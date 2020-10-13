Dishes, Halloween, Tablescape

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape

6 Comments

 

Happy Tuesday! 

In anticipation of Halloween, I’m part of a tablescape blog hop!

You’ll find Halloween table inspiration from 12 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Witches go flying and black cats are seen Countdown Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween

A black cat easel provides a countdown to our favorite holiday . . .

Halloween is just 18 days away!

It’s not Halloween without some treats!

Black cat mugs are filled with some nostalgic candy treats at each place setting. . .

Pixy Stix, rock candy swizzle sticks, chocolate foil wrapped Jacks and skeletons,

 mellocreme pumpkins ,candy corn, and last but not least, Cat Tails!

All to fuel us for the Annual Witch Rides October 31st!

DIY Witch Broom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #halloween

 { DIY Witch Broom, easy to conjure, HERE }

Halloween table centerpiece with galvanized tiered tray | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

A galvanized three tier stand provides a centerpiece for the table.

It’s filled with feather boas, pumpkins, black cats, and a candy corn garland.

Orange and black checks are married with polka dots

for a traditional color palette and foundation for the table. . .

And tinsel-woven placemats frame placesettings,

more festive than frightening. . .

The quintessential black cats, bats haunted houses, and spider webs border

Wiccan Lace plates found at HomeGoods several years ago,

a short broom ride away.

Beware of Hocus Pocus on Halloween . . .

And the Black Cat’s Hiss.

Sip your bubbly brew from festive black cat straws. . .

Beaded black cat and pumpkin napkin rings hold kitchen towels

masquerading as napkins . . .

Over sized and absorbent to mop

up those inconvenient cauldron spills!

Table Details:

Ciroa Wiccan Lace Plates / HomeGoods, several  years ago

Black Cat Mugs / Walmart, recently

Assorted cat figures / Walmart & Michaels (last year & this year)

Hocus Pocus & Black Cat’s Hiss Tins, Cat Countdown Calendar & Cat Straws / Michaels

Tinsel Placemats / Pier 1

Black Stemless Glasses / Libbey, several years ago

Tablecloth, Kitchen Towels, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Beaded Cat Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, last year

“When witches go riding and black cats are seen,

the moon laughs and whispers, ’tis near Halloween.”

Annual Witch Rides Come One Come All October 31st | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #halloween

I’m cackling with glee to be part of Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop this week . . .

Thank you to Chloe of Celebrate & Decorate for organizing this Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop!

Visit via the links below for more spooktacular table inspiration:

  6 comments for "'When Black Cats Are Seen' Halloween Tablescape

  3. Ann Krucek
    October 13, 2020 at 7:00 am

    Oh My! Mary! You have curated the spookiest black cat table!! You find the cutest items to bring your tables so much detail. All of those vintage cats remind me of my childhood days of Trick or Treat! where you were doomed if a black cat crossed your path!! Love it all!! It is always a pleasure hopping with you. Wishing you a fun Halloween full of extra special treats!

  6. Aquietlife
    October 13, 2020 at 7:05 am

    As the owner of a black cat, you done good 😉! love that tin of hiss, I can tell you are in your element this month!

