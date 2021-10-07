Tricks, Treats and 20+ Spooktacular Halloween Tablescapes

Find a round up of 20+ Halloween tablescapes. You’ll find spooktacular inspiration for centerpieces, Halloween DIYs, candy vases, an umbrella witch, spooky cakes, Halloween treats and more.

Whoooo can believe Halloween is just a few weeks away?

There’s still plenty of time to dust off your broom,

polish your shoes and buy a new hat! <|;>)

I pulled together some Halloween tablescapes from the archives for some spooktacular fun and inspiration!

Click on the links in red to fly over for the complete post

and the table details and sources. . .if you dare <|:>)

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape

A galvanized three tier stand provides a centerpiece for a Halloween table with black cats,

Halloween treats and a Halloween countdown.

A directional pumpkin provides the way for trick or treating.

Dish towels masquerade as napkins with black mugs filled with treats.

A lacy spider web tablecloth provides a foundation for the table.

Haunted house plates, spooky treats and

Grave Hill Cellars Witches & Warlocks, Cauldron Brewed Bubbled and Boiled,

is bubbling with mini ghostly white pumpkins, ravens and black bottles of bubbly Brut.

Help yourself to a Dying of Thirst Cocktail for All Hallow’s Eve. . .if you dare!

The Black Hat Society is gathering in the Potting Shed for a Witches Tea Party!

No spooky surprises inside, it’s all about the treats!

The Witching Hour Halloween Tablescape and “Eat at Your Own Risk” Haunted Castle Cake,

Easy to scare up from a castle Bundt cake pan!

Every good witch needs a new sparkly hat for Halloween,

flanked by a pair of crows!

For a sweet treat, help yourself to a Peanut Butter Spider Cookie. . .

Providing more stares than scares!

Spine-chilling Cloche Encounters, illuminating haunting images. . .

Rib tickling fun with Rod and Rowena

Vintage-inspired Halloween greetings and Wiccan Lace plates

with a sunflower and candy corn centerpiece

Candy vases, Peeps skewers and Halloween treat pails

Witch leg centerpiece and potion label plates

Table inspiration from an owl table runner, fitting for raptures of the night!

Help yourself to an owl cakelet with maple glaze.

Hallow Apothecary Plates, DIY tricked-out witch hat and potion sprinkle cupcakes

Spidery webs, Halloween treats, feather boas and pumpkin table runner

P.S. Beware the candy corn, it can be deadly. . .

Plenty of tricks and treats for throwing a Hallo-Wine Party, including recipes

for a Graveyard Dust Cheddar Cheese Ball and

Black Bean and Olive Hummus with Spooky Spinach Tortilla Chips.

Link to a fun ‘witch craft’ DIY Floating Witch for Halloween and tablescape

Retro images of witches, black cats and classic smiling moon from the 1950’s,

provide some vintage Halloween table inspiration.

A candy buffet to fuel your midnight ride

and pumpkins festooned with witch leg ribbon.

Welcome to Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers. . .aka, the Potting Shed.

Established 1831, specializing in black roses. . . dead or alive.

Celebrate with a Hallowine and Halloween candy pairing and DIY candy vase centerpiece

Rod and Rowena enjoy a little wine and cheese with a few uninvited guests

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena

Rowena dresses up as a witch for Halloween while Rod enjoys reeling in some bonefish.



Whew! Are you still here?

I’m surprised you haven’t overdosed on sugar yet. ;)

I have thrills and chills to be part of a Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop next week!

I hope you’ll stop back by for more spooktacular

Halloween table inspiration on October 12th.

The good witches and winners of my

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway are . . .

Jo | Peyton | Betsy | Clara | Mary Ann | Kathy M. | Debbie L. | Lauren | Cindi M.

Your goodies are on their way, thanks to all who entered! <|;>)

