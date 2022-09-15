‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 9th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and

The 9th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !

Halloween’s appeal for me is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!

We all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!

While I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .

Here at Home is Where the Broom Is,

and for Black Hat Society Members. . .

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|:>)

The time of year to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!

In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,

you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .

I’m sharing some Halloween love with a giveaway. . .

Let’s get Spooky!

In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .

One witch will receive a set of ‘I’m 100% That Witch‘ dish towels for mopping up

those messy cauldron spills, ‘Pumpkin Party’ foaming hand soap,

and a ‘Trick or Treat’ mug for your favorite brew.

A second witch will receive a ‘Let’s Get Spooky’ kitchen towel,

Meri Meri Halloween cupcake kit, Pumpkin Sprinkles

and a pair of Halloween spatulas.

A third witch will receive a set of pumpkin baking cups, spatula set,

Halloween Spooky Sparkles, pumpkin and witch hat kitchen towel

and ‘Pumpkin Party’ foaming hand soap.

A fourth witch will receive a pair of Halloween kitchen towels,

‘Spooky’ mug and Jack-o’-lantern oven mitts.

A fifth witch will receive a pair Halloween kitchen towels. . .Boo!. . .

Halloween sprinkles, baking cups and oven mitts.

A sixth witch will receive a set of four Pumpkin Napkin Rings

and 60 x 102 Cynthia Rowley orange and black plaid tablecloth.

{‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape }

A seventh witch will receive a set of four Ciroa ‘Wicked’ salad plates. . .

An eighth witch will receive a set of four (two designs) vintage-inspired salad plates. . .

A ninth witch will receive a set of four witch leg utensil holders.

And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive Boo Bars crunchy dog biscuits in spooky shapes

and a Puppucino, Peek-a-Brew Squeaky Toy from Lola and Sophie. 🐾🐾

🧹 To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,

leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!

🧹 Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

🧹 To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }

🧹 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight October 1st.

{‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape }

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

