Tricks, Treats and 20+ Spooktacular Halloween Tablescapes

Find a round up of 20+ Halloween tablescapes. You’ll find spooktacular inspiration for centerpieces, Halloween DIYs, candy vases, an umbrella witch, spooky cakes, Halloween treats and more.
Whoooo can believe Halloween is just a few weeks away?
There’s still plenty of time to dust off your broom,
polish your shoes and buy a new hat! <|;>)
I pulled together some Halloween tablescapes from the archives for some spooktacular fun and inspiration!
Click on the links in red to fly over for the complete post
and the table details and sources. . .if you dare <|:>)
‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape
A galvanized three tier stand provides a centerpiece for a Halloween table with black cats,
Halloween treats and a Halloween countdown.
This Way to Trick or Treating
A directional pumpkin provides the way for trick or treating.
Dish towels masquerade as napkins with black mugs filled with treats.
All Hallows’ Eve Tablescape: Eat, Drink, and Be Scary
A lacy spider web tablecloth provides a foundation for the table.
Haunted house plates, spooky treats and
Grave Hill Cellars Witches & Warlocks, Cauldron Brewed Bubbled and Boiled,
is bubbling with mini ghostly white pumpkins, ravens and black bottles of bubbly Brut.
Help yourself to a Dying of Thirst Cocktail for All Hallow’s Eve. . .if you dare!
Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats!
The Black Hat Society is gathering in the Potting Shed for a Witches Tea Party!
No spooky surprises inside, it’s all about the treats!
The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape
The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape and “Eat at Your Own Risk” Haunted Castle Cake,
Easy to scare up from a castle Bundt cake pan!
‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape
Every good witch needs a new sparkly hat for Halloween,
flanked by a pair of crows!
For a sweet treat, help yourself to a Peanut Butter Spider Cookie. . .
Providing more stares than scares!
Cloche Encounters for All Hallows’ Eve
Spine-chilling Cloche Encounters, illuminating haunting images. . .
Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun
Rib tickling fun with Rod and Rowena
A Jolly Halloween
Vintage-inspired Halloween greetings and Wiccan Lace plates
with a sunflower and candy corn centerpiece
Halloween Treats
Candy vases, Peeps skewers and Halloween treat pails
Witches’ Potion Table
Witch leg centerpiece and potion label plates
A Happy Owl-oween Table
Table inspiration from an owl table runner, fitting for raptures of the night!
Help yourself to an owl cakelet with maple glaze.
The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table
Hallow Apothecary Plates, DIY tricked-out witch hat and potion sprinkle cupcakes
Black Hat Society Halloween Table
Spidery webs, Halloween treats, feather boas and pumpkin table runner
P.S. Beware the candy corn, it can be deadly. . .
Tricks and Treats for throwing a Spooky Hallo-Wine Party
Plenty of tricks and treats for throwing a Hallo-Wine Party, including recipes
for a Graveyard Dust Cheddar Cheese Ball and
Black Bean and Olive Hummus with Spooky Spinach Tortilla Chips.
The Witch Is In: Floating Witch Halloween Tablescape
Link to a fun ‘witch craft’ DIY Floating Witch for Halloween and tablescape
‘Tis Near Halloween Table with Vintage Beistle
Retro images of witches, black cats and classic smiling moon from the 1950’s,
provide some vintage Halloween table inspiration.
‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape
A candy buffet to fuel your midnight ride
and pumpkins festooned with witch leg ribbon.
Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers
Welcome to Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers. . .aka, the Potting Shed.
Established 1831, specializing in black roses. . . dead or alive.
Candy Corn Centerpiece DIY and Happy HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape
Celebrate with a Hallowine and Halloween candy pairing and DIY candy vase centerpiece
Bone Appétit: Rod & Rowena’s Last Hurrah
Rod and Rowena enjoy a little wine and cheese with a few uninvited guests
Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena
Rowena dresses up as a witch for Halloween while Rod enjoys reeling in some bonefish.
Whew! Are you still here?
I’m surprised you haven’t overdosed on sugar yet. ;)
I have thrills and chills to be part of a Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop next week!
I hope you’ll stop back by for more spooktacular
Halloween table inspiration on October 12th.
The good witches and winners of my
‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway are . . .
Jo | Peyton | Betsy | Clara | Mary Ann | Kathy M. | Debbie L. | Lauren | Cindi M.
Your goodies are on their way, thanks to all who entered! <|;>)
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
I always enjoy your wealth of ideas for a festive Halloween! So much fun!
What a spooktacular round up Mary! They’re all so unique and cute! You have a wonderful collection of Halloween goodies and decorations. Thank you so much for the beautiful and fun Halloween treats. I shall use them and think of you. Your annual Halloween giveaways are so much fun. I am truly thrilled! You always select the cutest items to share. 🎃 You have great talent and a generous heart. Your inspiration has encouraged me to enjoy Halloween once again. This good witch is very appreciative of all you do and for your generosity! Have a great day! Clara❤️
Hi Mary ~ 🎃🎃🎃 WOW ! HOLY HALLOWEEN! Can’t even begin to pick a favorite because they are all spectacular! 🎃🎃🎃 ~ Dorinda 🧡🖤
Not only are these tablescapes wonderful eye candy, (wish you could have heard my ‘”ahhs” and seen my smile) but they inspire me to get my house ready for the holiday. One can feel the TLC you put into these amazing displays. Thank you!!!
OMG!! Love each and every one!! All so fantastically imaginative!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
Hugs,
Deb
This post is extra-ordinary in every way…so, so, so amazing!! Thank You!!!
Mary, you are the queen of Halloween. No one does Halloween better than you. All of your spooktacular details are amazing. I love the round-up. Happy Thursday🎃
Well done oh Queen of Halloween Mary! I am on eye candy overload! I can’t believe Halloween is on the horizon, time to dust off my broom! I’m looking forward to the Halloween fun next week, what a fabulous round up of ideas you’ve shared!
Jenna
Love seeing all your tables! Such inspiration! Thank you for sharing.
Thanks so much for this compilation of your wonderful creations to celebrate Halloween! I’m going to make sure I hold onto this post – I love all things pumpkins and cats!
Your posts are always full of such fun inspiration, Mary! No, I didn’t overdose on sugar!! Lol! Congratulations to the happy winners!
Mary
YOU NAILED IT!!!
Too many to choose from. Wouldn’t know where to begin picking a favorite.
Thanks for all your hard work and gorgeous displays.
Absolutely LOVE everything you do……
You make it look so easy…just so much fun!
I enjoy your Halloween stables so much every year. I love everything.
All of these are great. You make Halloween so festive and fun. Your creativity never stops to amaze me. Hope to try some of them next year. That is everything but the spiders. I have terrible arachnophobia so no spiders around my house.