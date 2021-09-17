‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and

The 8th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !

The appeal of Halloween for me is its combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun

and we all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!

While I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .

Here at Home is Where the Broom Is,

and for Black Hat Society Members. . .

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|:>)

The time of year to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!

In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,

you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .

I’m sharing some Halloween love with a giveaway. . .

In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .

One witch will receive a pair of blingy witch wine glasses and ‘Yes I Can Drive A Stick’ cocktail napkins.

A second witch will receive a Cauldron stirring wooden spoons, a ‘Happy Haunting’ kitchen towel, a Meri Meri Halloween cupcake kit, Halloween Spooky Sprinkles and Michel Design Works Halloween Trick Or Treat Foaming Hand Wash.

A third witch will receive ‘If the Broom Fits, Fly It’ Sign, Witch Cookie Cutter Set, Halloween Spooky Sprinkles, Oven Mitt and Witch Shoe Cocktail Napkins.

A fourth witch will receive a 60 x 84-inch spidery web and my favorite Halloween tablecloth!

A fifth witch will receive a set of 4 Beaded Black Cat and Pumpkin Napkin Rings and Halloween Kitchen Towels for mopping up those messy cauldron spills. . .

{‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape }

A sixth and seventh witch will receive a ‘You Say Witch Like It’s A Bad Thing’ Mug and kitchen towel set. . .

Each mug comes with an attached witch broom tassel key ring! <|;>)

An eighth witch will receive a Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit, Oven Mitt, Cauldron stirring wooden spoons and Wilton Candy Eyeballs.

And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive a bag of Lola and Sophie’s favorite Sweet Potato Dog Treats and ‘Tricks for Treats’ Squeaky Toy Bone. 🐾🐾

To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,

leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!

Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }

For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post on Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight October 1st.

Best Witches <|;>) for a Happy Weekend! ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

