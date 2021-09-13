Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed

Whooooo besides me is ready for fall?

Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,

a harvest of pumpkins, warm plaid layers, and cozy meals with the flavors of fall!

While I love to set a beautiful table, I also enjoy a little whimsy, (see last week),

so woodland friends have gathered in the Potting Shed in anticipation of fall’s arrival,

wearing their best party hats!

Chipmunks are chattering about the arrival of pumpkin season. . .

And Chloe the Jack Rabbit’s whiskers are twitching in anticipation of fall!

Margaret the Deer is all aflutter over a woodland gathering. . .

Daisy the Fox is dressed for the season, adorned with a plaid ribbon, leaves and acorns. . .

And Mazey the Squirrel is foraging for acorns and squirreling them away for winter!

Assorted harvest plaid plates add some warm fall color and pattern . . .

While tree slice chargers and twig flatware add a woodland note.

A symbol of harvest season, Indian corn, hangs on a rake above the window,

along with dried hydrangea blooms.

Owl stemmed glasses were a recent purchase, fun for a woodland gathering,

to celebrate Happy Owl-oween or for a table set for the Owl-idays.

Limelight Hydrangea blooms are making transition from summer to fall, turning

from white to green and will acquire a pinkish / bronzy hue over the next few weeks.

I cut some hydrangeas to fill some DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases.

Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will

provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too, see

my public service announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five.

Hydrangeas blooms are ready to dry when they begin to feel ‘papery’,

which will be in about a couple of weeks in our zone 7b garden.

Meet ‘Owlivia’, an Eastern Screech-Owl. . .

She’s in her natural habitat, enjoying the camouflage provided by a tree bark vase.

Table Details:

‘Woodsy and Wise’ PPD Appetizer Plates / Amazon, several years ago, used here

Woodland Friends Mazey Critters Salad Plates & Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Harvest Plaid Dinner Plates / Pier 1, several years ago, used here

Owl Stemmed Goblets

Plaid napkins / Target, several years ago, used here

Tree Bark Flower Vases DIY, here

‘Owlivia’ / Joanne’s, last year

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Are you counting down the days until fall or sorry to say goodbye to summer?

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

