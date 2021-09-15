Pumpkin Mania: DIYs for Pumpkin Season and a Favorite Pumpkin Patch

Happy Wednesday!
Does anyone else become giddy when pumpkin season arrives or
hyperventilate when you see a big pile of pumpkins?
We rode by this pumpkin patch this weekend and I had to stop!
This pumpkin patch was on Hwy 105 in Boone, North Carolina.
Pumpkins of all sizes and colors, orange, white, gray and green, big and small, smooth and warty. . .
The ghost waving from this old truck totally grabbed my attention. . .
And who is driving this truck full of pumpkins and Indian Corn. . .?
It looks like he might be a close relative or cousin of Rod and Rowena.
Rumor has it, his driver’s license is expired. :)
My favorite kind of pumpkin patch, with skeletons, ghosts,
scarecrows, sunflowers and even butterflies. . .
A truckload of fun ;)
Halloween is only 46 scary days away! . . .<|:>)
Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape
Have you bought any pumpkins yet?
I’m ready for a Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed. . .
And a window box filled with pumpkins and gourds.
Here are some of my favorite pumpkin DIYs to give your pumpkin life beyond the jack-o’-lantern. . .
Autumn Table + DIY Blooming Pumpkin
Create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table the EASY way. . .no cutting required!
DIY Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece
These succulent topped pumpkins are easy and fun to create as a centerpiece for your fall table.
And last but not least. . .
Add a little whimsy to your pumpkin patch with No-Carve Pumpkin Owls.
A hoot to make using foraged materials!
Or celebrate the softer side of fall . . .
Hydrangea, Rose and Pumpkin Harvest
Do you have pumpkin mania?
It has been so hot and humid that I have not gotten into the autumn spirit. This post has inspired me to get started. So many fun ideas!
Mary, I too swoon over piles of pumpkins. I fill my car with every color that catches my eye with no plan but it always seems to work out. And if it doesn’t, I go back to buy more. Blue/gray/green ones, warty ones, stacks of pumpkins all make me happy.
I think I love pumpkins as much as you do!!!! I just want to reach through your pictures of this marvelous pumpkin farm and pick out so many…love the many varieties. I wonder how many came home with you! Thank You for sharing!
Oh my goodness!!! That place is pumpkin heaven!!! I love pumpkins & gourds! I only have two so far. I got them pretty early. I couldn’t wait! 😁
You certainly do magical things with yours!!!
It’s going to feel like fall today in Illinois but then the heat is coming back! I’m ready for fall!
Mary~holy pumpkins ! That has to be one of the most creative and beautiful pumpkin farm markets I have ever seen! I also like that they incorporated the skellies in a fun way. Thanks for your inspiration as always ~ Dorinda
I have not been to a pumpkin patch yet, but it’s on my to do list soon. The one you visited looks like the best pumpkin patch ever! Love the skellie in the old pickup and the huge piles of pumpkins! Your owl pumpkins are adorable…so many pumpkin possibilities!
Jenna
This post is fabulous. I love Autumn… all the coziness, vibrant colors,, deliciousness, especially pumpkins and gourds. I squealed when local stores begin to sell all the things that make the season so special, especially the arrival of pumpkins. It’s too warm here in Georgia for me to purchase my pumkins, but give me another week and I will start purchasing by the dozen.
Mary, That pumpkin stand is calling my name! It is adorable! Your Fall decorations are lovely and inspiring. All the various pumpkins, along with the colorful fallen leaves, makes me long for cooler weather. Your tablescape is beautiful! I love the owl pumpkins. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️
Love it all.
Oh my pumpkin, is that Farmer Skele? He’s got a beautiful assortment of colorful pumpkins for some lucky pumpkin fanatic. By the way, I admire your patio bench wall so much that I’m putting one in my next backyard – just for fall pumpkins! Can hardly wait to see Rod and fashionista Rowena in full regalia this year!
I love the truck full of striped pumpkins! That looks like a fun place to stop Mary:@)
I love pumpkin season, but the gore of Halloween? Not so much. Unfortunately, Halloween has become THE American holiday. I was very distressed last week when I went in the Home Depot and looked at the horrifying decor they had. It makes me sad. However, bring on MORE pumpkins and MORE chrysanthemums!
I get excited over pumpkins. I arrived last Saturday before the sale began at a local pumpkin farm. I made quite the haul of pumpkins.
I love this post and all things pumpkin! I can’t wait to see your pumpkin creativity!
Wow, wow, wow. What a fabulous pumpkin patch. None are opened yet in my area. Still way to got. Look forward to their arrival though. Love the garden shed decorations and really like the no-carve owl pumpkins. Must give it a try. Your creativity is thrilling.
I sure wish Fall lasted a lot longer! Love the variety of gourds you shared. Loving these cooler clearer days. Thank you for the inspiration!
I saw some yesterday and I squealed with delight! So I know how you feel.
This pumpkin patch was amazing!
But best of all… thank you for all your amazing fall ideas.
Happy Day to you!
Thank you for sharing these great pictures, loved them all from California. I haven’t seen anything that creative out here.
Mary, thanks for sharing the fun pumpkin patch. My favorite is that cute shed stacked with pumpkins. I like a good pumpkin patch. Such fun to see the creativity of some. Our garden centers often go all out with their pumpkins, but still early here. The grocery store has pumpkins, so yes, I’ve already bought some. I like to tie a pretty ribbon on the stem and delivery them to neighbors as a fun little treat. I want to buy some for or porch and terrace soon, but I’m picky about the ones I buy. They have to have a good stem and shape and color. Ha! Ha!
Happy Autumn!
Oh my Mary, what a fun pumpkin display you visited in Boone! That would certainly put me in the Fall spirit!