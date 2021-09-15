Pumpkin Mania: DIYs for Pumpkin Season and a Favorite Pumpkin Patch

Happy Wednesday!

Does anyone else become giddy when pumpkin season arrives or

hyperventilate when you see a big pile of pumpkins?

We rode by this pumpkin patch this weekend and I had to stop!

This pumpkin patch was on Hwy 105 in Boone, North Carolina.

Pumpkins of all sizes and colors, orange, white, gray and green, big and small, smooth and warty. . .

The ghost waving from this old truck totally grabbed my attention. . .

And who is driving this truck full of pumpkins and Indian Corn. . .?

It looks like he might be a close relative or cousin of Rod and Rowena.

Rumor has it, his driver’s license is expired. :)

My favorite kind of pumpkin patch, with skeletons, ghosts,

scarecrows, sunflowers and even butterflies. . .

A truckload of fun ;)

Halloween is only 46 scary days away! . . .<|:>)

Have you bought any pumpkins yet?

I’m ready for a Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed. . .

And a window box filled with pumpkins and gourds.

Here are some of my favorite pumpkin DIYs to give your pumpkin life beyond the jack-o’-lantern. . .

Autumn Table + DIY Blooming Pumpkin

Create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table the EASY way. . .no cutting required!

DIY Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece

These succulent topped pumpkins are easy and fun to create as a centerpiece for your fall table.

And last but not least. . .

No-Carve Pumpkin Owls

Add a little whimsy to your pumpkin patch with No-Carve Pumpkin Owls.

A hoot to make using foraged materials!

Or celebrate the softer side of fall . . .

Hydrangea, Rose and Pumpkin Harvest

Do you have pumpkin mania?

