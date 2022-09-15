Cupcakes, Dessert, Dishes, DIY, Dogs, Food, Halloween, Soup, Tablescape

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway

by  • 59 Comments

 

Member of the Black Hat Society Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and

The 9th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !

Witch hat centerpiece Halloween table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #witch #diy

Halloween’s appeal for me is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!

We all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!

Witches Tea Party It's All About the Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch

 While I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .

Witches Tea Party It's All About the Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch #teaparty

Here at Home is Where the Broom Is,

and for Black Hat Society Members. . .

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch #recipes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!  <|:>)

Black Hat Society Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #witch #tablescapes #Halloween

{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }

Witches’ Potion Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescapes #witch

{ Witches’ Potion Table }

Witch Shoes by Haunted Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #pottingshed #witchshoes

The time of year to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!

Tootsie Roll Witch Shoes Cupcake Toppers DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #witchshoes #cupcakes

{ Tootsie Rolls Witch Shoe Cupcake Toppers }

Floating Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #witch #DIY

 { Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }

In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,

you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .

Halloween Oreo Brownies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #oreo #recipes #brownies

{ Halloween Oreo Brownies }

Witches Cauldron Cupcakes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #cupcakes #recipe #cauldron

{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }

Easy Witch's Potion Popcorn: No Cauldron Required | | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #popcorn #recipe #nobake #treat #easy

{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }

Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #PottingShed #witch #teaparty

{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }

Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #Halloween #cookies

{ More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies }

DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablesetting #candycorn #tablescape #diy

{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }

Jolly Halloween Table with vintage-inspired greetings | ©Homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

I’m sharing some Halloween love with a giveaway. . .

The Witch Is In: DIY Halloween Wreath! Scare Up a wreath for a witchy welcome for Halloween ! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #wreath #diy

{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }

Let's get Spooky! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

Let’s get Spooky!

Spooky mug | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

One witch will receive a set of ‘I’m 100% That Witch‘ dish towels for mopping up

those messy cauldron spills, ‘Pumpkin Party’ foaming hand soap,

and a ‘Trick or Treat’ mug for your favorite brew.

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

Halloween Witch Cupcakes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #recipes #cupcakes #tablescapes

{ Witching Hour Cupcakes }

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

A second witch will receive a ‘Let’s Get Spooky’ kitchen towel,

Meri Meri Halloween cupcake kit, Pumpkin Sprinkles

and a pair of Halloween spatulas.

Jolly Halloween Table with vintage-inspired greetings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescapes #alfresco

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

A third witch will receive a set of pumpkin baking cups, spatula set,

Halloween Spooky Sparkles, pumpkin and witch hat kitchen towel

and ‘Pumpkin Party’ foaming hand soap.

‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch

 { ‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape }

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

A fourth witch will receive a pair of Halloween kitchen towels,

‘Spooky’ mug and Jack-o’-lantern oven mitts.

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

A fifth witch will receive a pair Halloween kitchen towels. . .Boo!. . .

Halloween sprinkles, baking cups and oven mitts.

The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table | | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescapes

{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table  }

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

A sixth witch will receive a set of four Pumpkin Napkin Rings

and 60 x 102 Cynthia Rowley orange and black plaid tablecloth.

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

 {‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape }

A seventh witch will receive a set of four Ciroa ‘Wicked’ salad plates. . .

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

An eighth witch will receive a set of four (two designs) vintage-inspired salad plates. . .

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

A ninth witch will receive a set of four witch leg utensil holders.

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive Boo Bars crunchy dog biscuits in spooky shapes

and a Puppucino, Peek-a-Brew Squeaky Toy from Lola and Sophie. 🐾🐾

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #halloween

 { Happy Howl-oween }

🧹 To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,

leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!

Witch Way to the Wine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescapes

🧹 Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Member Black Hat Society | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #pottingshed

🧹 To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

DIY Witch Broom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #halloween

 { DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }

Spider Fluids Witch Potion Plate Halloween Apothecary Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

🧹 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

Jolly Halloween Table with sunflowers, pumpkins and candy corn | | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescapes

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight October 1st.

‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #alfresco #lake #witch

 {‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape }

The Witch Is In: Floating Witch Halloween Tablescape Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #recipes #Halloween #witch #DIY

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  59 comments for “‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway

  1. Marsha McClendon
    September 15, 2022 at 6:24 am

    Candy corn and those white chocolate peanut butter pumpkins

    Reply
    • Deb
      September 15, 2022 at 7:25 am

      Well your blog pics are sooo well done! Great giveaways!!! And so many chances!!! I’m actually not a Halloween person, but my sister in law REALLY is!!!! She wears a Witch tee shirt and loves Wizard of Oz!! This would be right up her alley so I’m entering and would give my winnings to her. My favorite candy would be mini 3 Musketeers. And I’m subscribed to your blog for a long time now.

      Reply
    • Kathleen
      September 15, 2022 at 7:53 am

      Give me those pumpkin shaped (or any shape for that matter) Reese Cups all day long! I adore Halloween. It’s just full of fun and tongue-in-cheek decorations.

      Reply
  2. Cynthia Adams
    September 15, 2022 at 6:27 am

    This is a fun giveaway! Candy corn is my favorite Halloween treat. but I love ALL candies. Happy Halloween!

    Reply
    • Debi
      September 15, 2022 at 6:56 am

      When my boys were little they always gave me the tootsie rolls they got trick or treating. A sweet memory!

      Reply
  3. Valorie
    September 15, 2022 at 6:33 am

    Ooooo, Mary! What collection of treats this year! Favorite candy is LOTS…🤭

    Reply
  4. Barbara
    September 15, 2022 at 6:39 am

    My favorite treat is homemade mini chocolate donut spiders. Simple to make by cutting a donut in half, adding pretzel rounds cut in half as spider legs and 2 edible wiggly eyes.
    Love your creativity! You have given me a few ideas.

    Reply
  5. Barbara
    September 15, 2022 at 6:42 am

    I pinned your candy corn vase complete with Halloween treats added. This would be a great little giveaway for a Halloween dinner gathering.

    Reply
  6. Dorothy
    September 15, 2022 at 6:43 am

    Love everything about your blog!
    My favorite treat is a snickers bar and always enjoy candy apples this time of year.
    Happy Halloween 🎃

    Reply
  7. Dorothy
    September 15, 2022 at 6:44 am

    I pinned your beautiful table scape with the buffalo check tablecloth. It’s stunning!

    Reply
  8. Thrifting Wonderland
    September 15, 2022 at 6:47 am

    Snickers bars and caramels are the best at Hallowe’en. It’s fun to hand them out to the “little ones” who Trick or Treat. It’s always treats at my house. Happy Hallowe’en

    Reply
  9. Cathy
    September 15, 2022 at 6:48 am

    What fun! I like pretty much all sweets but an absolute old-time couple of favorites are homemade cinnamon sugar doughnuts (my mother taught school so we only got these when we had “snow-days”), caramel apples, caramel corn and popcorn balls. With today’s emphasis on safety, I don’t give these to trick-or-treaters anymore but do make them for church treats since our small congregation knows each other. I hand out individually wrapped chocolate candies – a favorite is Reese’s peanut butter cups.

    Reply
  10. Patti Packard Ustynoski
    September 15, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Maybe, I’m a little crazy. But I used to spill the Halloween candy bag and save all of the MaryJanes! I just love them!!

    Reply
  11. CC Cole
    September 15, 2022 at 7:21 am

    All your Halloween is very inspiring!

    Reply
  12. Debbee
    September 15, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Every year I love to join this spooktacular event as a virtual member. Find so much inspiration here Mary! This year I pinned the witch potion popcorn. My favorite candy is Reese’s, nothing else comes close!

    Reply
  13. Stephanie
    September 15, 2022 at 7:37 am

    Always enjoy seeing your ideas. I’m a green witch too.
    My favorite candy is dark chocolate but my Halloween candy is Reese’s peanut butter cups or snickers.

    Reply
  14. Brenda
    September 15, 2022 at 7:37 am

    I pinned the ‘Spider Fluids’ plate picture into BlackHatSociety. My favorite candy is the Reese’s pumpkin and an occasional treat of a glass of wine. Fall is my favorite time of the year and I really enjoy your Halloween postings. Thank you!

    Reply
  15. Sarah FreeD
    September 15, 2022 at 7:41 am

    Hi Mary, oh my what lovely Halloween “give a ways!” 🎃 When I was a “trick or treater”, a long time ago, my favorite candy was Clark bar. Second to that were the caramel apples my neighbor would give to all the children in the neighborhood, so good!
    Thank you for all of your amazing ideas to celebrate Halloween. Your ideas and recipes always bring a smile to my face. I read your blog before the New York Times. Like they say, “dessert first.” Sarah

    Reply
  16. Sheila Waltrip
    September 15, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Caramel apples are wonderful at Halloween especially. Would love to join your black hat society please.

    Reply
  17. Rita C.
    September 15, 2022 at 7:47 am

    Over the past several years, you have completely cast your spell of your love for Halloween on me! Now that baby J is in my life, I know seeing it through children’s eyes will be a whole new delightful experience. Tablesscaping has made it even more fun. I pinned the potting shed, loving that entire look, and of course I follow you. Since Reese cups are my favorites, that recipe of peanut butter cookies caught my attention. What a great celebratory giveaway for 9 lucky readers, Mary. [Witches’] hats off to you!

    Reply
  18. Kathy
    September 15, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Fun projects with all the Halloweeniness! I still love the little chocolate bar candies – probably Almond Joy and Mounds the most. Reese’s cups are a close second.

    Reply
  19. Sandra Brown
    September 15, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Wow what a giveaway! I hope i can win any of of the prizes! They would be a perfect addition to my Witches teaparty!!!! Ill be pinning the picture of those adorable teacups! CANDY is my fav food group so choosing a Halloween fav is hard! Mije&Ikes, no Milkduds, no, Hot Tamales ! I know! Those orange jelly pumpkin things!!!!! 😵‍💫

    Reply
  20. Carla
    September 15, 2022 at 7:50 am

    I so enjoy your blog! Your pics are fabulous! Of course Lola and Sophie make everything extra special! I adore your beautiful pics of them.
    My favorite candy is Reese’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups!

    Reply
  21. Patricia
    September 15, 2022 at 7:54 am

    I incorporated your witches broom into my front porch decor and love it still. My favorite Halloween candy are the tiny tootsie rolls I always sneak from the trick or treat jar.

    Reply
  22. Nancy Thompson
    September 15, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Beautiful giveaways and ideas !! My favorite candy is candy corn . Thanks !!

    Reply
  23. Jan McF
    September 15, 2022 at 8:00 am

    My favorite time of the year, and you give me so much inspiration!
    My favorite Halloween candy is a mini Butterfinger.
    I am also a long time subscriber.
    Love your great recipes all year long too!

    Reply
  24. Joan RooneyJoan
    September 15, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Wonderful creative ideas! Would love to be at your house for Halloween. My favorite candy is anything dark chocolate.

    Reply
  25. Debra Lange
    September 15, 2022 at 8:14 am

    I love Reese’s and I make owl cookies, it brings back wonderful memories when my kiddos were little. I saw the little skeleton dog with a bone in his mouth looking at pics from your Halloween archives, it arrived last week, so excited, he’s so cute! Plus, I picked up a 5′ skeleton too, haven’t named he/her yet, but I’m going to have fun dressing it for the seasons, you bring out the magic in all of us! Thank You!

    Reply
  26. Lauren S
    September 15, 2022 at 8:15 am

    Your Halloween posts are always so much fun to see! You are just SO creative! My favorite Halloween candy is peanut M & Ms. I am a subscriber to your blog.

    Reply
  27. Cindi
    September 15, 2022 at 8:15 am

    I, too, love,love, love Halloween! My favorite Halloween (or any time) candy is peanut butter cups! I pinned the picture of your table setting by the lake… can just imagine sitting their taking in the view. I must shop for a new broom this year… have a delicious Halloween season!!

    Reply
  28. Marjorie
    September 15, 2022 at 8:16 am

    It was such fun reading your timely post as I was just pulling out my autumn/Halloween bins to decorate. My favorite Halloween treat is making cupcakes with orange, green, or purple frosting and decorating them with spiders or tombstones. I’m always inspired because I don’t miss a post as a subscriber. Thank you for the inspiration!

    Reply
  29. Marjorie
    September 15, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I just pinned your witch’s wreath to my Pinterest board “Wreaths”. I made it a few years ago for my daughter-in-law. I’m going to make two more this year. Thank you!

    Reply
  30. Lauren S
    September 15, 2022 at 8:20 am

    I pinned the picture of your beautiful tablescape with the buffalo check tablecloth and the stunning floral arrangement in the pretty black swirled iron vase.

    Reply
  31. Everyday Living
    September 15, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Mary, I have so much fun watching you having fun with Halloween. A book should be published with all of the spooktacular and creative tables and treats. I could not possibly pick a favorite treat, but at this time of year I do enjoy candy corn!

    Reply
  32. Doris
    September 15, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Jelly Belly black licorice jelly beans.

    Reply
  33. Jane
    September 15, 2022 at 8:24 am

    While I shouldn’t indulge in any, I am a huge fan of candy corn and Lindt’s Halloween truffles!
    Thank you for the great inspiration for my daughter’s Halloween party! So many great ideas!!!

    Reply
  34. Debra
    September 15, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I pinned the Halloween cup filled with goodies, loved the idea for making up and giving as gifts for guests to take home with them. Plus the Halloween Popcorn, to enjoy at home and to take to our get togethers at the hanger, wonderful ideas, thank you!

    Reply
  35. Donna
    September 15, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Best giveaway ever and your photos of all of your Halloween inspirations are just that visually delightful. Thank you for sharing. Lovely.

    Reply
  36. Betty Sparrow
    September 15, 2022 at 8:27 am

    If any uses our house as home base for trick or treating, they pay me with Almond Joy candy !

    Reply
  37. Mary Anne McWhirter
    September 15, 2022 at 8:27 am

    My Magical Mary….The QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN…..You make everything so beautiful, festive and soooooo much fun….totally bewitching…..Oh my to pick out one candy…how hard is that…what I have grown to LOVE is mixing up peanuts with candy corn……and displaying in a glass pumpkin….so delicious..salty and sweet…tastes like a payday bar….and so addicting….but as far as “treats” You remain my favorite treat of EVERY SEASON…and bring so much joy and creativity to us all! Thanks for the joy you bring to my life. Happy Haunting!!!!

    Reply
  38. Christi Culp
    September 15, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Your ideas and tablescapes are always inspiration for me to gather my girlfriends for a fun seasonal get-together! Thanks for another BOO-tiful treat for the senses! I love everything about fall but my Halloween style is vintage whimsical and fun! I can always count on you for great new ideas! My favorite Halloween treat as a child was caramel apples that either my Mom or Mamaw would make. If I were to choose a candy, it would be my all time favorite, Butterfinger!

    Reply
  39. Donna
    September 15, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Oops, favorite candy treat is a toss up. Love the combo of candy corn and peanuts but peanut butter cups are right up there too.

    Reply
  40. Ann Woleben
    September 15, 2022 at 8:32 am

    My favorite Halloween treat is the mini Heath bars. It’s tempting to eat the whole package, but I try to limit myself to two a day. I pinned the photo of the Halloween display in your potting shed – so much fun! Thank you for the opportunity to win a prize.

    Reply
  41. Donna
    September 15, 2022 at 8:34 am

    I pinned the witches’ shoe toostie roll cupcakes, sweet and so clever.

    Reply
  42. Cynthia English
    September 15, 2022 at 8:34 am

    I am on candy corn like white on rice! That centerpiece would never last. We have a big party for our grandchildren and their friends every year. Hayrides, bobbing for apples and sack races

    Reply
  43. Patti McMains
    September 15, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Thank you Mary for another amazing post full of spooktacular AND doable tablescape ideas! My favorite candy is anything with caramel. Yum! I have been a subscriber for awhile and always look forward to your emails!

    Reply
  44. rabbitmintthebe3736
    September 15, 2022 at 8:43 am

    Thank you 9n advance for your giveaway. My favorite Halloween candy is a mixture of candy corn and cashews. Salty and sweet. Stay well…….

    Reply
  45. Janice Markhoff
    September 15, 2022 at 8:43 am

    I love Chocolove chocolate bars. The wrapper contains a love poem. Something for the heart as well as the tummy.

    Reply
  46. Trish
    September 15, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Thanks for your wonderful posts and inspiring talent! I look forward to them anytime of the year. But especially at Halloween,which is my favorite time to have fun! My favorite is, of course, Peanut Butter Cups. Thank you for another one of your fantastic giveaways.

    Reply
  47. Char Slawson
    September 15, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Wonderful giveaway. Thank you. Favorite candy is a mixture of nuts and candy corn pumpkins. Looks cute and tastes good. Happy Hallowe……

    Reply
  48. Amy Kaminski
    September 15, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Oh I just love Halloween and you have outdone yourself this year my friend. I look forward to all your posts but the Halloween ones are my favorite. My favorite candy is peanut butter cups. Yummy! Have a boo-tiful day!

    Reply
  49. Amy Kaminski
    September 15, 2022 at 8:51 am

    I also pinned you tanlescape with the black checked tablecloth. What a delight!

    Reply
  50. Barbara Cox
    September 15, 2022 at 8:55 am

    “Witch” treat is my favorite? Hmmm. Love Reese’s best of all! :)
    But most of all I love Halloween!

    Reply
  51. Wren
    September 15, 2022 at 8:57 am

    May I have three?? Pumpkin ice cream, kettle corn and caramel apples!!!

    Reply
  52. Lanita Anderson
    September 15, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Mary, you’ve certainly outdone yourself this year!! I always love your Halloween posts and all the fun and spooky inspiration!! My favorite Halloween treat is caramel apples! Thank you for the fabulous giveaway opportunities…..so many great gifts!

    Reply
  53. Lanita Anderson
    September 15, 2022 at 9:05 am

    I am a long-time subscriber and I posted to my Pinterest page!

    Reply
  54. Ellen M Griesemer
    September 15, 2022 at 9:05 am

    Favorite Halloween treat is a caramel apple!

    Reply
  55. Marcia Mitchell
    September 15, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Love, love, love Halloween! My favorite candy is Reese’s pumpkins! I’m a little addicted to them😁

    Reply
  56. Joyce Renfro
    September 15, 2022 at 9:32 am

    My favorite treat
    is not something to eat
    But the eye candy I see
    from talented people like thee!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: