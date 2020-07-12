Boats, Dogs, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman NC

Happy Sunday from Lola and Sophie!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman NC

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview boating with dogs

We’ve enjoyed a little boating over the last couple of weeks.

Weekend Waterview flag on pontoon

We’re in our typical July weather pattern of 90 degree temps, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms,

so we’re early morning or late evening boaters, avoiding the heat of the day.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman NC

The girls enjoy sightseeing and napping on the boat.

Weekend Waterview boating with dogs

Happy scrolling and Sunday. 🐾🐾

Weekend Waterview boating with dogs

Weekend Waterview boating with dogs

Beautiful home Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview flag on pontoon

Weekend Waterview Lola on pontoon

Weekend Waterview Lola on pontoon

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman NC

Weekend Waterview pontoon on Lake Norman

Sophie sleeping on pontoon

Weekend Waterview sunset Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview sunset Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview Boating with Dogs

  Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs

  Everyday Living
    July 12, 2020 at 6:55 am

    Beautiful water views, Mary and the girls are always adorable! It is hot and humid with our pop-up showers out of the forecast for this week. Happy Sunday!

  Nancy
    July 12, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Lovely pictures, Mary.
    Good morning Sophie and Lola!
    Happy Sunday to you Mary!

  Sue
    July 12, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Looks like Lake Norman was/is a very popular place for many boaters and the “girls” seem to be enjoying the views!

  Sue
    July 12, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Looks like Lake Norman was/is a very popular place and the “girls” seem to be enjoying the views!

  Pamela Meyers Arbour
    July 12, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Enjoyed the water trip with you, Lola and Sophie! Looks like a nice day!

  Ann Woleben
    July 12, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Thank you for sharing – Lola and Sophie are living the good life!

  franki parde
    July 12, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Same here @ Lake Anna, although, packed with boats!! Luv your house!! EnJOY!! franki

  Jenna
    July 12, 2020 at 8:55 am

    So so cute Mary! We’ve had lots of boats rides, pop up storms and hot temps this week too, cooling off in the boat is such a treat!

  Clara
    July 12, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Love the pics Mary. A boat ride at the end of the day sounds wonderful. We’re not getting any rain with this oppressive heat. The clouds just tease us! Please stay safe in this heat. Enjoy your day! Clara♥️

  A quiet life
    July 12, 2020 at 9:23 am

    So cute, beautiful and refreshing, heavy sigh, 100 degrees today, all I got is a hose!

  Sarah
    July 12, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Mary, I always enjoy your water views and boating posts. I miss being out on the lake. There is something spiritual about being on the water. Our summer hasn’t been bad, but days are heating up. N
    This week is supposed to hit the triple digits multiple days, so not looking forward to that! Stay cool and comfy! Happy July!

  Chloe
    July 12, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Beautiful lake pictures and always a treat to see the pups. Thank you for posting.

  Lynn Barber
    July 12, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Great pictures Love seeing pictures of the girls. Same weather in upstate NY this past week! Happy Sunday.

  Jo
    July 12, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Love the photos, such a lovely place to live. Thank you for sharing. Seems that Lola and Sophie really enjoy the rides on the lake as well!

  Pinky at Designs by Pinky
    July 12, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Oh how I wish we could live on a body of water and have a pontoon. Especially now, with the lockdown. WE are HOT and HUMID too, and got tons of rain on Friday….thank God. It was very dry here. Stay safe and healthy, Mary.

  Kitty
    July 12, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    I love seeing Lola and Sophie enjoying being on the boat! I’ll bet they get so excited when they know what’s coming. Happy Sunday to all of you! 💙

  Kathleen
    July 12, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    The girls are adorable. Thanks for sharing the lake and the views from the boat!

  Barbara Zuleski
    July 12, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    What a delight, the perfect end of the day adventure

  Anne
    July 12, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Wish I was there with you enjoying the beautiful day. Always love seeing Lola and Sophie. Wondering why they don’t jump in the water? Thanks for sharing.

  Sami's Aunt Nancy
    July 12, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Mary, this is quite possibly the most adorable collection of photos of Lola and Sophie so far. Thank you for sharing them! They, and Lake Norman, are so beautiful!

