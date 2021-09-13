Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed

Whooooo besides me is ready for fall?
Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,
a harvest of pumpkins, warm plaid layers, and cozy meals with the flavors of fall!
While I love to set a beautiful table, I also enjoy a little whimsy, (see last week),
so woodland friends have gathered in the Potting Shed in anticipation of fall’s arrival,
wearing their best party hats!
Chipmunks are chattering about the arrival of pumpkin season. . .
And Chloe the Jack Rabbit’s whiskers are twitching in anticipation of fall!
Margaret the Deer is all aflutter over a woodland gathering. . .
Daisy the Fox is dressed for the season, adorned with a plaid ribbon, leaves and acorns. . .
And Mazey the Squirrel is foraging for acorns and squirreling them away for winter!
Assorted harvest plaid plates add some warm fall color and pattern . . .
While tree slice chargers and twig flatware add a woodland note.
A symbol of harvest season, Indian corn, hangs on a rake above the window,
along with dried hydrangea blooms.
Owl stemmed glasses were a recent purchase, fun for a woodland gathering,
to celebrate Happy Owl-oween or for a table set for the Owl-idays.
Limelight Hydrangea blooms are making transition from summer to fall, turning
from white to green and will acquire a pinkish / bronzy hue over the next few weeks.
I cut some hydrangeas to fill some DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases.
Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!
If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will
provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too, see
my public service announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five.
Hydrangeas blooms are ready to dry when they begin to feel ‘papery’,
which will be in about a couple of weeks in our zone 7b garden.
Meet ‘Owlivia’, an Eastern Screech-Owl. . .
She’s in her natural habitat, enjoying the camouflage provided by a tree bark vase.
Table Details:
‘Woodsy and Wise’ PPD Appetizer Plates / Amazon, several years ago, used here
Woodland Friends Mazey Critters Salad Plates & Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago
Harvest Plaid Dinner Plates / Pier 1, several years ago, used here
Plaid napkins / Target, several years ago, used here
Tree Bark Flower Vases DIY, here
‘Owlivia’ / Joanne’s, last year
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Are you counting down the days until fall or sorry to say goodbye to summer?
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
As I sit outside waiting for a little light so I can go feed my chicks you are really getting me ready for fall. (Although I must admit as a new chicken owner I am not sure how I will feel going out at sunrise come winter). But right now I am not looking forward to the 90+ days in our Virginia forecast. So thank you for reminding me cooler weather is coming. I so love your plates and how you decorate. You are a true joy to read. Peace
These whimsical table settings are such fun for an autumn luncheon. As always, Mary, you have the magic touch in your garden and potting shed.
I am falling hard for the season this year as well as your potting shed display of woodland friends, Mary! I have a serious crush on the owls and fox of all sorts. Those owl glasses are adorable! Your collection of woodland creatures has grown to where you’ve got some really super combinations you’re creating. I love going back to the links you provide and revisiting all the creative things you’ve done. What a great combination here today.
I love those owl glasses! Did you get the matching pitcher too?
Mary, Your Woodland Friends plates are a favorite! They’re so cute along with the other fall plates, owl goblets, and twig flatware. Your tree bark vases are perfect and your limelights are so healthy. The blooms are huge! Love the plaid. It always reminds me of fall. Your potting shed is beautifully decked out for fall. Enjoy your week sweet friend! Clara ❤️
What a delight!! My favorite are the critters with the party hats!! They are so entertaining for entertaining!!
I adore Autumn…BUT…I adamantly dislike freezing cold…I like it “just right.” The past several perfect days we’ve eaten outdoors, sailed, etc. Your tablescape is marvelous…the best
franki
Happy Monday, Mary! I adore the autumn season and can’t wait for cooler temps and turning leaves. Your whimsical fall table is perfect in every way, it speaks of fall. I love the owl glasses, they are the ideal accompaniment to your woodland friends. Stopping by the potting shed is a wonderful way to start the day 🍂🧡🍂
Boy, did i need this today! Thank you and beautiful! Fall is my fav time of the year but it’s sad to see my tired flowers, to part with them and to make the move toward fall.
Such an adorable setting with critters having fun, the plaid, the bark vases. Everyone loves owls. If only I had a potting shed for everything except potting plants. You are the most creative table artist. Every time I think “wow, she did it again”. Impressed with your abilities and happy we can admire these talents from afar.
Mary, Good morning. I think this is my favorite tablescape of your amazing collection of tables. Those plates are the most delightful depiction of animals in autumn splendor. I needed this feeling of fall after the local forecast for a return to the 90s here in N.C. I really am ready to say goodbye to summer.
So enjoy when I see you have posted. Always amazed you can find such wonderful items for your table. Vickie Sawyer does such delightful art.Thanks for all the ideas.🍂
Simply delightful Mary! I love Vicki Sawyers animal creations, soo cute, and the way you’ve arranged everything is so much fun! The tree bark vases full of hydrangeas and the hanging Indian corn, it is all Fall fabulous! Looking at the setting, you can almost see the gleeful critters scurring around!
