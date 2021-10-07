Dishes, Halloween, Tablescape

Tricks, Treats and 20+ Spooktacular Halloween Tablescapes

by  • 15 Comments

Find a round up of 20+ Halloween tablescapes. You’ll find spooktacular inspiration for centerpieces, Halloween DIYs, candy vases, an umbrella witch, spooky cakes, Halloween treats and more.

Find a round up of 20+ Halloween tablescapes. You’ll find spooktacular inspiration for centerpieces, Halloween DIYs, candy vases, an umbrella witch, spooky cakes, Halloween treats and more! ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

Whoooo can believe Halloween is just a few weeks away?

Happy Owl-oween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #owl

There’s still plenty of time to dust off your broom,

polish your shoes and buy a new hat! <|;>)

Black Hat Society Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #witch #tablescape #Halloween

I pulled together some Halloween tablescapes from the archives for some spooktacular fun and inspiration!

Click on the links in red to fly over  for the complete post

and the table details and sources. . .if you dare <|:>)

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape

A galvanized three tier stand provides a centerpiece for a Halloween table with black cats,

Halloween treats and a Halloween countdown.

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

This Way to Trick or Treating Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #alfresco #Halloween #tablescape

This Way to Trick or Treating

A directional pumpkin provides the way for trick or treating.

Dish towels masquerade as napkins with black mugs filled with treats.

All Hallows' Eve Tablescape: Eat, Drink, and Be Scary | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape

All Hallows’ Eve Tablescape: Eat, Drink, and Be Scary

A lacy spider web tablecloth provides a foundation for the table.

Haunted house plates, spooky treats and

Grave Hill Cellars Witches & Warlocks, Cauldron Brewed Bubbled and Boiled,

is bubbling with mini ghostly white pumpkins, ravens and black bottles of bubbly Brut.

Help yourself to a Dying of Thirst Cocktail for All Hallow’s Eve. . .if you dare!

Grave Hill Cellars Witches & Warlocks, Cauldron Brewed Bubbled and Boiled, is bubbling with mini ghostly white pumpkins, ravens and black bottles of bubbly Brut | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape

Potting Shed dressed for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats!

The Black Hat Society is gathering in the Potting Shed for a Witches Tea Party!

No spooky surprises inside, it’s all about the treats!

Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape and Haunted Castle Cake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #bundt #cake

The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape

The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape and “Eat at Your Own Risk” Haunted Castle Cake,

Easy to scare up from a castle Bundt cake pan!

The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape

‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #alfresco #lake

‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape

Every good witch needs a new sparkly hat for Halloween,

flanked by a pair of crows!

For a sweet treat, help yourself to a Peanut Butter Spider Cookie. . .

For more stares than scares, help yourself to a Peanut Butter Spider Cookie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #cookie

Providing more stares than scares!

Cloche Encounters for All Hallows' Eve Tablescape | homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Cloche Encounters for All Hallows’ Eve

Spine-chilling Cloche Encounters, illuminating haunting images. . .

Cloche Encounters for All Hallows' Eve Tablescape | homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton #garden

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun

Rib tickling fun with Rod and Rowena

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton #garden

A Jolly Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

A Jolly Halloween

Vintage-inspired Halloween greetings and Wiccan Lace plates

with a sunflower and candy corn centerpiece

A Jolly Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Halloween Treats Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #alfresco #lake

Halloween Treats

Candy vases, Peeps skewers and Halloween treat pails

Witches’ Potion Halloween Table | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #alfresco

Witches’ Potion Table

Witch leg centerpiece and potion label plates

Witches’ Potion Halloween Table | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #alfresco

Happy Owl-oween Tablescape | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #owls

A Happy Owl-oween Table

Table inspiration from an owl table runner, fitting for raptures of the night!

Help yourself to an owl cakelet with maple glaze.

Owl Cakelets with Maple Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #owls

The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table

Hallow Apothecary Plates, DIY tricked-out witch hat and potion sprinkle cupcakes

The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Black Hat Society Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #witch #tablescape #Halloween #tablesetting

Black Hat Society Halloween Table

Spidery webs, Halloween treats, feather boas and pumpkin table runner

P.S. Beware the candy corn, it can be deadly. . .

You've been poisoned! ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

Tricks and Treats for throwing a Spooky Hallo-Wine Party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #party #recipes

Tricks and Treats for throwing a Spooky Hallo-Wine Party 

Plenty of tricks and treats for throwing a Hallo-Wine Party, including recipes

for a Graveyard Dust Cheddar Cheese Ball and

Black Bean and Olive Hummus with Spooky Spinach Tortilla Chips.

The Witch Is In: Floating Witch Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #witch #tablescape #tablesetting

The Witch Is In: Floating Witch Halloween Tablescape

Link to a fun ‘witch craft’ DIY Floating Witch for Halloween and tablescape

The Witch Is In: Floating Witch Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #witch #tablescape #tablesetting

Vintage Beistle Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #Beistle #tablescape #alfresco

‘Tis Near Halloween Table with Vintage Beistle

 Retro images of witches, black cats and classic smiling moon from the 1950’s,

provide some vintage Halloween table inspiration.

'Witch' Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablesetting #witch #tablescape

‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape 

A candy buffet to fuel your midnight ride

and pumpkins festooned with witch leg ribbon.

'Witch' Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablesetting #witch #tablescape

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #pottingshed

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers 

Welcome to Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers. . .aka, the Potting Shed.

Established 1831, specializing in black roses. . . dead or alive.

Candy Corn Centerpiece DIY and Happy HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablesetting #Hallowine #tablescape #candycorn #DIY

Candy Corn Centerpiece DIY and Happy HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape

Celebrate with a Hallowine and Halloween candy pairing and DIY candy vase centerpiece

Bone Appétit: Rod & Rowena’s Last Hurrah and Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton

Bone Appétit: Rod & Rowena’s Last Hurrah

Rod and Rowena enjoy a little wine and cheese with a few uninvited guests

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton #lake

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena

Rowena dresses up as a witch for Halloween while Rod enjoys reeling in some bonefish.

Skeleton fishing dock lake Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton #lake
Whew! Are you still here?

I’m surprised you haven’t overdosed on sugar yet. ;)

I have thrills and chills to be part of a Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop next week!

I hope you’ll stop back by for more spooktacular

Halloween table inspiration on October 12th.

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton #garden

The good witches and winners of my

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway are . . .

 Jo | Peyton | Betsy | Clara | Mary Ann |  Kathy M. | Debbie L. | Lauren | Cindi M.

Happy Halloween witch flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween

Your goodies are on their way, thanks to all who entered! <|;>)

Happy Halloween witch flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Smiling Skellie Cracker Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablesetting #Hallowine #tablescape

Thank you for your visit, sharing at:

 Tablescape Thursday

  15 comments for “Tricks, Treats and 20+ Spooktacular Halloween Tablescapes

  1. Ann Woleben
    October 7, 2021 at 6:30 am

    I always enjoy your wealth of ideas for a festive Halloween! So much fun!

    Reply
    • Clara
      October 7, 2021 at 8:56 am

      What a spooktacular round up Mary! They’re all so unique and cute! You have a wonderful collection of Halloween goodies and decorations. Thank you so much for the beautiful and fun Halloween treats. I shall use them and think of you. Your annual Halloween giveaways are so much fun. I am truly thrilled! You always select the cutest items to share. 🎃 You have great talent and a generous heart. Your inspiration has encouraged me to enjoy Halloween once again. This good witch is very appreciative of all you do and for your generosity! Have a great day! Clara❤️

      Reply
  2. Dorinda Selke
    October 7, 2021 at 7:23 am

    Hi Mary ~ 🎃🎃🎃 WOW ! HOLY HALLOWEEN! Can’t even begin to pick a favorite because they are all spectacular! 🎃🎃🎃 ~ Dorinda 🧡🖤

    Reply
  3. Karen
    October 7, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Not only are these tablescapes wonderful eye candy, (wish you could have heard my ‘”ahhs” and seen my smile) but they inspire me to get my house ready for the holiday. One can feel the TLC you put into these amazing displays. Thank you!!!

    Reply
  4. Debbie- Dabble
    October 7, 2021 at 8:01 am

    OMG!! Love each and every one!! All so fantastically imaginative!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
    Hugs,
    Deb

    Reply
  5. Susan Martin
    October 7, 2021 at 8:29 am

    This post is extra-ordinary in every way…so, so, so amazing!! Thank You!!!

    Reply
  6. Everyday Living
    October 7, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Mary, you are the queen of Halloween. No one does Halloween better than you. All of your spooktacular details are amazing. I love the round-up. Happy Thursday🎃

    Reply
  7. the Painted Apron
    October 7, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Well done oh Queen of Halloween Mary! I am on eye candy overload! I can’t believe Halloween is on the horizon, time to dust off my broom! I’m looking forward to the Halloween fun next week, what a fabulous round up of ideas you’ve shared!
    Jenna

    Reply
  8. Debbie J
    October 7, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Love seeing all your tables! Such inspiration! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
    • Sue
      October 7, 2021 at 10:46 am

      Thanks so much for this compilation of your wonderful creations to celebrate Halloween! I’m going to make sure I hold onto this post – I love all things pumpkins and cats!

      Reply
  9. Kitty
    October 7, 2021 at 9:08 am

    Your posts are always full of such fun inspiration, Mary! No, I didn’t overdose on sugar!! Lol! Congratulations to the happy winners!

    Reply
  10. Jane
    October 7, 2021 at 10:24 am

    Mary
    YOU NAILED IT!!!
    Too many to choose from. Wouldn’t know where to begin picking a favorite.
    Thanks for all your hard work and gorgeous displays.
    Absolutely LOVE everything you do……

    Reply
  11. Tricia
    October 7, 2021 at 10:56 am

    You make it look so easy…just so much fun!

    Reply
  12. Cindee
    October 7, 2021 at 10:59 am

    I enjoy your Halloween stables so much every year. I love everything.

    Reply
  13. Andree Dampier
    October 7, 2021 at 11:55 am

    All of these are great. You make Halloween so festive and fun. Your creativity never stops to amaze me. Hope to try some of them next year. That is everything but the spiders. I have terrible arachnophobia so no spiders around my house.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: