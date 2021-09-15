DIY, Fall, Potting Shed

Pumpkin Mania: DIYs for Pumpkin Season and a Favorite Pumpkin Patch

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

Happy Wednesday!

Does anyone else become giddy when pumpkin season arrives or

hyperventilate when you see a big pile of pumpkins?

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

We rode by this pumpkin patch this weekend and I had to stop!

Pumpkin display with old truck, ghost, skeleton, scarecrow | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #halloween

This pumpkin patch was on Hwy 105 in Boone, North Carolina.

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

Pumpkins of all sizes and colors, orange, white, gray and green, big and small, smooth and warty. . .

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

The ghost waving from this old truck totally grabbed my attention. . .

Pumpkin display with old truck, ghost and skeleton | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #halloween

And who is driving this truck full of pumpkins and Indian Corn. . .?

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

It looks like he might be a close relative or cousin of Rod and Rowena.

Pumpkin display with old truck and skeleton | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #halloween

Rumor has it, his driver’s license is expired. :)

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

My favorite kind of pumpkin patch, with skeletons, ghosts,

scarecrows, sunflowers and even butterflies. . .

Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

A truckload of fun ;)

Pumpkin display with old truck, ghost, skeleton, scarecrow | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #halloween

 Halloween is only 46 scary days away! . . .<|:>)

Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape

Pumpkins, mums, bittersweet vine and ornamental kale on stone wall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

Have you bought any pumpkins yet?

Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #mums #pottingshed

I’m ready for a Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed. . .

Window box of Potting Shed filled with pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #pottingshed

And a window box filled with pumpkins and gourds.

Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #mums #pottingshed

Here are some of my favorite pumpkin DIYs to give your pumpkin life beyond the jack-o’-lantern. . .

DIY Blooming Pumpkin a the EASY way. . .no cutting required! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkinvase #autumn #centerpiece #tablescape #DIY

Autumn Table + DIY Blooming Pumpkin 

Create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table the EASY way. . .no cutting required!

DIY Blooming Pumpkin a the EASY way. . .no cutting required! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkinvase #autumn #centerpiece #tablescape #DIY

DIY Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pumpkin #succulents #centerpiece #DIY

 DIY Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece

These succulent topped pumpkins are easy and fun to create as a centerpiece for your fall table.

Fall table with succulent pumpkin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #tablescape #alfresco

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

And last but not least. . .

Add a little whimsy to your pumpkin patch with No-Carve Pumpkin Owls. A hoot to make using foraged materials! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkin #owls #nocarve #DIY

No-Carve Pumpkin Owls

Add a little whimsy to your pumpkin patch with No-Carve Pumpkin Owls.

A hoot to make using foraged materials!

Add a little whimsy to your pumpkin patch with No-Carve Pumpkin Owls. A hoot to make using foraged materials! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkin #owls #nocarve #DIY

Or celebrate the softer side of fall . . .

Galvanized bucket and watering cans with hydrangeas, roses and pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #hydrangeas #roses

Hydrangea, Rose and Pumpkin Harvest

Galvanized bucket and watering cans with hydrangeas, roses and pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #hydrangeas #roses

Pumpkin display with old truck, ghost, skeleton, scarecrow | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall #halloween

Do you have pumpkin mania?

DIYs for Pumpkin Season and a Favorite Pumpkin Patch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #fall

  19 comments for “Pumpkin Mania: DIYs for Pumpkin Season and a Favorite Pumpkin Patch

  1. Ann Woleben
    September 15, 2021 at 6:12 am

    It has been so hot and humid that I have not gotten into the autumn spirit. This post has inspired me to get started. So many fun ideas!

    Reply
  2. Sue Ellen
    September 15, 2021 at 8:21 am

    Mary, I too swoon over piles of pumpkins. I fill my car with every color that catches my eye with no plan but it always seems to work out. And if it doesn’t, I go back to buy more. Blue/gray/green ones, warty ones, stacks of pumpkins all make me happy.

    Reply
  3. clbennettmymail
    September 15, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I think I love pumpkins as much as you do!!!! I just want to reach through your pictures of this marvelous pumpkin farm and pick out so many…love the many varieties. I wonder how many came home with you! Thank You for sharing!

    Reply
  4. Laura
    September 15, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Oh my goodness!!! That place is pumpkin heaven!!! I love pumpkins & gourds! I only have two so far. I got them pretty early. I couldn’t wait! 😁
    You certainly do magical things with yours!!!
    It’s going to feel like fall today in Illinois but then the heat is coming back! I’m ready for fall!

    Reply
  5. Dorinda Selke
    September 15, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Mary~holy pumpkins ! That has to be one of the most creative and beautiful pumpkin farm markets I have ever seen! I also like that they incorporated the skellies in a fun way. Thanks for your inspiration as always ~ Dorinda

    Reply
  6. the Painted Apron
    September 15, 2021 at 9:14 am

    I have not been to a pumpkin patch yet, but it’s on my to do list soon. The one you visited looks like the best pumpkin patch ever! Love the skellie in the old pickup and the huge piles of pumpkins! Your owl pumpkins are adorable…so many pumpkin possibilities!
    Jenna

    Reply
  7. Vel
    September 15, 2021 at 9:19 am

    This post is fabulous. I love Autumn… all the coziness, vibrant colors,, deliciousness, especially pumpkins and gourds. I squealed when local stores begin to sell all the things that make the season so special, especially the arrival of pumpkins. It’s too warm here in Georgia for me to purchase my pumkins, but give me another week and I will start purchasing by the dozen.

    Reply
  8. Clara
    September 15, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Mary, That pumpkin stand is calling my name! It is adorable! Your Fall decorations are lovely and inspiring. All the various pumpkins, along with the colorful fallen leaves, makes me long for cooler weather. Your tablescape is beautiful! I love the owl pumpkins. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️

    Reply
  9. Donna
    September 15, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Love it all.

    Reply
  10. Betsy
    September 15, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Oh my pumpkin, is that Farmer Skele? He’s got a beautiful assortment of colorful pumpkins for some lucky pumpkin fanatic. By the way, I admire your patio bench wall so much that I’m putting one in my next backyard – just for fall pumpkins! Can hardly wait to see Rod and fashionista Rowena in full regalia this year!

    Reply
  11. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    September 15, 2021 at 11:14 am

    I love the truck full of striped pumpkins! That looks like a fun place to stop Mary:@)

    Reply
  12. Ricki Treleaven
    September 15, 2021 at 11:44 am

    I love pumpkin season, but the gore of Halloween? Not so much. Unfortunately, Halloween has become THE American holiday. I was very distressed last week when I went in the Home Depot and looked at the horrifying decor they had. It makes me sad. However, bring on MORE pumpkins and MORE chrysanthemums!

    Reply
  13. Everyday Living
    September 15, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    I get excited over pumpkins. I arrived last Saturday before the sale began at a local pumpkin farm. I made quite the haul of pumpkins.

    I love this post and all things pumpkin! I can’t wait to see your pumpkin creativity!

    Reply
  14. aldampierverizonnet
    September 15, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Wow, wow, wow. What a fabulous pumpkin patch. None are opened yet in my area. Still way to got. Look forward to their arrival though. Love the garden shed decorations and really like the no-carve owl pumpkins. Must give it a try. Your creativity is thrilling.

    Reply
  15. Melody Reed
    September 15, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    I sure wish Fall lasted a lot longer! Love the variety of gourds you shared. Loving these cooler clearer days. Thank you for the inspiration!

    Reply
  16. Nancy
    September 15, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    I saw some yesterday and I squealed with delight! So I know how you feel.
    This pumpkin patch was amazing!
    But best of all… thank you for all your amazing fall ideas.
    Happy Day to you!

    Reply
  17. loraine quinones
    September 15, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    Thank you for sharing these great pictures, loved them all from California. I haven’t seen anything that creative out here.

    Reply
  18. Sarah
    September 15, 2021 at 10:18 pm

    Mary, thanks for sharing the fun pumpkin patch. My favorite is that cute shed stacked with pumpkins. I like a good pumpkin patch. Such fun to see the creativity of some. Our garden centers often go all out with their pumpkins, but still early here. The grocery store has pumpkins, so yes, I’ve already bought some. I like to tie a pretty ribbon on the stem and delivery them to neighbors as a fun little treat. I want to buy some for or porch and terrace soon, but I’m picky about the ones I buy. They have to have a good stem and shape and color. Ha! Ha!
    Happy Autumn!

    Reply
  19. Kitty
    September 15, 2021 at 10:19 pm

    Oh my Mary, what a fun pumpkin display you visited in Boone! That would certainly put me in the Fall spirit!

    Reply

