‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and
The 9th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !
Halloween’s appeal for me is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!
We all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!
While I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .
Here at Home is Where the Broom Is,
and for Black Hat Society Members. . .
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|:>)
{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }
{ Witches’ Potion Table }
The time of year to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!
{ Tootsie Rolls Witch Shoe Cupcake Toppers }
{ Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }
In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,
you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .
{ Halloween Oreo Brownies }
{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }
{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }
{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }
{ More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies }
{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }
I’m sharing some Halloween love with a giveaway. . .
{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }
Let’s get Spooky!
In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .
One witch will receive a set of ‘I’m 100% That Witch‘ dish towels for mopping up
those messy cauldron spills, ‘Pumpkin Party’ foaming hand soap,
and a ‘Trick or Treat’ mug for your favorite brew.
{ Witching Hour Cupcakes }
A second witch will receive a ‘Let’s Get Spooky’ kitchen towel,
Meri Meri Halloween cupcake kit, Pumpkin Sprinkles
and a pair of Halloween spatulas.
A third witch will receive a set of pumpkin baking cups, spatula set,
Halloween Spooky Sparkles, pumpkin and witch hat kitchen towel
and ‘Pumpkin Party’ foaming hand soap.
{ ‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape }
A fourth witch will receive a pair of Halloween kitchen towels,
‘Spooky’ mug and Jack-o’-lantern oven mitts.
A fifth witch will receive a pair Halloween kitchen towels. . .Boo!. . .
Halloween sprinkles, baking cups and oven mitts.
{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table }
A sixth witch will receive a set of four Pumpkin Napkin Rings
and 60 x 102 Cynthia Rowley orange and black plaid tablecloth.
{‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape }
A seventh witch will receive a set of four Ciroa ‘Wicked’ salad plates. . .
An eighth witch will receive a set of four (two designs) vintage-inspired salad plates. . .
A ninth witch will receive a set of four witch leg utensil holders.
And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive Boo Bars crunchy dog biscuits in spooky shapes
and a Puppucino, Peek-a-Brew Squeaky Toy from Lola and Sophie. 🐾🐾
{ Happy Howl-oween }
🧹 To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,
leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!
🧹 Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
🧹 To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }
🧹 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight October 1st.
{‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape }
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Candy corn and those white chocolate peanut butter pumpkins
Well your blog pics are sooo well done! Great giveaways!!! And so many chances!!! I’m actually not a Halloween person, but my sister in law REALLY is!!!! She wears a Witch tee shirt and loves Wizard of Oz!! This would be right up her alley so I’m entering and would give my winnings to her. My favorite candy would be mini 3 Musketeers. And I’m subscribed to your blog for a long time now.
Give me those pumpkin shaped (or any shape for that matter) Reese Cups all day long! I adore Halloween. It’s just full of fun and tongue-in-cheek decorations.
This is a fun giveaway! Candy corn is my favorite Halloween treat. but I love ALL candies. Happy Halloween!
When my boys were little they always gave me the tootsie rolls they got trick or treating. A sweet memory!
Ooooo, Mary! What collection of treats this year! Favorite candy is LOTS…🤭
My favorite treat is homemade mini chocolate donut spiders. Simple to make by cutting a donut in half, adding pretzel rounds cut in half as spider legs and 2 edible wiggly eyes.
Love your creativity! You have given me a few ideas.
I pinned your candy corn vase complete with Halloween treats added. This would be a great little giveaway for a Halloween dinner gathering.
Love everything about your blog!
My favorite treat is a snickers bar and always enjoy candy apples this time of year.
Happy Halloween 🎃
I pinned your beautiful table scape with the buffalo check tablecloth. It’s stunning!
Snickers bars and caramels are the best at Hallowe’en. It’s fun to hand them out to the “little ones” who Trick or Treat. It’s always treats at my house. Happy Hallowe’en
What fun! I like pretty much all sweets but an absolute old-time couple of favorites are homemade cinnamon sugar doughnuts (my mother taught school so we only got these when we had “snow-days”), caramel apples, caramel corn and popcorn balls. With today’s emphasis on safety, I don’t give these to trick-or-treaters anymore but do make them for church treats since our small congregation knows each other. I hand out individually wrapped chocolate candies – a favorite is Reese’s peanut butter cups.
Maybe, I’m a little crazy. But I used to spill the Halloween candy bag and save all of the MaryJanes! I just love them!!
All your Halloween is very inspiring!
Every year I love to join this spooktacular event as a virtual member. Find so much inspiration here Mary! This year I pinned the witch potion popcorn. My favorite candy is Reese’s, nothing else comes close!
Always enjoy seeing your ideas. I’m a green witch too.
My favorite candy is dark chocolate but my Halloween candy is Reese’s peanut butter cups or snickers.
I pinned the ‘Spider Fluids’ plate picture into BlackHatSociety. My favorite candy is the Reese’s pumpkin and an occasional treat of a glass of wine. Fall is my favorite time of the year and I really enjoy your Halloween postings. Thank you!
Hi Mary, oh my what lovely Halloween “give a ways!” 🎃 When I was a “trick or treater”, a long time ago, my favorite candy was Clark bar. Second to that were the caramel apples my neighbor would give to all the children in the neighborhood, so good!
Thank you for all of your amazing ideas to celebrate Halloween. Your ideas and recipes always bring a smile to my face. I read your blog before the New York Times. Like they say, “dessert first.” Sarah
Caramel apples are wonderful at Halloween especially. Would love to join your black hat society please.
Over the past several years, you have completely cast your spell of your love for Halloween on me! Now that baby J is in my life, I know seeing it through children’s eyes will be a whole new delightful experience. Tablesscaping has made it even more fun. I pinned the potting shed, loving that entire look, and of course I follow you. Since Reese cups are my favorites, that recipe of peanut butter cookies caught my attention. What a great celebratory giveaway for 9 lucky readers, Mary. [Witches’] hats off to you!
Fun projects with all the Halloweeniness! I still love the little chocolate bar candies – probably Almond Joy and Mounds the most. Reese’s cups are a close second.
Wow what a giveaway! I hope i can win any of of the prizes! They would be a perfect addition to my Witches teaparty!!!! Ill be pinning the picture of those adorable teacups! CANDY is my fav food group so choosing a Halloween fav is hard! Mije&Ikes, no Milkduds, no, Hot Tamales ! I know! Those orange jelly pumpkin things!!!!! 😵💫
I so enjoy your blog! Your pics are fabulous! Of course Lola and Sophie make everything extra special! I adore your beautiful pics of them.
My favorite candy is Reese’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups!
I incorporated your witches broom into my front porch decor and love it still. My favorite Halloween candy are the tiny tootsie rolls I always sneak from the trick or treat jar.
Beautiful giveaways and ideas !! My favorite candy is candy corn . Thanks !!
My favorite time of the year, and you give me so much inspiration!
My favorite Halloween candy is a mini Butterfinger.
I am also a long time subscriber.
Love your great recipes all year long too!
Wonderful creative ideas! Would love to be at your house for Halloween. My favorite candy is anything dark chocolate.
I love Reese’s and I make owl cookies, it brings back wonderful memories when my kiddos were little. I saw the little skeleton dog with a bone in his mouth looking at pics from your Halloween archives, it arrived last week, so excited, he’s so cute! Plus, I picked up a 5′ skeleton too, haven’t named he/her yet, but I’m going to have fun dressing it for the seasons, you bring out the magic in all of us! Thank You!
Your Halloween posts are always so much fun to see! You are just SO creative! My favorite Halloween candy is peanut M & Ms. I am a subscriber to your blog.
I, too, love,love, love Halloween! My favorite Halloween (or any time) candy is peanut butter cups! I pinned the picture of your table setting by the lake… can just imagine sitting their taking in the view. I must shop for a new broom this year… have a delicious Halloween season!!
It was such fun reading your timely post as I was just pulling out my autumn/Halloween bins to decorate. My favorite Halloween treat is making cupcakes with orange, green, or purple frosting and decorating them with spiders or tombstones. I’m always inspired because I don’t miss a post as a subscriber. Thank you for the inspiration!
I just pinned your witch’s wreath to my Pinterest board “Wreaths”. I made it a few years ago for my daughter-in-law. I’m going to make two more this year. Thank you!
I pinned the picture of your beautiful tablescape with the buffalo check tablecloth and the stunning floral arrangement in the pretty black swirled iron vase.
Mary, I have so much fun watching you having fun with Halloween. A book should be published with all of the spooktacular and creative tables and treats. I could not possibly pick a favorite treat, but at this time of year I do enjoy candy corn!
Jelly Belly black licorice jelly beans.
While I shouldn’t indulge in any, I am a huge fan of candy corn and Lindt’s Halloween truffles!
Thank you for the great inspiration for my daughter’s Halloween party! So many great ideas!!!
I pinned the Halloween cup filled with goodies, loved the idea for making up and giving as gifts for guests to take home with them. Plus the Halloween Popcorn, to enjoy at home and to take to our get togethers at the hanger, wonderful ideas, thank you!
Best giveaway ever and your photos of all of your Halloween inspirations are just that visually delightful. Thank you for sharing. Lovely.
If any uses our house as home base for trick or treating, they pay me with Almond Joy candy !
My Magical Mary….The QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN…..You make everything so beautiful, festive and soooooo much fun….totally bewitching…..Oh my to pick out one candy…how hard is that…what I have grown to LOVE is mixing up peanuts with candy corn……and displaying in a glass pumpkin….so delicious..salty and sweet…tastes like a payday bar….and so addicting….but as far as “treats” You remain my favorite treat of EVERY SEASON…and bring so much joy and creativity to us all! Thanks for the joy you bring to my life. Happy Haunting!!!!
Your ideas and tablescapes are always inspiration for me to gather my girlfriends for a fun seasonal get-together! Thanks for another BOO-tiful treat for the senses! I love everything about fall but my Halloween style is vintage whimsical and fun! I can always count on you for great new ideas! My favorite Halloween treat as a child was caramel apples that either my Mom or Mamaw would make. If I were to choose a candy, it would be my all time favorite, Butterfinger!
Oops, favorite candy treat is a toss up. Love the combo of candy corn and peanuts but peanut butter cups are right up there too.
My favorite Halloween treat is the mini Heath bars. It’s tempting to eat the whole package, but I try to limit myself to two a day. I pinned the photo of the Halloween display in your potting shed – so much fun! Thank you for the opportunity to win a prize.
I pinned the witches’ shoe toostie roll cupcakes, sweet and so clever.
I am on candy corn like white on rice! That centerpiece would never last. We have a big party for our grandchildren and their friends every year. Hayrides, bobbing for apples and sack races
Thank you Mary for another amazing post full of spooktacular AND doable tablescape ideas! My favorite candy is anything with caramel. Yum! I have been a subscriber for awhile and always look forward to your emails!
Thank you 9n advance for your giveaway. My favorite Halloween candy is a mixture of candy corn and cashews. Salty and sweet. Stay well…….
I love Chocolove chocolate bars. The wrapper contains a love poem. Something for the heart as well as the tummy.
Thanks for your wonderful posts and inspiring talent! I look forward to them anytime of the year. But especially at Halloween,which is my favorite time to have fun! My favorite is, of course, Peanut Butter Cups. Thank you for another one of your fantastic giveaways.
Wonderful giveaway. Thank you. Favorite candy is a mixture of nuts and candy corn pumpkins. Looks cute and tastes good. Happy Hallowe……
Oh I just love Halloween and you have outdone yourself this year my friend. I look forward to all your posts but the Halloween ones are my favorite. My favorite candy is peanut butter cups. Yummy! Have a boo-tiful day!
I also pinned you tanlescape with the black checked tablecloth. What a delight!
“Witch” treat is my favorite? Hmmm. Love Reese’s best of all! :)
But most of all I love Halloween!
May I have three?? Pumpkin ice cream, kettle corn and caramel apples!!!
Mary, you’ve certainly outdone yourself this year!! I always love your Halloween posts and all the fun and spooky inspiration!! My favorite Halloween treat is caramel apples! Thank you for the fabulous giveaway opportunities…..so many great gifts!
I am a long-time subscriber and I posted to my Pinterest page!
Favorite Halloween treat is a caramel apple!
Love, love, love Halloween! My favorite candy is Reese’s pumpkins! I’m a little addicted to them😁
My favorite treat
is not something to eat
But the eye candy I see
from talented people like thee!!!!