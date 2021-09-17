‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and
The 8th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !
The appeal of Halloween for me is its combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun
and we all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!
While I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .
Here at Home is Where the Broom Is,
and for Black Hat Society Members. . .
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|:>)
{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }
{ Witches’ Potion Table }
The time of year to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!
{ Tootsie Rolls Witch Shoe Cupcake Toppers }
{ Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }
In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,
you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .
{ Halloween Oreo Brownies }
{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }
{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }
{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }
{ More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies }
{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }
I’m sharing some Halloween love with a giveaway. . .
{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }
In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .
One witch will receive a pair of blingy witch wine glasses and ‘Yes I Can Drive A Stick’ cocktail napkins.
{ Witching Hour Cupcakes }
A second witch will receive a Cauldron stirring wooden spoons, a ‘Happy Haunting’ kitchen towel, a Meri Meri Halloween cupcake kit, Halloween Spooky Sprinkles and Michel Design Works Halloween Trick Or Treat Foaming Hand Wash.
A third witch will receive ‘If the Broom Fits, Fly It’ Sign, Witch Cookie Cutter Set, Halloween Spooky Sprinkles, Oven Mitt and Witch Shoe Cocktail Napkins.
{ ‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape }
A fourth witch will receive a 60 x 84-inch spidery web and my favorite Halloween tablecloth!
{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table }
A fifth witch will receive a set of 4 Beaded Black Cat and Pumpkin Napkin Rings and Halloween Kitchen Towels for mopping up those messy cauldron spills. . .
{‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape }
A sixth and seventh witch will receive a ‘You Say Witch Like It’s A Bad Thing’ Mug and kitchen towel set. . .
Each mug comes with an attached witch broom tassel key ring! <|;>)
An eighth witch will receive a Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit, Oven Mitt, Cauldron stirring wooden spoons and Wilton Candy Eyeballs.
And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive a bag of Lola and Sophie’s favorite Sweet Potato Dog Treats and ‘Tricks for Treats’ Squeaky Toy Bone. 🐾🐾
{ Best Witches for a Happy Howl-oween }
To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,
leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!
Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post on Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight October 1st.
Best Witches <|;>) for a Happy Weekend! ♥
OH! I love Halloween! And all the fun that goes with it! My favorite treat is a mixture of salted Spanish peanuts and candy corn. I know, some people think I am crazy but I really do love the mixture!
Candy corn is my favorite Halloween treat. I love watching my grandchildren at Halloween and fall is my favorite time of year. Oh also Halloween is my birthday!
Witches are my favorite – this post got me in the spirit! Reese’s Cups rule the Halloween candies. Preferably in pumpkin form!
I love an ooey, gooey carmel apple. Delicious and a little bit healthy.
Halloween is the best! I have always loved raisinets since I was a kid.
Mary, Your Halloween finds are fabulous! The witch wine glasses, napkin rings and tablecloth are adorable! You always select the cutest Halloween kitchen towels. Your generosity in sharing with your readers is so sweet and thoughtful. You’ve helped us all enjoy Halloween more and brought the child out in many of us. I found myself buying skeleton hands and bones this week. Before reading your blog, I wouldn’t have given them a second look. Thank you for the fun inspiration! Happy Friday! Clara ❤️
I love Halloween – a combination of make-believe and yummy treats. I used to LOVE making my kids’ costumes and then they made their way into the dress-up trunk (the costumes not the kids!!) My favorite treat is a caramel apple but I like virtually all Halloween treats!
Candy corn is my favourite treat. Halloween is my birthday and I love watching my grandchildren enjoy this time of year.
Halloween is so much fun. I grew up when we could trick or treat with our friends all through the neighborhood without worries. I loved sorting the candy back at home and finding my favorite Bit of Honey candy. I still decorate my house and my hatchback for trunk or treat. I love to dress up in a costume to match the trunk theme.
Love the trunk treat idea!
But my favorite is the costumes…love making them fit my daughters and have continued as an adult dressing up each year. I’m lucky that one of my friends has an adult Halloween party every year with a different Halloween Theme. So one can keep it simple or go extreme with ones costume. I won one year with a ghost cape & hood I made of white tule.
Treats: brownies decorated in the theme, often with candy corn on top – simple but fun to cut the brownies into fun shapes!
Love your decorations and ideas ! My favorite treats are candy corn and chocolate cupcakes with Halloween sprinkles .
I love candy corn with salted peanuts!!
I love Halloween also. As for my favorite candy, candy corn and peanut butter cups have to be in my cauldron.
I love Reece’s peanut butter pumpkins and all the other year round shapes they’ve come up with. I made your witches cauldron cupcakes with my grandchildren last year. Although they only vaguely resembled yours they were very creative and not a little spooky!
I pinned the spider peanut butter cookies. Maybe my little people and I will make these this year!
Love Halloween. Current favorite treat is mellocream pumpkins. Best childhood memory is going to the house where they gave away Fanny Farmer candy bars. Luxury in the 1950’s.
My favorite Halloween candy is Heath bars – full of crunch and chocolate! I’m going to make your festive Halloween Witch’s Potion popcorn treat this year and put the treats in small bags to share.
I pinned the photo of the colorful table setting with the black and white check tablecloth and the beautiful floral centerpiece. Love all of the Halloween pieces!
At Halloween I have candy corn running through my veins! But I love all Halloween goodies…so many yummy choices!
So fun! So fabulous! So creative! So inspiring! So, so wonderful!
THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR WORK, EFFORT AND SHARING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love, love, love all your Halloween displays !!! YES, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!!!
OMG, I love all things Halloween and fall! I started decorating the end of August! I am old fashioned and still like Candy Corn… I guess I’m a relic!!! I can’t tell you how I enjoy your blog and have lost count as to how many years I have been following you! You continue to be so entertaining, informative and delightful!
Pumpkin shaped peanut butter cups are my favorite Halloween treat . Happy Halloween everyone!
I have loved your candy mix and used the recipe of
Your mix for Halloween gifts. My favorite is peanut m&m’s.
Mary, you are so awesome. You have converted me into loving a fun Halloween theme, and my collection has begun over the past few years (even in a downsized world, there’s always room for a few salad plates, glasses, etc). I pinned the entire collection of goodies to my seasonal inspiration board, all so fun. Reese’s peanut butter cups are my fave, and our new (old) neighborhood sees hundreds of kids in a non-Covid year. Not sure what this year will bring, but I know it’ll be exciting. Thanks for always keeping us inspired. Every emailed post is sure to be a good one from you. Have a great weekend.
You are unquestionably the Halloween queen and have inspired my tablescapes for years! I have pinned your whole entry to my board as I always do and look forward to all of your posts; Halloween is indeed the most anticipated time of the year. I also love peanuts and candy corn and sometimes add miniature Reese cups to the mix! Thank you for always bringing the joy and fun.
Halloween Fun, OhMy, you are such an inspiration! I love sour cream pumpkin spice donuts and apple cider.
As a loyal member of the Black Hat Society, Halloween is definitely my favorite holiday. My favorite treats to eat and give out to trick or treaters are Kit Kats and Mounds Bars. Love to do a bit of decorating for our special night and will set the table with my best witchy china and glassware and place a lovely centerpiece of dead black roses and pokeberry.Always make a batch of Ghoulash for dinner with black frosted cake for dessert.
Have a perfectly Haunting Halloween.
Snickers bars are my favorite!
I have always loved Candy Corn! I love Halloween and all the fun that goes with it!!!
I have to admit I love candy corn and I must say you do the most wonderful and creative things! Thank you for sharing it all 🎃👻
I love the joy and playfulness Halloween brings to children and adults. It’s impossible not to get wrapped up in the fun of it. My favorite treat is the little box of Nerds that’s just so easy to pour in your mouth in one big bite. Happy Halloween!!!
I always love your Halloween posts because I get so many great ideas. Lola and Sophie look adorable in their Halloween attire. My favorite Halloween candy are those Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate pumpkins.
I have been a subscriber for years.
While cleaning out the garage this summer, I came across a pair of high button Victorian – style shoes that had once belonged to my mother. She didn’t wear them, she kept them in a Victorian style bedroom as a part of the decor. I almost donated them, but for some reason it didn’t. I think they are going to look perfect in a Halloween display this year. Thanks for the great idea.
Pinned!
I love Baby Ruth. It reminds me of being a kid and enjoying a simpler life. It also was my Mom’s favorite candy. I enjoy your Halloween posts. They really kick off Fall for me.
By October we are all so ready for a new decorating season, Halloween has to be my favorite. As a retired teacher of 30 years, my students loved the fall books and activities surrounding this fun event. Our favorite classroom treat was always candy corn and candied apples or caramel apples. However, with second graders someone would always loose a tooth at first bite.
Mary, I always love your Halloween posts, You are SO creative!! I would love to win one of your giveaways. I am a subscriber. My favorite Halloween candy is Kit Kats, which I don’t buy at Halloween because I’d eat any that weren’t given to trick or treaters!!!
WOW!! This is the giveaway to end all giveaways!! I would be excited to win any of those prizes! More great ideas from you and your recipe box! My favorite Halloween candy, when I was a kid, are the homemade popcorn balls we use to get when we went trick r treating!! I’ve been a subscriber for like ever!! Hopefully we’ll have our long awaited puppy by the time your giveaway is over and that would be a nice treat for our pup to win the Sophie & Lola giveaway!! GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE! ❤️🧙🏻🧟♂️⚰️🧹👻 BTW: I love the napkins that sat “I CAN DRIVE A STICK”…
Hands down, candy corn is my favorite. Even better mixed with cocktail peanuts! I’m a member of The Black Hat Society and I dearly LOVE your skeletons! Oh, and I pinned the photo of your great giveaway!
I pinned and saved the picture of the Witches Tea Party! I have always loved that iron teapot!!
I pinned your picture of the pretty table setting with the black and white check tablecloth, the ribbon tied pumpkins and the beautiful centerpiece.
You are amazing! You are a fount of boundless imagination and your execution is bar none!
I have followed your blog for years, way back to when I was blogging. You really should consider writing a book. I’m sure you’ve been told that before. I have shelves of books tablescapes and holiday decor and cookbooks, but your book would stand out amongst them all! Fondly, Alma
Oh my Mary, you’ve outdone yourself with this fabulous giveaway!! Thank you for sharing some of your Halloween goodies with us. My favorite Halloween treat is candy corn mixed with peanuts. I’m already a subscriber. 😊
All the Halloween just makes me smile. I have about 100 Department 56 Halloween houses and village pieces. I also consider Autumn Mix one of the major food groups in October!! Enjoy your posts. As my son used to say when he was a little fella, “Happy Ween”!
My fav thing about Halloween is WITCHES, but only
Good witches! Because good witches have tea parties—like yours!
I love Halloween on you blog and have been a follower for many years!! We have so many of the same dishes :). My favorite candy is candy corn, love to eat it and decorate with it. Thanks for the give away have a Spooktacular day
Oh Mary, Queen of Halloween, you have outdone yourself this year! I love the fun, not too spooky side of Halloween and my eyes are popping looking at all the cute things you have found and are so generously giving away! Plus all the photos from the archives of all the fabulous creations you have made in your kitchen and on your tables of Halloweens past! You have thought of Halloween everything! I was one of your lucky winners several years ago and won a set of fabulous plates, thank you! I have seen a lot of witchy things with the saying “Yes I can drive a stick!” so cute! The blingy glasses are great and I love the cat/pumpkin napkin rings. Your teacups are fantastic, are they new this year? Wonderful fun~
Jenna
Pinned your peanut butter spider Halloween cookies. The grandkids will love them! Thanks
O.k.Mirror mirror on the wall YOU ARE THE MOST BOOOtiful of them all. I am halloween crazy and it is my favorite holiday. Every year I host a Ghouls Night Out party for my friends..and a Halloween party for my grandchildren..They are now 15 and 13 and still insist on their party with games and treats. I have lots of tricks and treats for our menu..some of my favorites are: alarming apple cider martinis, scary shrimp and ghostly grits, spine chilling caesar salad, ghoulish garlic bread, raven red wine and melting molten lava cakes with boonilla ice cream…and for the kids…mummy pizza, spider sliders, deviled spider eggs with ghostly brownies (a ghost peep on top) and gingerbread men mummies with boonilla milkshakes….i would love love love and enjoy this bewitching prize!!!! Thanks for the joy you bring all year…and especially during my favorite Halloween season…Have gotten so many great ideas form you…Keep them coming!!
Snickers are my favorite! And I have pinned this on my “Trick or Treat” board. So many wonderful ideas. I love Halloween. We have over 400 trick or treaters in my neighborhood and it is so fun.
Mary, Love those Hallowe’en posts for their great inspiration and DIY tutorials. Hallowe’en is my daughter’s favorite holiday and our favorite treat the skull Devil’s Food cakes we make together.
Lynne, Thrifting Wonderland
Ohhhh I’m a life long member of the club!!! I love Halloween and all the spooky days leading up to it!
Happy Halloween! My favorite treat is a grown-up one~ 1st pot of chili for the year with a Red’s Apple Ale! Looking forwarded to it!
I pinned your lovely witchy tablescape. Your tablescapes are simply the best ever!
Mary, what a treat! Your Halloween Umbrella is probably my favorite thing you have ever done. It made quite an impression here!
I’m a traditionalist–give me some candy corn!
I’ve always liked your Witches Popcorn mixture. It’s a little bit of what I like in one big witches pot.
Thks for all tour great pictures.
Your Witches’ Tea Party display ( in the potting shed ) is fantastic I especially love any display that includes crows!!!
Made those witch legs with tootsie roll feet cupcakes last year for my Grandkids… think I’ll try to the cauldron cupcakes this year.
The Halloween cones I copied last year were a HUGE hit with my Grandkids. Thanks for your inspiration!
A great post on your Halloween ideas! I have made the Oreo brownies and everyone loves them including me, and the grandkids! You have such good ideas and should write a book! It would be a hit! Move over Martha!
As a long time subscriber, I throw my witch hat into the contest ring every year hoping I’ll get the scare and surprise of my life and actually win. LOL! Positively giddy over all the goodies you have this year, Mary! You really do find the cutest decorations for every holiday season. My favorite treat to eat is the Reese’s Halloween Peanut Butter Pumpkins…they’re ghostly good! 🎃
Hellooooo Mary ~ Happy Halloween 🎃 My favorite Halloween candy are Plain chocolate M and M’s in Halloween colors of course 🧡🖤💜 Thanks for hosting such an amazing giveaway
Hi Mary ~ I have been a member of your Black Hat Society for many happy years 🧡🖤
My favorite candy is Reese’s bats. They have more PB to chocolate so they are delicious. And they are a perfect size. I am definitely a black hat society follower! I love the fall and Halloween posts. Can’t wait to see what the pups wear this year.
Favorite is bubble gum !! I know weird but love it!!!
I pinned those adorable cat napkin holders. Love them!
Mary , Candy corn is my favorite!!! I have always loved Halloween 🎃 Fall is my favorite season. As a child I always wanted to be a witch . As an adult I started having annual girly witch parties ( back before cute witch items could be found ) indoor outdoor and included my potting shed . I pinned you tea in the potting shed photo !!! Love all of your Halloween treats and decor !!!🎃 👻 <|;)
Oh Mary…you have the coolest blog! I always enjoy reading it. I love making the popcorn bags at the holidays. The children and adults snap them up in a hurry! Ha Ha. I am a follower and pinned a photo under my holidays board! How gracious of you to offer this amazing ‘give away”! Bless you! Hugs to your puppies~~
You make every holiday so fun and inviting. I love the fall harvest mix that has candy corn in it, so yummy. I love to eat caramel apples also. My niece and I chose a craft for Halloween to make every year. This year we are making two, candy apples decorated and pumpkins that we paint and also a couple of decopauge ones. So much fun making memories with her. You have the best Halloween ideas that I just love.🧡🧡💛💛🤎🤎 I also would love to be a part of your Black Hat society, sounds like fun idea.🧡🧡
Love Halloween and the fun it brings children dressed for Trick or Treat! My favorite Halloween candy are the Russell Stover chocolate covered orange marshmallow pumpkins and, of course, candy corn!
Mary you are the Queen of Halloween! My favorite Halloween treats are the Halloween Oreos!
Please accept me into your Black Hat society. Sounds like something I would really love especially if I can put on fancy hats🧡🧡💛💛🤎🤎
Thank you for a chance to win some fabulous treats! My favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s peanut butter cups 😃
Love your decorations and all of the witches! I’ve already placed a few deco’s around my house and yard but this is the big decorating weekend! IT IS the most fabulously frightening time of year!! My favorite Halloween treat, besides seeing all of the kiddos dressed up in costumes (so miss that) is Dark Chocolate M&M’s mixed with Peanut Butter M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces.. all Halloween themed edition of course! May all of us have a spectacularly ghoulish Halloween season this year!!!!
Hi Mary ~ I pinned one of your beautiful and inspiring Halloween tablescapes into my Happy Halloween Pinterest board 🧡🖤
Love this post! I love Halloween! Candy pumpkins and any candies that are chocolate (no peanuts -allergies here) are my favorite Halloween candy. I’m hoping to win any of your goodies, except the doggie gifts. Our sweet Lady girl went to Heaven.
I made your popcorn last year for my neighbors. One bag never made it into the house. My neighbor sat in his front yard and started eating it right away. I think I will make the brownies this year and the popcorn for the neighbors. Thanks for all the inspiration. I admire your energy!
Your posts are always chocked full of ideas and inspiration, and this one is no exception. Halloween is a fun holiday, and I’m now enjoying it through the eyes of my grandchildren.
My favorite Halloween treat is candy corn, and it’s particularly good when mixed with dry roasted peanuts!
I pinned the tootsie roll shoes for cupcake toppers and the cauldron cupcakes to do for my grandchildren.
Thanks so much for continuing to provide “eye candy” for every season of the year!
Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year!
Candy corn and snack mix bark is a great Halloween treat 😋
I have a Witches party for my girlfriends and their husbands – no witch hat you can’t come in. Like you I really love decorating for Halloween and my grandchildren love turning on all the things that make sounds ! Drives my husband nuts! I love candy corn and start filling my kitchen jar as soon as it comes out. Thank you for your blog I love looking at it.
My favorite Halloween treat is taking a clear plastic glove & put one candy corn in each finger for the fingernail, then fill the rest of the glove with popcorn, then tie off with orange/black ribbon. Festive & fun seeing a plate of hands!!
I loved your table and decorations–so creative! I like the halloween orange and black M&M’s–so cute in a clear glass cannister and everybody loves them (and you can hear when the glass lid is taken off or put back (haha). I pinned your outdoor table with the candy corn–among others. I love your BEAUTIFUL posts–never miss them–thank you!
Love decorating for Halloween! Your pics always inspire me. I’ve saved 9 of them to my Pinterest Halloween Board! My favorite treat for Halloween is Nutella filled chocolate cupcakes decorated with purple and/or orange frosting and Halloween sprinkles. This year I’m going to spring the the witches boot cupcake toppers. My 8 year old Grandson will love helping me make them! And of course I’m a subscriber! Keep up the great inspirations my wife says we are kindred spirits and that I may not have as much “stuff” as you I come close with our limited NYC apartment storage space!! LOL!
I love all your posts and I’m delighted when I find a new one in my inbox in the morning! Thanks for all the beauty and inspiration. :)
My favorite Halloween treat is Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups. 😋
Also, I pinned the DIY Witch’s Broom. 🧹🎃
Love Hallowe’en!!! Brings back so many great memories back when I used to make the kids costumes.
My favorite treats are caramel dipped apples and caramel corn🎃
I LOVE halloween! My favorite halloween treat is decorated cupcakes. I will have to try some of your recipes.
I always enjoy your Halloween posts! My son’s Bday is on Halloween so we always have a delicious cake of some kind. But my favorite candy is Malt Balls. I once made a cake with malt ball frosting!
Your pups look so sweet in their Halloween get up. It’s the one of few times I allow myself candy and for that bewitching day, I eat black licorice.Wishing me luck for your gift.
As a child I loved the taffy with peanut butter in the center, They were wrapped in orange or black wax papers. I lost several teeth inside those morsels, keeping people from winding my teeth with thread or string and yanking. Now that my tastes have “matured” fresh Butterfingers are my favorite.