorable! It is hot and humid with our pop-up showers out of the forecast for this week. Happy Sunday!
Lovely pictures, Mary.
Good morning Sophie and Lola!
Happy Sunday to you Mary!
Looks like Lake Norman was/is a very popular place for many boaters and the “girls” seem to be enjoying the views!
Looks like Lake Norman was/is a very popular place and the “girls” seem to be enjoying the views!
Enjoyed the water trip with you, Lola and Sophie! Looks like a nice day!
Thank you for sharing – Lola and Sophie are living the good life!
Same here @ Lake Anna, although, packed with boats!! Luv your house!! EnJOY!! franki
So so cute Mary! We’ve had lots of boats rides, pop up storms and hot temps this week too, cooling off in the boat is such a treat!
Love the pics Mary. A boat ride at the end of the day sounds wonderful. We’re not getting any rain with this oppressive heat. The clouds just tease us! Please stay safe in this heat. Enjoy your day! Clara♥️
So cute, beautiful and refreshing, heavy sigh, 100 degrees today, all I got is a hose!
Mary, I always enjoy your water views and boating posts. I miss being out on the lake. There is something spiritual about being on the water. Our summer hasn’t been bad, but days are heating up. N
This week is supposed to hit the triple digits multiple days, so not looking forward to that! Stay cool and comfy! Happy July!
Beautiful lake pictures and always a treat to see the pups. Thank you for posting.
Great pictures Love seeing pictures of the girls. Same weather in upstate NY this past week! Happy Sunday.
Love the photos, such a lovely place to live. Thank you for sharing. Seems that Lola and Sophie really enjoy the rides on the lake as well!
Oh how I wish we could live on a body of water and have a pontoon. Especially now, with the lockdown. WE are HOT and HUMID too, and got tons of rain on Friday….thank God. It was very dry here. Stay safe and healthy, Mary.
I love seeing Lola and Sophie enjoying being on the boat! I’ll bet they get so excited when they know what’s coming. Happy Sunday to all of you! 💙
The girls are adorable. Thanks for sharing the lake and the views from the boat!
What a delight, the perfect end of the day adventure
Wish I was there with you enjoying the beautiful day. Always love seeing Lola and Sophie. Wondering why they don’t jump in the water? Thanks for sharing.
Mary, this is quite possibly the most adorable collection of photos of Lola and Sophie so far. Thank you for sharing them! They, and Lake Norman, are so beautiful!