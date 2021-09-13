Dishes, Fall, Flowers, Potting Shed, Tablescape

Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed

Owl stemmed glasses for whimsical woodland fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

Whooooo besides me is ready for fall?

Fall color reflections lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,

a harvest of pumpkins, warm plaid layers, and cozy meals with the flavors of fall!

Woodland Friends Fall Table and vignette in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

While I love to set a beautiful table, I also enjoy a little whimsy, (see last week),

so woodland friends have gathered in the Potting Shed in anticipation of fall’s arrival,

wearing their best party hats!

Woodland Friends Fall Table and vignette in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

Chipmunks are chattering about the arrival of pumpkin season. . .

Chipmunks and Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

And Chloe the Jack Rabbit’s whiskers are twitching in anticipation of fall!

Fall Table with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Margaret the Deer is all aflutter over a woodland gathering. . .

Fall Table with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Daisy the Fox is dressed for the season, adorned with a plaid ribbon, leaves and acorns. . .

Fall Table with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

And Mazey the Squirrel is foraging for acorns and squirreling them away for winter!

Fall Table with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Assorted harvest plaid plates add some warm fall color and pattern . . .

Fall Table with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

 While tree slice chargers and twig flatware add a woodland note.

Fall Table with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Indian corn hanging on rake over window in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #pottingshed

A symbol of harvest season, Indian corn, hangs on a rake above the window,

along with dried hydrangea blooms.

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

Owl stemmed glasses were a recent purchase, fun for a woodland gathering,

 to celebrate Happy Owl-oween or for a table set for the Owl-idays.

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Limelight Hydrangea blooms are making transition from summer to fall, turning

 from white to green and will acquire a pinkish / bronzy hue over the next few weeks.

Late summer color of Limelight Hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden

I cut some hydrangeas to fill some DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases.

Limelight Hydrangeas in tree bark vases | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescap

Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!

How to Grow Limelight Hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #tips

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will

provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too, see

 my public service announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five.

Limelight Hydrangeas in tree bark vases | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescap

Hydrangeas blooms are ready to dry when they begin to feel ‘papery’,

which will be in about a couple of weeks in our zone 7b garden.

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Meet ‘Owlivia’, an Eastern Screech-Owl. . .

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

She’s in her natural habitat, enjoying the camouflage provided by a tree bark vase.

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

Table Details:

‘Woodsy and Wise’ PPD Appetizer Plates / Amazon, several years ago, used here

Woodland Friends Mazey Critters Salad Plates & Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Harvest Plaid Dinner Plates / Pier 1, several years ago, used here

Owl Stemmed Goblets

Plaid napkins / Target, several years ago, used here

 Tree Bark Flower Vases DIY, here

‘Owlivia’ / Joanne’s, last year

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

Are you counting down the days until fall or sorry to say goodbye to summer?

Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl
Whimsical Fall Table and vignette with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owl

  13 comments for “Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed

  1. Cindi
    September 13, 2021 at 6:24 am

    As I sit outside waiting for a little light so I can go feed my chicks you are really getting me ready for fall. (Although I must admit as a new chicken owner I am not sure how I will feel going out at sunrise come winter). But right now I am not looking forward to the 90+ days in our Virginia forecast. So thank you for reminding me cooler weather is coming. I so love your plates and how you decorate. You are a true joy to read. Peace

    Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    September 13, 2021 at 6:51 am

    These whimsical table settings are such fun for an autumn luncheon. As always, Mary, you have the magic touch in your garden and potting shed.

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    September 13, 2021 at 7:10 am

    I am falling hard for the season this year as well as your potting shed display of woodland friends, Mary! I have a serious crush on the owls and fox of all sorts. Those owl glasses are adorable! Your collection of woodland creatures has grown to where you’ve got some really super combinations you’re creating. I love going back to the links you provide and revisiting all the creative things you’ve done. What a great combination here today.

    Reply
  4. Jennifer H
    September 13, 2021 at 7:41 am

    I love those owl glasses! Did you get the matching pitcher too?

    Reply
  5. Clara
    September 13, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Mary, Your Woodland Friends plates are a favorite! They’re so cute along with the other fall plates, owl goblets, and twig flatware. Your tree bark vases are perfect and your limelights are so healthy. The blooms are huge! Love the plaid. It always reminds me of fall. Your potting shed is beautifully decked out for fall. Enjoy your week sweet friend! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    September 13, 2021 at 8:38 am

    What a delight!! My favorite are the critters with the party hats!! They are so entertaining for entertaining!!

    Reply
  7. franki Parde
    September 13, 2021 at 8:40 am

    I adore Autumn…BUT…I adamantly dislike freezing cold…I like it “just right.” The past several perfect days we’ve eaten outdoors, sailed, etc. Your tablescape is marvelous…the best
    franki

    Reply
  8. Everyday Living
    September 13, 2021 at 9:04 am

    Happy Monday, Mary! I adore the autumn season and can’t wait for cooler temps and turning leaves. Your whimsical fall table is perfect in every way, it speaks of fall. I love the owl glasses, they are the ideal accompaniment to your woodland friends. Stopping by the potting shed is a wonderful way to start the day 🍂🧡🍂

    Reply
  9. Sandra Brown
    September 13, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Boy, did i need this today! Thank you and beautiful! Fall is my fav time of the year but it’s sad to see my tired flowers, to part with them and to make the move toward fall.

    Reply
  10. Donna
    September 13, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Such an adorable setting with critters having fun, the plaid, the bark vases. Everyone loves owls. If only I had a potting shed for everything except potting plants. You are the most creative table artist. Every time I think “wow, she did it again”. Impressed with your abilities and happy we can admire these talents from afar.

    Reply
  11. Kathy Menold
    September 13, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Mary, Good morning. I think this is my favorite tablescape of your amazing collection of tables. Those plates are the most delightful depiction of animals in autumn splendor. I needed this feeling of fall after the local forecast for a return to the 90s here in N.C. I really am ready to say goodbye to summer.

    Reply
    • Gail Allen
      September 13, 2021 at 10:05 am

      So enjoy when I see you have posted. Always amazed you can find such wonderful items for your table. Vickie Sawyer does such delightful art.Thanks for all the ideas.🍂

      Reply
  12. the Painted Apron
    September 13, 2021 at 9:57 am

    Simply delightful Mary! I love Vicki Sawyers animal creations, soo cute, and the way you’ve arranged everything is so much fun! The tree bark vases full of hydrangeas and the hanging Indian corn, it is all Fall fabulous! Looking at the setting, you can almost see the gleeful critters scurring around!
    Jenna

    Reply

